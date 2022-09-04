SANTIAGO, Chile — Chileans vote Sunday in a plebiscite on whether to adopt a sweeping new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country.
Barack Obama wins an Emmy for the series Narrating National Parks – NBC Chicago
Barack Obama is halfway through an EGOT.
The former president won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go along with his two Grammys.
Obama won the Emmy for Outstanding Storyteller for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”
The five-part show, which features national parks around the world, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”
He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys award, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.
Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower received a special Emmy Award in 1956.
Barack Obama has already won Grammy Awards for his audio reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.
EGOT refers to a special category of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. To date, 17 people have done so.
The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. The ‘Black Panther’ actor won the Outstanding Character Voiceover award for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show ‘What If…?’
On the show, Boseman voiced his “Black Panther” character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord of “Guardians of the Galaxy”.
It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43.
Psychologist Erlanger Turner talks about the significant impact the movie ‘Black Panther’ has had on the lives of black children and offers tips for coping with emotional stress from the loss of Chadwick Boseman, systemic racism and COVID-19. 19.
Map of Middle-earth, a handy travel guide to the “Rings of Power”
Now that power rings brought us back to the land of the Lord of the Ringsyou can see where you are going on an interactive map of Middle-earth.
Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the story of JRR Tolkienthe fictional fantasy domain of . And in 2019, Amazon tweeted a image of a map of Middle-earth with the caption “Three rings for elven kings under heaven.” Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
Although you can zoom in on the landscape featured in the series, all that is shown are various mountain ranges, valleys and rivers, as well as the island of Numenor. There are few clues to specific characters or storylines in the show, unless of course you’re a fan enough of Tolkien’s works to recognize the details – in the show you’ll find high elves in Lindon, for example , or Harfoots in Rhovanion.
Amazon has pledged to commit to multiple seasons for the hugely expensive series, which tells Second Age stories long before the events of Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring and The Hobbit.
For more map-based fun, check out the LOTR Project’s interactive maps of Middle-earth from different eras, showing how the geography of the Rings of Power aligns with the age of the other books and movies.
Farewell to Middle-earth: Celebrate ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ (photos)
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump take a sunny family bike ride on the Miami Beach boardwalk
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump enjoyed an idyllic family outing during a group bike ride on the boardwalks near their home in Miami Beach, Florida.
Kushner, 41, was discharged after his second surgery for thyroid cancer, which was deemed a success, and as the rollout continues for his White House memoir, “Breaking History.”
He wore a white button-up shirt, khaki pants and a New York Mets baseball cap as he rode with Ivanka, 40, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
Ivanka shielded herself from the sun in a wide-brimmed sun hat and chic dress.
The family were all smiles as they cycled down the boardwalk.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump put the pedal to the metal with a family bike ride through the boardwalks near their home in Miami Beach, Florida
Kushner, 41, was discharged after his second surgery for thyroid cancer, which was deemed a success, and as the rollout continues for his memoir, 'Breaking History'
Ivanka kept herself from the sun in a wide-brimmed sun hat and chic dress
He wore a white button-up shirt, khaki pants and a New York Mets baseball cap as he rode with Ivanka, 40, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
The family were all smiles as they cycled down the Miami Beach boardwalk near their Florida home
Jared Kushner briefly straddles his wife Ivanka on the Miami Beach boardwalk
The couple have been busy and a bit more public than after moving to the Sunshine State following the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, under which they both worked.
Ivanka was last seen on Wednesday afternoon fighting back tears as she took an emotional phone call on her way to the gym.
The former senior White House adviser hid her eyes behind a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, but appeared to be crying — or almost — while holding her cellphone to her ear.
It’s likely been a tough few months for Ivanka, whose husband, Jared Kushner, underwent a second surgery a week ago to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, which was reportedly successful.
The mother-of-three was dressed in a navy hoodie with a white V-pattern and cropped black leggings, despite the balmy Florida weather. She completed her workout look with a pair of black New Balance sneakers.
