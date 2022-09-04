TEL AVIV — Foreign passport holders in the West Bank will be required to report their romantic relationships with Palestinians to Israeli authorities, under hotly contested new rules set to come into effect on Monday.
Disaster vs. Dallas: Minnesota United falls apart in 3-0 loss
Emanuel Reynoso wore a thousand-yard stare.
The face of Minnesota United’s star midfielder said it all from the back row of the bench after the Loons allowed three goals in less than four minutes of a stunning 3-0 loss to FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday afternoon.
Combined with a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Minnesota’s defense is drowning. After a tight opening 54 minutes, one crack led to the dam breaking wide open.
Michael Boxall’s own goal came at 54:03, followed by Alan Velasco’s right-footed goal at edge of 18-yard box at 55:38 and Jesus Ferreira’s header goal came right down Main Street of Minnesota’s defense at 57:45. It was a total of three minutes and 42 seconds, but around a minute in game time, excluding FC Dallas’ trio of celebrations.
“Five minutes of madness has cost us dearly,” manager Adrian Heath said postgame.
FC Dallas (12-10-8, 46 points) moved ahead of Minnesota (13-11-5, 44 points) into third place in the Western Conference standings. The Loons have one regular-season game in hand on Dallas with five to go before MLS Cup Playoffs.
“Certain fixtures take on more significance at certain times of the year,” Heath said Friday. “That is what’s happening (Saturday).”
The Loons did not rise to the occasion. They have given up seven goals in the two-plus games since Bakaye Dibassy was lost for a season-ending quad injury.
MNUFC didn’t have the requisite roster flexibility to make a free agent addition before the MLS roster freeze deadline Friday. There is no one walking in the door to save the Loons.
Boxall was beat on Ferreira’s goal. Right back DJ Taylor slipped to give Velasco space outside the box.
MNUFC defense had its hands full with Ferreira, Velasco, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal. Loons have conceded goals in 20 of last 21 games, blanking only downtrodden DC United in that stretch.
The Loons defensive issues are collective.
REYNOSO AILING
Reynoso exited the game to help alleviate a right ankle injury he aggravated just before halftime; he sat out the 3-0 loss to Salt Lake to give him some time to mend.
FRAGAPANE SUSPENDED
Franco Fragapane’s first yellow card in the 20th minute Saturday meant, due to yellow-card accumulation, he would be suspended for the Portland Timbers game next Saturday. His second yellow card in the 69th minute means he will serve the same one-game ban.
Leak ruins NASA lunar rocket launch bid; Next trial in weeks – The Denver Post
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to cancel their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with dummies of testing. The maiden flight is now halted for weeks, if not months.
The previous Monday launch attempt of the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, albeit smaller ones. This was in addition to leaks detected during countdown exercises earlier in the year.
After the latest setback, mission officials decided to transport the rocket out of the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing can be done on the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials.
With a two-week launch ban period looming in days, the rocket is now grounded until the end of September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to check the rocket’s systems “before putting four humans on it”.
“Just remember: we’re not going to pitch until it’s right,” he said.
NASA has already been waiting for years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demonstration is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team had barely begun loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at dawn when the large leak appeared in the bottom engine section.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the same way they dealt with previous, smaller leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a joint in the supply line. They tried that twice, actually, and also injected helium into the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally stopped the countdown after three to four hours of fruitless effort.
Mission chief Mike Sarafin told reporters it was too early to say what caused the leak, but it may have been due to an accidental overpressure of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when someone sent commands to the wrong valve.
“It was not a manageable leak,” Sarafin said, adding that the escaping hydrogen exceeded flammability limits by two or three times.
During Monday’s attempt, a series of small hydrogen leaks appeared there and elsewhere on the rocket. Technicians tightened the fittings over the next few days, but Blackwell-Thompson had warned she wouldn’t know if everything was tight until Saturday’s pitstop.
Hydrogen molecules are extremely small – the smallest in existence – and even the smallest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s now-retired space shuttles were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
An even bigger problem on Monday was that a sensor indicated that one of the rocket’s four engines was too hot, although engineers later verified that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled. But the countdown has never gone so far.
Thousands of people who jammed the coast over the Labor Day long weekend, hoping to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off, came away disappointed.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
Years behind schedule and billions over budget, Artemis aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.
