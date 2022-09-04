GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel.
News
DeSantis seeks suspended prosecutor’s dismissal of prosecution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements that he would not pursue criminal charges relating to abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level people. case.
The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee on Friday in a filing that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state’s attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot not seek First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues.
“Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” wrote state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker in the 39-page dossier for DeSantis.
Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor was overruling the will of those who nominated him and that his suspension was based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecution decisions.
Warren said the governor’s removal motion missed the mark. His trial is ultimately aimed at his reinstatement as a public prosecutor.
“It’s a weak defense of an indefensible abuse of power. The fact that taxpayers continue to foot the bill for this makes this even more shameful,” Warren said in an emailed statement.
Hinkle has scheduled a September 19 hearing in Tallahassee to hear arguments in the Warren lawsuit. The GOP-dominated state Senate, which has the power to uphold or overturn the prosecutor’s suspension, is adjourning until the legal challenge is resolved.
The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. DeSantis is also widely considered a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
When Warren was removed from office on August 4, DeSantis accused the prosecutor of incompetence and dereliction of duty. The governor cited joint statements Warren signed with prosecutors across the country pledging not to prosecute people who request, provide or support abortions or to criminalize gender-affirming health care or transgender people.
The governor also argued that Warren wrongly sought to “pick and choose” which laws to apply, such as a policy against the prosecution of certain low-level crimes such as those found when police stop a pedestrian or cyclist – known locally as the name of charges stemming from “riding a bicycle in black.”
In the motion to dismiss, DeSantis argues that Warren has no basis for suing for free speech because he was not merely expressing opinions, but holding official prosecutorial positions – which Warren rejects — and that federal court is not the place to settle it.
“At bottom, this case does not warrant Federal Court intervention in an essentially state matter: the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully enforced, and the state’s constitutional process for removing public servants. capricious who refuse to faithfully execute these laws,” the governor’s motion says.
DeSantis named former Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to replace Warren as prosecutor. She had previously been named to the bench by DeSantis in 2021.
Warren received support for his lawsuit through “friends of the court” briefs filed by a number of legal scholars and by members of the state Constitutional Review Commission.
yahoo
News
Hamas executes 5 Gazans accused of murder, aiding Israel
Two of the men, both members of the Palestinian security forces, were killed by firing squad, and the other three were hanged at dawn at a security site in Gaza City.
The executions were the first since Hamas executed three Gazans who were put to death in a rushed trial for killing a leader of the group in 2017.
Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 after violent clashes with forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He issued 180 death sentences and carried out 33 of them “without the ratification of the Palestinian president in violation of Palestinian law”, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
The Palestinian Authority, based and exercising limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, signed international treaties banning the death penalty in 2018.
Two of those killed on Sunday, ages 44 and 54, were accused of collaborating with Israel and providing it with information that helped the Israeli military strike targets in Gaza, the ministry said. They had been detained since 2009 and 2015, respectively.
The other three were convicted of murder in separate cases, including a man who allegedly took part in a shooting that killed a man and a teenage girl during a domestic dispute in July.
Hamas and Israel have fought four wars and numerous small engagements since 2007, the most recent in May 2021. Israel, the United States and the European Union consider the group a terrorist organization for its attacks targeting Israeli civilians.
washingtonpost
News
Enjoy UF QB Anthony Richardson while he’s here
Three things we learned during the Gators’ 29-26 last-minute win against No. 7 Utah.
1. Enjoy Anthony Richardson while he’s here.
Richardson needed one game to effectively confirm 2022 will be his final season at Florida. The redshirt sophomore’s physical skills and potential are next level.
“He’s going to get his,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said, referring to Richardson’s future NFL riches. “He’s 6-4, 230 and runs like a 4.3. He’s a terrific player.”
Richardson was a difference-maker, show-stopper and crowd pleaser Saturday night in the sold-out Swamp.
The 20-year-old’s athleticism, arm strength, playmaking and competitiveness were at times something to behold.
Fans better soak it all in.
NFL scouts frequented Florida practices in August and attended the Utah game to watch Richardson, who is viewed by some as a top-10 pick. Saturday night reinforced Richardson’s case.
The play of a highlight-filled night was a 2-point conversion featuring a pump-fake of former Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, then a subsequent spin move and sprint past another defender before Richardson fired a strike to Ja’Quavion Fraziers in corner of the end zone.
“Just trying to make something happen and I guess it worked,” Richardson said.
Richardson’s nonchalance does not erase self-doubt and self-awareness.
“The first few drives I messed up on a couple things, forgot some motions. I was a little jittery,” he said. “It was definitely fun though. The first start here in The Swamp. Second career start.
