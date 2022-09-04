News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: This summer’s free agency is like the current South Florida housing market, grossly overpriced. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had a choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a fully healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take pre-injury Oladipo over Mitchell straight up because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we only need a fixer upper. – Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And that’s significant, that the NBA trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Plus the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade eligible at midseason, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you are desperate, you move. How exactly are the Heat desperate? For all the external pontification, can anyone definitively say that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue out there at the moment (except for the thunderstorms).
Q: As much as something can still happen before February, I hope nothing happens. I believe we sit tight and trust Pat Riley. – Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: the ones when you exit a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to further grow, and the ones when you feel as if you have to do something, anything. It is during those latter offseasons that enduring mistakes can be made, when you load up contractually with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The.” “Sky.” “Is.” “Not.” “Falling.”
Q: When has the Godfather led us astray? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons that they then bypassed? When he went along with casting aside Mike Miller for salary-cap reasons and allowing Dwyane Wade to depart in free agency? But that’s besides the point, because those are the exceptions. And this is not just Pat Riley, it is the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon, as well. That trinity does not lead astray. Exhale.
()
News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: Free agency this summer is like the current overpriced South Florida real estate market. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had the choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take Oladipo pre-injury over Mitchell directly because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we just need a fixer upper. –Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And it’s significant, that the NBA’s trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Also, the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade-eligible mid-season, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you’re desperate, you move. How desperate are the Heat exactly? Despite all the external pontification, can anyone say for sure that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue there right now (except for thunderstorms).
Q: Although something may still happen before February, I hope nothing will happen. I believe we sit back and trust Pat Riley. -Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: those where you leave a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to grow more, and those where you feel you have to do something, anything. It’s during these latter offseasons that persistent mistakes can be made, when you’re contractually loading with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The”. “Sky.” “East.” “Not.” “Fall.”
Q: When did the Godfather mislead us? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons which they then bypassed? When he agreed to sideline Mike Miller for salary cap reasons and allow Dwyane Wade to leave in free agency? But that is not the question, because these are exceptions. And it’s not just Pat Riley, it’s also the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon. This trinity does not go astray. Exhale.
()
denverpost
News
Skywatch: September celestial splendor
Sadly, summer comes to an end this month on the 22nd. But the great news for stargazing in September is that there are still plenty of great summer constellations to see such as Sagittarius, Cygnus and many more. Also, with the earlier sunsets you can get an earlier stargazing start.
We’re doubling our planet pleasure this month with the arrival of Jupiter, joining Saturn in our early evening skies. You can’t miss Jupiter. It’s absolutely the brightest starlike object in the evening sky this month. Early in September, the largest planet of our solar system rises around 9 p.m. above the eastern horizon, but by the end of the month, both planets are up and ready for your viewing pleasure in the evening twilight. On Sept. 26, Jupiter reaches what astronomers call opposition when Jupiter and the Earth are at the minimum separation for 2022, less than 368 million miles apart. That makes Jupiter extra brilliant.
Jupiter is a great telescope target, even for smaller telescopes. It’s best to wait a few hours after sunset to view Jupiter or any other planet, however. Let it get higher in the sky, farther away from the blurring effects of the thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere from your perspective near the horizon. In the case of Jupiter this month, that’ll be around 10:30 or 11 p.m.
With even a small to moderate-sized telescope, you should be able to see up to four of Jupiter’s brighter moons dancing around the 88,000-mile-wide planet in orbital periods of roughly two to 17 days. You might also be able to see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands, which will be orientated diagonally as Jupiter rises above the horizon.
The next-brightest starlike object you see to the upper right of Jupiter is the glorious planet Saturn. Saturn isn’t nearly as bright as Jupiter, mainly because it’s so far away – over 825 million miles from us in early September. Despite that, you should see Saturn’s ring system and at least some of its moons.
Saturn will also be keeping close company with the near-full harvest moon this coming week. This Wednesday the moon will be perched just to the lower right of Saturn and to the lower left on Thursday.
