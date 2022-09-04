There was not a single moment when the crowd caught up with police at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, half a dozen officers recently testified in DC federal court. Instead, it was a gradual and inexorable collapse, culminating in a violent standoff lasting several hours in a tunnel under the building.
News
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facilities in the NBA!
The college football arms race has officially arrived in the NBA.
And on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic dropped the bomb.
Specifically, they pulled back the curtain and unveiled their lavish, 130,000-square-foot $75 million new AdventHealth Training Facility that comes with every bell and whistle — not to mention two full workout floors, two more additional firing floors, infrared sauna and steam room, altitude chamber, zero gravity recliners, full body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, outdoor swimming pool with underwater treadmill, bar at smoothies, a hair salon, mini-golf and a pod float.
A floating basket?
Yes, a floating capsule, which is described as “a sensory deprivation capsule that helps relax the body and mind simultaneously.” Filled with water and a heavy dose of Epsom salt, the floating pod is a multi-faceted tool for decreasing anxiety and relieving muscle pain. It provides a feeling of weightlessness and excludes all sights and sounds.
I tell you, in today’s world of obnoxious politicians with banging cymbals, divisive cable news personalities and Stephen A. Smith, we could all use our own personal float.
“The floating pod is one of my favorite activities,” says magic center Wendell Carter. “It’s dark and it’s calm and you’re just lying in there, floating on the water. To have that available to us in our locker room is elite.
If only buildings could win games, the Magic would easily go from worst to first in the NBA this season. But, of course, top-flight players win championships, not stand-alone buildings. Even so, buildings, resources, facilities, and commitment can hopefully help turn players into stars by putting them in an environment where they strive for excellence and work harder to become great.
It’s the same reason why mega-corporations like Google spoil their employees with lavish meals, massage rooms, fitness centers and other assorted perks. The philosophy is simple: if Google engineers like coming to the office, they’ll want to stay in the office, which means they write and debug more code and create more algorithms. The same could be said for the new installation of the Magic.
“We want to create an atmosphere where our employees are energized and invigorated to come to work with their colleagues,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins.
If you were a Magic player, why wouldn’t you want to come and work in this building? Shit, if I was a Magic player, I would never quit working in this building. There are absolutely every technologically advanced device you could ever dream of to help you improve your skills, increase your strength, relax your mind, develop your body, and rehabilitate your injury. Having Magic’s longtime medical partner, AdventHealth, under one roof means Magic players have instant access to some of the best orthopedic doctors, surgeons, and imaging equipment in the world.
Additionally, there is an expansive kitchen, dining room and “family” living room where the chefs will cook breakfast for players, coaches and staff when they arrive at the facility and prepare lunch for the end of training. Then maybe the players will retreat to their individual nap rooms for a little nap after lunch. Then they might go work out in the weight room, take a steam bath, and get a massage or a haircut before heading home,
“I was amazed when I first saw it,” Carter says. “I have been to almost every NBA facility and have never seen anything like it. It shows the support we have from the DeVos family and AdventHealth. They have given us everything we need to to be great, but in the end, we came to do the work to become great.
The idea for the practice facility originated 4½ years ago when Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, came to Martins’ office and broached the subject. From there, Weltman and Martins visited fifteen of the top NBA and NFL training facilities. They took detailed notes, created a concept combining the best qualities of all the facilities they visited, and then came up with unique ideas.
The building is one block from the Amway Center and, according to City Commissioner Regina Hill, will further enhance the ongoing revitalization of the Parramore community. Kudos should also go to the Magic for awarding $17 million (32%) of design and build contracts to local minority and women-owned businesses.
That said, let’s get back to the $75 million on 130,000 square foot question that Magic fans are most concerned about: can the best building in the NBA help one of the worst teams in the NBA win games? ?
The answer: Not immediately, but maybe eventually.
College football coaches and athletic directors often tell us that the arms race in their sport is necessary because luxurious facilities help attract top recruits. In today’s NBA, couldn’t it be argued that an organization’s plush digs could be a deciding factor in luring a top free agent?
“There’s no doubt about it,” Martins said. “Players care about three things: obviously they want to be paid fairly. They want to play for teams that are competing for championships. And they want to know that they are competing and preparing at one of the best facilities in the league. I can honestly say – after seeing them all – this is the best facility in the NBA today.
