Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License New Rules: Getting a driving license has become very easy now. Some rules have been changed by the central government, after which the common man will not need to visit RTO for driving license. Let us know its complete process.
New Delhi: Driving License New Rules: There is news of work for the drivers. To get a driving license, you no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stand in long lines. The central government has made the rules for making driving license very easy.
Driving test not required for DL
According to the amendments made in the rules for driving license, now you will not need to give any kind of driving test by visiting RTO. These rules have been notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these rules have also come into force. Due to this they are lying in the waiting list of RTO for driving license, there will be a big relief.
Must go to driving school and take training
According to the information given by the ministry, now you will not have to wait for the test in RTO to get driving license. You can get yourself registered for driving license in any recognized driving training school. They will have to take training from Driving Training School and pass the test there, a certificate will be given to the applicants by the school. On the basis of this certificate, the driving license of the applicant will be issued.
What are the new rules
There are also some guidelines and conditions from the Ministry of Road and Transport regarding training centers. Which includes from the area of training centers to the education of the trainer. Let’s understand this.
1. The authorized agency shall ensure that the training centers for two wheeler, three wheeler and light motor vehicles have at least one acre of land, for the centers for medium and heavy passenger goods vehicles or trailers, two acres will be required.
2. The trainer should be at least 12th class pass and should have at least five years driving experience, should be well versed in traffic rules.
3. The ministry has also prescribed a teaching curriculum. For driving light motor vehicles, the duration of the course will be maximum 4 weeks lasting up to 29 hours. The syllabus of these driving centers will be divided into 2 parts. Theory and Practical.
4. People have to spend 21 hours in learning to drive on basic roads, rural roads, highways, city roads, reversing and parking, uphill and downhill driving etc. The theory part will cover 8 hours of the entire course, it will include understanding road etiquette, road rage, traffic education, understanding the causes of accidents, first aid and driving fuel efficiency.
How does a St. Paul school with deaf students and teachers prepare for emergencies? With a color-coded visual system
At most schools, students find out about a fire drill by an alarm wailing. To practice lockdowns, there’s an announcement over the PA system.
But what happens at a school for students who are deaf?
A school in St. Paul implemented a color-coded visual alert system and it has components that all schools could learn from, a state official said.
As students across Minnesota recently returned to school or are about to, safety is on the minds of administrators, staff and parents.
More than 90 percent of 11th-graders in the state said they felt safe in school when they took the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, the most recent data available from the state.
Across the U.S., 44 percent of parents with a child in kindergarten through 12th grade said they feared for their oldest child’s safety at school, according to a poll conducted by Gallup in August. That compares with 34 percent in 2019.
“There’s an enormous amount of pressure on school administrators now to reassure parents, and that reassurance factor has accelerated greatly not only for school officials after Uvalde, but also for law enforcement,” said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, an Ohio-based consulting firm.
Some school districts may react by putting in more visible measures — such as cameras or metal detectors — because administrators can show parents, “See, we’ve increased security here at the school,” Trump said.
However, Trump said many of the best school safety measures are invisible or less visible, including having good relationships, so kids know they can come forward if they see a problem; practicing basic lockdowns and evacuations at different times of the school day; and threat assessments.
GROWING POPULATION LED SCHOOL TO NEW LOCATION
Metro Deaf School in St. Paul began working with Minnesota School Safety Center staff when they were in the process of designing the school’s new building.
Susan Outlaw, the school’s executive director, said she thought it was important to consult with the center because “it wasn’t just a fireman’s perspective, not just a police officer’s perspective, but everybody in the emergency system.”
The School Safety Center is a non-regulatory program within the Homeland Security and Emergency Management division of the state’s Department of Public Safety. Its staff work with hundreds of public, private, charter and tribal K-12 schools, educators and law enforcement across the state every year.