The very best time for serious stargazing this September will be the last two weeks of the month. That’s when the moon and its whitewashing light will be out of the early evening sky. Look for the Big Dipper proudly hanging by its handle in the northwest. The Big Dipper itself isn’t an official constellation, but it does outline the rear end and tail of the great constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. The fainter Little Dipper, otherwise known as Ursa Minor, the Little Bear, is standing on its handle to the right of the Big Dipper with Polaris, the North Star, at the end of its handle.
In the northeast, look for the sideways “W” that outlines the throne of Cassiopeia the Queen. Just to the upper left of the queen will be a faint upside-down house with a steep roof. That constellation is Cepheus the King.
The great autumn constellation Pegasus the winged horse is rising in the eastern sky after sunset. Look for the big diamond of stars that outlines the torso of Pegasus. This is called the “Square of Pegasus.”
Attached to the left side of the big diamond is the constellation Andromeda the Princess, and within that is the Andromeda Galaxy, next-door neighbor of our Milky Way Galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy is more than 2 million light-years away. You should be able to spot it with binoculars or a small telescope, appearing as a faint patch of light.
Speaking of our Milky Way, if you’re stargazing in the dark countryside, you’ll see a milky ribbon of light reaching across the entire sky from the southwest horizon all the way to Cassiopeia in the northeast, nearly bisecting the celestial dome. That’s the Milky Way band, the combined light of billions and billions of stars that make up the plane of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Enjoy the longer nights of September!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
‘I’m not going to wait’ – Tyson Fury plans to announce another opponent next week after Oleksandr Usyk injury rules out 2022 fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is moving on from an undisputed potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk and will announce an alternate opponent soon.
Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with another convincing victory over Anthony Joshua last month to set up a tantalizing clash with ‘The Gypsy King’.
However, the Ukrainian recently revealed that he has nagging injuries so he won’t be able to fight Fury in 2022.
“Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible,” Usyk told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.
” For two reasons. First of all, I have old wounds that need to be healed. They made themselves known. Recovery will take a few months.
“Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for six months, I want to be with my children, my family, there are certain things to do at home. Boxing can wait a bit. Next year, I think it will happen.
nsfw
Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery lights up the crowd after knockout victory in BKFC debut
Mad
Steve-O cracks up Pimblett and Tyson saying he tried to get a cauliflower ear
heavy hitters
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz LIVE: Date, UK start time, undercard and live stream
Friends
Usyk reveals Bellew and Chisora asked how to help Ukraine
torn up
Slim Andy Ruiz Shows Off Epic Body Transformation In Pre-Fight Photoshoot
uncertain
Usyk is desperate to face the ‘crazy’ Fury in 2023 but is also open to the Joshua trilogy
The British fighter was clearly unhappy with this and sent a video message to his rival telling him to ‘find your balls’ and now it looks like he is considering alternative options.
“Usyk called me after his last fight with [Anthony] Joshua, I replied and said let’s do the fight this year wherever they want to do it,” Fury said during an appearance at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff.
“I was waiting for offers from countries to come, and suddenly Usyk said he doesn’t want to fight anymore, he wants to fight next year, not this year.
“So I’m not going to wait for anyone, I’m announcing a fight next week.”
The pro wrestling fan was present at the Principality Stadium to watch WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.
Fury got involved in the main event title clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, who he was once scheduled to fight.
Austin Theory tried to capitalize on the brutal match by cashing in his ‘Money in the Bank’ deal, but Fury knocked him out with a big right hand.
Reigns ended up winning the match before Fury entered the ring to congratulate him, pity McIntyre and sing his version of “American Pie”.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Martha Scheckel: Minnesota has a shortage of nurses, particularly in communities of color
When it comes to the image of health care, there’s a good chance you were conditioned (before 2020, anyway) to first picture doctors in hospitals, with nurses playing supporting roles.
For many people, COVID-19 changed that image; the pandemic reminded all of us that nurses are far more than supporting cast members. In many cases, they’re comprehensive care providers whose roles are as essential as those of doctors.
If we’ve learned nothing else from the pandemic, it’s been made clear that we must find ways to guard against future situations where nurses and other medical professionals become overwhelmed with crushing influxes of patients in hospital corridors. Health problems that can overwhelm medical professionals in emergency rooms don’t start in hospitals – they start in communities.
