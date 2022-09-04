News
Activists accuse BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers of stealing $10m
The new leader of the national nonprofit Black Lives Matter “siphoned off” more than $10 million in fees from donors to pay for his consultancy, a lawsuit alleges.
But BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers told the Post the case against him was nothing more than a power grab by disgruntled activists trying to gain control of the movement.
Bowers, who became head of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in April, is accused of funneling the money to his own consulting firm Bowers and diverting resources from a new group called Black Lives. Matter Grassroots, Inc.
BLM Grassroots launched three months ago, records show. He claims to represent BLM chapters across the country.
The new group was founded in California in May by Walter Mosley, the attorney who also drafted the lawsuit against Bowers, according to court documents. Mosley previously represented Black Chyna in a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in 2018.
“Mr. Bowers decided he couldn’t let go of his personal piggyback ride,” BLM Grassroots charged in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Instead, he continued to betray the public trust. by dealing with himself and breaching his fiduciary duties. Instead of using the donations for their intended purpose, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers and intentionally took calculated measures to prevent those same resources from being used by BLM for field motion work.
The BLM Global Network Foundation paid consulting firm Bowers $2,167,894 in 2021, according to federal tax filings.
Bowers dismissed the lawsuit against him on Saturday, telling the Post “it’s a power grab by someone determined to gain power and control” of the movement.
He said a group of activists, led by Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, were trying to wrest power from the foundation’s current board.
Abdullah is described in court documents as having been “engaged in a simultaneous intuitive protest to the online activism of the three co-founders” of BLM. We don’t know what “intuitive protest” means. Abdallah could not be reached.
“It’s the most insane thing I’ve read in a pleading, and it’s signed under penalty of perjury when they know it’s a lie,” Bowers said, adding that the Foundation recently undergone audits that do not show that $10 million is due to him. or his business.
“We are in the process of correcting things, fixing things and dealing with disgruntled people who want to take over the group,” he added.
Bowers said the new board did not include Abdullah in the Foundation’s reorganization.
The Foundation was rocked by controversy after The Post revealed in April 2021 that one of its founders, Patrisse Cullors, had gone on a real estate buying spree, spending more than $3 million on homes in Los Angeles and outside of Atlanta. Cullors denied the money came from donations.
Cullors resigned from the Foundation a month after the Post article. Later, New York magazine revealed that the group had secretly spent $6 million on a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles to use as their headquarters, and another $8 million on property in Toronto.
These Tolkien fans pitched a 50-hour ‘Lord of the Rings’ ‘mega-epic.’ ‘The Rings of Power’ is the result
Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne had been writing screenplays together for two decades when Amazon Studios announced it had acquired the rights to make a TV series based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord Of The Rings.”
And who wouldn’t want to do that?
“We, along with half the other writers in Hollywood, raised our hands and said we’d love the opportunity,” Payne says during a recent video call with McKay and producer Lindsey Weber. “We should be so lucky.”
Both loved the works of Tolkien. McKay’s mother gave him “The Hobbit” when he was in fifth grade. Payne came to Middle-earth through director Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” and devoured the source material.
So they had strong ideas from the start of their quest.
“We started thinking, ‘OK, here’s what Amazon bought the rights to,’” Payne says. “There are hundreds, probably thousands, of potential stories within that of material. And as we looked around, very quickly we arrived at the time period of the Second Age.”
The Second Age of Middle-earth takes place thousands of years before the Third Age known from the books and movies. Though it’s not entirely disconnected from that world, Payne notes.
“We felt like this is Tolkien’s great untold epic,” he says. “This era is pregnant with so many amazing stories.
“You have the forging of the Rings of Power. The rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. The last alliance of elves and men.
“Amazon wanted to make something really large, and so we came in right away saying we want to make a 50-hour mega-epic,” Payne says. “And that, very quickly, I think, got their attention.
Four years after Amazon hired McKay and Payne to make the series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video Thursday night. As they spoke a few weeks before that, they seemed still unable to believe this dream came true.
Though, as McKay notes, nobody thought Frodo could complete his quest, either.
“Our impression was we were sort of dark horses in a way, and underdogs in a way,” he says. “But sometimes underdogs have a great history in Tolkien.”
Scouring the Second Age
The story told in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was drawn from Tolkien’s appendices to “Lord of the Rings,” his mytho-histories in “The Silmarillion,” and clues scattered throughout his best-known works that refer to earlier times.
“Our process of adapting it was finding every single one of those threads that talk about this era, but also talking about the histories of each of these cultures,” McKay says.”
Sometimes that meant they could use a character familiar to most fans. Because elves rarely die, the series features a younger Galadriel, a character played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s films, and here by Morfydd Clark.
There are no Hobbits in the Second Age, though their predecessors, known as Harfoots, provide the lightness and good cheer of their hairy-footed descendants.
