GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.
Arvind Kejriwal’s Gita reference to Gujarat: “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj”
A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal using a reference from the Bhagavad Gita is gaining traction on social media.
The reference was made by Mr Kejriwal during his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday. Addressing a press conference outside the Dwarkadish temple in Surat, Delhi’s chief minister coined his own Chloka (verse) in Sanskrit and said: “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj” instead of “Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya“.
Mr. Kejriwal also explained the verse. In Hindi he said that whenever something bad happens on Earth then God must use his “Jhadu (broom)” to solve problems.
Watch the video below:
“यदा यदा ही — धज्ज”.??
🤔
वाकई में इस तर के इस धरा धरा यदा कदा ही प्रकट होते।। pic.twitter.com/JrQvKx1m99
– शशांक शेखर मिश्र (@panditji2590) September 3, 2022
AAP has not yet responded to this incident.
This video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens were quick to point out that Mr Kejriwal had used the wrong verse from the holy book.
Read also | Arvind Kejriwal promises fixed salary to village chiefs in Gujarat
Sharing the clip on Twitter, one user jokingly wrote: “Kaun hai yeh log, kahan se aate hain (Who are these people, where are they from).” Another asked: “Yeh kisne kaha, kab kaha isse? (Who said that, when did they say that)”.
यदा यदा ही धज्ज।।
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/OtgBYp1KzQ
— Vineet Tomar Siwal (@siwalvineet) September 4, 2022
One tweet read: “In which chapter of the Gita did the Lord say this…? And in which book was this description of God’s broom read? Indeed, such people rarely appear on this earth.
“यदा यदा ही — धज्ज”.?? ?
और भगवान के झाड़ू चलाने वर्णन किस किस में पढ़ा इस दुष्ट ने ..? 🙄😂
वाकई इस तरह के धुर्त धरा पर पर कदा ही प्रकट होते ।। ।। pic.twitter.com/4nKVLzzOIq
— अमिता त्यागी (@tyagiamita) September 3, 2022
A third user said, “After how can you stop the English proverb, now Kejriwal has launched a new shloka in Sanskrit.” “Brother Arvind Kejriwal ji if you don’t know the verses then don’t speak and compare Sudarshan Chakra with a broom at all. May God give you wisdom,” the fifth commented.
Kejriwal – “यदा यदा ही धज़्ज़…”
Bhagwan- pic.twitter.com/Nk8m4Sv9iF
— Shailesh (@Outta_The_Blues) September 3, 2022
Mr. Kejriwal visited Gujarat on Friday and Saturday. He has led an all-out campaign to challenge the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections later this year.
Read also | Himanta Sarma’s ‘quiet’ digs at Arvind Kejriwal on schools on Twitter
On Saturday, the Delhi CM said the BJP feared losing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state in the election. He also claimed people were “very angry” at the “rise in hooliganism” demonstrated by a recent attack on an AAP leader.
“Six million people in Gujarat who hear about Manoj Sorathiya’s attack are very angry… We did a survey in Surat and found that the AAP won seven seats out of 12,” Kejriwal said.
Floods in Pakistan: more than 1,280 dead, including a third of children
The cumulative death toll since June 14 rose to 1,282 on Saturday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported, and nearly a third of the victims are children. On Saturday alone, there were 57 more deaths, including 25 children.
Aid agencies warn that the country’s woes are far from over and that as the disaster continues to unfold, children will be among the most vulnerable.
The flood – the result of a combination of record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains – has been described as the country’s worst ever.
At one point, more than a third of the country was under water, according to satellite images from the European Space Agency, and the government and aid organizations say 33 million people were affected.
Among them, more than three million children need urgent humanitarian assistance due to the risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition, according to UNICEF. The floods also damaged or destroyed 17,566 schools across the country, according to UNICEF, further jeopardizing children’s education after two years of Covid-related closures.
Aid agencies say that even if the floods abate, the country faces a long road to recovery.
“Survivors have to start from scratch,” said Aurélie Godet, spokeswoman for Médecins du Monde, a humanitarian aid organization that has worked in Pakistan since 1966.
“It won’t be over in two months, they need long-term help.”
The two most affected provinces are Balochistan and Sindh in southern Pakistan, where infrastructure and water supply systems have been damaged.
Calling for help from the international community, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif estimated last week that the calamity had caused more than $10 billion in damage to infrastructure, homes and farms.
On Saturday, a high-level body set up to coordinate relief efforts met for the first time in Islamabad, Reuters reported. A day earlier, the country’s largest charity, the Edhi Foundation, had urged the government to lift a years-old ban on a number of international non-governmental organizations so they could help with relief efforts, reported Reuters.
Jan Camenzind Broomby of CNN and Reuters contributed reporting.
Dave Grohl Breaks Down On Stage While Performing “Times Like These” At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Dave Grohl broke down in tears on stage while singing “Times Like These” during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
The 53-year-old Foo Fighters frontman was performing with his band at the star-studded event which paid tribute to their late bandmate, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
“It’s times like these that you learn to live again,” Grohl sang, hanging on to the mic as tears streamed down his face.