In order to help address some of the challenges hospital nurses are facing, we should also look upstream to where nurses in the community can make a difference in the overall health of our population.
Unfortunately, we also face nursing shortages in long-term care facilities, impoverished neighborhoods, rural communities and elsewhere. Furthermore, there are not enough nurses who reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of our nation. According to a report by the National Advisory Council on Nurse Education and Practice, a diverse nursing workforce is essential for progress toward achieving health equity in the United States.
In Minnesota, for example where the Native American population has one of the highest poverty rates of any racial or ethnic group (28.6 percent), this population also has a life expectancy that is 4.4 years lower than the average across all races in the United States. Native Americans continue to die at higher rates than other Americans when it comes to preventable illness, including chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, diabetes, and lower respiratory issues. Increasing the number of Native American nurses, especially in community-centered care, could decrease these health disparities.
This is only one example of how increasing the number of community and public health nurses benefits all nurses and the communities they serve. These nurses often focus on historically underserved communities and work on improving the conditions of the people in those communities. Preventive care at the community level also keeps people from getting to the point where they need hospital care, thereby leading to less stress and burnout in acute care settings.
We know why more nurses are needed and we know where they are most needed. The solution that still needs to be addressed is how to best recruit people to the profession and retain them once they are there. We need more community nurses, and we need to invest in them. Leaders in government, health care, and education can help in three ways:
Change the expectation that nursing students need to first work in a hospital before they can work in a community/public health setting by providing more mentorship and placement opportunities outside of hospitals.
Most of the care people need is occurring in communities, where people live, work and play. Nursing students need to obtain substantially more experiences in these settings.
Provide funding to community/public health settings – such as home care agencies, clinics, and schools – for RNs who can also serve as preceptors for nursing students to obtain deep learning about community/public health care.
Increase salaries for community/public health nurses so that they are competitive with salaries of nurses working in hospitals.
As compared to nurses working in hospitals, nurses working in community/public health settings have lower incomes; working in community/public health settings should not amount to a pay cut.
It’s time to treat all nurses like the skillful leaders and natural innovators they are by giving them the resources and support they need. And to help prevent health problems from leading to a need for acute care in the first place.
Martha Scheckel, Ph.D, is founding director and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Nursing.
News
52,000 migrants crossed a Texas border sector in August
Officers apprehended more than 52,000 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border in the Del Rio area of Texas in August, according to a source with US Customs and Border Protection. This is an increase from the record number of arrests set in July in what has become the busiest Border Patrol sector in the country.
A source operating under the CBP umbrella told Breitbart Texas that officers in the Del Rio area apprehended nearly 1,700 migrants a day in August. This increased the number of migrants apprehended in the area from 50,000 in July to more than 52,000 in August, an increase of 4%.
In August 2021, officers in the Del Rio sector apprehended 32,362 migrants, including more than 18,000 single adults, 13,000 unaccompanied minors and 800 family units. Arrests in August 2022 represent an increase of approximately 63% compared to the same month in 2021.
Dangerous migrant crossings across the Rio Grande to Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas, resulted in the deaths of dozens of migrants in August.
In late August, a three-year-old boy and his three-month-old brother drowned after being carried away by their parents while crossing the river near Eagle Pass, Breitbart Texas reported.
The toddler’s death and near-drowning of the infant follow reports from Del Rio area officials of six more drowning deaths in a five-day period ending Aug. 20, reports Breitbart Texas. Officers tell Breitbart they see death rates above one a day for long periods of time.
The number of migrants dying while crossing or shortly after crossing the border near Eagle Pass prompted a local funeral home to stop accepting migrant remains, Breitbart reported.
In response to the spike in migrant crossings and deaths in the Eagle Pass area, soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard soldiers have begun heavy patrols on the Rio Grande.
The banks of the Rio Grande were flush with soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Army National Guard stationed locally. Simultaneously, soldiers in patrol boats crossed the Rio Grande in hopes of diverting migrant crossings from the city. The show of force seemed to push back the larger groups of migrants, if only temporarily.
