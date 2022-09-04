News
Ankara accuses Athens of violating its airspace – RT in French
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece, accused of violating Turkish airspace, which Athens denies. In the midst of renewed Greek-Turkish tensions, the Head of State did not hesitate to stir up the painful history between the two neighbors.
New pass of arms between Ankara and Athens, against a backdrop of alleged violation of airspace. From Samsun, on the shores of the Black Sea, where the Turkish aviation festival is held, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has bluntly warned the Greeks.
“Hey Greece, look at the story. If you continue, you will pay a high price,” he said on September 3, reports AFP. A “high price” that the Greeks will have to pay if their aircraft continue to violate Turkish airspace and “harass” Turkish aircraft in the Aegean Sea. Remarks which echo the recent Turkish accusations against the Greek anti-aircraft defense.
Hey, Greece, look at the story. If you carry on, you will pay a high price
On August 28, sources within the Turkish Ministry of Defense claimed that five days earlier, Hellenic S-300 systems had “locked” Turkish F-16s “on a reconnaissance mission” west of the island of Rhodes. “Hostile acts”, according to the rules of engagement of NATO, denounced these same sources. Accusation categorically denied by Athens. In return, the Turkish Ministry of Defense is preparing to communicate to the Atlantic Alliance and “to the Ministers of Defense of the Member States” radar recordings proving its statements.
A traditionally contentious relationship
Greeks and Turks regularly accuse each other of violating their respective airspaces, the current layout of the maritime borders between Greece and Turkey being the source of almost daily tensions. According to the count kept by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Greeks have violated Turkish airspace 256 times since the beginning of the year, 33 times their maritime space and harassed Turkish combat aircraft 158 times.
In May, it was the Greeks who gave voice, denouncing an “unprecedented violation of Greek sovereignty by two Turkish fighter planes.” The Greek Foreign Ministry considered this to be a “clear escalation of Turkish provocation” which “violates the fundamental rules of international law” by undermining the cohesion of NATO and constituting a clear threat to the European Union at a critical time”.
In the past, these incidents have led to slippages, such as in October 1996 when a Greek Mirage 2000 shot down a Turkish F-16. The aircraft was moving between the Hellenic island of Chios and the Turkish coasts, less than seven kilometers apart from each other. A fine maritime area over which Athens and Ankara both consider themselves entitled to apply their sovereignty.
“We can arrive suddenly at night”
After a lull at the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine, tensions between the two neighbors returned to a crescendo this summer, especially after Ankara’s announcement of its desire to grant drilling permits in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean.
Earlier, in June, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would not meet any more Greek officials, tearing up a 2010 bilateral agreement supposed to develop cooperation between the two countries. To justify this decision, the Turkish president accused Greek officials of not “being honest”, accusing Athens of arming the Aegean islands.
An accusation that he did not fail to reiterate on September 3: “Your occupation of the islands [proches de la Turquie] does not bind us in any way. When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. We can arrive suddenly at night, ”launched the Turkish president, who pushed the historical comparison. “We have one word for Greece: don’t forget Izmir.” A reference to the zone of influence that the Treaty of Sèvres had granted to the Greeks in Western Anatolia, at the end of the First World War.
The landing of Greek troops in Izmir (then Smyrna) in May 1919 then led to the uprising of the Turkish army under the aegis of Moustafa Kemal and the advent of the Turkish Republic. In September 1922, Turkish nationalists recaptured the city from the Greeks. A fire – for which the belligerents blame each other – then destroyed several districts of the city and led to the death of several thousand inhabitants, mainly Christians.
Strong emotions before the start of the trial of the July 14 attack in Nice
Nice, France — It was July 14 on the Côte d’Azur.
A lawyer was walking with her mother, friends and a colleague along the seafront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France’s National Day. Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day sightseeing. Two Russian students were on summer vacation. And a Texas family, vacationing with young children, was visiting some of Europe’s classic sights. The bright lights of the crowded boardwalk twinkled along the bay like a string of stars.