“It’s times like these that you give and give back,” he continued, his voice cracking on the last two words of the lyrics.
The 18-time Grammy Award winner stopped and wiped his face as the audience erupted in cheers of support. For a few moments he struggled to continue the performance before resting his forehead on the microphone and shaking his head.
Grohl pulled himself together, though he was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. He started singing again before launching into the next upbeat part of the 2002 hit as he rocked out with his bandmates. The poignant moment was quickly shared in clips fans posted to Twitter.
Saturday’s six-hour gig featured an all-star line-up that included Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher and Travis Barker, among others, as some of the biggest names in music lined up gathered to celebrate the life of the late drummer.
It was the first of two tribute concerts that surviving members of the band and Hawkins’ family have planned to honor him. The second concert will take place on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Proceeds from both concerts will be donated to the charities Music Support and MusiCares.
According to NME, Grohl started the evening with a moving speech after the audience began chanting Hawkins’ name, telling the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we have gathered here to celebrate life, music and the love of our dear friend, our teammate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.”
“For those of you who knew him personally, you know no one else could make you smile, laugh, dance or sing like him,” the hitmaker continued. “And for those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you all felt the same way.”
Grohl added, “So tonight we’ve come together with his closest family and friends, his musical heroes and his biggest inspirations, to give you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.”
“So sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and scream and make a fucking noise, so he can hear us right away,” he added. “Because you know what? It’s going to be a fucking long night, isn’t it? Are you ready?”
Hawkins died March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters’ scheduled performance at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. Emergency services were called to the hotel after he began to experience chest pains. He was found unconscious when they arrived and pronounced dead at the scene.
Colombia’s attorney general’s office announced the next day that ten different substances had been found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including opioids, benzodiazepines, THC and tricyclic antidepressants. An official cause of death has yet to be released.
Besides being bandmates, Grohl and Hawkins shared an extremely close friendship. The musician called Hawkins “my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man I’d take a bullet for,” in his 2021 memoir “The Storyteller.”
Following his death, the band released a statement on Twitter which read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us all forever. Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this incredibly difficult time.”
The band subsequently canceled all scheduled gigs in order to mourn the loss of Hawkins. Saturday’s concert marked the Foo Fighters’ first performance since Hawkins’ death.
The government is considering a Pli program for the furniture sector
Discussions are underway for the PLI program for molded furniture and toys, a government official said.
The government is considering a production-linked incentive (PLI) program for certain types of furniture to boost domestic manufacturing and exports and create jobs in the sector, an official said. The proposal is at the discussion stage, the official added.
The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of around Rs 2 lakh crore for no less than 14 sectors including automobiles and automotive components, white goods, pharmaceuticals, textiles, advanced chemical cell and special steel.
The goal of the program is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and create global manufacturing champions. Discussions are underway for the PLI program for molded furniture and toys, the official said. The toy industry has called for an extension of the scheme for the sector, as it would promote local manufacturing and create jobs.
Manu Gupta, promoter of Playgro Toys India, said government initiatives were helping the industry, but a national toy policy and production-linked incentive scheme would further support the sector’s growth. Speaking of the furniture sector, Chairman of the Trade Promotion Council of India, Mohit Singla said that there is already established competitiveness in the molded furniture sector and the PLI program would be a thoughtful step in that direction. “As we have industrial parks for the pharmaceutical sector, a similar initiative to develop a furniture cluster will give a boost to the sector,” Singla said.
Furniture exports are currently estimated to be around $400 million per year. Global furniture exports currently stand at $264 billion, and half of the market share is dominated by five countries: China, Germany, Poland, Italy and Vietnam.
American international festival celebrates traditional food and dance
The Washington, DC area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses, and a host of ethnic restaurants.
Residents from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean, and others live in the city and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia.
To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these many cultures, the Around the World Cultural Festival was recently held for the 6th year. The event is the Washington area’s largest outdoor cultural food festival.
With flags flying, 40 nations were represented in a park in historic Alexandria, Virginia. The event brought together African countries, such as Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. Thailand, Lebanon, Jamaica and El Salvador were also included.
Corina Serbanescu, the event manager, said the festival offers the opportunity to experience different cultures.
“Although the Washington area is multinational,” she said, “people don’t necessarily know each other’s cultures, including food.”
Feride Ozkan, owner of Istanbul Kitchen in McLean, Va., offered visitors a taste of Turkish cuisine, including chicken borek, made with vegetables and mozzarella cheese, and simit, a Turkish bagel.
“Turkish cuisine is a melting pot of cultures brought together over centuries,” she said. “I serve dishes that I learned to cook from my mother and that she learned from her mother.”
As Washington’s Devin Holum took a bite of beef-based borek, he said: “I had a great time going on vacation to Turkey a few years ago…and I enjoy the food and I feeling like you’re back in the country again.”
With a long queue at another stall, Sus Grondin-Butler was serving Indonesian chicken satay. Considered a national dish of Indonesia, satay is marinated meat skewered and grilled.
“What makes Indonesian cuisine unique is that each of the islands has its own style of cooking. Some are sweeter, while others are spicier,” she said. “Since Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, there is also this influence.”