“I was definitely in my head a little bit.”
Richardson finished with 168 yards passing, 106 rushing and 3 scores, yet remains a work in progress.
He could use some touch on his shorter throws and better overall accuracy. Durability is a concern.
When on the field, though, Richardson makes it look easy while making it easier on everyone around him.
“My wife could call plays with that guy at quarterback,” Napier said.
2. Model of efficiency.
A holding penalty to kick off the Napier Era was an inauspicious start for a coach who loathes yellow flags. Another holding call later on a kickoff return paved the way for a Utah field goal.
Generally, though, Napier’s Gators ran a tight, smooth operation able to capitalize on opportunities.
Florida was 3-of-3 in the red zone, 7 of 12 on third down and 2 of 2 on fourth down, each conversion setting up a touchdown. Utah scored on 4 of 6 red-zone trips, but two of those were field goals.
The Gators made a goal-line stand on the opening drive of the third quarter after Utah drove 71 yards to the Florida 1. The game ended with QB Cam Rising’s end-zone interception from the Florida 6 with 18 seconds to go.
“We scored touchdowns in the red zone, they didn’t,” Napier said. “That’s the difference in the game.”
The Gators’ efficiency helped them erase three leads by Utah with touchdowns.
3. Swamp music.
Florida’s home-field advantage has been considered among the best in college for decades, dating to the days of Steve Spurrier, who was 68-5 at home.
Lately, the Swamp has too often lived off its reputation. Sellouts have been infrequent, crowd energy inconsistent and the intimidation factor at times a non-factor.
Saturday night was the latest reminder of the power and influence a full-throated Florida Field can exert on an opponent.
Gainesville’s heat and humidity were going to test a team the altitude of the Wasatch Range. Utha’s appRising and All-Pac-12 cornerback JaTravis Broughton each vomited.
A sellout crowd of 90,779, the most-ever for a home opener, turned up the volume with the game hanging in the balance.
After a penalty free first half, the Utes committed two false starts in the second half. Neither proved costly. But with the game on the line and Utah in the cacophonous north end zone, Rising threw the game-ending pick — the first key miscue on an other impressive night featuring 307 yards of total offense.
With a chance to build on Saturday night’s upset win, expect Florida fans to be front and center again when No. 20 Kentucky visits Saturday night.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Judge rules Facebook repeatedly violated Washington state campaign finance law
A judge recently ruled that Facebook repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington state ad campaign transparency laws and must pay fines. Attorney General Bob Ferguson derided Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut the state’s campaign finance laws, challenging the Masters of the Universe to “follow the law.”
The Seattle Times reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) has repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington’s ad campaign transparency laws and must pay yet-to-be-determined fines, according to a ruling by Justice Douglass North of the King County Superior Court. The law states that ad sellers must disclose the name and address of political ad buyers, along with metrics such as the total number of ad views generated. Every newspaper and other outlet in the state follows the rule with no problem, but Facebook thought it shouldn’t have to.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office has sued Facebook several times, said the court rejected Facebook’s attempt to strike down Washington’s decades-old transparency law. In a statement, Ferguson said following a Friday ruling by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North, the attorney general’s office defeated Facebook’s “cynical attempt” to gut the law. on campaign finance transparency from Washington.
“On behalf of the people of Washington, I challenge Facebook to accept this decision and do something very simple: obey the law,” Ferguson said. Washington’s Transparency Act was originally passed in 1972 and requires ad sellers such as Meta to disclose the names and addresses of buyers of political ads, the targets of the ads, and the total number of views they get. each ad receives.
Facebook has repeatedly opposed the requirements and argued in a motion for summary judgment that the Washington law is an “outlier” that “unduly weighs down political discourse” and is “virtually impossible to comply with.”
In court, Judge North rejected Facebook’s arguments, saying the company had failed to demonstrate that it was unable to comply. “This is clearly a very appropriate subject for disclosure, and the law is very constitutional,” North said.
The exact penalties Facebook will pay will be determined at a later hearing. The law allows financial positions of $10,000 per violation, which can be tripled when violations are deemed intentional. The attorney general’s office alleged that Facebook had committed several hundred violations since 2018.
Learn more about the Seattle Times here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
Breitbart News
News
More than 6,000 new infections reported, but active cases are falling
mini
COVID-19: The death toll soared to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities including five Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated as of 8am.
With 6,809 new coronavirus infections reported in one day, India’s total COVID-19 cases rose to 4, 44, 56,535, while active cases fell to 55,114, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Union Health updates Sunday.