Twelve astronauts walked on the Moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Twins’ Rocco Baldelli: White Sox players ‘seemed very eager’ to empty bench
CHICAGO — When the Twins’ bench emptied to meet a charging White Sox bench on the mound late Friday, manager Rocco Baldelli was leading the way.
Chicago’s bench unloaded after Twins closer Jorge Lopez hit batter Andrew Vaughn on the left shoulder, on his first pitch, to load the bases with one out in a 3-3 game.
When informed that he looked very angry during the melee, Baldelli said Saturday, “Well, I don’t know what the emotion was. I mean, their dugout emptied. Our dugout didn’t empty.”
Not immediately. Vaughn was hit in roughly the same spot by Guardians pitcher Trevor Stephan in Cleveland on Aug. 20, and that pitch ricocheted off his shoulder and hit him in the mouth. “I know he didn’t do it on purpose,” Vaughn said after the game, but when he expressed his displeasure, Lopez exploded — something, he said after the game, he was embarrassed about.
The teams met on the mound and mostly exchanged course language before order was restored. The game ended when Jose Abreu hit a grounder to second — deflected by Lopez’s glove — that couldn’t be turned into an inning-ending double play.
It was a wild end to a tight game, and the White Sox seemed to be waiting for a reason to rush the field.
“Their dugout emptied, and they seemed very eager, or some of them seemed very eager to run out on the field,” Baldelli said, “and they ran right up onto our pitcher’s mound. So, I didn’t like that. And so, you’ve got to get in there and do what you can to stop it. I mean, that’s really it.”
POLANCO TO IL
The Twins brought infielder Jermaine Palacios from Class AAA Saint Paul to Chicago on Saturday in case he was needed in Sunday’s series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field. He was activated even sooner than that.
Veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, who has missed the Twins’ past six games with patella tendinitis in his left knee, was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 31, minutes before Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. start.
The team had been holding off on an IL stint in the hope that it could get him back before the 10-day required absence. Polanco was seen doing calisthenics with teammates before Saturday’s game and was scheduled to take ground balls and hit, as well.
“We’re a full week into this now. I think we’re pretty close to having to make a decision one way or the other,” Baldelli said before the game. “If he’s pretty close to playing, we want him to play. But if he’s not, we may be close to making a move.”
Palacios, who is hitting .283 with an .803 OPS in 101 games for the Saints, made his major debut on May 31 and has hit .208 (5 for 28) with two runs batted in in eight games with the Twins.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins placed catcher Ryan Jeffers (thumb) on the 60-day IL. He is eligible to be reinstated on Sept. 15.
GRAY OPTIMISTIC
Right-hander Sonny Gray, pulled after four innings in Friday’s 4-3 loss because of a tight left hamstring, said he felt good on Saturday and that he hopes to make his next scheduled start against the Yankees on Wednesday in New York.
“I don’t see why that wouldn’t be an option, for sure, but I don’t want to speak too much,” he said. “I still have to talk to the manager and probably go through some things, so I don’t want to come out here and start saying things.”
In 21 starts, Gray is 7-4 with a rotation-leading 3.10 earned-run average. He said the tightness is in the same area as a hamstring strain that forced him to miss three weeks early this season, April 16-May 7, but added, “It’s much, much better than the last thing, even though it’s in a similar spot. I feel good with it.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins on Saturday reinstated Tyler Mahle from the injured list (shoulder inflammation) so he could make his fourth start for the Twins on Saturday night. To make room on the 28-man active roster, the Twins optioned left-hander Jovani Moran back to Class AAA St. Paul.
New Israeli rules would require foreign passport holders to declare romantic relationships with Palestinians
The 97-page Israeli order detailing the new restrictions requires foreign passport holders, including in some cases Palestinian dual US citizens, in a romantic relationship with a Palestinian resident of the West Bank to “inform” Israeli security authorities “in writing (at a special e-mail address) within 30 days of the start of the relationship.
“The ‘start date of the relationship’ is considered to be the day of the engagement ceremony, the wedding or the start of cohabitation – whichever comes first,” he said.
