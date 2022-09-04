As college football playoffs grow, here’s what you need to know – NBC Chicago

College football fans rejoiced in 2014 when the Bowl championship series was replaced with a four-team playoff to determine the sport’s national champion, and things will get even crazier in the years to come as the field is about to expand considerably.

The College Football Playoff Board voted unanimously on Friday to expand the field from four teams to 12 from 2026, opening up the process to eight new teams and ensuring a total of four rounds of competition for the national championship .

So how will the new process work? Where will the matches be played?

Here’s what we know about the Expanded College Football Playoffs.

When did the current system start?

The Bowl Championship Series was set up before the start of the 1998 football season, but after several years of advocacy, it was replaced by a four-team playoff to determine the sport’s national champion beginning with the 2014 campaign.

In that first year, the Ohio State Buckeyes won a semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide and beat the Oregon Ducks in the national championship game.

How will the 12 teams be determined?

Instead of four teams chosen by the committee based solely on their merits, the committee instead chose to expand the field to 12 teams.

Those 12 teams will be made up of the six highest-ranked conference champions in the latest CFP poll, and the remaining six spots will go to wildcard teams from around the college football world.

These teams will be selected by a committee whose composition will be similar to the current format.

How will seeding be dictated?

According to CFP officials, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a bye to the first round of the tournament, earning the top four seeds.

The remaining eight teams will be seeded 5-12 based on their final standings in the CFP poll.

Where will the games be played?

The first round of four matches will be played either at the stadium of the higher ranked team or at a neutral venue chosen by that team.

Beginning with the quarter-finals, matches will be played in existing bowl games, similar to how the semi-finals are currently held. According to officials, teams will be placed into these bowls based on their seeding, with the top-ranked teams being placed in matches that comply with current contractual obligations.

For example, a top-ranked Big Ten team would likely be placed in the Rose Bowl, or an SEC team would be placed in the Sugar Bowl.

The semi-finals will also be bowl matches, with the six matches being alternated between a group of bowls to be determined.

The national championship game will still be auctioned, similar to how the NFL awards the Super Bowl.

When could the new expanded playoffs begin?

According to the committee, the final implementation of the new playoff format would be during the 2026 football season, but efforts are underway to determine if it can be implemented before the 2024 or 2025 season.