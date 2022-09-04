News
East Carolina kicker’s rough day keeps Pirates from upsetting NC State No. 13
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watched from the sideline for the late basket that could have passed his 13th-ranked team sailing away uprights, then offered a much more restrained than jubilant fist-pump.
The Wolfpack had survived – and that was about as positive as anyone dressed in red could be about Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina that saw the Pirates miss two late critical kicks .
“I think they’re probably angrier than I will be right now,” Doeren said of his players.
NC State went from 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren’t even under their control. The Pirates were in a position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they won the ball late in the game, not to mention offering Owen Daffer a chance for redemption after firing an extra point level on the left after the court Rahjai Harris touchdown with 2:58 remaining.
The Holton Ahlers keeper put up a 41-yard field goal in the dying seconds for Daffer in the season opener for each school. But he missed this one right with 5 seconds left, prompting many fans in the once rowdy crowd to put their hands to their heads in disbelief.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Shyheim Battle emphatically nodded the kick was no good as Doeren offered that fist pump for the Wolfpack, but the moment quickly felt more like relief after another bumpy trip to Greenville.
This time, at least, everything ended in victory.
“It obviously wasn’t pretty,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “It wasn’t the way we expected it to be. It wasn’t what we are capable of doing.”
Leary, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but had a costly interception with about 5 minutes left that set up the late touchdown. of East Carolina. The Wolfpack were also empty on six plays on the goal line in the fourth quarter, first with a fumble on the goal line from Jordan Houston, then with the talented young Demie Sumo-Karngbaye who was stuffed four consecutive times to complete another workout.
In fact, the difference – Daffer’s failures aside – came from a punt blocked by Jasiah Provillon deep in the ECU end that Sean Brown recovered in the end zone late in the first quarter.
Ahlers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead East Carolina, which held the Wolfpack to 25 yards in the fourth quarter.
“I know nobody outside of Greenville gave us a lot of luck, but those kids never doubted,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “We should have won the football game.”
CHAMPION HOLDER NO. 3 GEORGIA ROUTES NO. 11 OREGON, 49-3
TAKE AWAY
NC State: Everything has been set up for the Wolfpack to take a big leap forward in Doeren’s 10th season, from Leary’s presence on the program to match his all-time highest preseason ranking in the Associated Press poll. NC State led 21-7 at halftime, only to see this one almost end as another loss at a stadium where the Wolfpack had lost four of five meetings.
ECU: Houston’s first three years were a heavy rebuild of the ECU program, which has long had a reputation for thriving in matchups against power conference schools at home backed by rowdy crowds. The Pirates continued to drag before making a late move to a big upset. It could provide confidence going forward for the American Athletic Conference program — or it could be a blow given how it ended.
THE HALF GAME
Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 79 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack ground game, providing a physical and smashing presence.
This included a 22-yard run to the 1 early in the fourth that had him keeping his legs moving, bouncing or going through about half a dozen purple jerseys in a performance Doeren said was a highlight for the Wolfpack. .
THE FINAL BLOW
The Pirates had no more time-outs on the Ahlers keeper, so they had to run Daffer and the placement team from the touchline with time running out. But the Wolfpack struggled with injuries and had to call a timeout with 9 seconds left, giving Daffer more time to line up the kick.
“He had just missed an extra point, so I thought he was probably a bit in his head,” Doeren said of his thoughts from the touchline.
Daffer had earned a purse after throwing a 54-yard field goal as time ran out to beat Navy last year.
“He feels worse than anyone right now,” Houston said. “We have to support him. And he has to get over it. But it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
CONSEQUENCES OF THE SURVEY
NC State doesn’t look sharp in this one, and it could cost the Wolfpack with voters for the upcoming AP Top 25.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
NEXT
NC State: Charleston Southern of the Championship Subdivision visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.
ECU: The Pirates host Old Dominion – who beat Virginia Tech in their Friday opener – next Saturday.
Fox
News
Column: Willson Contreras in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2023? Brace for the possible nightmare scenario, Chicago Cubs fans.
Willson Contreras dominated the headlines during the first four months of the Chicago Cubs season.
Everyone wanted to know where Contreras would be sent before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, how he was handling the situation and how much of a haul the Cubs would get in return.
For better or worse, it was Willson, Willson, Willson.
Then came the shocking twist. Contreras remained with the Cubs after President Jed Hoyer couldn’t find a suitor he felt was offering enough value in return. The long goodbye turned into an awkward “never mind,” and Contreras has since been playing out the string in relative silence.
Contreras was out of the starting lineup Saturday for the third straight game after exiting Tuesday’s game in Toronto with left ankle soreness. Manager David Ross said there was a chance Contreras could start Sunday when Marcus Stroman faces Miles Mikolas in the series finale.