The death toll soared to 5,27,991 with 26 deaths including five Kerala reconciled deaths, according to data updated as of 8am.
Active cases account for 0.12 percent of the total number of infections, while the national COVID-19 cure rate has risen to 98.69 percent, the ministry said.
A drop of 1,631 cases was recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases within 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.29%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease jumped to 4,38,73,430, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry, 213.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination campaign.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It topped 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11. , crossed 80 lakh on Oct 29, 90 lakh on Nov 20 and broke above the crore mark in December
The country passed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.
The 21 new deaths include four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal.
First post: 04 Sep 2022, 12:22 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Nets one step away from a full roster – The Denver Post
The storm intensified, then passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders.
Kevin Durant’s trade request hasn’t been met and, at least for now, he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (within a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slurs he received as an All- Star who does not seek to score first.
All three stars return in an enhanced Nets roster, but is Brooklyn’s roster complete? Here’s what GM Sean Marks has done so far:
Marks traded a first-round pick and trade exception to the Utah Jazz for winger 3 and D Royce O’Neale. O’Neale projects to be a perfect fit as someone who excels in a supporting role alongside star players.
Scorer TJ Warren signed a minimum veteran contract with the Nets this summer. Warren has dealt with foot injuries each of the last two seasons, but now he’s healthy, and his presence on the roster provides a player who can immediately provide relief in minutes (and possibly games) Durant is on the floor .
Marks took a chance on Edmond Sumner, an athletic combo guard who also recently recovered from an Achilles injury. Sumner’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $250,000, according to HoopsHype, giving the Nets flexibility in case it isn’t the right fit.
The Nets also granted two-year extensions to Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. He opted not to offer Bruce Brown a contract, which angered some fans on social media given Brown’s status as both a fan favorite and a productive player. However, the thought process was likely that a healthy Simmons did most of the things Brown was good at, but better, with the exception of three-point shooting.
More recently, Marks added some toughness to the roster with the recent news that Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year contract.
So what’s left? Brooklyn’s roster is clearly better than the one the Celtics swept in the first round. Marks added size, grit and depth, not to mention he didn’t trade Durant for the terrible deals on the table when the superstar striker asked out.
There are two areas the Nets can address to complete this list.
DEPTH AT CENTER POINT
Nic Claxton has played in 94 of a possible 226 regular season games in his first three NBA seasons. The last time he was on the court, he missed 10 straight free throws and recorded just six rebounds against a physical Boston Celtics team.
Still, with the roster as it currently stands – and assuming Ben Simmons won’t start at five, but only play the five in limited short ball pushing – it’s Claxton who plans to start at center. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and sophomore big man Day’Ron Sharpe will be among the additional replacement options.
Claxton is an efficient player, as evidenced by the two-year, $20 million extension he signed in Brooklyn. He’s a lob finisher and rim protector versatile enough to defend all five ground positions. If he’s been working on his free throw as recent reports indicate, that should be less of an Achilles’ heel when the playoff pressure is on his shoulders.
But against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat — the teams that will keep them from getting to the NBA Finals — the Nets are going to need a big man who can’t just hold on. head to the punchers. but also crushing the boards: an area where the Nets struggled a lot last season.
That can happen via trade if the Nets are willing to part with the assets needed to snatch Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside are also available as veteran free agents.
AN EMERGENCY GUARD POINT
If you don’t count Irving as a point guard (he’s a point guard), and if the Nets plan to use Simmons everywhere, that means there isn’t a single player on Brooklyn’s roster who constitutes a true point guard. . .
Patty Mills proved to be more of a scoring guard, often catch-and-shoot. He struggled to manage the ball and start the offense last season in games where Irving and/or James Harden were unavailable to play.
That’s why the team signed Goran Dragic last season, who has thrived in his role (when healthy). Dragic, however, chastised the Nets for their focus on individual performance rather than team success via a Slovenian newspaper before signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.
Seth Curry can handle the ball and make plays from the pick-and-roll, but he’s not a true ground general. Curry is an elite, but undersized, ground spacer with more to his game than catch-and-shoot threes. Cam Thomas is not a leader either. It’s unclear where his minutes will come from given the number of guards ahead of him on the depth chart.
Even though this is the era of positionless basketball, at least one true point guard on the roster is a must. Scoring-wise, Dennis Schroder is the best player available at his position, but it’s unclear where his relationship with Irving stands after the two were ejected from a game in April 2021.
Rajon Rondo might have been the perfect person in Brooklyn if he hadn’t gone radioactive after allegedly pointing a gun and threatening to kill the mother of his children. The case was dismissed after he and the woman “reached an agreement”, according to TMZ. However, it may be a while before a team is comfortable signing him to a deal.