The massive number of migrants entering the Del Rio area has also resulted in overcrowding in detention centers. This has led to border security operations on the ground halting from time to time and Border Patrol agents pulling officers out of line to process, care for and transport migrants have become a priority.
Del Rio Area Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens appeared to respond to this article regarding the closures during his weekend summary report the following week.
“When we have the large number of people in custody that puts us above our established capacity, we have to temporarily reduce some operations to decompress what we are holding in custody,” Owens said.
It also removes border agents who could help prevent the drowning of migrants in the Rio Grande or timely recover the bodies of drowned migrants.
On September 1, nine other migrants drowned as a large group of more than 50 people attempted to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande. Migrants reported that many had been swept away.
The massive number of crossings in the Del Rio area appear to be continuing into September, the source told Breitbart.
As an example, Eagle Pass officers apprehended a large group of approximately 300 migrants who crossed on Saturday morning.
Bob Price is associate editor and main contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What are you getting at? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief of Law Enforcement Operations, directing the operations of nine Border Patrol Stations in the Del Rio, Texas area. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Breitbart News
News
Friendship forged by fairies: An Oakdale girl and her caregiver delight in fairy gardens
Cathleen Costello’s favorite colors are pink, purple and green, in that order. Her favorite foods are chocolate ice cream and cottage cheese. Her favorite band is Jonas Brothers. Favorite brother? Joe. Nobody else even ranks.
But Cathleen’s absolute all-time favorite thing in the world is fairies. She loves everything fairy – figurines, stickers, notebooks, books, T-shirts, wings, costumes and lights. At the pixie peak of that list are fairy houses.
Fortunately, Cathleen, 14, has found someone who shares her obsession with the magical miniature worlds: Lorrie Shortridge, one of her special-education paraprofessionals at Stillwater Area High School.
The friendship forged over fairies has led to the creation of a fairy wonderland in the front and back yards of Cathleen’s house in Oakdale. The two also designed and built a “fairy table” that uses accessible switches and buttons so people with differing abilities can play fairy-related games. This summer, they worked with other fairy-fanatic friends to create a fairy table for the “Magical Fairy Village” event in Oak Park Heights.
“We call ourselves the fairy spirits,” Shortridge said. “We spend so many hours just working and imagining and creating things, and she just loves it. It’s so good for her physically and emotionally because she’s working with her hands and her mind. She loves her power tools. She’s a girl after my own heart in that regard. She likes to have a project where she can use at least one power tool.”
Cathleen was born with a rare genome variant that results in a seizure disorder that requires constant supervision. She is non-verbal, non-ambulatory and requires 24-hour support.
Cathleen makes her likes and dislikes known through sounds and facial expressions. When she’s working with fairies, she makes a special noise – “her happy sound,” according to her mother – and her whole face lights up.
Fairies have given Cathleen a chance to form meaningful relationships and share her talents with the community, said Danielle Costello, Cathleen’s mother.
“All anybody wants is to feel included and part of a group or part of a community,” Costello said. “It’s great for typical kids to learn how to interact with different kinds of people and also for our kids to learn how to interact with typical people and also be treated as just another student and just another friend. That’s all anybody wants – to be paid attention to.”
Costello credits Shortridge for helping Cathleen find her passion and for helping “the rest of us engage with Cathleen and challenge and interact with her,” she said. “She’s found a way to engage both typical and atypical teens in an activity that sparks the imagination.”
SEVERE SEIZURES
Don Costello and Danielle Peterson met through friends in October 2001 when they were both invited to see the band Casablanca Orchestra at Bogart’s in Apple Valley. They were married in July 2003 and moved to Oakdale in 2006. Don Costello is a lead business consultant at Perficient; Danielle Costello is a quality engineer at Medtronic.
Cathleen, their only child, was born in 2007 at United Hospital in St. Paul. The couple didn’t notice anything different about their daughter until she turned 9 months old.
“She wasn’t progressing as a typical child would,” Danielle Costello said. “She wasn’t sitting up or holding toys.”
