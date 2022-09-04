Best soundbars to fix muffled TV speech

Law enforcement officials are warning drivers of popular car models, including the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado, to take extra precautions as a study into the exponentially increasing number of catalytic converter thefts has been found to target these vehicles.

Using service records of catalytic converter replacements from over 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through early 2022, CarFax found that the following 10 vehicles are most likely to be targeted at scale national:

The most targeted cars differ slightly from each region of the country, with the Subaru Outback and Forester being among the top 10 vehicles targeted in the West and Northeast.

The popularity of some of these vehicles is due to their size, as high-clearance vehicles provide easier access to auto parts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Hybrids, including the Toyota Prius, are also heavily targeted because they contain two catalytic converters, which tend to be more valuable due to lack of wear compared to non-hybrid vehicles, according to the NICB.

Catalytic converters, which are located under a vehicle and control exhaust emissions, are made with three types of precious metals: platinum, rhodium and palladium.

According to Danielle Naspinski, public affairs specialist at the NICB, the costs of these metals have skyrocketed, ranging between $12,500 and $880 an ounce.

Fight against the rise of catalyst thefts

Law enforcement and insurance companies are warning car owners, especially those with some of the most targeted vehicles, to take precautions, including parking in garages or well-lit areas, to avoid potential theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converters.

At State Farm, the number of claims and payments has also exploded in recent years.

More than 32,000 thefts of catalytic converters were reported nationwide in 2021, compared to 2,535 thefts reported in 2019. The explosion in cases led the insurance company to pay out $62.6 million for claims in 2021, more than 13 times the amount paid in 2019, said Dave Phillips, senior public affairs specialist at State Farm.

The sharp increase prompted local police departments and auto repair shops in Minneapolis to participate in a program to combat this increase in thefts.

The program, launched by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free serial number tags to Minnesotans who own a top 15 vehicle in the state to potentially deter theft and track a stolen catalytic converter.

“It’s the only thing we’ve seen that really makes sense in terms of keeping a record of these converters with marking that’s really hard to degrade,” said Jim Kirchner, assistant service manager at Golden Valley Tire and Service. USA TODAY.

.

Using an acid solution, the state-supplied tag allows the serial number and QR code to be etched onto the catalytic converter, allowing the part to be registered and subsequently traced by the police if it is stolen and recovered.

“We were excited to join the program,” Kirchner said. “While it’s certainly profitable for any shop to replace catalytic converters due to their high cost, it’s not something we like to do.”

Under some auto insurance plans, the cost of replacing a converter is at least partially covered. However, those without theft protection might have to pay for the replacement out of pocket, which can range from $1,500 to $5,000, according to the NICB.

Other cities are also working to tackle rising crime through beacons, including police departments in Newport News and Hampton in Virginia. Police departments have partnered with the NICB to host an engraving event where police engrave unique VIN numbers on converters.

Police break $22 million catalytic converter ring

A Washington County grand jury indicted 12 people on racketeering, aggravated robbery, money laundering and other charges in July after detectives in Beaverton, Oregon identified the suspects in a multi-state catalytic converter smuggling operation $22 million, police said.

The trafficking ring, based in Portland but spanning six states, was responsible for the theft of 44,000 catalytic converters in Washington state, California, Nevada, Texas, Oregon and New York.

Authorities in small communities across the country have also reported recent arrests, but none on the same scale as the Oregon case.

Police said three men were arrested on Aug. 29 after officers said the men attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a van parked at an apartment complex in Westborough, Massachusetts, authorities said. Catalytic converter thefts in the MetroWest and Greater Milford communities in Massachusetts have been a problem for several years, but reports have increased in the past three years, police said.

Three men were arrested Aug. 19 by police in Port Huron, Michigan after a resident said he saw the suspects steal a catalytic converter. Police located the auto part along with a large amount of methamphetamine, authorities said. Residents of the community 60 miles northeast of Detroit have reported 10 thefts of catalytic converters in the past six months, police said.

Two men were arrested Aug. 22 by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida for the theft of 13 catalytic converters, police say. So far this year, officers have investigated 29 incidents involving 52 stolen catalytic converters, police said.

“As far as I know, this is one of the biggest cases,” Beaverton Police Detective Patrick McNair told USA TODAY. “We’re trying to find ways to combat that with the laws we currently have.”

According to the NICB’s Legislation Tracker, at least 35 states have proposed legislation to enact new laws or strengthen existing laws in response to the growing number of catalytic converter thefts across the country.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Catalytic Converter Theft: Popular Cars, Trucks, and Prevention Efforts