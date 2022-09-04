News
Clara Ferreira Marques: Putin will turn Gorbachev’s death to his advantage
Mikhail Gorbachev was a man who hoped for the best, and got the worst.
The legacy of the last Soviet leader, who died this week at age 91, was largely undone by two decades of Vladimir Putin. Now a grinding war in Ukraine is its grim and bloody requiem.
Gorbachev had an aversion to violence, a desire to work within the system, a curiosity about the West born of state-sponsored trips abroad, and lofty ideals. All of these, together with ill-conceived economic reforms, eventually led to his downfall. When Gorbachev left office in 1991, he called on Russians to preserve the democratic freedoms he had introduced. But the chaos he left in his wake allowed a kleptocracy to take root instead — one that will now weaponize his death.
A complex and flawed man, Gorbachev has long been something of a political Rorschach test. For many, especially outside Russia, he is the reformist the West found it could “do business with,” in British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s phrase, the statesman who ended the Cold War. Few had expected this turn of events when he came to power in 1985, at a youthful 54 — he was a party man who turned out to be more like a Western politician than any of the grey figures that preceded him.
For many in former Soviet-ruled states, he was the leader who allowed history on a dramatic scale to happen peacefully. He tore down The Wall.
And yet for hardliners and those tied to the security services, as President Vladimir Putin was and remains, Gorbachev was the man responsible for losing an empire. He brought national humiliation to a great nation and caused what the Kremlin’s current occupant once described as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” The disintegration of “historical Russia” leaving millions of ethnic Russians in newly independent states. “What had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost,” Putin said in a documentary aired last year.
Few episodes are as significant in understanding Putin’s political vision — and his current war of conquest in Ukraine — as that unravelling, and his experience of that collapse as a young KGB agent in Dresden. Others may have seen the prospect of freedom during the perestroika years — Putin saw powerlessness. “I got the feeling then that the country no longer existed,” he later wrote. “That it had disappeared.”
All of this leaves the Kremlin in something of a bind when it comes to Gorbachev’s death. He’s a reminder of that humiliation and the crumbling that led to the economically desperate, undignified 1990s. Even worse, his name has faint remnants of a moment when there were hopes for freedom, openness and reform. Though few were listening by the end, the former Soviet leader was inconveniently loud in his criticism of the Kremlin’s tightening grip, which he argued came with growing costs. He pointed out in 2017 that Russia could not fix stagnation without a change of government. His reformist perestroika policies, he wrote last year in a reflective essay, was a humanist project that leaned on individual initiative and broke with autocracy. “This is what makes perestroika relevant today; any other choice can only lead our country down a dead-end road.”
For Putin today, all of this can — and no doubt will — be easily swept aside in official remembrance and tributes, because Gorbachev, while hardly universally popular, was the last prominent link to the Soviet Union, a statesman of rare status. And in the complex way that Russian politics works, he arguably shared Putin’s vision of Ukraine in Russia’s orbit, though he did not advocate war. His criticisms will be overlooked, the specifics will be glossed over.
Like the Soviet leaders who came before him, Putin understands very well that political deaths and funerals are not about the dead at all. They’re about the pageantry, and a unique opportunity to retell history and project strength. Gorbachev, after all, came to prominence for much of the outside world at the funeral of his predecessor, Konstantin Chernenko, giving a eulogy that said more about his priorities — shaking Russia from economic stagnation — not those of the deceased.
In Moscow — as, indeed, in Beijing, where the Communist Party has long sought to learn the lessons from perestroika errors — this will not be an opportunity to reflect on the fact that the Soviet system’s secrecy and rigidity were, ultimately, its downfall. It won’t be an opportunity to reflect on what might have been, had democracy taken root, or Gorbachev moved more slowly.