The new restrictions – which also require applicants to declare whether they have land or inherit land in the West Bank – would not apply to Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The territory’s two-tiered legal structure treats Jewish Israelis as citizens living under civilian rule while Palestinians are treated as combatants under military rule, subject to nightly military raids, detention and a ban on visiting their ancestral lands or to access certain roads.
Palestinian rights advocates have condemned the updated and stricter procedures on social media as another example of Israel depriving Palestinians living under its 55-year occupation.
“One side of it is about control and isolation,” said Salem Barahmeh, executive director of Rabet, the Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy’s digital platform. wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “The other is: if you can’t be together in Palestine, you will be allowed to do so elsewhere. It’s about driving as many people as possible out of Palestine to maintain supremacy.
Ahead of Biden’s visit, Israel launches largest expulsion of Palestinians in decades
Fadi Quran, campaign manager of the militant group Avaaz, tweeted that the new rules signal that in the occupied West Bank, “love is dangerous”.
Foreigners visiting the West Bank are already subject to intensive screening. A Palestinian woman, who lives in Germany and is married to a German, said she fears the rules will make it even harder for her and her husband – and their future children – to visit relatives in the West Bank. The woman spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid drawing the attention of Israeli authorities to her case.
After learning about the new rules, the woman decided to bring her new husband to the West Bank to meet his family in May, before they came into effect.
Even then, she said, Jordanian authorities at the border crossing advised the couple not to cross together and to delete any evidence of their relationship from their phones, as Israeli authorities had turned away foreign spouses of Palestinians.
The couple took off their wedding rings, unlinked their Airbnb booking and deleted their WhatsApp chats and photos together. Her husband told border guards he was traveling to the West Bank for sightseeing. Still, he faced intense interrogation from the Israeli police.
A spokeswoman for COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for coordinating with the Palestinians on civilian matters, declined to comment on the new restrictions, but said a new version of the rules would likely be released on Sunday.
Israel steps up surveillance of Palestinians with facial recognition program in West Bank
The order describes the “purpose of the procedure” as a way to codify standards that have already been in place for years for foreign passport holders entering the occupied territory. The objective is to “define the levels of authority and the mode of processing applications from foreigners who wish to enter the Judea and Samaria region through the international crossing points, in accordance with the policy and in coordination with the appropriate offices” , the document says, referring to the biblical name Israel uses for the West Bank.
Since they were first announced in February, the implementation of the new restrictions has been repeatedly delayed by Israel’s High Court.
In June, HaMoked, an Israeli human rights organization, along with 19 individuals, petitioned Israel’s High Court to strike down the new rules, arguing that they set “extreme limits on how long visas and visa extensions” that would hamper the ability of foreigners to work. or volunteering for Palestinian institutions for more than a few months, prohibiting them from leaving and re-entering the West Bank during the visa period, and in some cases requiring people to stay abroad for a year after the expiry of their visa before they can apply for another one.
The rules would also “deprive thousands of Palestinian families of the ability to live together without interruption and lead normal family lives,” HaMoked said in a statement in June, and would make it harder for foreign scholars to work at universities. Palestinians.
The new rules allow 100 professors and 150 students with foreign passports to stay in the West Bank – a blow to Palestinian higher education institutions. They rely on academic collaborations and recruit hundreds of foreign passport-holding students every year. More than 350 European university students and staff have studied or worked at Palestinian universities under the Erasmus program, an EU student exchange program, in 2020, up from just 51 five years earlier.
Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, offered in July that the development could also harm Israeli-European academic relations.
“With Israel itself benefiting greatly from Erasmus+, the Commission considers that it should facilitate and not hinder students’ access to Palestinian universities,” Gabriel said. She added that EU officials had raised their concerns with the Israeli authorities “including at the highest level”.
Sam Bahour, an American-Palestinian economist, cited Israeli High Court rulings delaying implementation of the new rules as evidence of their illegitimacy.
He said he receives daily phone calls from Palestinian emigrants around the world, worried that the new procedures may make future visits difficult or impossible. He said the new protocols would be so “absurd” that they would be “impossible to implement”.
But, he said, they conveyed a decades-old message from Israel to the Palestinians: “Stay away.
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months.
The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year.
After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials.
With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stressed that safety is the top priority, especially on a test flight like this where everyone wants to verify the rocket’s systems “before we put four humans up on the top of it.”
“Just remember: We’re not going to launch until it’s right,” he said.
