News
Body camera footage showing the death of Donovan Lewis by police has been released by authorities
Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events leading up to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.
“Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends,” Rex Elliott, the Lewis family’s attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. “Certainly he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and he loved a lot.”
Members of the Lewis family stood close together, some covering their ears and looking away as body camera footage played on a screen during the press conference.
“There is no doubt that excessive lethal force was recklessly used by Officer Anderson when he shot and killed an unarmed black man,” Elliott said.
Columbus police said they attended Lewis’ apartment in the Columbus, Ohio, Hilltop neighborhood around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to arrest him on three separate counts: domestic violence , assault and mishandling a firearm.
When police arrived, they identified themselves and stood outside the flat for about eight minutes asking those inside to come out, footage shows.
Two people eventually walk out of the apartment and the police enter with a K-9, finding Lewis in bed, the video shows.
Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department and K-9 unit, appeared to open fire almost immediately after police opened the door to the bedroom where Lewis was sleeping.
In the footage, Lewis is seen raising his hands as he lies in bed. Anderson is then seen firing the only shot.
“Officer Anderson opened the door and almost immediately fired a shot into the bedroom as Donovan tried to get out of bed,” Elliot said. “Donovan was unarmed and complying with police orders to leave his room when he was shot in cold blood by Constable Anderson.”
Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Lewis appeared to be holding something in her hand, but only a vape pen was found on her bed and there was no sight of a weapon, during the a press conference held Tuesday by city officials following the shooting.
Lewis’ family plans to file a lawsuit against Anderson and the city of Columbus, according to Elliott.
“They want this officer to be punished, not allowed to go out on the streets anymore,” Elliott said.
Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Mark Collins, the attorney representing Anderson, released a statement Thursday obtained by ABC News, calling for a “thorough investigation.”
“When analyzing shootings involving police officers, we must look at the totality of the circumstances, and we are expressly prohibited from using 20/20 hindsight, because unlike all of us, officers do not have the luxury of thinking in their armchair when faced with volatile and fast-moving encounters in dangerous situations,” Collins said.
A study published in February 2021 showed that Franklin County, Ohio — which encompasses Columbus — has one of the highest rates of police shootings in Ohio and the nation.
The study, conducted by the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, ranked Franklin County 18th among the 100 most populous counties nationally on average for annual police-related deaths.
In Columbus, there have been 62 shootings involving Columbus police officers since 2018, including the Lewis shooting. Of those 62 shootings, 19 resulted in one death, according to data from Columbus Police and the Columbus Dispatch.
ABC News
News
Mike Preston: For confident Ravens defensive line, results speak louder than words | COMMENTARY
When Anthony Weaver was asked about his confidence in the Ravens being able to mount an interior pass rush, he flashed his boyish grin and then nodded his head in approval.
We’ll see if that optimism becomes reality.
Weaver, the team’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach, has one of the top position groups on the roster when it comes to talent, experience and youth. He has to piece it all together while trying to provide the Ravens with one of their biggest offseason needs: pressure up the middle. A year ago, the Ravens (8-9) allowed 57 sacks and collected only 34.
“I’m extremely comfortable in it because of the players we have,” Weaver said of the Ravens’ pass rush. “There are guys like, shoot, Calais Campbell — he’s got 90-something [93 1/2] career sacks — Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh — I think you’re going to see the best version of him this year — and then you’ve got other guys that are on the come [up], like Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington.
“So, I feel extremely confident in our ability to get there; we’ve practiced that way and I think you’ve seen it so far in the preseason, and you’ll see the dividends of that work come game day.”
The Ravens appear to have more versatile linemen as opposed to the one-dimensional pass rushers or basic run-stoppers of the past. The team has traditionally been strong against the run — they were ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season, allowing an average of 84.5 rushing yards per game — but it was almost meaningless when they allowed a league-high 278.9 passing yards per game. Injuries can be blamed for some of that. So can a lack of pressure on the quarterback.
Maybe that has changed. The Ravens now have two nose tackles who can rush the passer. Veteran Michael Pierce is strong and powerful enough to collapse the pocket, while rookie Travis Jones has quick feet, strong hands and loads of potential. Like Pierce, he should be able to force quarterbacks to move or step up in the pocket.
