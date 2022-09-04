News
At 78, Diana Ross lights up the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand like a true, ageless superstar
When the world went into lockdown at the top of the pandemic, Diana Ross decided to make a new record.
Yes, plenty of musicians did the very same thing. But the 78-year-old icon pulled out all the stops. She hired a small army of producers and musicians — including Jack Antonoff, the go-to guy for the Taylor Swifts, Lana Del Reys and Lordes of the music world — as well as not one, but two symphony orchestras to make what became “Thank You.”
It’s her first album of original material since 1999, so she went ahead and hit the road for a world tour to promote it. After spending the summer touring Europe, including stops at Glastonbury and the Montreux Jazz Festival, Ross has returned to the States. She headlined the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saturday night after selling out two nights at the Hollywood Bowl.
Vocal group Naturally 7 opened, followed by a set from Ross’ daughter Rhonda. I’m sure she’s a nice lady and all, but she sang the worst version of the “West Side Story” classic “Somewhere” I’ve ever heard and followed it up by murdering Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”
Before the main attraction finally took the stage, an extended advertisement for the new record played on the big screens. Then the diva herself appeared, cooing her hit “I’m Coming Out.” And from there, she was off, starting with truncated takes on a series of Supremes classics including “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Love Child.”
During the latter, Ross left the stage for the first of four costume changes, each complete with a matching folding fan to keep her cool. The crowd of 8,180 loved every minute of it.
Ross has always been more of a superstar than, say, a real vocal powerhouse. But given her age, Ross proved to be wildly entertaining with her sometimes chirpy voice and cheery attitude. She handled the upbeat songs better than the ballads and, somewhat adorably, mildly (but forcefully) admonished the sound guy during “Don’t Explain” from “Lady Sings the Blues.”
While it would have been great to hear her sing her terrific new single “Turn Up the Sunshine” — a collaboration with Australian psychedelic pop band Tame Impala (!) — she instead did “If the World Just Danced,” a neo-disco track from the new album. She wrapped with a rousing cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and then did some more hawking of the new record and closed with the title track.
Much like fellow 78-year-old Roger Waters did at Target Center in July, Ross proved to be an ageless wonder who still has it after all these years. Here’s to hoping we get to see her again soon.
Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, 23 fire engines reach the spot
New Delhi:
A fire broke out in a pandal in the Rajouri Garden district of New Delhi overnight from Saturday to Sunday.
About 20 fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
The incident reportedly took place around 1:03 a.m. in Vishal enclave near HDFC bank in Rajouri Garden area.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
Ryan Mountcastle hits two of Orioles’ five homers in fourth straight win, 8-1 over Athletics
Sometimes a change in the calendar can be all that’s needed. For as dreary as July and August were for Ryan Mountcastle, the start to September has been more optimistic.
That optimism took the form of Mountcastle gazing upward, following the soaring parabola of a ball headed over the left field fence at Oriole Park before beginning the first of two home run trots Saturday night. Between July 1 and Aug. 30, Mountcastle hit five homers.
But in his last four games, the Orioles first baseman has gone deep three times, including his first-inning blast and his third-inning opposite-field shot. With each, there’s a growing sense that Mountcastle has turned a corner on his midsummer doldrums. The immediate benefit of those four RBIs on Saturday was powering Baltimore to an 8-1 win against the Oakland Athletics to keep pace in the American League wild-card race.
With their fourth straight victory, the Orioles (71-61) move a season-high 10 games above .500 and stay within 1 1/2 games of the final postseason spot.
Mountcastle’s two homers were part of the Orioles’ long ball barrage, which included solo shots from Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman.
On a night full of home runs, perhaps the most impressive swing from any Baltimore player is the one that didn’t end up counting. The sheer neck-craning nature of the blast, leaving fans and players alike to stare up and gape as the ball hurtled a fraction right of the foul pole, was something to marvel at.
Gunnar Henderson’s foul ball left his bat at a 40-degree launch angle and traveled an estimated 409 feet down the right field line toward the B&O Warehouse.
