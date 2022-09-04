News
Best soundbars to fix muffled TV speech
Sometimes it feels like movie and show producers intentionally make their dialogue as quiet as possible. And if you’re missing important information thanks to your TV’s subpar speakers, it might be time for an upgrade. There are many smart solutions that can improve the sound of your TVbut buying a soundbar designed to improve voice is a surefire solution.
Many brands offer sound bars which come with a dedicated voice mode, although some do it better than others. One company that really stands out is Zvox – they specialize in dialogue and most of their products have at least one voice enhancement mode (and some as many as 12). Competitor Polk is also notable for its excellent VoiceAdjust feature, while Yamaha also offers an affordable soundbar with similar options.
A the soundbar can cost a lot less than some others home theater systems, but can have just as much of an impact on improving the sound of your TV. Whether you’re looking for a budget speaker or something a little more upscale, these are the best speakers to make your TV more understandable.
Sarah Tew/CNET
If you’re looking for a soundbar that delivers plenty of bass as well as crisp dialogue without using a subwoofer, then the Zvox SB500 is a great buy. Even better, the company has added more levels of sound enhancement since I reviewed the SB500, which should make it even easier to compose dialogue the way you want.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
The Zvox AV357 might not have a lot of features like the larger SB500, but it’s excellent nonetheless. The speaker is covered in a wood grain veneer and the remote control is user-friendly. If you want to connect more than just a TV, like a phone via Bluetooth, the other options listed here are better for that.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
The Polk React is a follow-up to the Command Bar – the first soundbar that had Amazon Alexa on board – and it offers a great mix of features and performance. Polk’s VoiceAdjust is one of the best dialogue enhancement systems out there, and it’s put to good use on this speaker.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
Zvox soundbars are great, but they lack HDMI connectivity. The compact Yamaha SR-C20A not only offers the ease of HDMI ARC connection – found on most recent TVs – but also has a dedicated Clear Voice mode to make dialogue a little easier to understand. It is also the cheapest option on this list.
CNET
News
The 10 vehicles most likely to be targeted by catalytic converter theft and what the cops are doing about it
Law enforcement officials are warning drivers of popular car models, including the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado, to take extra precautions as a study into the exponentially increasing number of catalytic converter thefts has been found to target these vehicles.
Using service records of catalytic converter replacements from over 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through early 2022, CarFax found that the following 10 vehicles are most likely to be targeted at scale national:
The most targeted cars differ slightly from each region of the country, with the Subaru Outback and Forester being among the top 10 vehicles targeted in the West and Northeast.
The popularity of some of these vehicles is due to their size, as high-clearance vehicles provide easier access to auto parts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Hybrids, including the Toyota Prius, are also heavily targeted because they contain two catalytic converters, which tend to be more valuable due to lack of wear compared to non-hybrid vehicles, according to the NICB.
Catalytic converters, which are located under a vehicle and control exhaust emissions, are made with three types of precious metals: platinum, rhodium and palladium.
According to Danielle Naspinski, public affairs specialist at the NICB, the costs of these metals have skyrocketed, ranging between $12,500 and $880 an ounce.
Fight against the rise of catalyst thefts
Law enforcement and insurance companies are warning car owners, especially those with some of the most targeted vehicles, to take precautions, including parking in garages or well-lit areas, to avoid potential theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converters.
At State Farm, the number of claims and payments has also exploded in recent years.
More than 32,000 thefts of catalytic converters were reported nationwide in 2021, compared to 2,535 thefts reported in 2019. The explosion in cases led the insurance company to pay out $62.6 million for claims in 2021, more than 13 times the amount paid in 2019, said Dave Phillips, senior public affairs specialist at State Farm.
The sharp increase prompted local police departments and auto repair shops in Minneapolis to participate in a program to combat this increase in thefts.
The program, launched by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free serial number tags to Minnesotans who own a top 15 vehicle in the state to potentially deter theft and track a stolen catalytic converter.
“It’s the only thing we’ve seen that really makes sense in terms of keeping a record of these converters with marking that’s really hard to degrade,” said Jim Kirchner, assistant service manager at Golden Valley Tire and Service. USA TODAY.
.
Using an acid solution, the state-supplied tag allows the serial number and QR code to be etched onto the catalytic converter, allowing the part to be registered and subsequently traced by the police if it is stolen and recovered.
“We were excited to join the program,” Kirchner said. “While it’s certainly profitable for any shop to replace catalytic converters due to their high cost, it’s not something we like to do.”
Under some auto insurance plans, the cost of replacing a converter is at least partially covered. However, those without theft protection might have to pay for the replacement out of pocket, which can range from $1,500 to $5,000, according to the NICB.
Other cities are also working to tackle rising crime through beacons, including police departments in Newport News and Hampton in Virginia. Police departments have partnered with the NICB to host an engraving event where police engrave unique VIN numbers on converters.
Police break $22 million catalytic converter ring
A Washington County grand jury indicted 12 people on racketeering, aggravated robbery, money laundering and other charges in July after detectives in Beaverton, Oregon identified the suspects in a multi-state catalytic converter smuggling operation $22 million, police said.
The trafficking ring, based in Portland but spanning six states, was responsible for the theft of 44,000 catalytic converters in Washington state, California, Nevada, Texas, Oregon and New York.
Authorities in small communities across the country have also reported recent arrests, but none on the same scale as the Oregon case.
-
Police said three men were arrested on Aug. 29 after officers said the men attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a van parked at an apartment complex in Westborough, Massachusetts, authorities said. Catalytic converter thefts in the MetroWest and Greater Milford communities in Massachusetts have been a problem for several years, but reports have increased in the past three years, police said.