The key is getting both of those players in game shape. Jones weighs 334 pounds and is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained ankle. Pierce weighs 355 pounds and doesn’t appear to be in top game shape yet.
Weaver disagrees.
“That kid is incredible,” Weaver said of Jones, “so the same youthful enthusiasm you see out here on the football field, he attacks the training room the same way. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him defy the odds of the timetable they’ve given him. He’s not a kid I’m counting out.”
As for Pierce?
“I think he is 100% right now,” Weaver said. “If you put on the practice tape, he’s all over the film, just constantly around the quarterback, in the backfield and keeping our guys clean. So, it’s just a matter of us letting him loose now to the rest of the public.”
Right now, let’s just say Weaver is a wishful thinker. Pierce struggled with his weight during his last year in Baltimore in 2019 and was once told to leave practice because coach John Harbaugh thought he wasn’t in shape to play. In July 2020, Pierce opted out of the season with the Minnesota Vikings because of COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, he played in only six games and suffered an elbow injury that eventually put him on injured reserve.
With Jones missing some time, it will probably take another week or two for the third-round pick to improve his conditioning.
It’s great to be confident, but even better when the talent is proven.
Madubuike has done everything well in his first two seasons to earn a starting job at tackle. He reshaped his body — no more baby fat — and his exceptional quickness can disrupt running plays and allow him to gain a step on offensive linemen in pass protection. This should be Madubuike’s breakout season.
Campbell is the on-the-field teacher, almost a requirement in every position group. He is still good enough to win one-on-one matchups and disrupt passing lanes with those outstretched arms rising from his 6-foot-8, 307-pound frame.
Now in his 15th season, Campbell has become a valuable sounding board for Weaver. However, he’s missed five games in the past two seasons because of COVID and various injuries. The Ravens might have to put him on a snap count, especially early in the season.
“He can take in everything from a presnap perspective and use it to his advantage, where a lot of younger players can’t,” Weaver said of Campbell. “So, some of that disruption that you see is certainly his talent, but it’s also just his ‘FBI’ [football intelligence] and knowing when to take those moves.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Calais, so guys like him, whether it was the J.J. Watts I’ve been around, the Kyle Williams’, I’m going to let them do their thing. I’m always going to refine and tweak and make sure that everything is right. You’re always making sure the car is in alignment and it’s going straight, but they have the things that will work for them, and I’m just trying to make sure I can mold what we do around that.”
The Ravens kept five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, including Washington, and later re-signed veteran end Brent Urban. They also signed Isaiah Mack, a preseason standout, to the practice squad.
During training camp, the defensive line appeared to have the right chemistry.
“Those guys that are all in their third year, they feel the kinship, that they all want to go out there and prove themselves, and they’ve had some incredible leadership that they’ve taken bits and nuggets from — all of them,” Weaver said. “And now to see it kind of all come together, I think you’re going to see the absolute best version of them all.”
We’ll see.
()
News
GOP steps up fight against citizen ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions this year supporting proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, guarantee abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan.
Still, voters may not have a say because Republican officials or judges blocked November election proposals, citing faulty wording, procedural loopholes or insufficient petition signatures.
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and Arizona tabled constitutional amendments on the ballot proposing to make it harder to approve citizens’ initiatives in the future.
The Republican backlash against the initiative process is part of a years-long trend that has gained momentum as Democratic-aligned groups have increasingly used petitions to coerce public votes on issues. which Republican-led legislatures opposed. In reliable Republican Missouri, for example, voters approved initiatives to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuana. A move to allow recreational cannabis is facing a legal challenge from an anti-drugs campaigner seeking to eliminate it from the November ballot.
Some Democrats argue that Republicans are subverting the will of the people by making the ballot initiative process more difficult.
“What’s happening right now is just a web of technicalities to thwart the process in states where voters are using the tool of the people to make immediate positive change in their lives,” said Chris Melody Fields Figueredo, executive director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, which has worked with progressive groups sponsoring the blocked initiatives.
“This is not how our democracy should work,” she added.
Republicans who have erected barriers to initiative petitions argue that they are protecting the integrity of the legislative process from well-funded interest groups trying to tilt state policies in their favor.