There will be a moment to use his failures in the Kremlin’s eyes — say, his decision to largely avoid force in Soviet-run states, the weakness that allowed even Russia to break away — to justify empire-building actions today. These mistakes, Putin will say, cannot be repeated.But many more Gorbachev-era facts with awkward contemporary echoes will be avoided — like opposition to the war in Afghanistan, the social cost of excessive military spending, or the economic shortages — in favor of a focus on sepia-tinted Soviet nostalgia. Putin, who promotes a vaguely Soviet-inspired national mythology, needs a distraction from the counter-offensive by Kyiv that his forces are now battling.
The West has less of an excuse to gloss over Gorbachev’s shortcomings. He was a man of vision who changed the world, but there should be room among the political eulogies to reassess lessons all too relevant today to countries like Ukraine. Democracy requires state structures to support it and economic underpinnings. And it’s rarely wise to place too much weight on the role of individuals who often cannot control what they unleash.
Another blow for struggling Yankees as Andrew Benintendi chases IL with right wrist injury – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees continue to take body shots. On Saturday afternoon, they had to put Andrew Benintendi on the injured list with what they call right wrist inflammation. The left fielder, who left Friday night’s game after feeling something pop on a third-inning swing, was one of the few Yankees hitters to consistently ride through their offensive drought and skid in second half-time.
“Right now, it’s an inflammation of the wrist. We need to get more testing and more pictures and more opinions to really pin down exactly what it is,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “I think there are still questions there.”
The bigger question is obviously whether Benintendi, who wore an aerial cast at the clubhouse before the game, will play again this season. He was brought in at the trade deadline specifically because his left-handed bat suited the Yankees’ big hitters so well and would set them up well for the playoffs. With 29 games remaining in the regular season, Boone wasn’t sure he would have time to return.
“There could be,” Boone said. “Again, we don’t know we did it and I was literally being briefed on it. So it’s hard to know.”
And now the Yankees, who have lost five of their last eight games and are 8-12 in their last 20 games, must come up with a disparate plan to cover their outfield. Giancarlo Stanton, who is 3 for 26 since coming off the injured list with an Achilles problem, was unable to return to the field. While Boone and Stanton are optimistic he’ll be back in the outfield this season, Boone said he doesn’t think he’ll have him there at homestand next week.
For Saturday night, Boone had Aaron Hicks in left field, Oswaldo Cabrera in right field and Aaron Judge in center field.
“We’re just going to mix and match and hopefully create an opportunity for someone to open the door,” Boone said.
Hicks has struggled to find consistency this season at the plate and lost his starting center job when the Yankees acquired Benintendi from the Royals.
The Yankees recalled Estevan Florial before Saturday’s game. The 24-year-old prospect is hitting .290/.372/.500 with 15 homers in Triple-A this season. He’s had 50 big league appearances over the past three seasons, hitting .186/.300/.302 with a .602 OPS.
They also have Tim Locastro, who has been used primarily on defense and as a pinch runner. Locastro is hitting .176/.243/.353 with a .596 OPS in 28 games with the Yankees this season.
Boone said it’s also possible Cabrera has a chance in left field.
“It’s possible,” Boone said. “I wasn’t sure about using it at first and we got that bandage off pretty quickly and he did a really good job there, so…”
The Yankees, whose offense has been extremely inconsistent, will have a harder time finding a replacement for Benintendi. They are already without Matt Carpenter, who still wears a walking boot and uses a scooter to get around after fracturing his foot last month. They are without Anthony Rizzo this weekend and likely next week after having an epidural for persistent back pain. DJ LeMahieu is trying to play despite ongoing pain in his right big toe and Josh Donaldson is having the worst season of his career. And Gleyber Torres disappeared in the second half.
Since the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline, Benintendi is hitting .246/.323/.395 with a .718 OPS, two homers, nine doubles and a triple.
“He’s obviously an important guy in our roster right now, especially since we’re struggling as much as we are right now offensively,” Boone said. “Benny hits the ball very well. And so we hope the best for him.
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd attempt at launching moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months.
The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year.
After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved.