“Finding those breadcrumbs is the beginning of a process of thinking about who those people might have been,” McKay says. “What do we know about the Hobbits in the Third Age and Frodo and Sam? What are the qualities we associated with Hobbits? Bravery and loyalty. Where did that come from?
The first season’s characters are about half from the books, half newly imagined, he says.
“Tolkien left us the seeds that are so rich with possibility and imagination,” McKay says. “All we have to do is water them a little and a huge tree springs up.”
Making Middle-earth
Weber had worked with Payne and McKay at Bad Robot Productions as head of its film department. While she grew up reading Tolkien and had held onto her collection of his books through every house move over the years, she needed a small bit of convincing to join them on their journey.
“The short version is they convinced me to run away and join the fellowship,” she says, laughing.
“We asked Lindsey and she said, ‘Oh, no,’” Payne says. “And then about 24 hours later she’s like, ‘OK, I’m thinking about it.’”
It was, Weber says, a project too exciting to pass up.
“As a fan, I wanted to see it, and I started thinking about how much fun it would be to make this thing,” she says.
“I believe what you said – having heard what we wanted to do – was there are hundreds of thousands of decisions that now need to be made, and every single one of them we have to get right,” Payne says.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a massive production, one of – if not the – most expensive TV series ever made.
Its first two episodes establish a sweeping backdrop, mostly filmed in New Zealand and Wales, that includes the cities where humans, elves and dwarfs live along with the natural grandeur of land and sea.
This Middle-earth is diverse. Where “Lord of the Rings” featured young male Hobbits, the new show spotlights two young female Harfoots. This Third Age of Middle-earth features more humans, elves and dwarfs of color, too.
McKay says that was largely a function of the vast canvas — 50 hours over five seasons — which allowed them to go more deeply into the cultures of Tolkien’s universe.
“We never approached casting or writing in a stunt way of trying to make a statement,” he says.
“I think the question was always, ‘What feels like Middle-earth?’” Weber says. “And friendships, love stories, these things feel inherently Tolkien.”
As a producer, Weber says casting kept her awake at night.
“Oh my gosh, how are we going to find all of these people across all these worlds?” she says, recalling how she worried in the dark, sleepless hours. “We saw thousands and thousands of people and somehow managed to assemble this group you’ll meet in season one.
“It just seems impossible, all of the sorts of miracles it took to complete this production.”
With great power
In July, San Diego Comic-Con served as a sort of coming out party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Payne, McKay and Weber, and a large part of the cast, filled Hall H for a preview of the series hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert, a self-described Tolkien superfan.
“It was really, really fun,” Payne says of finally getting to show a little of what’s to come. “Storytelling is a thing that humans have been doing for thousands of years. We’ve been working very hard on the story, but now we’re getting to share it around the fire with people, and see what this means to people.
“Especially in this time of our world’s history,” he says. “There are a lot of challenges out there right now, and a lot of people are hurting for a lot of different reasons.
“And Middle-earth has a unique ability to find people in their pain, and to bring them a kind of hope and a kind of light that is really unique in the world of entertainment. It almost goes beyond entertainment and comes into a real spiritual experience.”
It’s a project, McKay and Payne say, for which they feel a great responsibility.
“We consider ourselves to be the stewards of Tolkien,” Payne says. “Trying to bring it from one medium to another medium is a joyful thing. And seeing it start to touch people, and to see those reactions, is immensely gratifying.”
Mets place reliever Trevor May on IL; recall righty Bryce Montes de Oca
The Mets will begin their final push toward a division crown without one of their most important relievers.
Trevor May was placed on the injured list prior to Saturday’s game against the Nationals. No reason was given for the move, and no specifics were given on the injury.
In his stead, the Mets called up Bryce Montes de Oca from Triple-A Syracuse. A 26-year-old, right-handed reliever, Montes de Oca has flashed incredible strikeout numbers throughout his minor league season. He began the year at Double-A and struck out 31.2% of the hitters he faced in 17.1 innings pitched. That earned him a promotion in June, and in 30 innings with Syracuse, he fanned 35.3% of opposing hitters while holding them to a .193 batting average.
Standing 6-7 with an above average slider and fastball, Montes de Oca will now have a chance to see how his stuff plays against major league hitters. With the Mets in the midst of an easy schedule — after they’re done with the Nationals they’ll see the Pirates, Marlins and Cubs — calling up Montes de Oca now allows him to avoid any seriously fearsome competition.
He converted 11 of his 14 save opportunities this year across the two minor league levels.
For May, the placement on the injured list comes at a tough time. He has a 3.86 ERA in ten appearances since coming back from a three-month injury-related absence in early August. May was sidelined with a stress reaction in his right arm, and had been ramping up nicely since returning. While home runs and walks have bitten him a few times, May has also struck out 14 of the 39 (35.8%) hitters he’s faced in the post-injury portion of his season.