These lights would mark a path of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016. Shortly after a fireworks display had ended, a 19-tonne (21 US ton) truck drove through the crowd for 2 kilometers (1¼ miles) like a snowplow, hitting person after person.
The final toll is 86 dead, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.
Eight people will stand trial in a special French terrorism court on Monday, accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mutilated bodies 15 blocks away. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.
“It was like on a battlefield,” said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and eyewitness to the horrific attack on Thursday. He rushed to the promenade to help after hearing desperate cries from people who had cheered, laughed and danced on the beach a minute before.
“There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them still alive, screaming,” Hubler said. Waiting for ambulances to arrive, he knelt beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mutilated bodies.
“I was holding his hand on his last breath,” Hubler said.
Three suspects have been charged with terrorism conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker. Five other people face other criminal charges, including for allegedly supplying weapons to the attacker. If found guilty, they face sentences ranging from 5 years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.
Investigators have found no evidence that any of the suspects were directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016.
Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian residing in France, was the sole assailant and is considered solely responsible for the deaths of 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the United States, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia , from Switzerland and elsewhere.
Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few blocks from the Nice promenade. She was walking with her mother the night of the attack and was killed. It took his friends and colleagues three days of frantic searches in the traumatized city and calls on social media to find his remains.
Only two of the four Chrzanowska sisters, on holiday from Poland, made it home alive.
When the truck drove through the crowd, one of the Moscow students, Viktoria Savachenko, was unable to pull away in time and was killed. American Sean Copeland, the father of a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son Brodie.
Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the July 14 celebrations. His parents, Gisèle and Germain Lyon, his wife, Véronique, his parents François and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and family members of victims who will testify later this month in court in Paris about the horrific events of that night.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel was inspired by the extremist group’s propaganda, investigators have found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.
Eight months before the Nice attack on November 13, 2015, a team of 20 hardened Islamic State extremists spread out across Paris to mount coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds.
After nine months of trial, the sole survivor of the murderous group that terrorized the French capital, Salah Abdeslam, was in June found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the peacetime attack. deadliest in French history.
The trial of the eight suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam. French law requires that trials for terrorism be held in the capital.
The debates will be broadcast live at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis in Nice for the relatives of the victims and the general public not traveling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute time limit.
Many survivors and their grieving loved ones prepare to relive the traumatic events during the trial. For others, the proceedings – though far from the city still reeling from bloodshed and loss – are an opportunity to publicly recount their personal horrors inflicted that night and listen to countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.
With the perpetrator dead, few expect justice.
Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister, Laura, will travel to Paris to confront the group of eight suspects. She wants to tell them how she has survived the past six years without the woman she calls her “other half”, and how she plans to live her life to the fullest for many years to come, even without her.
“You took my sister away from me but you won’t make me stop living,” Borla said in an interview with France 3.
“You’re not going to make me give up on life.”
Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Paris. Oleg Cetinic contributed from Paris.
Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to throw a new party at Jammu Rally today
Last week, Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced that he would soon be launching a new party and the first unit for the same would be in Jammu and Kashmir.
Here’s what we know so far:
A USC sorority has gone viral on TikTok. Here’s why they say it was a good thing
Members of Alpha Xi Delta at the University of South Carolina were shocked when a video they posted to the chapter’s TikTok account began exploding. A million views, then a few million more.
The TikTok is now certified viral – it sits at 8.1 million views. That’s more than 200 times the number of students enrolled at USC and 3 million more than the entire population of South Carolina.
It also garnered nearly 900,000 likes and over 14,500 comments. It was preferred by nearly 30,000 people.
“POV: your party is over but the black beatles start playing,” the TikTok caption read.
The video was an ode to the viral “Mannequin Challenge” of 2016, which featured people frozen in action while Rae Sremmurd’s song “Black Beatles” played.
The idea of creating their own version started out as a joke but quickly became a reality. Chapter president Amanda Pometti said she loves “throwbacks” and was inspired by other sororities to do the TikTok.
Rachel Bowling, who manages the account and filmed the video, said it was done in one go and took 30 seconds.
“We didn’t think about it,” Pometti said. “We didn’t think it would go viral.”