That leaves Eric Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton and Durant’s former Texas Longhorn teammate DJ Augustin as the playmaking options available in the free agent market. Any of them could sign for the minimum in Brooklyn.
Nonetheless, the Nets have improved their roster from last season. They have more size on the wings — an area the Celtics showed them they needed in the playoffs — and more depth across the board. They also enter the offseason fully healthy and fully available with no vaccine mandate preventing Irving from playing home games.
Addressing the center and point guard positions will make this list complete.
UNVAXXED IRVING ALWAYS RESTRICTED
The NBA has announced that unvaccinated players must continue to submit weekly COVID-19 tests this coming season. Irving is believed to be the only unvaccinated player on Brooklyn’s roster. He declined to take the vaccine last season, didn’t make his season debut until Game 36, and only became eligible to play home games when New York City created a bye for professional athletes in the mandate of the vaccine. Irving’s first home game was game 75.
Canada’s travel restrictions remain in place, making Irving — and all other unvaccinated NBA players — ineligible to play road games against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets play in Toronto twice this season: Nov. 23 and Dec. 6.
()
denverpost
News
Sheikh Hasina praises India’s aid for vaccine and evacuation
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to rescue his country’s students who were stranded in Eastern Europe after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
During a televised interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is due to visit India on Monday, also hailed the gesture of the Narendra Modi government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries under its Vaccine program. Maitri as the pandemic spread rapidly.
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh stressed closer cooperation between the two neighbors. There may be differences, but these need to be addressed through dialogue, she said, adding that in a number of areas India and Bangladesh had done just that.
She, however, identified two areas of particular praise where Indian government support has helped Bangladeshi citizens. One was the evacuation of students from Bangladesh, who, like many Indians, were stranded in Ukraine and neighboring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.
“I would really like to express my thanks to the Prime Minister because during this war between Russia and Ukraine many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland for shelter. But when you evacuated your students, students Indians, they also brought our students home. So it’s really… You showed a clear friendly gesture. I thank the Prime Minister (Modi) for this initiative,” Prime Minister Hasina said.
She was responding to a question about comments often made, particularly by Western observers, that there was a lack of cooperation between SAARC countries. On another question about the Indian government’s Vaccine Maitri programme, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said it was a very “cautious” move taken by Prime Minister Modi.
“I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and in this way, he… you know, provided vaccines not only to Bangladesh, but also to some countries in South Asia, and it’s really very, very And it’s a really careful initiative that he has. On top of that, we’ve bought vaccines with our own money, and many other countries have contributed as well,” she said.
She also gave details of her country’s vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90% of its population. “Usually, you know, people in our country, especially at the village level, even in some cities as well, I found a lot of people very reluctant to take the vaccine. They don’t want to take the…you know…the needle pinch or “sui nai lena hai” so…but we have to go after them. We told them it’s nothing, but it will save your life. So, we hired everything the world, so that they make people… so it was really a very good initiative, this Vaccine Maitri itself… a very good initiative. I really support it,” she said.
Prime Minister Hasina called India a “tested” friend and said the country had supported Bangladesh in times of need, first in 1971 and later as well.
“We always remember their contribution during our war in 1971. And besides that, even in 1975 when we lost all my family members. So the prime minister at the time, she housed us in India. On top of that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbors and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighboring countries,” she said.
The relationship between the two countries should be for the good of their citizens, she said.
She said that even during the COVID-19 period, Indian leaders had shown their positive intentions as then-President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its anniversary. independence.
“I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honorable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating the centenary of the birth of our father of the nation, as well as our independence, the 50 years of our independence and our friendship with India. India has recognized Bangladesh. From the very beginning, for that bond, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even at this time , there was a COVID-19 pandemic, but alongside that both honored us, honored our people,” she said.
ndtv
DeSantis seeks suspended prosecutor’s dismissal of prosecution
Hamas executes 5 Gazans accused of murder, aiding Israel
Enjoy UF QB Anthony Richardson while he’s here
Judge rules Facebook repeatedly violated Washington state campaign finance law
NC Global Media Partners With Octaloop to Support on Largest Blockchain Meet-Up in India￼
More than 6,000 new infections reported, but active cases are falling
Nets one step away from a full roster – The Denver Post
Sheikh Hasina praises India’s aid for vaccine and evacuation
One-year-old child dies after dad intentionally left him in hot car, police say
US Navy sailor pleads guilty to texting minors for sex photos then extorting additional material
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”