With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until later this month or even October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to verify the rocket’s systems “before we put four humans up on the top of it.”
“Just remember: We’re not going to launch until it’s right,” he said.
NASA already has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demo succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team had barely started loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at daybreak when the large leak cropped up in the engine section at the bottom.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the way they handled previous leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile efforts.
Mission manager Mike Sarafin told journalists it was too early to tell what caused the leak, but it may have been due to inadvertent over-pressurization of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when commands were sent to the wrong valve.
“This was not a manageable leak,” Sarafin said.
During Monday’s attempt, a series of smaller, unrelated hydrogen leaks popped up in the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the following days, but Blackwell-Thompson had cautioned that she wouldn’t know whether everything was tight until Saturday’s fueling.
Hydrogen molecules are exceedingly small — the smallest in existence — and even the tiniest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s space shuttles, now retired, were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
Even more of a problem Monday, a sensor indicated one of the rocket’s four engines was too warm, but engineers later verified it actually was cold enough. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure each main engine was properly chilled. But the countdown never got that far.
Mission managers accepted the additional risk posed by the engine issue as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged other trouble — like fuel leaks — could prompt yet another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands of people from jamming the coast hoping to see the Space Launch System rocket soar. Local authorities expected massive crowds because of the Labor Day long weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
Years behind schedule and billions over budget, Artemis aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It’s considered a training ground for Mars.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
The FBI has returned a 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic that may have been lost for nearly a century
In 2020, an attorney contacted the FBI Art Crime Team on behalf of an unnamed client who was in possession of a huge “mosaic of the mythological figure Medusa,” the FBI said.
The mosaic had been cut into 16 pieces, each weighing between 75 and 200 pounds, and had been stored individually in pallets kept in a Los Angeles storage unit since the 1980s, according to the FBI.
“The client had no documentation – known in the art world as provenance – so he could not sell the pieces,” the FBI wrote. “Selling art without provenance is like trying to sell a car when you don’t have its title.”
It’s unclear how the anonymous client came into possession of the artwork, or how long it had been in the United States, although the FBI says “it may have been lost for 100 year”.
Two special agents – Elizabeth Rivas and Allen Grove – worked to uncover the origin of the mosaic so that it could be returned to its rightful owners.
Italian police confirmed that the mosaic was Italian and had “been registered in the registers of cultural property in 1909”, the FBI said. “The only modern record of the mosaic’s existence was a 1959 newspaper ad that appeared to show it for sale in the Los Angeles area.”
“The mosaic was handcrafted at a time when people put an incredible amount of care and effort into it. It really speaks to the ingenuity and creativity of the time,” Grove said. “It’s not supposed to be in Los Angeles. The mosaic belongs to the people of Rome. It allows us to understand a little about the history of humans 2,000 years ago.”
Italian officials traveled to Los Angeles to inspect the mosaic and help plan the best way to bring it back to Rome.
To ensure the artifact arrived in Italy undamaged, the anonymous client covered the costs of specialist shipping crates which were then sent through diplomatic channels. The artwork arrived safely in April, the FBI confirmed.
Art experts in Italy are currently cleaning and restoring the mosaic. While some of the storage pallets had been infested with termites, the artwork was “largely intact thanks to the air-conditioned facility in which it had been kept,” the FBI said.
There is an ongoing effort in the United States to repatriate cultural artifacts sold, often illegally, to private collectors or museums.
In 2021, the Met returned three African art objects, including a pair of 16th-century Beninese brass plaques, to Nigeria. The move came after European museums began to face growing pressure to return irreplaceable artefacts looted during the colonial era.
Activists accuse BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers of stealing $10m
The new leader of the national nonprofit Black Lives Matter “siphoned off” more than $10 million in fees from donors to pay for his consultancy, a lawsuit alleges.
But BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers told the Post the case against him was nothing more than a power grab by disgruntled activists trying to gain control of the movement.