It gave viewers a glimpse into sorority life at USC and AXiD’s home on campus, the women said. Documenting Sisterhood Spirit Week and recruiting — especially in Southern public schools — has grown in popularity over the past year. Whether it’s dancing, sharing outfits of the day or participating in social media trends, TikTok users are eating it.
“Our girls were really excited,” Pometti said. “I was proud of us because we could go viral and represent USC. … It gave USC a little bit of a spotlight.
During recruiting week, some of those rushing in had seen the video. Bowling said it received excellent feedback.
Some comments poked fun at the sorority, while others touched on internet trends of yesteryear. But USC was quick to promote its students.
“Snap girls. I think you dropped something. OUR JAW,” the official USC account commented.
Arvind Kejriwal’s Gita reference to Gujarat: “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj”
A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal using a reference from the Bhagavad Gita is gaining traction on social media.
The reference was made by Mr Kejriwal during his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday. Addressing a press conference outside the Dwarkadish temple in Surat, Delhi’s chief minister coined his own Chloka (verse) in Sanskrit and said: “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj” instead of “Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya“.
Mr. Kejriwal also explained the verse. In Hindi he said that whenever something bad happens on Earth then God must use his “Jhadu (broom)” to solve problems.
Watch the video below:
“यदा यदा ही — धज्ज”.??
🤔
वाकई में इस तर के इस धरा धरा यदा कदा ही प्रकट होते।। pic.twitter.com/JrQvKx1m99
– शशांक शेखर मिश्र (@panditji2590) September 3, 2022
AAP has not yet responded to this incident.
This video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens were quick to point out that Mr Kejriwal had used the wrong verse from the holy book.
Read also | Arvind Kejriwal promises fixed salary to village chiefs in Gujarat
Sharing the clip on Twitter, one user jokingly wrote: “Kaun hai yeh log, kahan se aate hain (Who are these people, where are they from).” Another asked: “Yeh kisne kaha, kab kaha isse? (Who said that, when did they say that)”.
यदा यदा ही धज्ज।।
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/OtgBYp1KzQ
— Vineet Tomar Siwal (@siwalvineet) September 4, 2022
One tweet read: “In which chapter of the Gita did the Lord say this…? And in which book was this description of God’s broom read? Indeed, such people rarely appear on this earth.
“यदा यदा ही — धज्ज”.?? ?
और भगवान के झाड़ू चलाने वर्णन किस किस में पढ़ा इस दुष्ट ने ..? 🙄😂
वाकई इस तरह के धुर्त धरा पर पर कदा ही प्रकट होते ।। ।। pic.twitter.com/4nKVLzzOIq
— अमिता त्यागी (@tyagiamita) September 3, 2022
A third user said, “After how can you stop the English proverb, now Kejriwal has launched a new shloka in Sanskrit.” “Brother Arvind Kejriwal ji if you don’t know the verses then don’t speak and compare Sudarshan Chakra with a broom at all. May God give you wisdom,” the fifth commented.
Kejriwal – “यदा यदा ही धज़्ज़…”
Bhagwan- pic.twitter.com/Nk8m4Sv9iF
— Shailesh (@Outta_The_Blues) September 3, 2022
Mr. Kejriwal visited Gujarat on Friday and Saturday. He has led an all-out campaign to challenge the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections later this year.
Read also | Himanta Sarma’s ‘quiet’ digs at Arvind Kejriwal on schools on Twitter
On Saturday, the Delhi CM said the BJP feared losing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state in the election. He also claimed people were “very angry” at the “rise in hooliganism” demonstrated by a recent attack on an AAP leader.
“Six million people in Gujarat who hear about Manoj Sorathiya’s attack are very angry… We did a survey in Surat and found that the AAP won seven seats out of 12,” Kejriwal said.
Floods in Pakistan: more than 1,280 dead, including a third of children
The cumulative death toll since June 14 rose to 1,282 on Saturday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported, and nearly a third of the victims are children. On Saturday alone, there were 57 more deaths, including 25 children.
