Aud Traders - Rba Monetary Policy Meeting Upcoming On Tuesday 6Th September 2022 - Preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In the weeks leading up to Colorado State’s season opener against Michigan’s No. 8, new Rams head coach Jay Norvell was optimistic, but talked about the curves learning, life lessons and adversity.

Playing at Michigan Stadium for the first time in school history and in front of the biggest crowd the program has ever seen (109,575) on Saturday, the Rams battled against the Wolverines but ultimately lost 51-7 during Norvell’s first game on the CSU Sidelines.

Without a doubt, there were lessons learned and that learning curve was evident throughout the game as the Rams had little offense, especially in the first half, and gave up big plays on the side. defensive.

“Overall we did a lot of good things,” Norvell said. “It just wasn’t enough, obviously. It’s a bit too much, too early for us to be able to face a team of this quality so early. It’s a good football team. I thought we had done some good things. The game went almost without penalty on our side of the ball, and I was proud of that.

There were positives for the Rams as they now look to their home opener against Middle Tennessee next Saturday.

Most notable was the team’s lone touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter with the Rams trailing 44-0. At second and 8th from Michigan’s 34-yard line, quarterback Clay Millen found Tory Horton in the back of the end zone with 8:59 left to narrow Michigan’s lead.

It was really the Rams’ only shot on the field.

Millen, making his first college start, completed 16 of 20 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked seven times — four in the first half alone — as the CSU offensive line seemed overwhelmed at times trying to shield Millen from a strong Michigan defense.

“The speed wasn’t extremely much faster, and I knew they were going to be a good football team,” Millen said. “It wasn’t like the game in my head was going very fast. They were just a really good team that executed well. It was my biggest takeout.

Elsewhere, defensive back Jack Howell made a big second save on a running play in the red zone in the first quarter and appeared to have CSU’s first turnover of the season on the following play, but upon review he was ruled his interception shot the ground before he could secure it.

Twice in the first half, the Rams defense managed to keep Michigan from scoring when the Wolverines were in the red zone. However, all four times Michigan penetrated the CSU 20-yard line in the first half, the Wolverines came away with points. They were also perfect on all three of their trips to the red zone in the second half.

The dagger came early in the second half. On CSU’s first possession out of the locker room, Millen was stripped of the ball and DJ Turner picked it up and ran it 45 yards for a touchdown. It made it 30-0.

The Rams used four running backs in the game. A’Jon Vivens led the way with 35 yards on 10 carries. Avery Morrow rushed for 21 yards on seven carries while David Bailey rushed six times for 27 yards.

Horton led the team in reception with six catches for 69 yards.

Michigan finished the game with 440 yards of offense – 206 through the air and 234 rushing. Fifteen different receivers have caught passes for the Wolverines. Nine players also ran the ball, led by Blake Corum, who rushed for 80 yards and one of Michigan’s four rushing touchdowns.

“Overall, I’m not at all discouraged by our guys,” Norvell said. “They’re a good football team. They’re quite different from everyone else on our program. I’m proud of our players. I think we’re doing a lot of good things and a lot of good things, and if we keep doing those things, we’re going to see improvements as the year progresses, we’ll learn a lot from this game and we’ll get back to work on Monday to improve on the things we’ve learned.

Next week’s game against Middle Tennessee kicks off at 2 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.