It wasn’t until 2018 that doctors determined Cathleen, then 11, had the rare genome variant CACNA1E. Her seizures are controlled by medication, but on five different occasions, she’s had to be taken by ambulance to deal with a severe “breakthrough seizure,” Danielle Costello said. “If not for medication, she would probably have a seizure 20 times a day – each one lasting five or 10 minutes,” she said.
Cathleen and Shortridge were paired together for the first time when Cathleen was in kindergarten at Lake Elmo Elementary.
The following year, Shortridge, who lives in North Hudson, Wis., started working for the Costellos as their after-school and summer caregiver. She drives to the Costellos’ house every school day and rides the bus to and from school with Cathleen.
Three years ago, Cathleen and Shortridge were taking a walk at the Discovery Center in Oakdale when they found a little fairy display “kind of tucked in with some trees,” Shortridge said. “She really liked it, so we went and got some fairy things.”
That initial shopping spree at Dollar Tree was a success, and Cathleen’s fascination with fairies was born.
“She just started building things for fairies,” Shortridge said during a recent tour of Costellos’ front-yard fairy garden. “She started to do things on the ground level, but then we built up – with pallets – so they would be accessible for her. It has turned into this: a little magical fairyland.”
The fairy gardens are built on tables made from recycled pallets that allow Cathleen and friends, some of whom also use wheelchairs, to get right up to the different fairy gardens.
“We would find pallets on the side of the road when we were out driving around or friends would have pallets and drop them off,” Shortridge said. “They just kind of come from wherever.”
Their preferred pallet design includes using a big pallet in the middle and two pallets on the side. Cathleen likes to plant flowers in the planter boxes on top of the two side pallets, she said.
Every creation – like “Fairy Flying Carpet” and “Fairy Food Shack” – is labeled with wooden Scrabble tiles. The details are extraordinary. There are miniature shutters, tiny teacups and pint-sized pinecones. “The shutters are shutter samples from Menards,” Danielle Costello said. “I grabbed them and thought, ‘Oh, those will be great for her fairy house.’”
In the garden, there are dozens of fairy figurines, and old glass bowls and vases have been turned upside down and glued together to look like mushrooms.
“We just had fun with any recycled things she could find,” Shortridge said.
Cathleen and Shortridge regularly eat lunch with the fairies in the fairy garden. “A lot of ice cream is eaten out here,” Shortridge said. “She usually likes chocolate and caramel, but strawberry has kind of been a big hit this summer.”
ACTIVITY WITH FRIENDS
Cathleen and Shortridge soon started inviting friends over to build fairy creations with them, including Anella Rosckes, 13, of Stillwater, and Camryn Handberg, 14, of Cottage Grove. The girls have known each other since they attended the same Early Childhood Family Education class in Stillwater. They were also students together at Lake Elmo Elementary and Oak-Land Middle School in Lake Elmo.
Shortridge started the Friendship Club at Oak-Land so typical and atypical students could get to know each other. The club’s motto is: “On wheels we fly.”
“Even though they have some disabilities, they can still do everything, they just need a little extra help,” said Adele Majeski, 14, of Baytown Township, who also will be a freshman at Stillwater Area High School this fall. “It’s a group of friends. We just hang out and try to promote understanding and awareness.”
The group’s latest project was building the “Unicorn Rainbow Relay Race,” which was displayed at the “Magical Fairy Village” event in July at Autumn Hills Park in Oak Park Heights.
Working on fairy projects has given the students “a pathway to spend time together,” Danielle Costello said.
“From what I’ve seen between the kids, they’re treated just like other students. They’re just other kids,” she said. “Working on the fairy workshop was about ‘What can we build together, and how can we show that off and spend time together?’ because I think it does get harder for kids as they get older to know what to do together – let alone if you can’t communicate typically.”
The fairy-construction zone is in the Costellos’ back yard where a fairly recent addition – a large pink-and-green “she shed” with six large windows, fairy lights and a crystal chandelier – has been designated “Cathleen’s Fairy Workshop.”
The specifications for the shed – custom-ordered from Strauss Skates in Maplewood – gave the employees pause, Costello said.