Henderson reached base with a single, and Rutschman and Kyle Stowers also produced. The three rookies — selected with Baltimore’s top three picks in the 2019 draft — started together for the first time. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in Orioles history the top three picks from one draft have started together.
The offense offered plenty of breathing room for a pitching staff that danced out of danger early before dominating late.
Right-hander Austin Voth needed 30 pitches to escape the first inning with just one run against him, but he soon found trouble in the fourth. Voth conceded three straight singles to load the bases, then forced a shallow flyout before his early hook after 3 1/3 innings.
Left-hander Keegan Akin escaped the jam by forcing Chad Pinder into an inning-ending double play that brought the 30,853 fans at Camden Yards to their feet. Akin worked a hitless two innings in relief to cover for Voth’s shortest outing since July 25.
The rest of the bullpen held Oakland scoreless, too, including a relief debut for left-hander DL Hall. The rookie threw a three-pitch mix of his four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup to strike out two batters in the eighth inning. And without a need to watch his pitch count, he reached 98 mph with his heater.
A benchmark
The doubts crept in as a 24-year-old, already seven years into his minor league career. That’s when Robinson Chirinos, a middle infielder in the Chicago Cubs system, was sent to extended spring training in Arizona. Once there, in the blistering July heat, he donned catchers gear for the first time and prepared to learn a new position.
“That’s probably the lowest point of my career,” Chirinos said 14 years later outside the Orioles dugout. “But for some reason, it clicked. That morning in Arizona, I told myself, ‘You know what? You’re gonna break into the big leagues as a catcher.’”
Two and a half years later, Chirinos made it as a 27-year-old.
And he’s been here ever since, reaching 10 years of major league service time Saturday, qualifying him for MLB’s pension program. The 38-year-old has made a larger impact in the clubhouse for Baltimore than he has on the diamond, serving as a mentor for Rutschman.
Before Chirinos arrived this offseason, manager Brandon Hyde had heard from friends around the league that the catcher was a good teammate.
“But he has definitely exceeded those lofty expectations already, just how much he’s impacted our team, impacted our clubhouse, impacted our dugout,” Hyde said. “I think a huge accomplishment for a player is being an ultimate teammate and how you make players better around you, and Robbie has done that he’s made our whole clubhouse better. He’s helped change the culture of our team, and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Early on, Chirinos never thought of reaching 10 years of service time. He was more concerned with the day-to-day aspect of maintaining his role. But in 2019, he realized how close he was. And now he’s arrived.
“Can’t take it for granted,” Chirinos said. “It’s been a long journey, but I enjoy every step of the way.”
Around the horn
- Right-hander Tyler Wells struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings during a rehab appearance with High-A Aberdeen on Friday. Hyde said Wells will “more than likely” make another rehab appearance after he throws a bullpen session in Baltimore. Wells has been on the injured list with an oblique strain since late July.
- Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will make his next rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Bowie as he continues to work back from a right lat muscle strain suffered in June. Rodriguez made his first appearance Thursday for High-A Aberdeen, recording four outs on 31 pitches.
- The Orioles claimed right-hander Anthony Castro from the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. To make room on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated right-hander Phoenix Sanders for assignment. Castro has a 7.43 ERA in 13 1/3 innings with Cleveland this season. Additionally, infielder Richie Martin cleared waivers and was assigned to Norfolk.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Mike Rowe on Labor Shortages Under Biden’s Economy: Work Has Become ‘The Enemy’
FOX Business host Mike Rowe joined “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade to discuss America’s labor shortage and why so many people don’t want to work.
Mike Rowe: That’s not what happened, that’s what happened over the past 20 years. I think we’re in this pattern where we’re only really happy if we identify something as the enemy, not as a problem to be solved, but as an existential threat. Cops, right?
MIKE ROWE ON THE CUP INFLATION ACT: ‘NOTHING REALLY MEANS WHAT IT SAYS’
It is not enough to reform. We have to repay. Education is not enough to encourage people to move up the ladder. We must do this at the expense of all other forms of education. More recently, I think work has become the enemy. Job satisfaction is now a thing that is entirely about the job and not about the person. All of these things combined to make fundamentally unattractive work.