It shows just how far sports performance and practice facilities have come since Magic’s first season in 1989. Legendary Magic broadcaster David Steele told the story of Magic’s original practice facility on Friday. team at the old recreation center in downtown Orlando, where Magic players shared a unique basketball court with the general public. During practice, the players stored their belongings in old metal lockers, but had to empty the locker room after practice so that the city’s firefighters and police could use it to prepare for their rec games. -league.
Probably because of the stress of their daily jobs, it’s been said that those old-time recreational league games between firefighters and police departments often got quite contentious.
Too bad they didn’t have floats, infrared saunas and zero gravity recliners back then.
Email me at [email protected]. Join me on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my radio show Open Mike every weekday from 6am-9:30am on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
denverpost
News
State Fair: Minnesota is home to rising star in competitive pumpkin-growing world
Competitive pumpkin grower is just one of the titles for Travis Gienger.
Hailing from the Halloween capital of the world — Anoka — Gienger has been growing giant pumpkins for 20 years, after starting in his “regular suburban” back yard as a kid.
“When I was 14, I grew a 447-pound pumpkin and have been doing it ever since,” Gienger said Tuesday.
Two years ago, he grew the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America that year.
“And I’m still back at it this year,” he said referring to the gourd he has growing now, to enter into competition this fall.
MANY TRAITS
Another title for Gienger is educator. He started his career teaching high school students and currently is a landscape and horticulture instructor at Anoka Technical College.
He’s also a business owner, founder and president of Waterstone Fire Tables and Custom Rock Creations, which is filling the space of an Adopt-A-Garden at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this year outside the sheep and poultry barn, where Gienger could be spotted for most hours of each day by a giant pumpkin.
He ranks in the most elite class of competitive pumpkin growers in the world, with his apex mountain as a grower coming at 2020’s Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon, Calif., for his 2,350-pound pumpkin that took home first prize.
He hit media-darling status after his pumpkin — named Tiger King after the hit Netflix series at the time — was named heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America that year and third-heaviest in the world.
Gienger and Tiger King (the pumpkin) appeared on the “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and months after his first prize win, Jeff Lowe, a top role in the “Tiger King” cast, reached out to him to say thanks for the publicity.
THE TRIP
There are competitions for pumpkins in every state, said Gienger, but the only level he’s interested in participating in is the best.
“You can go to Stillwater, here in Minnesota, or you can go out West like me, for the big one, in California,” he said.
That makes transportation of the pumpkin a tremendous feat in itself. The trip to northern California, which he makes with his wife and other family members, is a 2,500-mile journey. With a 2,350-pound pumpkin.
“It’s very scary,” he said of the cross-country driving stretch, where gas stations are sparse at times. “Then San Francisco’s roads — when we got all the way out there, where it was like bump, bump, bump. And if you get a pinhole and/or a crack (in the pumpkin), you’re done.”
THE GROW
“It takes a lot,” said Gienger of his pumpkin-growing process.
A pumpkin he grew this year that weighs about 1,000 pounds was displayed by Waterstone’s exhibit, and on a weekday morning it attracted a stream of astonished fairgoers who stopped to admire and take pictures.
But that pumpkin was a throwaway for Gienger, who said it spurred from weeds unexpectedly. Its main vine cracked when he left it unattended for two days in a row. There’s no secret to maintaining a perfect, giant pumpkin, said Gienger. Just constant monitoring and attention for its entire growing process.
“Every morning and evening, I spray and fertilize,” he said. “And all throughout the day, I log in through my phone to water 14 times a day, fertilize 14 times a day if I want.”
That’s throughout the 200-something hours he’s put in at the State Fair this year and for the past 12 years. Despite seeing so much pumpkin in his life, he hadn’t thought about bringing one with him to the Fair until a couple of years ago.
“People just go nuts,” he said of the displayed pumpkin. “I could enter it (in a State Fair competition) just down the road and get a few hundred bucks for it, but it’s worth more to just have it sit in my booth.”
The inspection process at top pumpkin-growing competitions are intense, said Gienger, and judges probe pumpkins from every angle. The pumpkin he has at the Fair would have been eliminated for its crack.
“If there’s one rotten spot, it’s disqualified,” he said.
Like professional athletes risking use of performance-enhancing drugs to get an edge on the field, cheating at pumpkin-growing will surely be caught.