Ivanka riding side by side with her daughter in a classic bicycle with a basket in the front
The couple have been busy and a bit more public than after moving to the Sunshine State following the end of Donald Trump's presidency, both of whom worked under
Ivanka was last seen on Wednesday afternoon fighting back tears as she took an emotional phone call on her way to the gym
It’s likely been a tough few months for Ivanka, whose husband, Jared Kushner, underwent a second surgery a week ago to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, which was reportedly successful.
The couple have been busy and a bit more public than after moving to the Sunshine State following the end of Donald Trump's presidency, both of whom worked under
Jared calls the kids as their family spends their day cycling on the boardwalk
Her blonde hair was pulled back in a messy knot and her white ear flaps hung around her neck. She also had a red string bracelet on her wrist, which she has worn occasionally for years.
Three weeks ago, Jared and Ivanka were seen visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was being treated for the illness.
His latest surgery comes after he first publicly revealed his treatment in his new book, ‘Breaking History: A White House Memoir’.
Jared wrote that he underwent a similar operation for thyroid cancer in 2019 while serving as President Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser.
Along with the stress of her husband’s treatment, Ivanka also mourns the loss of her mother.
Three weeks ago, Jared and Ivanka were seen visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was being treated for thyroid cancer.
Along with the stress of her husband’s treatment, Ivanka is also mourning the loss of her mother.
Despite the family’s recent troubles, everyone seemed to be enjoying the day
The kids and Ivanka enjoy the sun and sand on the boardwalk near their Florida home
Jared and Ivanka moved to Florida after Ivanka’s father’s presidential term ended
Kushner recently promoted his book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir”
A book is on display as businessman and senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner is interviewed at Fox News
Ivana Trump, 73, was found ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ at the bottom of the stairs of her Upper East Side townhouse on July 14 around 12:30 p.m. Her housekeeper found her while she arrived at work and called 911.
A medical examiner determined that she died from blunt impact following a fall, according to TMZ.
Ivanka’s father was seen comforting her at her mother’s funeral, the first time they had been seen together in seven months since their public falling out during the 2020 presidential election.
News
Chile votes on draft constitution with big changes
“We are clearly in a situation where the result will be close,” said Marta Lagos, head of MORI, a local pollster. “The Chilean is a political animal who decides at the last minute.”
The outcome will have a resounding impact on President Gabriel Boric, 36, who has been a key supporter of the new constitution. Analysts say voters also likely see the vote as a referendum on Chile’s youngest president, whose popularity has plummeted since taking office in March.
Voting is compulsory in the plebiscite, which culminates a three-year process that began when the country once seen as a paragon of stability in the region exploded in student-led street protests in 2019. The unrest was sparked by an increase in the price of public transport. , but it quickly expanded to broader demands for greater equality and more social protections.
The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution which dates from the country’s 1973-1990 military dictatorship led by Augusto Pinochet.
Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention. Amid the anti-establishment fervor of the time, Chileans largely chose people outside the mainstream political establishment to draft the new constitution. It was the first in the world to be written by a convention divided equally between male and female delegates.
After months of work, the delegates produced a 178-page document with 388 articles which, among other things, emphasizes social issues and gender parity, enshrines the rights of the country’s indigenous population and places l environment and climate change at the center of a country which is the world’s largest producer of copper. It also introduces rights to free education, health care and housing.
The new constitution would characterize Chile as a plurinational state, establish autonomous indigenous territories and recognize a parallel judicial system in those regions, although lawmakers would decide the scope of this decision.
In contrast, the current constitution is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in areas such as education, pensions and health care. It also makes no reference to the country’s indigenous population, which makes up nearly 13% of the country’s 19 million people.
“It’s a doorway to building a more just and democratic society,” said Elisa Loncon, an indigenous leader who served as the convention’s first president. “It’s not like Chile is waking up with all its political and economic problems automatically solved, but it’s a starting point.”
Hundreds of thousands of people packed a main avenue in the Chilean capital Thursday night at the closing rally of the pro-charter campaign, a turnout that supporters say shows a level of excitement that polls do not reflect.
“The polls weren’t able to capture the new voter, and more importantly, the young voter,” Loncon said.
Once the convention got to work, Chileans quickly began to get angry over the proposed document, with some worrying that it was too left-wing. It is “an imposition by left-wing radicals on society as a whole,” said Paulina Lobos, who campaigned against the proposed document.