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood – NBC Chicago
A 28-year-old man died Saturday after being shot multiple times at a gas station in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, police said.
Chicago police say the man got into an argument with an unidentified man around 3:50 p.m. near the 700 block of East 103rd Street. During the verbal altercation, the assailant pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and fired several shots, striking the victim in the chest, forearm and finger, the police said. police.
The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police said no one was in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.
Dylan Cease loses a no-hitter bid with 2 outs in the 9th, settling for a one-hitter shutout in a 13-0 Chicago White Sox win – The Denver Post
Dylan Cease has been nearly untouchable at times this season while vying for the American League’s Cy Young Award.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander flirted with history Saturday night, losing a no-hitter bid with two outs in the ninth inning in a 13-0 rout of the Minnesota Twins at guaranteed rate field.
The crowd of 31,655 stood and cheered as the top of the ninth began. Cease started the inning by striking out Caleb Hamilton. Gilberto Celestino joined center fielder Adam Engel.
But Luis Arraez, who leads the American League in batting average, scored a single to right center on a 1-1 pitch for the Twins’ first hit.
Cease calmed his nerves and took out Kyle Garlick for a one-hit shutout. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, narrowly missing out on becoming the 21st White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter.
Before the single, the only Twins to reach base came on foot. Jake Cave did it starting the third but was obliterated when Gary Sánchez dug in a 6-4-3 double play.
Quitting walked Gilberto Celestino with two outs in the sixth but caused Luis Arraez to pull out holds in an effort to end the inning.
In the seventh, Cease knocked out Garlick and Jermaine Palacios and sent Jose Miranda flying to right field.
Quitting started the eighth hitting Nick Gordon. He made a great play to line up a returning Gio Urshela and got Cave to line up first baseman José Abreu.
Cease, 26, improved to 13-6. He entered the major leagues Saturday in strikeouts by nine innings (11.63) and was third in ERA (2.27), fourth in opponents’ average (.193) and tied for fourth. strikeouts (190).
His remarkable season included a streak of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to August 29. 11 in which he allowed one or zero runs, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
He received offensive support with a four-run first, capped off by Eloy Jiménez’s three-run homer. Romy Gonzalez added a three-run blast, the first homer of her major league career, in fourth.
The Sox added six points in the eighth, capped by a grand slam from Elvis Andrus against position player Nick Gordon.
Max Scherzer exits after just five innings with ‘fatigue,’ Mets go on to lose to Nats 7-1
On paper, this shouldn’t have been a fair fight.
But instead of celebrating career win No. 200 for Max Scherzer — this one coming against his former club, and recent Mets punching bag — Buck Showalter watched as his co-ace pulled himself out of the game after just five innings and 67 pitches.
Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner followed the 38-year-old righty towards the clubhouse after the three-time Cy Young winner made his way down the tunnel.
The team later announced that Scherzer left with “fatigue on the left side.”
Scherzer was locked in a pitcher’s duel with struggling lefty Patrick Corbin when he exited with the game deadlocked at a run apiece.
Adam Ottavino, the third reliever to follow Scherzer, coughed up a homer to Lane Thomas on an 80 mph slider in the 8th inning and then things fell apart in the 9th as the Mets (85-49) saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-1 loss at Citi Field.
Now Scherzer’s health is the only thing that matters on this night with the Mets trying to hold off the surging Atlanta Braves in the NL East in the final full month of the season.
Scherzer already missed roughly seven weeks of the season after he landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain suffered during his May 18 start against the Cardinals at Citi Field.
Corbin, who came into the game with a 6.28 ERA and a league-worst 17 losses for the basement-dwelling Nationals (46-87), looked like the former All-Star who helped Washington to the 2019 World Series crown. He gave up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.
The Mets came into Saturday night’s game having won 11 of the first 14 against the Nats this season, including the first four in Flushing.