Aid agencies warn that the country’s woes are far from over and that as the disaster continues to unfold, children will be among the most vulnerable.
The flood – the result of a combination of record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains – has been described as the country’s worst ever.
At one point, more than a third of the country was under water, according to satellite images from the European Space Agency, and the government and aid organizations say 33 million people were affected.
Among them, more than three million children need urgent humanitarian assistance due to the risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition, according to UNICEF. The floods also damaged or destroyed 17,566 schools across the country, according to UNICEF, further jeopardizing children’s education after two years of Covid-related closures.
Aid agencies say that even if the floods abate, the country faces a long road to recovery.
“Survivors have to start from scratch,” said Aurélie Godet, spokeswoman for Médecins du Monde, a humanitarian aid organization that has worked in Pakistan since 1966.
“It won’t be over in two months, they need long-term help.”
The two most affected provinces are Balochistan and Sindh in southern Pakistan, where infrastructure and water supply systems have been damaged.
Calling for help from the international community, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif estimated last week that the calamity had caused more than $10 billion in damage to infrastructure, homes and farms.
On Saturday, a high-level body set up to coordinate relief efforts met for the first time in Islamabad, Reuters reported. A day earlier, the country’s largest charity, the Edhi Foundation, had urged the government to lift a years-old ban on a number of international non-governmental organizations so they could help with relief efforts, reported Reuters.
Jan Camenzind Broomby of CNN and Reuters contributed reporting.
Dave Grohl Breaks Down On Stage While Performing “Times Like These” At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Dave Grohl broke down in tears on stage while singing “Times Like These” during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
The 53-year-old Foo Fighters frontman was performing with his band at the star-studded event which paid tribute to their late bandmate, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
“It’s times like these that you learn to live again,” Grohl sang, hanging on to the mic as tears streamed down his face.
“It’s times like these that you give and give back,” he continued, his voice cracking on the last two words of the lyrics.
The 18-time Grammy Award winner stopped and wiped his face as the audience erupted in cheers of support. For a few moments he struggled to continue the performance before resting his forehead on the microphone and shaking his head.
Grohl pulled himself together, though he was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. He started singing again before launching into the next upbeat part of the 2002 hit as he rocked out with his bandmates. The poignant moment was quickly shared in clips fans posted to Twitter.
Saturday’s six-hour gig featured an all-star line-up that included Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher and Travis Barker, among others, as some of the biggest names in music lined up gathered to celebrate the life of the late drummer.
It was the first of two tribute concerts that surviving members of the band and Hawkins’ family have planned to honor him. The second concert will take place on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Proceeds from both concerts will be donated to the charities Music Support and MusiCares.
According to NME, Grohl started the evening with a moving speech after the audience began chanting Hawkins’ name, telling the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we have gathered here to celebrate life, music and the love of our dear friend, our teammate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.”
“For those of you who knew him personally, you know no one else could make you smile, laugh, dance or sing like him,” the hitmaker continued. “And for those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you all felt the same way.”
Grohl added, “So tonight we’ve come together with his closest family and friends, his musical heroes and his biggest inspirations, to give you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.”
“So sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and scream and make a fucking noise, so he can hear us right away,” he added. “Because you know what? It’s going to be a fucking long night, isn’t it? Are you ready?”
Hawkins died March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters’ scheduled performance at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. Emergency services were called to the hotel after he began to experience chest pains. He was found unconscious when they arrived and pronounced dead at the scene.
Colombia’s attorney general’s office announced the next day that ten different substances had been found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including opioids, benzodiazepines, THC and tricyclic antidepressants. An official cause of death has yet to be released.
Besides being bandmates, Grohl and Hawkins shared an extremely close friendship. The musician called Hawkins “my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man I’d take a bullet for,” in his 2021 memoir “The Storyteller.”
Following his death, the band released a statement on Twitter which read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us all forever. Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this incredibly difficult time.”
The band subsequently canceled all scheduled gigs in order to mourn the loss of Hawkins. Saturday’s concert marked the Foo Fighters’ first performance since Hawkins’ death.