As a soon-to-be free agent, it’s in Contreras’ best interest to be healthy at season’s end, so taking a few days off to recover makes sense. His last month has been a mixed bag offensively, with Contreras hitting .192 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 13 games since rolling his ankle in the Field of Dreams game Aug. 11 in Dyersville, Iowa.
Sunday will be the final Cubs-Cardinals game of the season, and the next time the Cubs come to St. Louis in 2023, Contreras could be in the home dugout wearing a red helmet.
The Cardinals are in need of a starting catcher with Yadier Molina retiring, and Contreras figures to be the top-hitting catcher on the market. It has been a hot topic on local talk radio, though there has been no indication the Cardinals would pony up to sign Contreras, who could be asking for something in the neighborhood of five years and $100 million.
But what if the nightmare scenario comes true and Contreras winds up signing with the Cubs’ archrival?
“Then we’ll try to kick his butt every time we come here,” Ross said before Saturday’s game. “I’ll give him a big hug, and then it’s like anything else. We’ll try to take advantage of him when we come here and try to win the games.
“He’s a good player, man. A three-time All-Star. I don’t think there’s anyone in the organization that is going to knock Willson Contreras and his skillset and (doesn’t) think he’s a really good player and very valuable.”
Contreras on Saturday led all catchers in OPS (.822) while he was tied for the lead in home runs (21). The lack of serious interest in him at the trade deadline was a subject of debate among scouts and executives. One scout said few contending teams wanted to disrupt their rotations by pairing up starters with a new catcher at the stretch. A former executive blamed Hoyer for not correctly reading the market after Juan Soto was made available.
Either way, Contreras’ value to the Cubs can’t be quantified solely by his numbers. He also would be missed in the clubhouse, where he has been a mentor to rookie Christopher Morel.
“I’ve been able to really appreciate him,” Morel said Saturday through an interpreter. “Willson has been there for me. He’s been everything. He’s been supporting me since I got here. He’s never let me down.”
What has Contreras taught him most?
“How to respect the game,” Morel said.
That begs the question: If everyone loves him, why can’t the Cubs re-sign Contreras?
Asked whether he has any say in the decision to retain Contreras and also if he wanted him back, Ross said he would “let Jed take care of” that thorny question.
“Obviously the budget and how they make out the roster, I leave up to them,” he said of Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins. “When they ask for my opinion, I give it. I think Willson is a very good player. He’s proved he’s a very good player, a winning player, a World Series champion. He’s got a really good resume, and any team he’s on is going to be better for it.”
Ross has some clout with Hoyer. So why not just tell him that he wants Contreras back?
“Oh, I tell Jed what I want all the time,” he said with a grin. “There’s a lot of (guys), without naming specific names, I say what I want, where I think we can improve. But I also have to tell my kids no when we go into a candy store and they want four Snickers and three Reese’s. I’m probably a little more on the kids’ spectrum when it comes to that. I want all the toys, as many as we can get.
“It’s (Hoyer) and Carter’s job to balance that. I don’t know what the budget is, how all that stuff long term plays out, every minor-leaguer that we feel like is going to come up and contribute, how that balance is.
“I know any team that gets Willson is very good. If it’s here, we’re all going to be happy. If it’s not, then another team is going to benefit from how good he plays.”
Could it be the team Cubs fans hate most?
()
News
‘Human fetus’ found on sidewalk in Galewood: Police – NBC Chicago
A human fetus was discovered on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s northwest Galewood neighborhood, police say.
At around 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said they arrived at the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue, where the fetus was believed to have been found.
Police said they are continuing their investigation as the circumstances of the incident are currently unknown.
NBC Chicago
News
‘Corn Kid’: What to know about the internet’s latest obsession
It’s been a big month or so for corn on the cob.
A child who loves corn has caught the internet’s attention, as has his snack of choice.
If you’ve spotted something related to corn mania, here’s some info on where it came from. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a youngster named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, adorable, and short interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .
Why is everyone talking about corn?
Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.
The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.
“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.
Tariq is missing a tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.
Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.
As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art.
The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.
@thechalkingdad I mean look at this thing! 🌽 #cornsong#cornkid#corn#chalkart#chalk @Recess Therapy ♬ It’s corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Who is the Corn Kid?
Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.
When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.
“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”
How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?
If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s Youtube channel.
A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.
Corn is once again on the menu.
@mitchdorling All hail the corn child #cheers#tok#fyp#foryou#yes#corn#itscorn#lookatthisthing#lumpofnobs#ithasthejuice#whatelse#supportsmall♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
@ally_yost CORN 🌽 #corn#fyp♬ This is corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
CNET
News
Sharad Pawar’s Advice to Eknath Shinde at Dussehra Gathering Ground
Mumbai:
On Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to avoid a confrontation at the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra gathering.
The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and the rebel faction led by Mr. Shinde have sought the grounds of Shivaji Park in Mumbai as the venue for the party’s annual Dussehra gathering.