“I think the Legislative Assembly is a much purer way to get things done and it represents the people much better, rather than having this jungle where you just throw it on the ballot,” said said South Dakota State Rep. Tim Goodwin, who has always targeted the initiative process with restrictions.
About half of the states allow citizens’ initiatives, in which petitioners can bypass a legislature to submit proposed laws or constitutional changes directly to voters. But executive or judicial officials often still have a role to play in the process, usually by certifying that ballot wording is clear and accurate and that petition distributors have collected enough valid signatures from registered voters.
In Michigan last week, two Republican members of the bipartisan Council of State Canvassers blocked moves to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and expand voting opportunities. Each measure had far more than the required 425,000 signatures. But GOP board members said the ballot measure had unclear wording and the abortion measure was flawed with spacing issues that crumpled some words together.
Supporters appealed both rulings to the Michigan Supreme Court, which consists of a majority of Democratic-appointed justices.
The Arkansas Supreme Court, whose justices run in nonpartisan elections, is considering an appeal of an August ruling blocking a move that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
The State Board of Election Commissioners, which has only one Democrat among its many Republicans, determined the ballot title was misleading because it did not mention it would repeal power limits in an existing provision. on medical marijuana. Because the deadline for certifying initiative titles has passed, the Supreme Court allowed the measure on the general election ballot pending a decision on whether votes will be counted.
A lawsuit filed by supporters of the initiative argues that a 2019 law passed by the Republican-led Legislature violates the Arkansas Constitution by allowing the council to reject ballot papers.
“The (initiative) process in Arkansas has become more and more difficult with each cycle as the legislature adds more and more requirements,” said Steve Lancaster, attorney at Responsible Growth Arkansas, which sponsors the Marijuana Amendment.
It would become even more difficult if voters backed an amendment that was legislatively returned in the November ballot that would require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated ballot measures or future constitutional amendments.
In Arizona, the mostly Republican-appointed Supreme Court recently blocked a proposed constitutional amendment that would have extended early voting and limited lobbyist giveaways to lawmakers. The measure also would have specifically barred the Legislature from nullifying presidential election results, something some Republicans had explored after President Donald Trump lost in 2020.
After a lower court initially ruled the measure could make it onto the November ballot, the Arizona high court ordered the judge to reconsider. Then he upheld a subsequent decision rejecting enough petition signatures to prevent the initiative from qualifying for the ballot.
Also on the ballot are several other amendments returned by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature. These measures would limit initiatives to a single topic, require a supermajority of 60% to approve tax proposals and expand the power of the Legislative Assembly to modify initiatives approved by voters.
The proposals come after Republicans in Arizona spent the past decade enacting laws making it harder to get citizens’ initiatives on the ballot. State laws now require that petition sheets be printed accurately and prohibit the use of a photocopier to create new ones. Other laws require paid circulators to include their registration number on each petition sheet, have it notarized, and check a box indicating that they have been paid.
“The effect is to make it a lot harder, a lot more expensive to get the signatures to put any of these proposals on the ballot,” said Terry Goddard, a Democrat who served as the state’s attorney general. from 2003 to 2011.
After years of trying, Goddard finally got through an initiative this year that would require nonprofit groups that spend large sums on elections to reveal their donors.
Earlier this summer, South Dakota voters rejected a measure that would have made it harder to pass tax and spending initiatives. The Republican-led Legislature’s proposal would have required a 60% vote to raise taxes or spend more than a certain amount of money. Voters rejected the measure by 67%.
“It seems like a way to suppress voters. honestly,” Joshua Matzner, a Democrat, said after voting against.
___
Associated Press writers Bob Christie in Phoenix and Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP for full midterm election coverage at and on Twitter,
yahoo
News
How I spent my summer vacation: A look at what some east metro kids did this summer
How did east metro kids spend their summer vacation, and more importantly, what did they learn?
We asked that question to a group of them, ages 6 to 17.
Their responses ranged from gaining insight into how to lead an all-girl Boy Scouts troop to overcoming a fear of heights by soaring 22 feet off the ground on a flying trapeze, hiking in northern Norway and carting produce around a farm share warehouse.
