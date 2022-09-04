News
5 dead, at least 33 injured in Chicago shooting over Labor Day weekend – NBC Chicago
More than three dozen people have been shot so far over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, and five victims have died from their injuries.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and several gunmen opened fire, hitting him repeatedly in the back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call for gunfire discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At around 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man was found lying in the street after being shot in the chest and arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say no suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.
Another shooting took place around 3:50 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of East 103rd Street.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, forearm and finger after arguing with a stranger at a gas station. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old man was fatally shot after a verbal altercation in the 6600 block of South Evans around 11.15pm, police say.
When officers arrived they found the man had been shot in the neck and arm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are in custody and the police are investigating.
Here are the rest of the reported shootings so far this weekend.
Sunday –
- Just after midnight in the 200 block of South Wabash, two men were walking down the street when they got into a verbal altercation with another man, who opened fire and beat both men. A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and a 40-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.
- A 22-year-old woman was in a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of South Central Park at around 12:09 a.m. when a person in a truck fired shots, striking her in the right thigh. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 12:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ada, officers responding to a call for gunfire found a 22-year-old man running down a sidewalk after being shot. The man was shot in the lower abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- Police say a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in the groin in the 3200 block of West Arthington around 12:40 a.m. He was listed as undamaged.
- At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street, a 62-year-old man was exiting a car when he was shot in the right thigh. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Two individuals were standing on a pavement in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen at around 1.28am when a person got out of a vehicle and shot at them. A 22-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the left hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.
- In the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue around 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the right knee, police said. The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 43-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of North Clark at around 2:15 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Just before 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue, police responding to a call for gunfire found a man running towards their vehicle after being shot in the left thigh. Authorities say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Saturday –
- In the 3400 block of North Clark at around 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. This man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 3:30 a.m., police say. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- At around 10.23am in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation when another woman shot her. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 4900 block of West Adams, at approximately 11:56 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a person exited a vehicle and fired shots, hitting him in the upper side right of his body. The man was transported to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.
- At approximately 8:10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue, a 16-year-old man was shot in the ear while traveling in a car. The victim was not the attacker’s intended target, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.
- At around 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Hamilton, a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with another individual when he was shot in the back and shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street at around 8.10pm and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.
- In the 400 block of North LaSalle at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was driving when a black Jeep approached and a person inside fired shots, hitting him in the right cheek. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- An 18-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8800 block of South Marquette at around 9:48 p.m. when a man attempted to rob him. The teenager then tried to flee, but the suspect shot him in the upper left arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Police responding to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 10:19 p.m. discovered two people who had been shot. A 63-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in the right ankle and listed in good condition. state.
- At around 10:46 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding, a 34-year-old man was sitting on his porch when a person in a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the groin, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
- A 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 7400 block of South Hoyne around 11:45 p.m. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- In the 2900 block of South Union at around 7:32 p.m., a 41-year-old man was smoking in a walkway when someone in a red-colored vehicle shot him, hitting him in the leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Two men were in a garage in the 3600 block of West 85e Place around 8 p.m. when a person in a dark colored Kia fired shots. A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical treatment at the scene.
- Around 10:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 78e Street, a 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown assailant. Police said he was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 3700 block of South Langley at around 11.30pm, and when they arrived at the scene found two men had been shot. A man was hit in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition. A second man was later dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds to his ankle and was also in good condition.
- In the 4200 block of South Wells at around 11.31pm, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a person in a dark colored vehicle fired shots, hitting him twice in the left leg. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- A 19-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital after being shot three times in his right hand, police said. He told authorities he was standing in front of a vehicle when he was shot. It was listed in good condition.
- Just before midnight in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking on a pavement when four men approached and fired around 45 rounds at him, hitting him twice in the back. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Boulder’s Albums on the Hill record store closes after 35 years
Andy Schneidkraut has owned Albums on the Hill for 35 years. But after Labor Day, the longtime Boulder’s University Hill record store will close for good – and many music enthusiasts took the time to stop over the holiday weekend and say goodbye.
