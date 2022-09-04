At least the Orlando Magic have the best facilities in the NBA!

The college football arms race has officially arrived in the NBA.

And on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic dropped the bomb.

Specifically, they pulled back the curtain and unveiled their lavish, 130,000-square-foot $75 million new AdventHealth Training Facility that comes with every bell and whistle — not to mention two full workout floors, two more additional firing floors, infrared sauna and steam room, altitude chamber, zero gravity recliners, full body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, outdoor swimming pool with underwater treadmill, bar at smoothies, a hair salon, mini-golf and a pod float.

A floating basket?

Yes, a floating capsule, which is described as “a sensory deprivation capsule that helps relax the body and mind simultaneously.” Filled with water and a heavy dose of Epsom salt, the floating pod is a multi-faceted tool for decreasing anxiety and relieving muscle pain. It provides a feeling of weightlessness and excludes all sights and sounds.

I tell you, in today’s world of obnoxious politicians with banging cymbals, divisive cable news personalities and Stephen A. Smith, we could all use our own personal float.

“The floating pod is one of my favorite activities,” says magic center Wendell Carter. “It’s dark and it’s calm and you’re just lying in there, floating on the water. To have that available to us in our locker room is elite.

If only buildings could win games, the Magic would easily go from worst to first in the NBA this season. But, of course, top-flight players win championships, not stand-alone buildings. Even so, buildings, resources, facilities, and commitment can hopefully help turn players into stars by putting them in an environment where they strive for excellence and work harder to become great.

It’s the same reason why mega-corporations like Google spoil their employees with lavish meals, massage rooms, fitness centers and other assorted perks. The philosophy is simple: if Google engineers like coming to the office, they’ll want to stay in the office, which means they write and debug more code and create more algorithms. The same could be said for the new installation of the Magic.

“We want to create an atmosphere where our employees are energized and invigorated to come to work with their colleagues,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins.

If you were a Magic player, why wouldn’t you want to come and work in this building? Shit, if I was a Magic player, I would never quit working in this building. There are absolutely every technologically advanced device you could ever dream of to help you improve your skills, increase your strength, relax your mind, develop your body, and rehabilitate your injury. Having Magic’s longtime medical partner, AdventHealth, under one roof means Magic players have instant access to some of the best orthopedic doctors, surgeons, and imaging equipment in the world.

Additionally, there is an expansive kitchen, dining room and “family” living room where the chefs will cook breakfast for players, coaches and staff when they arrive at the facility and prepare lunch for the end of training. Then maybe the players will retreat to their individual nap rooms for a little nap after lunch. Then they might go work out in the weight room, take a steam bath, and get a massage or a haircut before heading home,

“I was amazed when I first saw it,” Carter says. “I have been to almost every NBA facility and have never seen anything like it. It shows the support we have from the DeVos family and AdventHealth. They have given us everything we need to to be great, but in the end, we came to do the work to become great.

The idea for the practice facility originated 4½ years ago when Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, came to Martins’ office and broached the subject. From there, Weltman and Martins visited fifteen of the top NBA and NFL training facilities. They took detailed notes, created a concept combining the best qualities of all the facilities they visited, and then came up with unique ideas.

The building is one block from the Amway Center and, according to City Commissioner Regina Hill, will further enhance the ongoing revitalization of the Parramore community. Kudos should also go to the Magic for awarding $17 million (32%) of design and build contracts to local minority and women-owned businesses.

That said, let’s get back to the $75 million on 130,000 square foot question that Magic fans are most concerned about: can the best building in the NBA help one of the worst teams in the NBA win games? ?

The answer: Not immediately, but maybe eventually.

College football coaches and athletic directors often tell us that the arms race in their sport is necessary because luxurious facilities help attract top recruits. In today’s NBA, couldn’t it be argued that an organization’s plush digs could be a deciding factor in luring a top free agent?

“There’s no doubt about it,” Martins said. “Players care about three things: obviously they want to be paid fairly. They want to play for teams that are competing for championships. And they want to know that they are competing and preparing at one of the best facilities in the league. I can honestly say – after seeing them all – this is the best facility in the NBA today.

It shows just how far sports performance and practice facilities have come since Magic’s first season in 1989. Legendary Magic broadcaster David Steele told the story of Magic’s original practice facility on Friday. team at the old recreation center in downtown Orlando, where Magic players shared a unique basketball court with the general public. During practice, the players stored their belongings in old metal lockers, but had to empty the locker room after practice so that the city’s firefighters and police could use it to prepare for their rec games. -league.

Probably because of the stress of their daily jobs, it’s been said that those old-time recreational league games between firefighters and police departments often got quite contentious.

Too bad they didn’t have floats, infrared saunas and zero gravity recliners back then.