Metro Deaf School moved into its building on Energy Park Drive, near Lexington Parkway, in January 2019 after outgrowing its previous location on Brewster Street off Snelling and Como avenues. The building is 63,000 square feet, about 20,000 square feet bigger than the last school. This is the school’s fourth location — they started in 1993 in a small space in downtown St. Paul with 14 students.
The charter school now serves more than 130 students who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf and blind. The students come from all over the Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin.
The school has served pre-K to 12th-grade students, including opportunities for high schoolers to earn college credits through their classes. This school year, they’ve added programming for infants to pre-K students “because language is critical and plays a critical role in their development,” said Principal Melissa Sweetmilk.
Outlaw said she’s happy to see new students come to the school.
“We have some kids that have never gone off to a sleepover because they don’t have any other friends that are like them, or they have never been invited to a birthday party,” she said. “… It’s nice to see that they come here and they see they’re just like everybody else. … The academic piece is important, but the social-emotional piece is just as important.”
The school employs teachers who are licensed to teach deaf and hard of hearing students, and about 75 of the school’s staff are deaf themselves.
DESIGNING A BUILDING, ALERTS
Before Metro Deaf School moved in, the building had an open workspace with cubicles and high-tech equipment. The school renovation and building of classrooms “changed it dramatically” inside, Outlaw said.
An architect who is deaf worked along with hearing architects to think about how to design every corner and area of the school.
Some of the school’s features include wide hallways that come to a curve instead of a corner, which allows for more sight lines for American Sign Language; letting in more natural light, which is easier on students’ eyes and minimizes vision fatigue; and “Exit” signs illuminated not in red, but green, which is easier for people with visual impairments to see, Outlaw said.
The school’s safety alert system is color-coded to display what’s happening on large monitors positioned in classrooms, hallways and common areas — for instance, if a staff member triggers a tornado drill, the monitors’ screens turn blue, an image of a cyclone is seen and the word “TORNADO” is across the top. The screens turn red in the event of a fire, purple to clear the hallways for a medical emergency, or yellow for a lockdown.
Because the screens are used to show routine messages throughout the school day — such as the lunch menu or congratulating the soccer team on a win — there is a system of strobe lights in the hallways and classrooms to get the attention of students and staff.
“That’s how kids would know ‘You need to look’ (at a TV screen) because the strobe lights don’t go off for any other reason,” Outlaw said.
There are also color-coded lights in restrooms, storage areas and small offices to be used for drills or for emergencies.
The school’s previous location also used a light system, though it only had two colors, for emergency alerts.
Using a visual system could be useful in any school with crowded and loud spaces — such as lunch rooms, gyms or music rooms — because it can be difficult for students and staff to hear an alarm or a PA announcement about an emergency, said Randy Johnson, Minnesota School Safety Center director.
Some schools have incorporated visual signals or flashing lights to indicate that important safety announcements will be given, according to Johnson.
The visual alert system is useful for children too young to read and students who are learning English, Outlaw pointed out.
The Minnesota School Safety Center has also worked with the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, both in Faribault. They have some similar safety measures as Metro Deaf School, according to Johnson.
ANYONE IN SCHOOL CAN PUSH BUTTON FOR LOCKDOWN
Administrators at Metro Deaf School have access on their cellphones to trigger the alert system, as do some other staff members. Teachers in various parts of the building have access to remote controls to set off an alert.
In some hallways, there are red emergency buttons that anyone in the school, including students, can push if a lockdown is needed.
“Our deaf kids are very visual and they see things,” Outlaw said. “… If someone brings $20 that they’re not supposed to have here at school, they know before the teachers know. I feel like kids know, and I think hearing kids do, too.”
Outlaw said they haven’t had to use the buttons, other than for testing, and there have not been instances of students pushing them for a false alarm.
“What’s unique is this is an expansion of what we train throughout the state because some schools are still in a mode where only an administrator can put a school into lockdown,” Johnson said. “We’re encouraging staff members, any staff member to be able to do so. But here at this school, they’ve even expanded enough that students can do it, which is exceptional.”