()
TikTok star Tanya Pardazi dies aged 21 after skydiving accident
In its own online statement, the police department said it was “investigating a fatal skydiving incident in the town of Innisfil.” They said: “A woman was seriously injured after jumping from an aircraft operating from a local skydiving club. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.”
E ! News contacted the police department and Skydive Toronto, who did not include names in their statements.
Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto that Pardazi “was interested in anything new and adventurous. Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous.” She added that her friend “really lived every second to the fullest. It’s the biggest shock for us. It’s very difficult to deal with. It’s been a few days, but we still don’t believe it.”
Kimia Sepanlou, another friend of Pardazi, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words (ironic because you’ve always been good at putting what I thought into words) but I’ll do my best to say what I think,” she wrote. “I’m angry. Angry at you for leaving me no one to randomly call to talk about my crazy coincidences, but also angry at the world for taking someone so smart and generous away from us. than you.”
She continued: “I’m heartbroken, because we never got to do our trip to Bali together like we always talked about it, but also with a strange ease knowing that you finally got your answer as to what what an afterlife is like. You were one in a million and came out as one in a million would. You were loved by many. You will be missed by many. Wait for me on the other side.
Pardazi was also mourned online by fans and the University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading squad.
“Still part of our team and in our hearts,” reads their Instagram page. “Tanya Pardazi was one in a million.”
Yankees Notebook: Nestor Cortes throws 45 pitches over three simulated innings, expects to return next week
TAMPA — After a disastrous night across the bay, there was good news for the Yankees. Nestor Cortes threw three simulated innings Saturday morning and came out expecting to be activated off the injured list next week and potentially pitch in the series against the Twins at the Stadium.
“I still have to talk to [Aaron Boone], and he just left, so I think whenever he wants. I think my 15 days are up on Monday, if I’m not mistaken, and can come off on Tuesday. Maybe somewhere along the Minnesota series,” Cortes said.
Cortes was placed on the injured list with a left groin strain retroactive to Aug. 22. He has maintained it was a slight strain and has continued throwing and even running during the IL stint.
He threw 45 pitches in three simulated innings against minor league hitters at the Yankees minor league complex. He also fielded some bunts and threw to first base. Pitching coach Matt Blake, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and Boone sat in the stands to watch.
Cortes was encouraged he can pick right up where he left off when he is inserted back into the rotation.
“The reason why I went three with 45 [pitches] was so maybe I can come back and throw four or five innings right away and have a good pitch count still up there because like I said, I never stopped throwing,” Cortes said. “So it’s not like I shut down and had to build back up.”
Cortes said he really tried to test the groin as he threw, using all his pitches.
“I was doing even the sidearm stuff because I feel like it takes a little bit more to my groin when I dropped down,” Cortes said. “So I wanted to test that out to make sure I checked every box.”
The plan going forward for now is that Cortes will throw a bullpen on Monday or Tuesday and the Yankees really could use something to go as planned.
RIZZO RESTING
Anthony Rizzo flew straight back to New York after receiving an epidural in California on Thursday, missing this series against the Rays. Aaron Boone said Saturday he may miss part of the Twins series too as he ramps back up.
“Today and tomorrow will be more down days where he’s off his feet,” Boone said. “And then [we] will ramp him up hopefully starting Monday. … We just got to see how these next two days go.”
Rizzo had missed nine games with the back issue before going to see orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Watkins. Since missing five games at the beginning of August, Rizzo is hitting .212/.297/.394 with three home runs and a .691 OPS.
SEVERINO ON COURSE
Luis Severino’s first minor league rehab start was interrupted by lightning, but he is still on track.
“He ended up throwing 22 pitches in the game and then finished up inside with 18 [in the bullpen] so got to 40 pitches, so he’ll make his next turn. In five days either in Somerset or Scranton,” Boone said. “I’m not sure which one depends on scheduling.”
Severino is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list five days after that and Boone said they would likely slot him back into that turn through the rotation.
“I think that’s possible. I think we’ll get through that next one and see if we want to build him up one more time or do we just put him in,” Boone said. “At that point, do we use a piggyback situation or whatever. Hopefully next time we can get to 50 pitches or so and then we’ll kind of see where we are from there.”
Severino, who basically missed the last three seasons, had been really good. He was 5-3 with a 3.43 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched when he left his start because of a “mild” lat strain. He has been insistent that he feels fine and did not need to go on the 60-day IL.
()
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Briton has been charged in Greece with multiple offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was hijacked, authorities said.
One of the charges, a felony, endangers the transportation and safety of passengers and crew. The charges were laid after the 22-year-old faced a prosecutor on Saturday.
The easyJet flight to Paphos, Cyprus, was diverted to Thessaloniki on Friday night after the passenger apparently displayed unruly behavior and got into fights with fellow passengers and crew. The indictment says several empty liquor bottles were found on his seat.
The man is being held pending an appearance on Monday before an investigating judge, where he will either answer charges or be given a few days to do so, with the detention being extended until then.
ABC News