HIKING IN THE LAND OF THE VIKINGS
After completing an immersive course in Norwegian through Minneapolis-based Concordia Language Villages, elementary school students Asa and Cora Korsberg of St Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood spent the summer exploring Tromsø, a city in northern Norway.
The siblings have been to visit their grandparents in Norway before, but this is the first time the kids have been old enough to participate in breathtaking mountainside hikes, long sojourns to waterfalls and visits to the Korsberg family farm, said their father, Andrew Korsberg, who works for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“The summers are way colder here, and they don’t really have thunderstorms like St. Paul does,” said Asa, 10, in a recent online interview from far across the Atlantic. “And it’s light outside at night in the summers here.”
Asa attended a Norwegian summer camp where he learned to fish for wild cod and made local friends. He began picking up the language, however slowly, but without too much trouble. But most people in Norway speak English anyway, he said.
Cora, 7, said her favorite adventure was a spontaneous visit to a dogsledding center. There was no snow for a dogsled ride, but she got to “snuggle husky puppies,” she said.
The kids have dual citizenship, but in order to keep it into adulthood, they have to spend a cumulative six months in Norway. “So this summer is helping them build towards that, too,” Andrew said.
— Isabel Saavedra-Weiss
THE SUMMER OF FLYING TRAPEZE
Ainsley Collins, 11, of West St. Paul spent the first half of August learning to maneuver nearly two-dozen feet off the ground, and making friends along the way.
Located in St. Paul, near Payne Boulevard off East Minnehaha Avenue, the Twin Cities Trapeze Center aims to make the art of flying trapeze and other circus skills safe and accessible for kids and adults alike, regardless of experience level. This summer’s day camps for youths ages 8 to 17 enrolled dozens of students, with the goal of teaching trapeze, stilts, silk stunts and more.
Ainsley said she overcame her fear of heights through the camp, after she was panicked on the first day to get up on the platform that sits 22½ feet above the ground. Now, after embracing the thrill of swinging through the air and her fears conquered, “it feels like you’re flying … it’s amazing,” she said.
Ainsley learned that gaining the skills of a circus performer doesn’t require fancy costumes or peak flexibility.
“It’s just a really safe community, and I enjoy making friends with the people here,” she said. “They’re all very supportive.”
— Nina Thompson
SHE’S A TOP-SEED BOY SCOUT
Twyla Paska, 16, has gone where no St. Paul girl has ever gone before: to the top tier of the Boy Scouts.
Paska, who will be a junior at Central High School this fall, is a founding member of Troop 7091, the all-girls Boy Scouts troop based out of St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. She became the city’s first female Eagle Scout this summer after completing a final project that involved building climbing trees for cats.
Girls have been invited to join the Boy Scouts of America since February 2019, and Paska has served with zeal.
Starting at the age of 13, she made her way up through seven ranks to reach the Boy Scouts of America’s highest. A scout must earn 21 merit badges to be named an Eagle Scout; Paska earned 36.
Paska’s Eagle project was to build five cat trees and one prototype for the Lakeville-based nonprofit Kitty Revolution, a volunteer-based, no-kill cat shelter. She is currently planning her Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, which will be held in September.
“I always kind of like doing things that people don’t expect you to do,” said Paska, whose other passions have included taekwondo and robotics.
There are currently 14 scouts in Troop 7091, and two others are soon expected to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
— Soraya Keiser
DREAM SUMMER PLAYING SOCCER
Carlos Leatherman didn’t have a pinch-me moment this summer. It was more of a playful punch.
The 17-year-old joined Minnesota United’s youth soccer academy in 2017 and has blossomed this summer, playing on the Loons’ developmental team in the MLS NEXT Pro league. In July, the team announced that Leatherman had been picked for the league’s All-Star Game in Blaine.
“It was a bit unusual. I checked my phone and a notification had popped up,” Leatherman said. “It was a bit anti-climatic, but cool to get.” He immediately told his father, Gary, and received an excited jab over the big news.
In the showcase game, the outside defender from St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood had a slick dribble past a defender, and a highlight clip of the play went viral on social media, with nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram.
With soccer being a full-time commitment, Leatherman hasn’t had much of a summer vacation before he begins his senior year at Central High School.