-
Three men were arrested Aug. 19 by police in Port Huron, Michigan after a resident said he saw the suspects steal a catalytic converter. Police located the auto part along with a large amount of methamphetamine, authorities said. Residents of the community 60 miles northeast of Detroit have reported 10 thefts of catalytic converters in the past six months, police said.
-
Two men were arrested Aug. 22 by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida for the theft of 13 catalytic converters, police say. So far this year, officers have investigated 29 incidents involving 52 stolen catalytic converters, police said.
“As far as I know, this is one of the biggest cases,” Beaverton Police Detective Patrick McNair told USA TODAY. “We’re trying to find ways to combat that with the laws we currently have.”
According to the NICB’s Legislation Tracker, at least 35 states have proposed legislation to enact new laws or strengthen existing laws in response to the growing number of catalytic converter thefts across the country.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Catalytic Converter Theft: Popular Cars, Trucks, and Prevention Efforts
yahoo
News
Russian Gazprom announces that it will not reopen the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe as planned
War in Ukraine: what you need to know
The last: Grain shipments from Ukraine are accelerating under the agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices skyrocketing and raised fears of rising hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, left.
The fight: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to crush Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up stiff resistance. To the south, Ukrainian hopes are pinned on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as the two parties accuse each other of bombing it.
Arms: Western arms supplies help Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn analysts’ attention and concern.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the very beginning of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can help support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.
washingtonpost
News
Students move into flats in Allston, Brighton ahead of school year
BOSTON — From furniture to food, Allston and Brighton have been busy all weekend as students move into their apartments.
“It’s physically and emotionally draining at first, but you start to get the hang of it after the first five hours,” said Boston University sophomore Aaron Lamm. He helps his roommate Luke Capello move into their fifth-floor apartment without the aid of an elevator.
Capello, an international student at BU, remained positive and kept the momentum going.
“Moving day is a lot of physical exertion. We go up those stairs, and it’s been a lot but I mean, it’s been a lot of fun. We brought furniture, it was great, it was nice,” Capello said.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an official move-in experience without a close call on Storrow Drive. This truck nearly hit the overpass and had to back up to the exit, creating a traffic nightmare.
Liv Madajccyk is a BU Sophomore from New Jersey. She only had a few things left to move in after a long trip. “It’s very chaotic the journey is four hours cramped in a car, it’s crazy,” she said. “Bringing everything back and forth, it gets really tiring.”
Like every day of moving in, it’s over with the old and with the new.
“The biggest challenges to making your new space feel like home,” Lamm said.
Grub5
News
Californians grapple with foot-eating ‘mini-shark’ bugs
Beachgoers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive marine insects that have an appetite for human feet.
The insects, which have earned the nickname “mini shark”, have been identified as water line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a species of crustacean that grows to about 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN, NOT CURRENTLY A THREAT TO EARTH
The “mini-sharks” live in the shallow waters of the Pacific Ocean and seasonally migrate along the coast, leaving beachgoers hopping in pain in their wake.
The insects quickly find barefoot waders and bite into their flesh, drawing blood. As the animals are so small, the bites are tiny but painful like a pinprick. Experts recommend tossing the feet quickly to reduce but not eliminate the number of bites.
Those attacked by the isopods describe the bite as “painful” and “surprising”, noting how the insects looked like a group of tiny piranhas attacked their feet and ankles. Those attacked noted that the pain subsided after 15-20 minutes.
Southern California beaches have not issued any warnings to swimmers at this point.
Fox
News
Barack Obama wins an Emmy for the series Narrating National Parks – NBC Chicago
Barack Obama is halfway through an EGOT.
The former president won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go along with his two Grammys.
Obama won the Emmy for Outstanding Storyteller for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”
The five-part show, which features national parks around the world, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”
He was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys award, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.
Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower received a special Emmy Award in 1956.
Barack Obama has already won Grammy Awards for his audio reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.
EGOT refers to a special category of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. To date, 17 people have done so.
The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. The ‘Black Panther’ actor won the Outstanding Character Voiceover award for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show ‘What If…?’
On the show, Boseman voiced his “Black Panther” character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord of “Guardians of the Galaxy”.
It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43.
Psychologist Erlanger Turner talks about the significant impact the movie ‘Black Panther’ has had on the lives of black children and offers tips for coping with emotional stress from the loss of Chadwick Boseman, systemic racism and COVID-19. 19.
NBC Chicago
News
Map of Middle-earth, a handy travel guide to the “Rings of Power”
Now that power rings brought us back to the land of the Lord of the Ringsyou can see where you are going on an interactive map of Middle-earth.
Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the story of JRR Tolkienthe fictional fantasy domain of . And in 2019, Amazon tweeted a image of a map of Middle-earth with the caption “Three rings for elven kings under heaven.” Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
Although you can zoom in on the landscape featured in the series, all that is shown are various mountain ranges, valleys and rivers, as well as the island of Numenor. There are few clues to specific characters or storylines in the show, unless of course you’re a fan enough of Tolkien’s works to recognize the details – in the show you’ll find high elves in Lindon, for example , or Harfoots in Rhovanion.
Amazon has pledged to commit to multiple seasons for the hugely expensive series, which tells Second Age stories long before the events of Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring and The Hobbit.
For more map-based fun, check out the LOTR Project’s interactive maps of Middle-earth from different eras, showing how the geography of the Rings of Power aligns with the age of the other books and movies.
CNET
