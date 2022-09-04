News
AUD Traders – RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Upcoming on Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Preview
The statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected at 04:30 GMT on September 6, 2022.
The first previews are here:
Going through some of the comments on what the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA – one of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks) expects in the future. In summary:
- says RBA should continue to raise cash rate
- The CBA’s baseline forecast calls for another 75 basis points of rate hikes over the next few months
- the cash rate will peak at 2.6% at the end of 2022
- there is a higher terminal rate risk, around 2.85%
The CBA then has the first projection (of the Big 4 Australian Banks) of when the RBA will stop climbing and actually cut the cash rate.
- The ABC points out that its maximum forecast of 2.6% is the most conservative among analysts
- expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 50 basis points in the second half of 2023
—
Current RBA cash rate target:
CSU Rams football overwhelmed by Michigan in Big House – The Denver Post
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In the weeks leading up to Colorado State’s season opener against Michigan’s No. 8, new Rams head coach Jay Norvell was optimistic, but talked about the curves learning, life lessons and adversity.
Playing at Michigan Stadium for the first time in school history and in front of the biggest crowd the program has ever seen (109,575) on Saturday, the Rams battled against the Wolverines but ultimately lost 51-7 during Norvell’s first game on the CSU Sidelines.
Without a doubt, there were lessons learned and that learning curve was evident throughout the game as the Rams had little offense, especially in the first half, and gave up big plays on the side. defensive.
“Overall we did a lot of good things,” Norvell said. “It just wasn’t enough, obviously. It’s a bit too much, too early for us to be able to face a team of this quality so early. It’s a good football team. I thought we had done some good things. The game went almost without penalty on our side of the ball, and I was proud of that.
There were positives for the Rams as they now look to their home opener against Middle Tennessee next Saturday.
Most notable was the team’s lone touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter with the Rams trailing 44-0. At second and 8th from Michigan’s 34-yard line, quarterback Clay Millen found Tory Horton in the back of the end zone with 8:59 left to narrow Michigan’s lead.
It was really the Rams’ only shot on the field.
Millen, making his first college start, completed 16 of 20 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked seven times — four in the first half alone — as the CSU offensive line seemed overwhelmed at times trying to shield Millen from a strong Michigan defense.
“The speed wasn’t extremely much faster, and I knew they were going to be a good football team,” Millen said. “It wasn’t like the game in my head was going very fast. They were just a really good team that executed well. It was my biggest takeout.
Elsewhere, defensive back Jack Howell made a big second save on a running play in the red zone in the first quarter and appeared to have CSU’s first turnover of the season on the following play, but upon review he was ruled his interception shot the ground before he could secure it.
Twice in the first half, the Rams defense managed to keep Michigan from scoring when the Wolverines were in the red zone. However, all four times Michigan penetrated the CSU 20-yard line in the first half, the Wolverines came away with points. They were also perfect on all three of their trips to the red zone in the second half.
The dagger came early in the second half. On CSU’s first possession out of the locker room, Millen was stripped of the ball and DJ Turner picked it up and ran it 45 yards for a touchdown. It made it 30-0.
The Rams used four running backs in the game. A’Jon Vivens led the way with 35 yards on 10 carries. Avery Morrow rushed for 21 yards on seven carries while David Bailey rushed six times for 27 yards.
Horton led the team in reception with six catches for 69 yards.
Michigan finished the game with 440 yards of offense – 206 through the air and 234 rushing. Fifteen different receivers have caught passes for the Wolverines. Nine players also ran the ball, led by Blake Corum, who rushed for 80 yards and one of Michigan’s four rushing touchdowns.
“Overall, I’m not at all discouraged by our guys,” Norvell said. “They’re a good football team. They’re quite different from everyone else on our program. I’m proud of our players. I think we’re doing a lot of good things and a lot of good things, and if we keep doing those things, we’re going to see improvements as the year progresses, we’ll learn a lot from this game and we’ll get back to work on Monday to improve on the things we’ve learned.
Next week’s game against Middle Tennessee kicks off at 2 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.
Ukrainian Evgeniy Maloletka wins Golden Visa Best Photojournalism Award for his work during the Siege of Mariupol
Perpignan, France:
Ukrainian photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka won the Visa d’Or, one of the profession’s most prestigious awards, on Saturday for his work during Russia’s devastating siege of Mariupol.
Maloletka, visibly moved, dedicated his prize to the Ukrainian people, during a ceremony in Perpignan, in the south of France.
The 35-year-old journalist, who works for the Associated Press news agency, was – together with his fellow AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov, one of the first journalists to enter Mariupol on February 23, an hour before the first Russian bombs. .
He was also one of the last to leave, finally leaving the city on March 15, by which time it had been almost completely destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Those 20 days he was there, he told AFP, were like one long, endless day, “getting worse and worse”.
His images showed all the horror of the conflict there: children killed during the siege, very pregnant women lying among the ruins of bombed buildings, hastily improvised mass graves.
The Russian bombardment of this port city of 400,000 people, including a direct hit on a maternity hospital, has sparked outrage around the world.
The other two photographers nominated were Daniel Berehulak, an Australian of Ukrainian origin, for “People live here”, his report for the New York Times on the massacre of civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv; and Marcus Yam’s assignment for the Los Angeles Times: “The Fall of Afghanistan.”
The war in Ukraine was one of the dominant themes of the International Festival of Photojournalism, which opened on August 27.
Mel Tucker leads Michigan State to No. 15 against West Michigan
(AP) – Western Michigan (0-0) at No. 15 Michigan State (0-0), Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Line: Michigan State by 20 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Michigan State leads 14-2.