Proponents say it was at least partly due to a flood of fake news that spread lies about the draft constitution.
But it wasn’t just about the content of the document. Chileans also grew frustrated with convention delegates who often made headlines for the wrong reasons, such as one who lied about having leukemia and another who voted while taking a shower.
“An opportunity has been missed to build a new social pact in Chile,” said Senator Javier Macaya, leader of the conservative Independent Democratic Union party which is campaigning against the new constitution. “We are defending the option of rejecting (the document) so that we have another chance to do things better.”
Macaya insists that it is important that a new constitution be approved by a wide margin “by consensus and compromise”.
Although Chileans, including the country’s political leaders, largely agree that the dictatorship-era constitution should be rejected, it remains to be seen how that will be achieved if the current proposal is rejected.
“If it is rejected, what is institutionalized is the maintenance of Pinochet’s constitution – this constitution that no longer meets the needs of Chilean society,” Loncon said.
The outbreak of E. coli expands in New York and Kentucky
An outbreak of E. coli centered in the Midwest has spread to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The outbreak has already been reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list on Friday with one case in each state.
The CDC noted that the number of sick people is likely higher than the total of 97 reported in the six states, and the actual number could include other states. Michigan is home to most of those affected — 58, according to the CDC.
In a statement in August, Wendy’s said it was cooperating fully with public health authorities with the investigation and would remove sandwich lettuce from select restaurants in the area.
It’s unclear if it will do so for restaurants in additional states.
The fast food chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday night.
Wendy noted that her lettuce has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak and said she uses a different lettuce in her salads, so that particular supply will remain.
Although no source has been identified, the CDC said about 8 in 10 people who reported their illness ate food from a Wendy’s location within a week of symptom onset. A strong majority of people who could remember details of their orders said they had sandwiches or burgers containing romaine, the agency said.
Investigators were working to confirm the source of the outbreak, the CDC said.
Depending on its form, E. coli can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infection, respiratory illness, pneumonia and other illnesses, according to the CDC.
There is no specific treatment and most people recover naturally. Severe cases should prompt medical attention, the agency said.
The CDC said 43 people were hospitalized and 10 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.
Film ‘Important’, ‘Building culture is the most important thing we can do’
Tim Pool, host of the popular eponymous Timcast IRL podcast, announced the production of my hunter son as an important example of creating cultural content to compete with and oppose the establishment of woke corporate entertainment.
Pool highlighted the impact of culture on politics during a livestream on Thursday with my hunter son director Robert Davis (License to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies), Alex Marlow, editor of Breitbart News, and documentary filmmaker and journalist Lauren Southern. Their discussion coincided with and followed President Joe Biden’s prime time speech.
“It’s a movie called my hunter sonand it’s about the Bidens, and I mean culture is everything,” Pool said.
He echoed a maxim of Andrew Breitbart: “Politics is downstream of culture”. Cultural influences. Culture inspires and culture decides whether or not a law really fits in the books.
Watch below:
“Building culture is the most important thing we can do, and that’s why I think the film you’re making is so important,” Pool said, adding, “I’m thrilled about that.”
Watch the trailer:
Southern said, “There’s nothing more important you can do right now than support art that isn’t communist.”
Davi said, “We have to become culture warriors.”
Breitbart News reported on Pool’s entry into the music business with his debut single:
Unclassifiable social media superstar Tim Pool has amassed a massive online following — garnering nearly half a billion views on YouTube — by embracing an anti-establishment, anti-revival worldview that doesn’t buy into politics conventional partisan. His foray into music represents a continuation of this mindset, with the recent self-release of his single “Only Ever Wanted”.
The song is Pool’s first to be released on his own label, Timcast Records. After telling her millions of followers to check it out, ‘Only Ever Wanted’ soared up the charts, reaching No. 2 on iTunes’ Top 10 Songs – just below Britney Spears’ first new song in six years. – and the No. 1 place in Alternative Rock.
my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution.
The film is available for PRE ORDER NOW on MySonHunter.com and will be available to stream and download on September 7. The trailer has already been viewed over 4.5 million times on social media.