NASA already has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon. If the six-week demo succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team had barely started loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at daybreak when the large leak cropped up in the engine section at the bottom.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the way they handled previous, smaller leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile efforts.
Mission manager Mike Sarafin told journalists it was too early to tell what caused the leak, but it may have been due to inadvertent over-pressurization of the hydrogen line earlier in the morning when someone sent commands to the wrong valve.
“This was not a manageable leak,” Sarafin said, adding that the escaping hydrogen exceeded flammability limits by two or three times.
During Monday’s attempt, a series of small hydrogen leaks popped up there and elsewhere on the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the following days, but Blackwell-Thompson had cautioned that she wouldn’t know whether everything was tight until Saturday’s fueling.
Hydrogen molecules are exceedingly small — the smallest in existence — and even the tiniest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s space shuttles, now retired, were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
Even more of a problem Monday was that a sensor indicated one of the rocket’s four engines was too warm, though engineers later verified it actually was cool enough. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure each main engine was properly chilled. But the countdown never got that far.
Thousands of people who jammed the coast over the long Labor Day weekend, hoping to see the Space Launch System rocket soar, left disappointed.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
Years behind schedule and billions over budget, Artemis aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It’s considered a training ground for Mars.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during the Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Visa, Mastercard and Amex urged to track gun sales to fight crime
Visa Inc.,
MasterCard Inc.
and American Express Co. should start tracking arms sales and reporting suspicious purchases to law enforcement, the same way financial institutions monitor money laundering, New York attorneys general have said. and California.
The three major credit card companies should take a lead role in trying to prevent mass shootings and reduce the risk of gun trafficking, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Attorney General of New York Letitia James, both Democrats, in a letter sent. to businesses.
Representatives for the credit card companies did not respond to requests for comment.
The proposal, if passed, could broaden compliance expectations for financial institutions. They are already required to report suspicious behavior in an attempt to stop money laundering and terrorism, as noted by Mr Bonta and Ms James. In the future, financial institutions could help prevent mass shootings, armed domestic terrorism and arms trafficking, the attorneys general said.
The attorneys general’s urge comes after the Supreme Court in late June struck down New York state’s system for issuing concealed weapons permits, which required applicants to demonstrate “just cause” and a “good character”. Soon after, New York state lawmakers passed legislation restoring parts of the system and banning possession of weapons in a list of “sensitive locations,” among other restrictions.
The two officials are pushing for a technical change in the standardized four-digit codes that credit card companies use to identify merchants. Adding what is called a merchant category code for gun shops would make it easier to flag suspicious transaction patterns, they said.
Currently, gun stores are not treated as a separate category of merchant, although credit card companies assign discrete merchant category codes to grocery stores and bike stores, for example .
“If MCC tracking could stop a single mass shooting or derail an arms dealer aiming to flood the streets with guns, change would be warranted,” the two wrote.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, and other city officials made a similar request to the three credit card companies earlier this week. This decision drew applause from several gun control organizations.
The MCC codes are established by a committee of the International Organization for Standardization which is due to meet in Oslo in November.
“To insinuate that the gun purchases are suspicious demonstrates a clear bias by these attorneys general against anyone who chooses to exercise a fundamental constitutional right,” National Rifle Association spokesman Lars Dalseide said.
Todd Raque, anti-money laundering expert at Featurespace Ltd., a maker of financial crime detection software, said companies involved in payment processing are more lightly regulated than banks, with their systems being currently focused on the fight against fraud.
Mr. Raque predicted that some financial services firms could try to fight back any move that would add to their compliance burden, and said the surveillance systems currently in place would not allow for any kind of real-time disruption of crime.
“If someone is building an armory for some sort of domestic incident or mass shooting, the whole system is not really geared towards that,” he said. “But for me [this] sounds like a good step in the right direction.
Write to Richard Vanderford at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Clara Ferreira Marques: Putin will turn Gorbachev’s death to his advantage
Mikhail Gorbachev was a man who hoped for the best, and got the worst.
The legacy of the last Soviet leader, who died this week at age 91, was largely undone by two decades of Vladimir Putin. Now a grinding war in Ukraine is its grim and bloody requiem.