WHAT IS AT STAKE?
Michigan State hopes to exceed expectations, and the first step is to easily beat a Mid-American Conference team at home. Western Michigan beat a Power Five team last year in Pittsburgh and would get plenty of attention with another upset.
KEY MATCH
Broncos passing game against Spartans secondary. Michigan State ranked last in FBS against passing last year, giving up 324.8 yards through the air per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Michigan: QB Jack Salopek. The redshirt freshman was 3 for 3 for 20 yards at Pittsburgh last season, replacing injured Kaleb Eleby.
Michigan State: WR Jayden Reed. The former Western Michigan player returned two punts for touchdowns last season and had team highs in catches (59), receiving yards (1,026) and receiving touchdowns (10) at his third year with the Spartans.
FACTS AND FIGURES
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was named Big Ten Coach of the Year last season after winning 11 games, coming off a 2-5 start to 2020. … The Western Michigan coach , Tim Lester, is 32-25 in five seasons and is coming off a 52-24 win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl. … Michigan State has eight starters on defense and five on offense. … The Broncos return eight starters on defense and four on offense from last year’s team that was 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC. … Michigan State QB Payton Thorne broke a school record with 27 TD assists last season and will open against a team whose freshman offensive coordinator is his father, Jeff. … Broncos WR Corey Croom had 44 receptions for 768 yards and six touchdowns last season. … Michigan State has two RB transfers, Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), competing for races. … Western Michigan RB Sean Tyler had 1,150 yards and nine rushing touchdowns last season.
Biden’s choice: semi-fascism or American socialism
Disaster vs. Dallas: Minnesota United falls apart in 3-0 loss
Emanuel Reynoso wore a thousand-yard stare.
The face of Minnesota United’s star midfielder said it all from the back row of the bench after the Loons allowed three goals in less than four minutes of a stunning 3-0 loss to FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday afternoon.
Combined with a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Minnesota’s defense is drowning. After a tight opening 54 minutes, one crack led to the dam breaking wide open.
Michael Boxall’s own goal came at 54:03, followed by Alan Velasco’s right-footed goal at edge of 18-yard box at 55:38 and Jesus Ferreira’s header goal came right down Main Street of Minnesota’s defense at 57:45. It was a total of three minutes and 42 seconds, but around a minute in game time, excluding FC Dallas’ trio of celebrations.
“Five minutes of madness has cost us dearly,” manager Adrian Heath said postgame.
FC Dallas (12-10-8, 46 points) moved ahead of Minnesota (13-11-5, 44 points) into third place in the Western Conference standings. The Loons have one regular-season game in hand on Dallas with five to go before MLS Cup Playoffs.
“Certain fixtures take on more significance at certain times of the year,” Heath said Friday. “That is what’s happening (Saturday).”
The Loons did not rise to the occasion. They have given up seven goals in the two-plus games since Bakaye Dibassy was lost for a season-ending quad injury.
MNUFC didn’t have the requisite roster flexibility to make a free agent addition before the MLS roster freeze deadline Friday. There is no one walking in the door to save the Loons.
Boxall was beat on Ferreira’s goal. Right back DJ Taylor slipped to give Velasco space outside the box.
MNUFC defense had its hands full with Ferreira, Velasco, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal. Loons have conceded goals in 20 of last 21 games, blanking only downtrodden DC United in that stretch.
The Loons defensive issues are collective.
REYNOSO AILING
Reynoso exited the game to help alleviate a right ankle injury he aggravated just before halftime; he sat out the 3-0 loss to Salt Lake to give him some time to mend.
FRAGAPANE SUSPENDED
Franco Fragapane’s first yellow card in the 20th minute Saturday meant, due to yellow-card accumulation, he would be suspended for the Portland Timbers game next Saturday. His second yellow card in the 69th minute means he will serve the same one-game ban.
Leak ruins NASA lunar rocket launch bid; Next trial in weeks – The Denver Post
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to cancel their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with dummies of testing. The maiden flight is now halted for weeks, if not months.
The previous Monday launch attempt of the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, albeit smaller ones. This was in addition to leaks detected during countdown exercises earlier in the year.
After the latest setback, mission officials decided to transport the rocket out of the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing can be done on the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials.
With a two-week launch ban period looming in days, the rocket is now grounded until the end of September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to check the rocket’s systems “before putting four humans on it”.
“Just remember: we’re not going to pitch until it’s right,” he said.
NASA has already been waiting for years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demonstration is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team had barely begun loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at dawn when the large leak appeared in the bottom engine section.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the same way they dealt with previous, smaller leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a joint in the supply line. They tried that twice, actually, and also injected helium into the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally stopped the countdown after three to four hours of fruitless effort.
Mission chief Mike Sarafin told reporters it was too early to say what caused the leak, but it may have been due to an accidental overpressure of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when someone sent commands to the wrong valve.
“It was not a manageable leak,” Sarafin said, adding that the escaping hydrogen exceeded flammability limits by two or three times.
During Monday’s attempt, a series of small hydrogen leaks appeared there and elsewhere on the rocket. Technicians tightened the fittings over the next few days, but Blackwell-Thompson had warned she wouldn’t know if everything was tight until Saturday’s pitstop.
Hydrogen molecules are extremely small – the smallest in existence – and even the smallest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s now-retired space shuttles were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
An even bigger problem on Monday was that a sensor indicated that one of the rocket’s four engines was too hot, although engineers later verified that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled. But the countdown has never gone so far.
Thousands of people who jammed the coast over the Labor Day long weekend, hoping to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off, came away disappointed.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
Years behind schedule and billions over budget, Artemis aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.
Twelve astronauts walked on the Moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