The alert system cost Metro Deaf School about $58,000 to set up and approximately $3,400 annually.
Under Minnesota law, all schools are required to have at least five lockdown drills, five fire drills and one tornado/severe weather drill per school year.
SCHOOL SAFETY TIPS FOR PARENTS
The Minnesota School Safety Center gives these tips to parents or guardians for the new school year:
- Talk to your children about lockdown, shelter-in-place, fire and severe weather drills to make sure they know how to behave and how to put them into practice if there’s an actual emergency.
- Learn where to access important emergency communication from your children’s schools.
- Encourage students who see suspicious activity to tell an adult or call 911.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3: When is it released in your time zone?
In episode 2 of House of the Dragon, titled The rogue princewe got to see some of the storylines and plotlines that made Game of Thrones so famous. We’ll find out what Episode 3 has in store for us when it airs Sunday night on HBO.
The Game of Thrones prequel is about the Targaryen family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it is based on a book called Fire and Blood which details a civil war around the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the mother of dragons.
As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And U.S know now that it will return for a second season.) It has its predecessor’s former prime time slot: 9:00 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will simultaneously hit streaming services around the world, including HBO Max in the United States.
Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.
When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?
Dragon House airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am the next day. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.
Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services that House of the Dragon will be available on.
Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., September 4.
Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., September 4.
Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., September 5.
Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.
Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., September 5.
Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.
Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., September 5.
Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., September 5.
Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., September 5.
Middle East, NSO: 5:00 a.m. Dubai time on September 5.
Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., September 5.
Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., September 5.
New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., September 5.
Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing the production of Hollywood blockbusters to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.
Thankfully, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.
Twins barely avoid no-hitter, get crushed by White Sox 13-0
CHICAGO — Well, that didn’t go as hoped.
The Twins sent their big trade deadline acquisition back to the mound to start Saturday’s game against the White Sox, but Tyler Mahle lasted fewer innings than he did in his last start, when he was pulled in the third inning of a victory over Kansas City on Aug. 17.
Then it somehow got worse.
Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run home run off Mahle in a four-run first inning, and the Twins came within an out of being no-hit by Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease in a 13-0 loss to their American League Central Division rival at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Instead of reintroducing Mahle — who was 1-0 with a 2.51 earned-run average in his three starts — for the stretch run, the Twins suffered their worst loss of the season. Cease retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth, Caleb Hamilton and Gilberto Celestino, on a strikeout and flyout to center — sending the announced crowd of 31,655 into a frenzy. But Luis Arraez sliced a liner into center field to break up the no-hit bid.
Cease’s teammates met him at the mound and the crowd cheered his name before he struck out Kyle Garlick for the final out. The Twins have been no-hit 10 times since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the last time when the Angels’ Jered Weaver held them hitless in Anaheim on May 2, 2012.
Mahle (7-7) was pulled after two innings with what the Twins called “right shoulder inflammation,” which was officially what landed Mahle on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 20. The warning sign in that start was the loss of velocity on his pitches, and the same thing happened on Saturday.
In the first inning, Mahle’s four-seam fastball reached 93.7 mph, about his season average, early. By the second, it was down to 87.7. His cutter and splitter velocities dropped, as well – from 83.9 mph to 81.6 and 87.6 to 83.2, respectively.
Second baseman Nick Gordon moved to the mound for the eighth inning and gave up six runs, four on Elvis Andrus’ grand slam, before being replaced by rookie infielder Jermaine Palacios, activated before the game when Jorge Polanco (knee) went on the injured list.
Aaron Sanchez relieved Mahle and gave the Twins five desperately needed innings of relief, but the right-hander allowed three runs in the fourth inning on a home run by No. 9 hitter Romy Gonzalez, who took an 0-2 pitch into the left field bleachers for his first career home run to make it 7-0.
Meanwhile, after cranking out 11 hits in Friday night’s 4-3 loss, the Twins couldn’t buy one off Cease, hitless through eight innings. The only base runner the White Sox right-hander allowed was Gilberto Celestino, who drew a two-out walk in the sixth. Cease (13-6) faced the minimum in the other eight innings he pitched.