“A chief minister should avoid confrontation and take everyone with him,” said Pawar, a former chief minister, when asked by reporters about the issue.
Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, has organized the Dussehra Rally since its inception.
Mr Shinde led a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray in June this year which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress.
Asked about Mr Pawar’s advice, Shinde faction spokesman Naresh Mhaske spoke of past confrontations involving the Thackerays.
“When then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested while he was having his meal, did Pawar advise Thackeray to avoid confrontation? restraint?” Mr. Mhaske asked.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Hired Raleigh grad ghost mover, flees with all of his belongings
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Moving can be frustrating. But if you pay for a mover and never get your stuff back, it can turn into a complete disaster.
That’s what happened to a recent college graduate when she moved from her school in St. Louis to come home to Raleigh.
“We have already spent thousands of dollars buying him new furniture and clothes,” said his father, David Florence. He had to replace everything during the move because the mover still hasn’t shown up with his daughter’s delivery, despite being paid in full.
It all started when Florence said he went online to Shiply.com to find a mover. Shiply does not do the moving itself, but connects people with movers willing to do the job.
“I found a mover and he gave me a quote, which was pretty low, but it seems reasonable. It’s bonded and it has million dollar insurance, according to Shiply, and it has four stars and they support it”, Florence explained.
The mover’s initial quote was $616. However, as soon as the mover arrived for work, the price almost doubled.
“I’m not leaving until you pay me in full,” Florence said over the phone. Thanks to Cash App, Florence paid the mover over $1,200.
The mover then packed up Florence’s daughter’s belongings and set off for Raleigh – or so Florence thought. A few days later, Florence receives a text message from the mover.
“(The mover) texts me, ‘Well, I’m in trouble; I guarantee I’ll be there Tuesday night.” “However, by Tuesday night, Florence still had no idea where the mover was or what had happened to her daughter’s belongings. .
“I call in the morning and it says the number you reached has been disconnected. I tell Shiply, they (say they) will text (the mover). It’s like, well, his numbers are disconnected, so texting doesn’t really work,” Florence said.
It’s now over two months later and still no word from the mover. All of her daughter’s belongings disappeared with the mover.
“She had all her clothes stolen. She only had a pair of flip flops, a pair of shoes, three shirts and shorts, that’s all she had, so I had to buy them all new things.”
Florence contacted Missouri police, where the move began and police are investigating. A police report says officers found the mover’s truck, which was rented and already returned, but were unable to make contact with the mover.
Tow truck Diane Wilson contacted Shiply who said it would only work with Florence, but he says the company isn’t helping. The mover never responded to Wilson.
When it comes to protecting your move, research is key. You can’t settle for a good deal, because remember that you are entrusting your goods to the mover. Also, get everything in writing, including who’s doing the move, a pick-up and delivery date, and see if the moving price is guaranteed or can go up.
As for Florence’s daughter’s belongings, he says he knows they’ll probably never get them back. He says he is taking legal action to try to recover the lost money. He paid Shiply with a credit card and disputed the charge which, remember, paying with credit always gives you the best protection.
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘454037632035460’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘454037632035460’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Cnn
News
LIV golfers are now allowed to wear shorts in competition
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
LIV Golf knows how to seduce its players.
The new tour announced on Friday evening that from Saturday its players are allowed to wear shorts during competition.
The pants versus shorts debate has been going on on the PGA Tour for years.
Golfers must wear pants in PGA tournaments, but were allowed to wear shorts in practice rounds, starting in February 2019.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
LIV players had been allowed to wear shorts during pro-ams and practice rounds.
LIV has attacked PGA for apparently stealing some of her ideas recently.
Some changes made by the PGA included higher purses and more dates for the top players on the tour.
GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN REJECTS CRITICISM OF LIV GOLF IN SIT DOWN WITH TUCKER: ‘I REALLY NEED IT’
The tour’s changes come after recriminations among its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which is part of why players joined LIV in the first place.
“Even though I probably don’t want to give Phil [Mickelson] no kind of credit, yeah, he was trying to make some points,” Rory McIlroy said ahead of the Tour championship. “Any of those ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn’t approach it the right way.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Players wearing shorts in Saturday’s round near Boston include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood.
Fox
East Carolina kicker’s rough day keeps Pirates from upsetting NC State No. 13
Column: Willson Contreras in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2023? Brace for the possible nightmare scenario, Chicago Cubs fans.
‘Human fetus’ found on sidewalk in Galewood: Police – NBC Chicago
‘Corn Kid’: What to know about the internet’s latest obsession
Sharad Pawar’s Advice to Eknath Shinde at Dussehra Gathering Ground
Hired Raleigh grad ghost mover, flees with all of his belongings
LIV golfers are now allowed to wear shorts in competition
State of the AL Central race: What’s ahead for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians
AUD Traders – RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Upcoming on Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Preview
CSU Rams football overwhelmed by Michigan in Big House – The Denver Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”