“One guy way back in the day put water in his pumpkin, and it was just astronomically heavy,” said Gienger. “So that’s why you can’t have a pinhole, or anything. They inspect them pretty good, especially if you’re anywhere near the world record.”
MINNESOTA GROWN
An impressive detail of his elite status as a pumpkin grower is that he’s doing it in Minnesota.
“The craziest part about what I do is it’s all outside, in Minnesota, which should not happen ever,” he said. “We go from 96 degrees to 52.”
This year, Gienger has a promising gourd growing into its final stages before October competition time. Sticking with the theme of current popular entertainment, the pumpkin’s name is Maverick.
He said he can’t commit to an event until he knows what the condition of his pumpkin will be in a couple of weeks. He’s heard that organizers behind a Stillwater competition are working to collect a world-record payout (he took home $16,450 in prize money in 2020, receiving $7 per pound in a “pay-by-the-pound” system), but all he can say now is “we’ll see.”
“I’ve got about two more weeks, and we’ll be setting really pretty. It’s really, really big right now. Bigger than my other one,” he said.
He’s optimistic about his pumpkin, but isn’t ready to start spreading the news that he’s got another winner.
“I mean, it’s still growing,” he said.
At 41, Gienger said he’s enjoyed the fun that’s come with his success, but that he’s ready to walk away from competitive pumpkin-growing soon.
“I said I was done growing after this year,” he said. “But my wife doesn’t want me to be.”
If he bagged another top prize two years after his last one, his retirement would shock the pumpkin-growing world like Michael Jordan did to the NBA in 1993.
News
Officers say they were the last line of defense between rioters and lawmakers
“There was this slow push, which was basically a constant forward motion, pushing us into the building,” he said.
Nine men are accused of banding together to fight the police at this entrance, using stolen batons and riot shields, firecrackers and their own bodies. Three were found guilty last month after admitting the facts but reserved the right to argue the law on appeal. Three are to be tried in October. And three others began a bench trial on Monday – David Mehaffie, Patrick McCaughey and Tristan Stevens, who claim they were simply caught between the crowd behind them and the police in front of them.
Mehaffie, McCaughey and Stevens chose to be tried not by a jury but by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee who claimed some Jan. 6 defendants were being treated too harshly compared to other protesters.
Like Donigian, DC officer Chad Curtice was among several officers who recently testified against the three men, recalling police’s terrifying battle against a swarm of rioters who prosecutors say shared a common goal of getting in in the Capitol to stop Congress’ assertion of President Biden’s 2020 election. victory.
Curtice said that at first the crowd was disorganized, but then “it was like they were all gathering together and charging…we ended up being pushed back to the building.”
Officers recall battling a thunderous crowd at the trial of a Maine man on January 6
The officers testified that they retreated to the basement of the Capitol and gathered in a vestibule under the Rotunda. The rioters had filled the tunnel leading to the room and were breaking down the double doors.
“It’s gonna be old fashioned [Civil Disturbance Unit]”Commander Ramey Kyle shouted as they gathered, DC officer Abdulkadir Abdi recalled. He interpreted this as “a hand-to-hand battle – you’re gonna hit somebody, you’re gonna get hit, it’s gonna be really hard.”
Unaware that the Capitol had already been breached from above, they thought “it was pretty much the last battle,” Abdi said. “The officers didn’t want to open that door. They just held that line.
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell — who testified before Congress about his ordeal and said he was so badly injured on January 6 that he risked forced medical retirement – said he felt compelled to stay in the tunnel despite multiple injuries because all around him he only saw DC police officers fighting. “I felt like if I left that area, they’d be like, ‘The Capitol Police aren’t here, why should we defend the Capitol? ‘” he testified.
DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges testified that he was pinned between the tunnel door and a riot shield held by McCaughey. “Don’t try to use that stick on me, boy,” McCaughey can be heard saying on video as Hodges tries to fend him off with a stick.
Hodges said his senses began to fail as other rioters punched him and pulled on his gas mask, exposing his face to the chemical spray in the air. His mouth started bleeding.
“I was very vulnerable,” he said. “Standing up was untenable.” He was able to safely retreat behind the police cordon. “I felt relieved and a little embarrassed that I had to back down so soon,” he testified. He did not suffer brain damage, but his head hurt for more than a week.
McCaughey during his testimony conceded that he could have left the tunnel at any time, but that “I wouldn’t say I was entirely responsible for injuring” Hodges.