After five innings, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced shortstop Carlos Correa with rookie Jermaine Palacios, activated before the game when Jorge Polanco (knee) went on the injured list, and right fielder Max Kepler with Kyle Garlick.
New Roof Repair Program Launched for East Tampa Residents – Tampa Bay Now
EAST TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) – Residents of East Tampa could soon see upgrades to their homes at no cost!
The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is launching a program that would allow people to apply to have their roofs repaired.
READ MORE: 14,000 UPPAbaby strollers recalled due to amputation risk
The East Tampa CRA says $1.7 million is available to repair roofs and residents say this kind of help can be life changing.
“I have my daughter, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren who live here. And we’re doing our best, but I would appreciate if I could get that roof,” said resident Bessie Murphy.
Murphy has lived in his East Tampa home for nearly 30 years.
“God gave me this and this is where I am,” Murphy said.
But recently he had some problems.
“Then it started having a little leak here, a little leak there, then it got to where it was raining, so I had to call someone to come and fix it,” Murphy said.
After a home inspection, her insurance dropped coverage and she doesn’t have enough money to fix the roof.
READ MORE: Tampa-based Project Dynamo rescues 3 Americans from Afghanistan
“We’ve tried scrapping and scrapping and when you think you’ve got money, you’ve got other things to do,” Murphy said.
Like many other East Tampa families, Gloria Wilson and Willie Clarke are going through a similar situation.
“It needs more flaps in the back, planks around it, they lift on top. It’s not too bad where it leaks,” resident Gloria Wilson said.
But the East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is now offering a new program that will pay people to have their roofs repaired.
“A portion of the property taxes is reinvested in the community. If we can help them with the roof or something, then we can keep them in the house, and they won’t necessarily feel pressured to sell,” said Cedric McCray of East Tampa CRA.
On Wednesday evening, the group meets with entrepreneurs to decide how the $1.7 million will be divided, and applications will open in mid-September.
If Clarke and Murphy can get their roofs fixed, they can retire to the homes they love.
“I think I like it. I would like something like that,” Clarke said.
NO MORE NEWS: The national suicide and crisis lifeline has a new number, 988
“I’d give them a sweet potato pie, for free!” Murphy said.
Outdoors: Teen embraces wilderness life during canoe trip through Ely-based camp
ELY, Minn. — The big bull moose was on the portage trail, mere feet from where Miles Larson and three buddies were walking while portaging their canoes on a trip that took them through portions of Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park and Minnesota’s adjacent Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness.
“It was a huge bull moose,” Miles said, recalling the encounter. “It was probably 13 feet tall at the tip of the antlers.”
Still buzzing from the thrill of that sighting, the boys were back on the water and paddling their canoes when they came across another moose less than hour later.
“We were coming around this bend, and we see this cow (moose),” Miles said. “She was swimming to the island to get out of the sun, get some food or whatever, when she sees us and starts going back to where she came from because she got spooked by us.
“We were being pretty loud because that’s what you’re supposed to do when you see a moose is let them know you’re there.”
A sophomore at Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D., Miles, 15, was on a wilderness canoe trip through Camp Widjiwagan, a YMCA-sponsored camp based on Burntside Lake near Ely with a rich history of providing wilderness and leadership skills and experiences for boys and girls ages 11 to 18.
Widjiwagan is derived from two Ojibwe words, Miles says.
“‘Widji’ means like a friend, an ally or a partner in general. And then ‘wagan’ is like a journey or a path,” he said. “So, the camp is all about starting a journey, and then ‘Widji’ is like a friend on the journey of life, so it just kind of goes together.”
FROM CAMP TO TRAIL
Miles’ family dropped him off at camp July 25, and he was there three days before leaving “on trail.” From the camp on Burntside Lake, Miles traveled by van with his five other paddlers and a camp counselor into Ontario, departing from Nym Lake just outside Quetico Provincial Park.
