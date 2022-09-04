50% agree student loan forgiveness isn’t fair to those who didn’t go to college

By PTI

mini During the Rakshabandhan festival last month, the trade in sweets and snacks saw phenomenal growth, said the director of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, Firoz H Naqvi.

As markets regain the traditional excitement of this festive season after lackluster sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, trade in sweets and namkeen (snacks) in the current fiscal year is expected to reach a record high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, says a representative from the industry body.

“The demand for modak and other sweets has also increased during the ongoing Ganesh festival and this trend is also expected to continue during the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali and Holi festivals,” he said.

The federation is an umbrella body for manufacturers of confectionery and other snacks.

Given the current market trend, the total trade in sweets and snacks this fiscal year is expected to surpass all previous figures and reach an all-time high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore as online sales and delivery to home of these food items is increasing, Naqvi said.

Asked about the impact of inflation on the pocket of the common man, he said, people may cut down on jewelry and clothes, but sweets and namkeen are an essential part of festivals.

He said the sweets and snacks trade had already been hit hard by the pandemic. It suffered a loss of Rs 35,000 crore in 2020-21 when the total trade was reduced to Rs 65,000 crore.

“The candy-namkeen industry has recovered from the setback of 2021-2022 when it witnessed total trade of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and is now marching towards further improvement,” he said. declared.

Naqvi further said that currently the export of sweets from India is limited to Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore as there are “regulatory hurdles” in sending sweets based on them. of milk to countries such as the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

The Indian government should work to remove these barriers through bilateral talks as this will not only benefit domestic sweet manufacturers but also milk producers, he said.

Among sweets, preparations like “Kaju Katli” made from dried fruits are a major component and are in high demand in the Gulf countries, he said.

According to the Federation of Candy Makers and Namkeen, the industry provides direct and indirect employment to over one million people in the country.

Every year, salty snacks worth Rs 50,000 crore are sold in the country, he said.

Indore is a leading center in this field in the country as there are around 1500 small and large manufacturing units in the city of Madhya Pradesh.

Secretary of Mishthan Kreta evam Vikreta Kalyan Sangh of Indore, Aunrag Bothra said that the sale of snacks increased during Rakshabandhan festival and is expected to increase further during the upcoming Diwali festival.