McCaughey testified that he intended to use the shield only to protect himself and maintain his position in the tunnel, not to assault police. “The moment I could hear [Hodges] shouting, I immediately turned to the crowd and asked them to let me back,” he said.
Hodges testified earlier that even if true, McCaughey only backed down after achieving his goal of incapacitating a police officer: “Each one less of us defending the Capitol has brought them closer.”
Gonell testified that he could hear Hodges screaming in pain but was unable to help because Stevens pinned him down with another riot shield.
“All I could hear was his scream and there was nothing I could do about it,” Gonell said.
Stevens can be seen on video grabbing a stick, but his lawyer pointed out that he lost control of the stick almost immediately and suggested he was only trying to arm himself to defend himself.
“If I remember correctly, it was us officers who were on duty that day, not him,” Gonell retorted.
After breaking free, Gonell also attempted to help Rosanne Boyland, who had been brought unconscious behind the police line. Emergency medical services were unable to get to the Capitol because of the riot; Gonell and other officers tried unsuccessfully to restart her heart. She was one of four rioters who died that day.
“Any other day more resources would have been needed,” Gonell said.
Mehaffie is accused of ordering members of the crowd to turn so they could hold the roadblock against the police, telling them to “push”. He is expected to testify this week that he was trying to keep people from crashing.
When previous protests had turned tumultuous, Hodges testified, it was “directionless violence, closer to anarchy” that individuals seemed to find “cathartic.” On January 6, “everyone who was violent in the crowd, and everyone else in the crowd who supported them, had one spirit, one particular purpose – to fight their way inside the Capitol. And they were ready to do anything to achieve this goal.
washingtonpost
News
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation
In that first bullpen session in April, at the onset of a season Spenser Watkins would find a level of consistency he hadn’t yet experienced in the major leagues, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt told the right-hander to grip a slider and hold nothing back.
The first few throws were a product of that — the erratic attempts of a pitch Watkins hadn’t thrown in years. But then, as Watkins continued to tweak his grip and hurl toward home plate, something clicked.
“We went, ‘Yeah, that’s what you’re looking for right there,’” Holt recalled saying, watching the slider sweep out of Watkins’ upturned palm and whizz across the strike zone.
Watkins and Michael Poole, his coach at renowned pitching lab Driveline, had considered adding another pitch to Watkins’ repertoire all offseason. They fiddled with his changeup and his curveball and slightly increased his fastball velocity. They hadn’t considered the slider, though, because so much of what Watkins did well was working vertically with movement rather than horizontally.
But after that first bullpen session between starts against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics, Watkins sent a video of himself throwing a slider to Poole. And Poole’s reaction was much the same as the one Watkins had to the slider.
“He was like, ‘Holy [crap], are you kidding me?’” Watkins recalled. “It was pretty exciting. It was not something I expected, for sure.”
The slider has led to Watkins holding down a place in the Orioles’ rotation and becoming one of the most consistent pitchers on the staff. Since returning from Triple-A Norfolk in June, Watkins has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 11 appearances.
Adding the slider is a large part of that success. Entering Sunday, Watkins’ slider has five runs saved below average — by far the best mark of any of his offerings — according to Statcast. The .132 batting average against his slider is the lowest of his repertoire by more than 100 percentage points. The pitch has also elevated the rest of his arsenal, making hitters guess at one more pitch out of the same arm slot.
In all, much of Watkins’ success boils down to the success of his new-found slider.
“It’s made the fastball better, it’s made the cutter better, it’s made the curveball better,” Poole said. “Everything just plays off of it so well with the way his arsenal plays. I think that’s been probably the biggest pitch he’s added.”
Like any midseason addition, the slider didn’t become an immediate fixture for Watkins. After he landed on the injured list in May with a right arm contusion from a comebacker, he studied the analytics behind the pitch.
Then he worked with Tides pitching coach Justin Ramsey to further his development.
“He made a really good point of thinking of the ball like a square,” Watkins said. “Like, pulling down a corner rather than thinking about throwing a circle. Something kind of clicked there where it just gave me kind of a body-mind connection of understanding what that feeling is, that release. So once I kind of got that, got that confidence in it, it just kind of rolled from there.”
Watkins isn’t the only Orioles pitcher to add a slider or sweeper this season, with right-hander Austin Voth adding a sweeper since joining Baltimore off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Both pitchers have found success with it early, seemingly proving the organizational philosophy right.