Gorbachev had an aversion to violence, a desire to work within the system, a curiosity about the West born of state-sponsored trips abroad, and lofty ideals. All of these, together with ill-conceived economic reforms, eventually led to his downfall. When Gorbachev left office in 1991, he called on Russians to preserve the democratic freedoms he had introduced. But the chaos he left in his wake allowed a kleptocracy to take root instead — one that will now weaponize his death.
A complex and flawed man, Gorbachev has long been something of a political Rorschach test. For many, especially outside Russia, he is the reformist the West found it could “do business with,” in British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s phrase, the statesman who ended the Cold War. Few had expected this turn of events when he came to power in 1985, at a youthful 54 — he was a party man who turned out to be more like a Western politician than any of the grey figures that preceded him.
For many in former Soviet-ruled states, he was the leader who allowed history on a dramatic scale to happen peacefully. He tore down The Wall.
And yet for hardliners and those tied to the security services, as President Vladimir Putin was and remains, Gorbachev was the man responsible for losing an empire. He brought national humiliation to a great nation and caused what the Kremlin’s current occupant once described as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” The disintegration of “historical Russia” leaving millions of ethnic Russians in newly independent states. “What had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost,” Putin said in a documentary aired last year.
Few episodes are as significant in understanding Putin’s political vision — and his current war of conquest in Ukraine — as that unravelling, and his experience of that collapse as a young KGB agent in Dresden. Others may have seen the prospect of freedom during the perestroika years — Putin saw powerlessness. “I got the feeling then that the country no longer existed,” he later wrote. “That it had disappeared.”
All of this leaves the Kremlin in something of a bind when it comes to Gorbachev’s death. He’s a reminder of that humiliation and the crumbling that led to the economically desperate, undignified 1990s. Even worse, his name has faint remnants of a moment when there were hopes for freedom, openness and reform. Though few were listening by the end, the former Soviet leader was inconveniently loud in his criticism of the Kremlin’s tightening grip, which he argued came with growing costs. He pointed out in 2017 that Russia could not fix stagnation without a change of government. His reformist perestroika policies, he wrote last year in a reflective essay, was a humanist project that leaned on individual initiative and broke with autocracy. “This is what makes perestroika relevant today; any other choice can only lead our country down a dead-end road.”
For Putin today, all of this can — and no doubt will — be easily swept aside in official remembrance and tributes, because Gorbachev, while hardly universally popular, was the last prominent link to the Soviet Union, a statesman of rare status. And in the complex way that Russian politics works, he arguably shared Putin’s vision of Ukraine in Russia’s orbit, though he did not advocate war. His criticisms will be overlooked, the specifics will be glossed over.
Like the Soviet leaders who came before him, Putin understands very well that political deaths and funerals are not about the dead at all. They’re about the pageantry, and a unique opportunity to retell history and project strength. Gorbachev, after all, came to prominence for much of the outside world at the funeral of his predecessor, Konstantin Chernenko, giving a eulogy that said more about his priorities — shaking Russia from economic stagnation — not those of the deceased.
In Moscow — as, indeed, in Beijing, where the Communist Party has long sought to learn the lessons from perestroika errors — this will not be an opportunity to reflect on the fact that the Soviet system’s secrecy and rigidity were, ultimately, its downfall. It won’t be an opportunity to reflect on what might have been, had democracy taken root, or Gorbachev moved more slowly.
There will be a moment to use his failures in the Kremlin’s eyes — say, his decision to largely avoid force in Soviet-run states, the weakness that allowed even Russia to break away — to justify empire-building actions today. These mistakes, Putin will say, cannot be repeated.But many more Gorbachev-era facts with awkward contemporary echoes will be avoided — like opposition to the war in Afghanistan, the social cost of excessive military spending, or the economic shortages — in favor of a focus on sepia-tinted Soviet nostalgia. Putin, who promotes a vaguely Soviet-inspired national mythology, needs a distraction from the counter-offensive by Kyiv that his forces are now battling.
The West has less of an excuse to gloss over Gorbachev’s shortcomings. He was a man of vision who changed the world, but there should be room among the political eulogies to reassess lessons all too relevant today to countries like Ukraine. Democracy requires state structures to support it and economic underpinnings. And it’s rarely wise to place too much weight on the role of individuals who often cannot control what they unleash.