“I saw people I hadn’t seen in years,” Schneidkraut said, citing friends, family and clients who have come to Boulder from as close as Longmont to as far away as Massachusetts.
The decision to close is not a business issue, Schneidkraut said, but a health issue. After undergoing both a kidney transplant and heart surgery in the spring, Schneidkraut said he realized it was time for him to take a step back.
“Sometimes you don’t want to let go, but the decisions are forced on you,” he said. “I’m at the point where it’s not a good choice for me to die behind the counter.”
This weekend, for the first time since Schneidkraut temporarily closed the store in April to focus on his health, Albums on the Hill is open to the public for a “last hurray.” Almost all items are heavily discounted throughout the weekend, from DVDs to tapes to books.
The turnout was “incredible,” Schneidkraut said.
“It’s always interesting to find out how much you mean to people when you don’t know if you mean that much to yourself,” he said.
Schneidkraut said the next step is figuring out what to do with Albums on the Hill’s vast and eclectic collection of media. He would rather sell the business to someone who would keep it as a record store, he said.
There are a few other record stores remaining in Boulder County, including Paradise Found Records & Music on Boulder’s Pearl Street. Albums on the Hill are special, however, said Boulder resident Alyssa Boback.
“I’ve never been to such a welcoming record store,” Boback said.
Boback is one of many customers who flocked to the store for its last weekend. Andrew Pineda, a University of Colorado Boulder alumnus who lives in Fort Collins, has been a dedicated Albums on the Hill customer for more than 10 years.
“As soon as I saw the store was closing permanently, I told my wife that somehow we were going to Boulder for the weekend,” Pineda said.
While there are record stores closer to his Fort Collins home that Pineda could frequent, he said he appreciates how older community staples like Albums on the Hill can bring music lovers together. the region. “New stores don’t have the same gravity,” he said.
Pineda also said he liked Schneidkraut’s personality. He remembers when Schneidkraut gave him a special version of “Sister Cities,” the 2018 album by Pineda’s favorite band, The Wonder Years.
“That kind of thing only happens when you’re close to the owner,” he said.
A few former employees who still live in the neighborhood volunteered to work this weekend to support the store one last time. Courtney Law, who worked at Albums on the Hill in 2004 and 2005, said she was happy to visit him from his home in Denver to help Schneidkraut close his shop.
“This store means so much to me,” Law said. “It’s truly an honor to be able to help.”
Law said that while part of her knew Schneidkraut couldn’t run the store forever, the news of her closing was still bittersweet. She hopes whoever moves into the space next will, at the very least, respect her history as a beloved bulwark of the Boulder music scene.
“Record stores have always been community hubs,” she said. “It’s a universal experience to be moved by music.”
News
6 die climbing Russian volcano as freezing winds delay rescue
KAMCHATKA:
Six people have died climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s far east and six more are believed to be stranded on Sunday after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt.
The group of twelve, which includes two guides, set out on Tuesday to climb the 4,754-meter (15,597-foot) volcano, but ran into trouble on Saturday when some members of the group fell nearly 4,200 meters, authorities said. .
One person is believed to have a broken leg, authorities said.
Rescuers attempted to join them on Sunday but had to turn back as high winds prevented their helicopter from landing.
“They were due to land at an altitude of 3,300 meters but due to high winds at 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour) they did not, although two attempts were made within hours of interval,” the rescuers said. .
Temperatures on the mountain can reach minus 14 degrees Celsius (7 Fahrenheit) overnight.
Tatyana Yukhmanova, a representative of the local civil protection authority, said rescuers will try again to join the group tomorrow weather permitting.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest of more than 160 volcanoes whose snow-capped peaks dominate Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
It is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site listed for its outstanding natural beauty.