The canoe trip took them across 157.5 miles of lakes, rivers and portages over 15 days before ending on the north arm of Burntside. In an era when most teens are glued to their smartphones, Miles and his canoe trip mates survived without technology for nearly three full weeks.
The first couple of days were hard, Miles admits, but he soon learned to enjoy the friendship of his comrades and the beauty of his wilderness surroundings.
“You can have fun without it,” he said. “If you just focus on not having it, then you forget where you are. But if you focus on where you are, then you don’t need a phone to spend time on.”
Even the canoes they paddled were old-school. Crafted more than 70 years ago by Joe Seliga, a master Ely canoe builder who died in 2005, the wood-and-canvas canoes have taken Widjiwagan campers across thousands of miles of wilderness waters in their rich history.
The camp currently owns one of the largest still-in-use fleets of wood canvas canoes in the world, Miles says, “which is crazy.”
The teens and their counselor traveled in three canoes, Miles says, each taking turns as “duffer” — the odd person out, so to speak — who sat in the center of one of the canoes and didn’t have to paddle.
“Two canoes didn’t have a duffer, but the other one did,” he said. “And then the other two, we usually just put all of the bulky packs and stuff.”
Portages were a workout. The crew started the trip with three food packs weighing 83 pounds each and portage packs — or “P” packs — that weighed 60 pounds each and carried clothes. In addition, each of the canoes weighed about 100 pounds and they also had gear to carry across the portages.
Meals included various fresh vegetables, along with texturized vegetable protein — or TVP — that was supposed to taste like chicken. Other menu items included summer sausage and something called “loaf,” a dairy product that tasted like cheddar cheese but wasn’t really cheese, Miles says.
They also caught fish for a couple of meals — northern pike and smallmouth bass fileted by one of the campers who was an expert fisherman — and snacked on blueberries, raspberries and thimbleberries on the portages and at their campsites, he said.
PROTECTING THE CANOES
To protect the canoes from damage, Miles and his trip mates were required to get out of the canoes in deeper water instead of beaching them on the rocky shorelines like they would have done in a canoe made of aluminum or other modern materials.
Taking care of the canoes fits with the camp’s four tenets: Respect for self, respect for others, respect for the environment and respect for the equipment.
Camp rules dictated that “air, water and bread dough” were the only things allowed to touch the outside of the canoes. That meant wet boots, wet socks and wet, stinky trail clothes throughout the trip, Miles says.
“You just kind of accept if it’s smelly because you’re not going to get anything clean,” he said.
Putting on wet socks and boots marked the beginning of “Unhappy Feet Time,” Miles says, while “Happy Feet Time” was when they finally could take off their wet boots and socks at the end of the day.
First, though, they’d have to gather firewood, set up camp and prepare evening meals before the mosquitoes got too thick.
The bugs, Miles says, were biblical at times.
“Oh, the bugs — they were not fun,” he said. “There was a time at night that we called ‘The Witching Hour,’ and you couldn’t go outside.
“It’s like the air was thick with bugs, and they would just destroy you.”
PROGRESSION-BASED CAMP
This was Miles’ fourth year attending Camp Widjiwagan. After missing 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miles last year spent 10 days on trail hiking at Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior. Widjiwagan is a “progression-based” camp, and as campers become more experienced, so does the length and difficulty of the trips they can take.
Campers can choose either canoeing or backpacking excursions during their stay in camp. Next year, Miles can progress to a 21-day canoe trip, followed by a 28-day canoe trip in 2024 and a trip to the Canadian Arctic in 2025 that will last more than a month, “which is bonkers,” he says.
While Miles is the first member of his family to attend Camp Widjiwagan, the tradition spans generations for some families. Such is the case for Tom Gehrz, who was one of eight kids in his family to attend the camp and whose parents actually met at camp in the 1970s.
