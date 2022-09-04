Biden’s choice: semi-fascism or American socialism

By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to cancel their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with dummies of testing. The maiden flight is now halted for weeks, if not months.

The previous Monday launch attempt of the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, albeit smaller ones. This was in addition to leaks detected during countdown exercises earlier in the year.

After the latest setback, mission officials decided to transport the rocket out of the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing can be done on the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials.

With a two-week launch ban period looming in days, the rocket is now grounded until the end of September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to check the rocket’s systems “before putting four humans on it”.

“Just remember: we’re not going to pitch until it’s right,” he said.

NASA has already been waiting for years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demonstration is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team had barely begun loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at dawn when the large leak appeared in the bottom engine section.

Ground controllers tried to plug it the same way they dealt with previous, smaller leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a joint in the supply line. They tried that twice, actually, and also injected helium into the line. But the leak persisted.

Blackwell-Thompson finally stopped the countdown after three to four hours of fruitless effort.

Mission chief Mike Sarafin told reporters it was too early to say what caused the leak, but it may have been due to an accidental overpressure of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when someone sent commands to the wrong valve.

“It was not a manageable leak,” Sarafin said, adding that the escaping hydrogen exceeded flammability limits by two or three times.

During Monday’s attempt, a series of small hydrogen leaks appeared there and elsewhere on the rocket. Technicians tightened the fittings over the next few days, but Blackwell-Thompson had warned she wouldn’t know if everything was tight until Saturday’s pitstop.

Hydrogen molecules are extremely small – the smallest in existence – and even the smallest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s now-retired space shuttles were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.

An even bigger problem on Monday was that a sensor indicated that one of the rocket’s four engines was too hot, although engineers later verified that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled. But the countdown has never gone so far.

Thousands of people who jammed the coast over the Labor Day long weekend, hoping to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off, came away disappointed.

The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

Years behind schedule and billions over budget, Artemis aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.

Twelve astronauts walked on the Moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.