“They were like, ‘What colors do you want?’” she said. “They were laughing because I kept adding windows to it, and they said, ‘You have enough windows.’ I’m like, ‘Well, it’s not really a shed.’ … The person delivering it – because they deliver it fully built – said, ‘We kept wondering what man ordered this shed? I said, ‘It wasn’t a man. It was a girl for her fairies.’”
Last summer, the shed was Sheet-rocked and painted and made to look “more fairy-ish,” Costello said. A work bench – a recycled door – was built to fit three girls using wheelchairs. The sign above the work bench reads: “Princess Parking Only. All Others Will Be Toad.”
Shortridge spotted the shed’s chandelier across the street from the Costellos’ house one morning last summer. “It was sitting on the corner,” she said. “I pulled in that morning, and I was, like, ‘Oh my goodness, Cathleen, let’s go.’ We went right over there, didn’t we Cathleen? and picked it up. We spray-painted it pink and put on sparkles and hung it up.”
Shortridge’s boyfriend, Kevin Reilly, helped with the wiring and other finishing touches, she said.
‘LIKE A FAMILY’
Shortridge works closely with Erin Mathaus, another special-education paraprofessional. The two women have worked with Cathleen and Camryn since grade school.
When Cathleen and Camryn graduated to Oak-Land Middle School, Stillwater school district officials allowed Shortridge and Mathaus to move with them. The four will move to Stillwater Area High School this week.
“Whenever possible, we strive to provide continuity in the student-paraprofessional relationships,” said Caitlyn Willis, the district’s assistant director of student support services. “We know that our exceptional paraprofessionals are an integral part of our students’ success. I am thankful to work in an organization that understands and prioritizes the value of these relationships and experiences.”
Said Mathaus: “We’ve all been together for so long, it’s like a family. It’s great.”
The girls have some classes together, but the families also try to schedule some apart. “We don’t want them to be in every class together and have it be, ‘Oh, here comes the wheelchair brigade,’” Costello said. “We try to give them their own identities. It’s fun that they have this (fairy) activity together because they do get along really well, but then it’s also nice that they have their own interests.”
Cathleen and Shortridge, for example, are signed up for a woodworking class this semester. “We’re excited about that,” Shortridge said. “We’ll both be learning a lot in there.”
Mathaus, of Lake Elmo, said everyone benefits from having the girls take part in different classes.
“You see how important it is to be part of something bigger than yourself,” she said. “We learn so much from being with these guys all the time. It’s important also for their gen-ed friends to see that they can have fun with them. They can’t do it all by themselves, but it just brings awareness and it brings so much happiness too. (The girls) teach us stuff every day. They love school, and they just want to be a part of it all.”
The fairy friendships will continue as Cathleen gets older, Costello said.
“This is something that she can continue to do and continue to enjoy,” she said. “It’s a hobby for her. Sometimes it’s a challenge for us with kids who can’t express hobbies or likes. When you find a like, you can then build on that. That’s true for anybody, but then I think if somebody is going to be at home longer, it’s nice to start building this now, so she has something to do as she gets older.”
Don Costello has wondered if everything in their Oakdale yard is going to be co-opted by fairies, she said.
“He’s like, ‘Is anything not going to be fairy?’” she said. “I’m, like, ‘Why wouldn’t it be?’”
She said she can’t believe how lucky they are to have found Shortridge.
“I finally found someone who loves Cathleen more than me,” she said. “Surround yourself with wonderful people and wonderful things happen.”
That’s the magic of fairies.
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Skywatch: September celestial splendor
‘I’m not going to wait’ – Tyson Fury plans to announce another opponent next week after Oleksandr Usyk injury rules out 2022 fight
Martha Scheckel: Minnesota has a shortage of nurses, particularly in communities of color
52,000 migrants crossed a Texas border sector in August
Friendship forged by fairies: An Oakdale girl and her caregiver delight in fairy gardens
Chris Roemer: Migrants crossing the border take us for suckers
Letters: All too often, we say, yes, ‘but not here’
Blackrock To Use CF Benchmarks for Bitcoin Price Indexing
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”