Visitors also got a taste of cultures through traditional dance performances.
As the dancers wiggled and moved their hips, the Raqs El Hob dance company performed an Egyptian belly dance.
Adriane Whalen, artistic director of the Washington-based troupe, said: “There’s the beauty of the dancing and the costumes, of course, but I also love that it celebrates women coming together. Some of the moves today can be seen in hip hop and jazz dance.”
Shortly after, the brightly dressed Armonias Peruanas — which means Peruvian harmony — kicked their heels up.
Lourdes Curay, the director of the troupe, said: “We have hundreds of unique dances in different regions of Peru, and we wanted the public to see the richness of our country.
Ricardo Martinez, who grew up in El Salvador, danced to the music.
“You can’t help but get up because the music and the dancing are so exciting.”
Another popular performance featured Indian dancers from the Kalavaridhi Center for the Performing Arts in Herndon, Virginia.
Sheela Ramanath, founder of the Kalavaridhi Center, was born in India.
“Traditional Indian dance tells stories of good and evil and draws a lot from Indian mythology,” she said. “The dances are also linked to nature, where every living creature is respected.”
Besides dancing, the vendors were showing their artistic side.
Henna artist Kavita Dutia immigrated to the United States from India 15 years ago.
“The art of applying henna to the hands and feet is a very ancient custom,” she explained as she painted a leaf design on a young woman’s hand with a brown paste. “Henna brings happiness and joie de vivre.”
“I thought it would be fun to do this,” said student Cara Shawly. “It’s pretty and it’s like getting a tattoo, but you know this one won’t last forever.”
Items from all over the world were sold at the festival.
Monica Mensah from Ghana was selling traditional clothes and baskets. His company is called Back to the Roots.
“I am here to present Ghana,” she said. “I want everyone to know that Ghana has a beautiful culture with peaceful, friendly and welcoming people.”
DeSantis seeks suspended prosecutor’s dismissal of prosecution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements that he would not pursue criminal charges relating to abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level people. case.
The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee on Friday in a filing that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state’s attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot not seek First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues.
“Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” wrote state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker in the 39-page dossier for DeSantis.
Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor was overruling the will of those who nominated him and that his suspension was based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecution decisions.
Warren said the governor’s removal motion missed the mark. His trial is ultimately aimed at his reinstatement as a public prosecutor.
“It’s a weak defense of an indefensible abuse of power. The fact that taxpayers continue to foot the bill for this makes this even more shameful,” Warren said in an emailed statement.
Hinkle has scheduled a September 19 hearing in Tallahassee to hear arguments in the Warren lawsuit. The GOP-dominated state Senate, which has the power to uphold or overturn the prosecutor’s suspension, is adjourning until the legal challenge is resolved.
The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. DeSantis is also widely considered a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
When Warren was removed from office on August 4, DeSantis accused the prosecutor of incompetence and dereliction of duty. The governor cited joint statements Warren signed with prosecutors across the country pledging not to prosecute people who request, provide or support abortions or to criminalize gender-affirming health care or transgender people.
The governor also argued that Warren wrongly sought to “pick and choose” which laws to apply, such as a policy against the prosecution of certain low-level crimes such as those found when police stop a pedestrian or cyclist – known locally as the name of charges stemming from “riding a bicycle in black.”
In the motion to dismiss, DeSantis argues that Warren has no basis for suing for free speech because he was not merely expressing opinions, but holding official prosecutorial positions – which Warren rejects — and that federal court is not the place to settle it.
“At bottom, this case does not warrant Federal Court intervention in an essentially state matter: the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully enforced, and the state’s constitutional process for removing public servants. capricious who refuse to faithfully execute these laws,” the governor’s motion says.
DeSantis named former Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to replace Warren as prosecutor. She had previously been named to the bench by DeSantis in 2021.
Warren received support for his lawsuit through “friends of the court” briefs filed by a number of legal scholars and by members of the state Constitutional Review Commission.
Hamas executes 5 Gazans accused of murder, aiding Israel
Two of the men, both members of the Palestinian security forces, were killed by firing squad, and the other three were hanged at dawn at a security site in Gaza City.
The executions were the first since Hamas executed three Gazans who were put to death in a rushed trial for killing a leader of the group in 2017.
Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 after violent clashes with forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He issued 180 death sentences and carried out 33 of them “without the ratification of the Palestinian president in violation of Palestinian law”, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
The Palestinian Authority, based and exercising limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, signed international treaties banning the death penalty in 2018.
Two of those killed on Sunday, ages 44 and 54, were accused of collaborating with Israel and providing it with information that helped the Israeli military strike targets in Gaza, the ministry said. They had been detained since 2009 and 2015, respectively.
The other three were convicted of murder in separate cases, including a man who allegedly took part in a shooting that killed a man and a teenage girl during a domestic dispute in July.
Hamas and Israel have fought four wars and numerous small engagements since 2007, the most recent in May 2021. Israel, the United States and the European Union consider the group a terrorist organization for its attacks targeting Israeli civilians.