Last week against the Chicago White Sox, Watkins threw the slider 31 times — the most in a game this season — and drew six whiffs on 16 swings. He leaned on that offering to get him through six innings in which he allowed two runs.
Watkins is still gaining confidence with his front-door slider, opting instead to use his cutter against right-handed hitters. And against lefties, Watkins has thrown the slider just 5.1% of the time. He’s still learning how to bury it at a lefty’s back foot.
But he still remembers the feeling when he threw a particularly good slider in a game for the first time, just days after his midweek bullpen in April. With infielder Elvis Andrus at the plate for Oakland, Watkins whirled a slider toward the plate. Andrus ducked out, not expecting the horizontal movement about to come.
The ball fell in for a strike, the first showcase of a pitch that has transformed Watkins’ season.
()
News
‘Revisionist history’ for WH to claim school closures were GOP’s fault – left-wing areas closed longest
On Friday’s “Fox & Friends” show on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that which the school closings were the fault of the Republicans and the reopening of the schools was due to the work of the Democrats and the Biden administration in declaring that the claim is a complete “revisionist story” because left-wing policymakers closed schools and that President Biden has even encouraged school closures. Kennedy also said Biden could have used his Thursday speech to explain how to make up for lost education due to school closings.
Kennedy said, “I mean, that’s just not true. The American people watched him. Our schools have been closed by local school boards awakened at the request of many teachers’ unions. And President Biden never said a word. I mean, in some cases he encouraged them. He just stood there, sucking his teeth. So that’s a bit of revisionist history. And he could have talked about it last night. He could have talked about his plan to help our children regain the knowledge they lost as a result of their own government closing schools, supposedly in the name of science. We have probably lost 20 years of progress that we had made in our public schools.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: This summer’s free agency is like the current South Florida housing market, grossly overpriced. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had a choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a fully healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take pre-injury Oladipo over Mitchell straight up because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we only need a fixer upper. – Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And that’s significant, that the NBA trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Plus the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade eligible at midseason, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you are desperate, you move. How exactly are the Heat desperate? For all the external pontification, can anyone definitively say that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue out there at the moment (except for the thunderstorms).
Q: As much as something can still happen before February, I hope nothing happens. I believe we sit tight and trust Pat Riley. – Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: the ones when you exit a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to further grow, and the ones when you feel as if you have to do something, anything. It is during those latter offseasons that enduring mistakes can be made, when you load up contractually with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The.” “Sky.” “Is.” “Not.” “Falling.”
Q: When has the Godfather led us astray? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons that they then bypassed? When he went along with casting aside Mike Miller for salary-cap reasons and allowing Dwyane Wade to depart in free agency? But that’s besides the point, because those are the exceptions. And this is not just Pat Riley, it is the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon, as well. That trinity does not lead astray. Exhale.
()
News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: Free agency this summer is like the current overpriced South Florida real estate market. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had the choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take Oladipo pre-injury over Mitchell directly because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we just need a fixer upper. –Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And it’s significant, that the NBA’s trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Also, the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade-eligible mid-season, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you’re desperate, you move. How desperate are the Heat exactly? Despite all the external pontification, can anyone say for sure that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue there right now (except for thunderstorms).
Q: Although something may still happen before February, I hope nothing will happen. I believe we sit back and trust Pat Riley. -Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: those where you leave a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to grow more, and those where you feel you have to do something, anything. It’s during these latter offseasons that persistent mistakes can be made, when you’re contractually loading with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The”. “Sky.” “East.” “Not.” “Fall.”
Q: When did the Godfather mislead us? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons which they then bypassed? When he agreed to sideline Mike Miller for salary cap reasons and allow Dwyane Wade to leave in free agency? But that is not the question, because these are exceptions. And it’s not just Pat Riley, it’s also the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon. This trinity does not go astray. Exhale.
()
denverpost
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facilities in the NBA!
Dogecoin Must Cling To This Level Lest DOGE Slip Quickly To $0.048
State Fair: Minnesota is home to rising star in competitive pumpkin-growing world
Officers say they were the last line of defense between rioters and lawmakers
CZ Reveals Binance Shared Required Information to DOJ
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation
‘Revisionist history’ for WH to claim school closures were GOP’s fault – left-wing areas closed longest
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Skywatch: September celestial splendor
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”