“That is what I’ve asked for and there isn’t a better way to spend my summer than with a great group of guys and a great coaching staff,” he said.
Leatherman has committed to play collegiate soccer at St. Louis University in fall 2023, but maintains his dream of one day playing for the Loons in Major League Soccer.
— Andy Greder
THE BOOKSTORE, A WELCOMING PLACE TO PRAY
Deego Nur, 15, of St. Paul spent the summer connecting with her faith in ways she never has before. As a Somali Muslim born in the United States, religion is an important part of Nur’s daily life, but at the Rabata Cultural Center, it was all-encompassing.
Located in an unassuming Arden Hills outlet mall, the cultural center is a bookstore and event space focused on Muslim culture and community. It’s also the headquarters of the Ribaat Academic Institute, which offers online learning to adult Muslim women around the world.
Nur — a rising sophomore at Higher Ground Academy in St. Paul — landed at Rabata through the city of St. Paul’s summer Right Track youth internship program.
From 12 to 5 p.m. three or four days a week, Nur and the other interns set up for events, worked the register and packaged books for delivery in the back, all while being in a faith-centered environment. The institute’s many far-flung students would sometimes swing by to see the headquarters in person. She met visitors from Bosnia, Norway, Singapore and elsewhere.
But even when there was a lot of work to be done, prayer still took priority.
Muslims pray five times a day, and typically two or three of those times occur while Rabata is open. When it’s time to pray, employees and interns do not need to clock out. They are able to step back from and later resume their work seamlessly.
“This is a place that prioritizes that,” Nur said. “In some places, you wouldn’t see a lot of people prioritize your prayer. That kind of built my confidence.”
Nur hopes that she can carry that confidence with her as she leaves Rabata and continues with school and her everyday life.
— Soraya Keiser
PENNING ‘THE PIPER’S MOUNTAIN’
Imagine the survivor’s guilt of the crippled boy who was left behind when the Pied Piper lured away the unsuspecting children of Hamelin. Now add music, a heroic journey to find and free his peers and more than a pinch of faith.
Evangelyn Hill spent more than a year and a half scripting her all-youth musical, “The Piper’s Mountain,” but it took months to dawn on the Lake Elmo teen that songwriting wasn’t her forte.
For help, Hill, 17, turned to the Young Writer’s Workshop, an online writing forum for Christian teens and twentysomethings, where she befriended Debbie Coll, a college student and composer from Melbourne, Australia.
On Aug. 19 through Aug. 21, following nearly three months of rehearsals, the Stillwater Evangelical Free Church debuted their dramatic musical, which featured some 17 young people ages 5 to 15 and ran 2½ hours with intermission. Hill wrote, produced and directed, and cast her younger brother and sister in lead roles.
— Frederick Melo
WORKING THE GOOD ACRE
Courtney Smith, 17, a rising senior at Champlin Park High School, sought out a job through the city’s Right Track youth internship program. Smith indicated she’d like to do something outdoorsy and hands-on, so the city matched her with the Good Acre, a nonprofit that supports local farmers through programs like farm shares while improving community-wide access to locally grown produce.
Smith spent most of the summer working directly with fresh produce — weighing, packaging and carting veggies around the Good Acre warehouse on Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights. Her favorite part of the job was making it easier for people to pick up healthy food.
“I think it’s really important to know where your food comes from,” she said. “A lot of store-bought food is processed. Are they spraying stuff on it to make it last longer?”
Her family instilled in her the value of healthy eating, and she said she can see herself continuing to work in farming and food systems later in life.
— Claire Nelson
MY MOM, THE LIBRARY WORKER
Clay sculpting and virtual reality in the “FunLab” on Mondays. Ukulele lessons on Wednesdays. Book clubs. Story hours. And a whole lot of time with mom.
For 9-year-old Imran Moran, being the son of the youth programming specialist at St. Paul’s Rondo Library comes with benefits. Imran, of St. Paul, shadowed his mother, Faisa Aden, at work up to three times per week this summer, visiting the Dale Street library whenever a compelling activity popped up, which was often.
“It’s the funnest library that I’ve ever been to,” said Imran, ticking off the names of other St. Paul libraries he’s visited, none of which holds a candle in his eyes. “There’s more stuff to do here. There’s toys to play with, and computers, and the different varieties of books.”