Rescuers warn that the mountain, made up of mounds of volcanic rock mixed with snow and ice, is considered particularly dangerous for climbers due to its altitude and the risk of a volcanic eruption.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dutch GP: Max Verstappen tightens his grip on F1 title with home win
Verstappen stormed into Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages after safety car drama to send the 100,000 Dutch fans into a frenzy at Zandvoort.
The 24-year-old was greeted by orange flares and a sea of orange shirts as he crossed the finish line to claim his second successive Dutch Grand Prix victory.
Mercedes’ George Russell equaled his best F1 result with a distant second and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came third, leaving Hamilton to finish a disappointing fourth after looking for a while to challenge Verstappen for victory.
“It’s always special to win your Grand Prix on home soil. This year I had to work even harder for it. An incredible weekend and I’m really happy that we won the Dutch Grand Prix. I am proud to be Dutch.”
Safety car confusion
After a relatively simple start to the race, a series of bizarre events began to unfold on lap 45, when Yuki Tsunoda pulled his car to the side of the track, apparently worried that one of his tires was loose.
With a safety car imminent, Tsunoda was informed by his team that his tires were fine and the Japanese driver continued his race, slowly working his way into the pit lane. The AlphaTauri pit crew checked Tsunoda’s wheels and seat belt, before deciding everything was in working order and sent their man back racing.
However, almost immediately, Tsunoda sensed something was wrong with his car again and his team finally told him to pull over on the track.
Virtual safety saw AlphaTauri parent team Red Bull shave precious seconds off while Verstappen entered the pits for a fresh set of tires and allowed the Dutchman to reappear still in the lead and ahead of Hamilton and Russell.
It was not the end of the drama, however, as engine problems forced Valtteri Bottas to stop his Alfa Romeo on the main straight, causing the safety car to be deployed.
Mercedes kept Hamilton and Russell on the track first, while Red Bull brought Verstappen into the pits for another set of fresh tyres, dropping him to third place.
But Russell entered the pits after requesting fresh tyres, allowing Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton and an easy overtake once the safety car returned and racing resumed.
After seeing his teammate pass him soon after, a furious Hamilton berated his team over the radio. “I can’t believe how much you fuck me,” he said.
“Sorry about that Lewis,” Hamilton race engineer Pete Bonnington told his driver after the race, according to Sky Sports. “It looked good, but we’ll sit down and review the decisions we made there.”
This will be scant consolation, however, as Hamilton is still awaiting his first race victory of the season.
Verstappen’s victory takes his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 109 points. With seven races remaining this season, it would take something remarkable to prevent him from claiming his second straight F1 title.
Several Norfolk State students among those injured in a mass shooting in Virginia early Sunday morning
An early Sunday morning shooting in Virginia left seven injured, including several Norfolk State University students, police said.
Of the seven victims, two have life-threatening injuries, the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement. Tweeter.
The call arrived around 00:00. Sunday morning about a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, police said. Seven victims were taken to hospital.
The shooting location is about a 12-minute drive from the Norfolk State University campus.
Norfolk Police have informed Norfolk State University that ‘several’ students were victims of the shooting at the ‘isolated off-campus location’, according to a Tweeter from school. They did not specify exactly how many students were shot.
“NSU Police have secured the NSU campus,” the university said. “Counselling is available for any student in need of services.”
In other Tweeterthe university again offered guidance to students in light of the shooting and encouraged “the campus community to remain vigilant of their surroundings”.
Norfolk Police did not immediately respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.
Trump acted under ‘different sets of rules that apply to him’ as former president: Rep. Michael McCaul
Nearly a month after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Texas Republican Representative Michael McCaul cited Trump’s privileges as a former president as justification for the removal of 15 boxes of classified White House documents.
“You know I’ve lived in the classifieds world for most of my professional career, personally I wouldn’t do that. But I’m not the President of the United States. But he has a set of rules different that apply to him,” McCaul told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview.