Pilot threatens to ‘intentionally crash’ into Mississippi Walmart – NBC Chicago
An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small plane on Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours above pissed off Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a field of soybeans where the police arrested him.
Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, was uninjured after the hard landing shortly after posting a farewell message to his parents and sister on Facebook, authorities said at a news conference. The post said he “never really meant to hurt anyone.”
After an anxious morning watching the plane’s winding path overhead, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan called the resolution “a best-case scenario.”
No one was hurt.
Patterson was employed to refuel planes at Tupelo Regional Airport, giving him access to the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A, police chief John Quaka said.
It was not immediately clear why, shortly after 5 a.m., the 10-year-old Tupelo Aviation employee took off in the fully fueled plane. Fifteen minutes later, Patterson called a Lee County 911 dispatcher to say he planned to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart, Quaka said. Officers evacuated people from Walmart and a nearby convenience store.
“It’s more likely a crime of opportunity,” Quaka said, adding that the airport tower isn’t occupied until 6 a.m.
Police negotiators were able to make contact during the flight and convince Patterson to land, but he didn’t know how. He was coached by a private pilot to nearly land at Tupelo airport, but he aborted the attempt at the last minute and resumed the flight, authorities said.
A negotiator restored contact around 10 a.m. and learned Patterson had landed in a field and was uninjured, Quaka said. The plane landed near Ripley, Mississippi, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, and about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Tupelo.
“There is damage, but believe it or not, the plane is intact,” the chief told reporters.
Patterson, whose Facebook page said he was from Shannon, was charged with robbery and threatening terrorism. Quaka said federal authorities could also bring charges. Police said Patterson was not believed to be a licensed pilot, but had some flying instruction.
Jordan said Patterson contacted family members during the flight. The mayor said he hoped Patterson “gets the help he needs.”
“Sorry everyone. I never meant to hurt anyone. I love my parents and my sister, it’s not your fault. Goodbye,” read Patterson’s Facebook post posted around 9:30 a.m.
Peter Goelz, former chief executive of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the vulnerability of small airports, which handle small planes and business jets, has worried security experts for years.
“If you have a trained pilot who can climb and catch a corporate jet, you have a pretty lethal weapon there,” he said.
Ripley resident Roxanne Ward told The Associated Press that she tracked the plane online and went to her stepfather’s house with the intention of going to the basement for some security reasons. She said she heard the thud when the plane hit the ground on her father-in-law’s property.
She and others rode on four-wheeled vehicles to cross.
“As soon as it crashed, the police were there and waiting,” said Ward, who was watching from a distance. “The police took him out. They yelled at him, ‘Guns up.’ She said the pilot got out of the plane without resisting the police.
Michael Canders, director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, called the incident “a wake-up call” for general aviation airports and their staff.
The Transportation Security Administration requires annual training emphasizing a “see something, say something” approach to try to prevent a scenario like what police believe happened in Tupelo — an employee with access to an airplane , Canders said.
“That very thing is discussed in the course, the potential for someone to access and intend to cause harm,” he said. “It depends on everyone who works at an airport. If you see someone you don’t recognize or unusual activity, you are expected to report it.
An online flight-tracking service showed the plane’s swirling path across the sky early Saturday.
Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and watched the situation on TV and social media. Several of his friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in this town,” Criss told AP. “It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”
Goelz said the FAA and Department of Homeland Security would likely review the incident and issue guidance focused on tightening security, a potentially costly prospect.
“For an airport like Tupelo, for them to increase security Saturday morning at 5 a.m. when their tower doesn’t open until 6 a.m., that’s expensive,” Goelz said. “They won’t have the funds unless the federal government provides them.”
The plane drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans headed north from the Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between these two cities.
Jane and Daniel Alsup stood in their front yard near where the plane landed and watched it circle low above the pines and oaks.
“He left for a while, then we heard him come back. Just a few seconds later we heard a loud ‘jester’ and it landed in the soybean field,” said Jane Alsup.
Daniel Alsup said the plane landed on the other side of some trees, so they didn’t see it hit the ground.
“It was the best place it could have happened,” he said of the rural landing site.
Wagster Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in New York, Kathleen Foody in Chicago, and Paul Wiseman in Martinsburg, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