The FunLab, a STEAM drop-in program that meets for an hour Monday afternoons in a library activity room, introduced Imran to everything from virtual-reality gaming through a VR headset to traditional arts and crafts. His colorful beaded tchotchke creation now helps his mom spot her key ring from afar.
“If there’s programs like ukulele camp happening, I ask him if he’s interested,” said Aden, who frequently staffs the Rondo Library’s front desk. “And he’s usually interested.”
— Frederick Melo
News
Ankara accuses Athens of violating its airspace – RT in French
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece, accused of violating Turkish airspace, which Athens denies. In the midst of renewed Greek-Turkish tensions, the Head of State did not hesitate to stir up the painful history between the two neighbors.
New pass of arms between Ankara and Athens, against a backdrop of alleged violation of airspace. From Samsun, on the shores of the Black Sea, where the Turkish aviation festival is held, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has bluntly warned the Greeks.
“Hey Greece, look at the story. If you continue, you will pay a high price,” he said on September 3, reports AFP. A “high price” that the Greeks will have to pay if their aircraft continue to violate Turkish airspace and “harass” Turkish aircraft in the Aegean Sea. Remarks which echo the recent Turkish accusations against the Greek anti-aircraft defense.
Hey, Greece, look at the story. If you carry on, you will pay a high price
On August 28, sources within the Turkish Ministry of Defense claimed that five days earlier, Hellenic S-300 systems had “locked” Turkish F-16s “on a reconnaissance mission” west of the island of Rhodes. “Hostile acts”, according to the rules of engagement of NATO, denounced these same sources. Accusation categorically denied by Athens. In return, the Turkish Ministry of Defense is preparing to communicate to the Atlantic Alliance and “to the Ministers of Defense of the Member States” radar recordings proving its statements.
A traditionally contentious relationship
Greeks and Turks regularly accuse each other of violating their respective airspaces, the current layout of the maritime borders between Greece and Turkey being the source of almost daily tensions. According to the count kept by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Greeks have violated Turkish airspace 256 times since the beginning of the year, 33 times their maritime space and harassed Turkish combat aircraft 158 times.
In May, it was the Greeks who gave voice, denouncing an “unprecedented violation of Greek sovereignty by two Turkish fighter planes.” The Greek Foreign Ministry considered this to be a “clear escalation of Turkish provocation” which “violates the fundamental rules of international law” by undermining the cohesion of NATO and constituting a clear threat to the European Union at a critical time”.
In the past, these incidents have led to slippages, such as in October 1996 when a Greek Mirage 2000 shot down a Turkish F-16. The aircraft was moving between the Hellenic island of Chios and the Turkish coasts, less than seven kilometers apart from each other. A fine maritime area over which Athens and Ankara both consider themselves entitled to apply their sovereignty.
“We can arrive suddenly at night”
After a lull at the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine, tensions between the two neighbors returned to a crescendo this summer, especially after Ankara’s announcement of its desire to grant drilling permits in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean.
Earlier, in June, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would not meet any more Greek officials, tearing up a 2010 bilateral agreement supposed to develop cooperation between the two countries. To justify this decision, the Turkish president accused Greek officials of not “being honest”, accusing Athens of arming the Aegean islands.
An accusation that he did not fail to reiterate on September 3: “Your occupation of the islands [proches de la Turquie] does not bind us in any way. When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. We can arrive suddenly at night, ”launched the Turkish president, who pushed the historical comparison. “We have one word for Greece: don’t forget Izmir.” A reference to the zone of influence that the Treaty of Sèvres had granted to the Greeks in Western Anatolia, at the end of the First World War.
The landing of Greek troops in Izmir (then Smyrna) in May 1919 then led to the uprising of the Turkish army under the aegis of Moustafa Kemal and the advent of the Turkish Republic. In September 1922, Turkish nationalists recaptured the city from the Greeks. A fire – for which the belligerents blame each other – then destroyed several districts of the city and led to the death of several thousand inhabitants, mainly Christians.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Strong emotions before the start of the trial of the July 14 attack in Nice
Nice, France — It was July 14 on the Côte d’Azur.