He also commented on President Joe Biden’s “soul of the nation” speech Thursday in Philadelphia, calling Biden’s remarks a failed attempt to unite the nation and a “slap in the face” to Republicans.
“I think if it was a speech meant to unite the American people, it had the opposite effect. It basically condemned all the Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the last election. That’s more than 70 million people,” McCaul said. “And, you know, to say that Republicans are a threat to democracy is really a slap in the face.
Asked by Raddatz what Biden was trying to accomplish with the speech, McCaul said the president was playing his “opponent,” Donald Trump, and trying to paint him as an “enemy.”
“He says who the enemy is in his eyes. And … it’s 70 million Americans. I think he spoke about all social media after the speech, and I heard it personally here in Texas, that a lot of Republicans were very offended by that speech.”
This is news in development. Please check for updates.
Fully Followed Procedures for Approval of Nano Urea Fertilizers: Government
The Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement: “It is made clear that the established and existing procedure for registering any fertilizer for notification under the Fertilizers Control Order (FCO) 1985 has been fully taken into account”. The process has not been accelerated, the ministry said.
The government said on Sunday that established procedures had been fully followed while provisionally approving nano-urea based on encouraging field results and feedback from agricultural scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and universities in India. ‘State.
In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has set up manufacturing plants to produce nano-urea and also sells in the market.
The Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement: “It is made clear that the established and existing procedure for registering any fertilizer for notification under the Fertilizers Control Order (FCO) 1985 has been fully taken into account”. The process has not been accelerated, the ministry said.
Nano-urea was notified provisionally under the FCO based on the existing procedure for introducing fertilizers under the FCO, 1985, which requires data for only two seasons, he added. “Nano-urea has been provisionally notified under the FCO based on the encouraging results and feedback received from scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and state agricultural universities,” the statement said while clarifying some reports.
The Central Fertilizer Committee (CFC), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also recommended nano-urea based on the necessary data and deliberations in this regard, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Department of Biotechnology was also referred for safety and biosafety issues. “Only after satisfaction with efficacy, biosafety and biotoxicity was nano-urea placed under FCO as a separate category of nano-fertilizers,” the ministry said.
The government said the data is not limited to two seasons and that research as well as farmers’ field trials have been ongoing for more than four seasons. No less than 11,598 trials have been carried out since the 2019-20 agricultural campaign (July-June).
“Consistent results were recorded without any detriment to soil health/fertility,” the statement said. For the evaluation of nano-urea, the ministry said high-end ICAR research institutes and state agricultural universities have been at the forefront of nano-urea testing.
“Different aspects associated with crop productivity; reduction of fertilizer dosage, profitability of farmers were addressed through these trials,” he noted. The ministry has also listed some key state agricultural research institutes/universities engaged in nanourea trials.
The summary of the results of nano-urea application in different locations and agro-climatic regions revealed that foliar application of nano-urea at critical growth stages of crops such as rice, wheat, maize, tomato, cucumber and capsicum, etc., led to a reduction in nitrogen fertilizer input. Application also increases yield by 3-23% in wheat; 5 to 11% in tomato; 3-24 percent in paddy/rice; 2 to 15 percent in corn, 5 percent in cucumber and 18 percent in bell pepper.
“Nano-fertilizers are new in that they offer a huge opportunity to address the challenges faced by current intensive agricultural practices that end up harming soil, air and water in the long term. “, said the ministry.
The government has said that nano-fertilizers such as nano-urea should be viewed holistically. In July this year, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India may not need to import urea after 2025 as domestic production of conventional urea and nano liquid urea could be sufficient to meet domestic demand. No less than 440 million 500ml nano urea bottles will be produced. This will equate to approximately 20 million tonnes of urea. It will take care of the 9 million tons that India imports each year. The country’s domestic urea production is about 26 million tons, while the demand is about 35 million tons. And the gap is filled by imports.