Bowers, who became head of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in April, is accused of funneling the money to his own consulting firm Bowers and diverting resources from a new group called Black Lives. Matter Grassroots, Inc.
BLM Grassroots launched three months ago, records show. He claims to represent BLM chapters across the country.
The new group was founded in California in May by Walter Mosley, the attorney who also drafted the lawsuit against Bowers, according to court documents. Mosley previously represented Black Chyna in a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in 2018.
“Mr. Bowers decided he couldn’t let go of his personal piggyback ride,” BLM Grassroots charged in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Instead, he continued to betray the public trust. by dealing with himself and breaching his fiduciary duties. Instead of using the donations for their intended purpose, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers and intentionally took calculated measures to prevent those same resources from being used by BLM for field motion work.
The BLM Global Network Foundation paid consulting firm Bowers $2,167,894 in 2021, according to federal tax filings.
Bowers dismissed the lawsuit against him on Saturday, telling the Post “it’s a power grab by someone determined to gain power and control” of the movement.
He said a group of activists, led by Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, were trying to wrest power from the foundation’s current board.
Abdullah is described in court documents as having been “engaged in a simultaneous intuitive protest to the online activism of the three co-founders” of BLM. We don’t know what “intuitive protest” means. Abdallah could not be reached.
“It’s the most insane thing I’ve read in a pleading, and it’s signed under penalty of perjury when they know it’s a lie,” Bowers said, adding that the Foundation recently undergone audits that do not show that $10 million is due to him. or his business.
“We are in the process of correcting things, fixing things and dealing with disgruntled people who want to take over the group,” he added.
Bowers said the new board did not include Abdullah in the Foundation’s reorganization.
The Foundation was rocked by controversy after The Post revealed in April 2021 that one of its founders, Patrisse Cullors, had gone on a real estate buying spree, spending more than $3 million on homes in Los Angeles and outside of Atlanta. Cullors denied the money came from donations.
Cullors resigned from the Foundation a month after the Post article. Later, New York magazine revealed that the group had secretly spent $6 million on a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles to use as their headquarters, and another $8 million on property in Toronto.
These Tolkien fans pitched a 50-hour ‘Lord of the Rings’ ‘mega-epic.’ ‘The Rings of Power’ is the result
Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne had been writing screenplays together for two decades when Amazon Studios announced it had acquired the rights to make a TV series based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord Of The Rings.”
And who wouldn’t want to do that?
“We, along with half the other writers in Hollywood, raised our hands and said we’d love the opportunity,” Payne says during a recent video call with McKay and producer Lindsey Weber. “We should be so lucky.”
Both loved the works of Tolkien. McKay’s mother gave him “The Hobbit” when he was in fifth grade. Payne came to Middle-earth through director Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” and devoured the source material.
So they had strong ideas from the start of their quest.
“We started thinking, ‘OK, here’s what Amazon bought the rights to,’” Payne says. “There are hundreds, probably thousands, of potential stories within that of material. And as we looked around, very quickly we arrived at the time period of the Second Age.”
The Second Age of Middle-earth takes place thousands of years before the Third Age known from the books and movies. Though it’s not entirely disconnected from that world, Payne notes.
“We felt like this is Tolkien’s great untold epic,” he says. “This era is pregnant with so many amazing stories.
“You have the forging of the Rings of Power. The rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. The last alliance of elves and men.
“Amazon wanted to make something really large, and so we came in right away saying we want to make a 50-hour mega-epic,” Payne says. “And that, very quickly, I think, got their attention.
Four years after Amazon hired McKay and Payne to make the series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video Thursday night. As they spoke a few weeks before that, they seemed still unable to believe this dream came true.
Though, as McKay notes, nobody thought Frodo could complete his quest, either.
“Our impression was we were sort of dark horses in a way, and underdogs in a way,” he says. “But sometimes underdogs have a great history in Tolkien.”
Scouring the Second Age
The story told in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was drawn from Tolkien’s appendices to “Lord of the Rings,” his mytho-histories in “The Silmarillion,” and clues scattered throughout his best-known works that refer to earlier times.