A lawyer was walking with her mother, friends and a colleague along the seafront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France’s National Day. Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day sightseeing. Two Russian students were on summer vacation. And a Texas family, vacationing with young children, was visiting some of Europe’s classic sights. The bright lights of the crowded boardwalk twinkled along the bay like a string of stars.
These lights would mark a path of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016. Shortly after a fireworks display had ended, a 19-tonne (21 US ton) truck drove through the crowd for 2 kilometers (1¼ miles) like a snowplow, hitting person after person.
The final toll is 86 dead, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.
Eight people will stand trial in a special French terrorism court on Monday, accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mutilated bodies 15 blocks away. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.
“It was like on a battlefield,” said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and eyewitness to the horrific attack on Thursday. He rushed to the promenade to help after hearing desperate cries from people who had cheered, laughed and danced on the beach a minute before.
“There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them still alive, screaming,” Hubler said. Waiting for ambulances to arrive, he knelt beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mutilated bodies.
“I was holding his hand on his last breath,” Hubler said.
Three suspects have been charged with terrorism conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker. Five other people face other criminal charges, including for allegedly supplying weapons to the attacker. If found guilty, they face sentences ranging from 5 years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.
Investigators have found no evidence that any of the suspects were directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016.
Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian residing in France, was the sole assailant and is considered solely responsible for the deaths of 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the United States, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia , from Switzerland and elsewhere.
Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few blocks from the Nice promenade. She was walking with her mother the night of the attack and was killed. It took his friends and colleagues three days of frantic searches in the traumatized city and calls on social media to find his remains.
Only two of the four Chrzanowska sisters, on holiday from Poland, made it home alive.
When the truck drove through the crowd, one of the Moscow students, Viktoria Savachenko, was unable to pull away in time and was killed. American Sean Copeland, the father of a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son Brodie.
Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the July 14 celebrations. His parents, Gisèle and Germain Lyon, his wife, Véronique, his parents François and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and family members of victims who will testify later this month in court in Paris about the horrific events of that night.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel was inspired by the extremist group’s propaganda, investigators have found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.
Eight months before the Nice attack on November 13, 2015, a team of 20 hardened Islamic State extremists spread out across Paris to mount coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds.
After nine months of trial, the sole survivor of the murderous group that terrorized the French capital, Salah Abdeslam, was in June found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the peacetime attack. deadliest in French history.
The trial of the eight suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam. French law requires that trials for terrorism be held in the capital.
The debates will be broadcast live at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis in Nice for the relatives of the victims and the general public not traveling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute time limit.
Many survivors and their grieving loved ones prepare to relive the traumatic events during the trial. For others, the proceedings – though far from the city still reeling from bloodshed and loss – are an opportunity to publicly recount their personal horrors inflicted that night and listen to countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.
With the perpetrator dead, few expect justice.
Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister, Laura, will travel to Paris to confront the group of eight suspects. She wants to tell them how she has survived the past six years without the woman she calls her “other half”, and how she plans to live her life to the fullest for many years to come, even without her.
“You took my sister away from me but you won’t make me stop living,” Borla said in an interview with France 3.
“You’re not going to make me give up on life.”
———
Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Paris. Oleg Cetinic contributed from Paris.
ABC News
News
Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to throw a new party at Jammu Rally today
mini
Last week, Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced that he would soon be launching a new party and the first unit for the same would be in Jammu and Kashmir.
Here’s what we know so far:
cnbctv18-forexlive
Body camera footage showing the death of Donovan Lewis by police has been released by authorities
Mike Preston: For confident Ravens defensive line, results speak louder than words | COMMENTARY
GOP steps up fight against citizen ballot initiatives
How I spent my summer vacation: A look at what some east metro kids did this summer
Ankara accuses Athens of violating its airspace – RT in French
Strong emotions before the start of the trial of the July 14 attack in Nice
Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to throw a new party at Jammu Rally today
A USC sorority has gone viral on TikTok. Here’s why they say it was a good thing
Arvind Kejriwal’s Gita reference to Gujarat: “Yada Yada Hi Dhajj”
Floods in Pakistan: more than 1,280 dead, including a third of children
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”