Now an assistant Chisago County attorney in eastern Minnesota, Gehrz and Meredith Larson — Miles’ mom — formerly worked together in the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office.
It was Gehrz who suggested “Widji” might be a good fit for Miles, says Meredith, now an attorney for Vogel Law Office in Grand Forks.
Gehrz, who grew up in St. Paul, attended Widjiwagan from 1996 through 2001 and worked as a camp counselor in the summers of 2002 and 2003. He says his parents made him go to camp that first summer, but it was his choice to keep coming back.
“I wanted to go back because I made good friends there, and kind of my big summer thing was going on these canoeing trips,” said Gehrz, whose time as a camper culminated in a 900-mile canoe trip over 6½ weeks from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, to Baker Lake in the territory of Nunavut. “I played a little baseball in the summers, but pulling up to camp was the big thing, and it just really teaches you respect for the wilderness and setting goals and believing you can accomplish them.”
Like Gehrz, Miles says he’d like to work as a counselor once he’s taken the canoe trips that await. A quote from the campfire session that brings campers and their families together for the end of camp sums up the Widjiwagan experience, he says.
“You learn to be happy even when you’re miserable, and so you learn to have fun when you’re miserable,” Miles said. “I think that’s pretty true.”
Kl Rahul, Avesh Khan take center stage as rivals arch-lock horns for second time
As India and Pakistan meet for the second time in the 2022 Asian Cup on Sunday, the focus will be on Indian fly-half KL Rahul and fast bowler Avesh Khan, who have both struggled until at this stage of the tournament.
The famous top-order is said to be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be revamped as India aim for a ‘Sunday Encore’ against Pakistan in an Asian Cup ‘Super 4s’ clash.
If the high-level Powerplay philosophy is an issue, Avesh Khan’s inexperience at the death is no less of a concern as the team’s management may have to revamp the bowling offense against a strong Pakistani side that enters the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.
With no Ravindra Jadeja available in this game, Axar Patel looks like an immediate replacement, but the team’s combination takes a hit in the absence of the versatile Saurashtra. In the last game against Pakistan, head coach Rahul Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination in the top six as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.
It remains to be seen whether skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid will resume the bet on Sunday. But it won’t be an overstatement to say that when it comes to the requirement of having a pure left-handed hitter in the top six, only the Roorkee man can provide the solution. It was Hardik Pandya’s one-man show last Sunday that took India over the line in a thrilling final and Rohit would expect that intensity to continue in this match as well.
However, the Indian team, despite being a minefield of talent, have a soft underbelly and the top-order’s cautious approach in Powerplay overs is one of them. Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit seemed comfortable against the Pakistani attack and as the pitch slowed their problems seemed to have worsened.
It was Suryakumar Yadav’s sheer brilliance that saved India from what turned out to be an embarrassing batting display against the Hong Kong minnows with an out of sync KL Rahul playing his slowest innings (36 of 39 balls). A relevant question now arises if India will change their top order and add firepower as it is now clear that the combination of Rahul, Rohit and Kohli is not working well for the team.
To be fair to Rahul, he once again deserves the No. 1 spot as he was dismissed by Naseem Shah on the very first ball he faced in Sunday’s game. But the think tank needs to make it clear to Rahul that he needs to change his view of the quantum of races rather than the quality and impact it creates.
Pakistan team, on the other hand, would also like to score more in the first 10 overs. Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam had all the success chasing, but striking first wasn’t exactly the pair’s forte.
Also, the slow lane in Dubai creates some problems for hitters. This raises another question whether Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh can both feature in the playing XI.
While Axar’s restrictive bowling is an option, Deepak Hooda as an all-around hitter or Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-around bowler can be tried. With two southpaws in Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah in the top six, an off-spinner taking the ball could prove to be a good proposition with Bhuvneshwar and Hardik playing at full throttle.
All in all, another Super Sunday could well be on the cards as the two bitter neighbors prepare to lock horns. Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
The match starts at 7:30 p.m. IST.