“Our process of adapting it was finding every single one of those threads that talk about this era, but also talking about the histories of each of these cultures,” McKay says.”
Sometimes that meant they could use a character familiar to most fans. Because elves rarely die, the series features a younger Galadriel, a character played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s films, and here by Morfydd Clark.
There are no Hobbits in the Second Age, though their predecessors, known as Harfoots, provide the lightness and good cheer of their hairy-footed descendants.
“Finding those breadcrumbs is the beginning of a process of thinking about who those people might have been,” McKay says. “What do we know about the Hobbits in the Third Age and Frodo and Sam? What are the qualities we associated with Hobbits? Bravery and loyalty. Where did that come from?
The first season’s characters are about half from the books, half newly imagined, he says.
“Tolkien left us the seeds that are so rich with possibility and imagination,” McKay says. “All we have to do is water them a little and a huge tree springs up.”
Making Middle-earth
Weber had worked with Payne and McKay at Bad Robot Productions as head of its film department. While she grew up reading Tolkien and had held onto her collection of his books through every house move over the years, she needed a small bit of convincing to join them on their journey.
“The short version is they convinced me to run away and join the fellowship,” she says, laughing.
“We asked Lindsey and she said, ‘Oh, no,’” Payne says. “And then about 24 hours later she’s like, ‘OK, I’m thinking about it.’”
It was, Weber says, a project too exciting to pass up.
“As a fan, I wanted to see it, and I started thinking about how much fun it would be to make this thing,” she says.
“I believe what you said – having heard what we wanted to do – was there are hundreds of thousands of decisions that now need to be made, and every single one of them we have to get right,” Payne says.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a massive production, one of – if not the – most expensive TV series ever made.
Its first two episodes establish a sweeping backdrop, mostly filmed in New Zealand and Wales, that includes the cities where humans, elves and dwarfs live along with the natural grandeur of land and sea.
This Middle-earth is diverse. Where “Lord of the Rings” featured young male Hobbits, the new show spotlights two young female Harfoots. This Third Age of Middle-earth features more humans, elves and dwarfs of color, too.
McKay says that was largely a function of the vast canvas — 50 hours over five seasons — which allowed them to go more deeply into the cultures of Tolkien’s universe.
“We never approached casting or writing in a stunt way of trying to make a statement,” he says.
“I think the question was always, ‘What feels like Middle-earth?’” Weber says. “And friendships, love stories, these things feel inherently Tolkien.”
As a producer, Weber says casting kept her awake at night.
“Oh my gosh, how are we going to find all of these people across all these worlds?” she says, recalling how she worried in the dark, sleepless hours. “We saw thousands and thousands of people and somehow managed to assemble this group you’ll meet in season one.
“It just seems impossible, all of the sorts of miracles it took to complete this production.”
With great power
In July, San Diego Comic-Con served as a sort of coming out party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Payne, McKay and Weber, and a large part of the cast, filled Hall H for a preview of the series hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert, a self-described Tolkien superfan.
“It was really, really fun,” Payne says of finally getting to show a little of what’s to come. “Storytelling is a thing that humans have been doing for thousands of years. We’ve been working very hard on the story, but now we’re getting to share it around the fire with people, and see what this means to people.
“Especially in this time of our world’s history,” he says. “There are a lot of challenges out there right now, and a lot of people are hurting for a lot of different reasons.
“And Middle-earth has a unique ability to find people in their pain, and to bring them a kind of hope and a kind of light that is really unique in the world of entertainment. It almost goes beyond entertainment and comes into a real spiritual experience.”
It’s a project, McKay and Payne say, for which they feel a great responsibility.
“We consider ourselves to be the stewards of Tolkien,” Payne says. “Trying to bring it from one medium to another medium is a joyful thing. And seeing it start to touch people, and to see those reactions, is immensely gratifying.”
