Elijah Mcclain's Autopsy Revised Due To Grand Jury Evidence, But Coroner Won't Release New Report

However, she said she could not release the amended report due to a court order and an oath she was required to take in January 2021, which prevented her from revealing any grand jury information.
“The Attorney General’s Office has informed me that the amended autopsy report therefore contains confidential information which is covered by the court order and my oath,” Broncucia-Jordan said in a statement.
In August 2019, McClain, who was 23, was returning home from a store when he was apprehended by Aurora police officers responding to a “suspicious person” call. Police say McClain resisted and was placed in a carotid socket. Paramedics diagnosed McClain with “excited delirium” and administered the powerful sedative ketamine. He had a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Three days later, he was declared brain dead.
The original autopsy report listed McClain’s cause of death as “undetermined”. The coroner’s office did not say when it received evidence that led to the autopsy being changed, and it is unclear when the autopsy report was changed.
Three Aurora police officers and two paramedics face charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. In 2021, the city settled a civil rights lawsuit with the McClain family for $15 million, and Aurora police and firefighters agreed to a consent decree to address a pattern of racial bias uncovered by a state investigation.
Broncucia-Jordan says her “hands are tied” by the judge’s order, but she hopes to release the report in the future. “Once I have permission from this court to release the autopsy report, I will gladly do so,” she said in the statement.
A Wisconsin man wanted in connection with a murder in Milwaukee was killed in a police shootout Friday night.
Ernest Blakney, 47, was fatally shot by police in Milwaukee’s downtown bar district after a high-speed chase Friday, FOX 6 reported.
He was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nikia Rogers, 36, whose body was discovered in the burnt-out Blakney home on August 25. He was suspected of having set fire to his house.
An autopsy later revealed that Rogers had died of gunshot wounds to the back and head. His death was ruled a homicide.
WISCONSIN MAN WOULD KILL EX-GIRLFRIEND DAYS AFTER JUDGE CLEARS SECURITY FOLLOWING SEX CRIME GUILTY PLEA
Ernest Blakney, 47, was fatally shot by police in Milwaukee’s downtown bar district after a high-speed chase Friday. (Milwaukee Police Department)
A warrant for Blakney’s arrest was issued on Monday.
Authorities say police located a van and the suspect around 11 p.m. Friday. The truck and the suspect were wanted in connection with the homicide.
Blakney allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend just days after a judge denied a request from prosecutors to keep him in jail until his sentencing hearing, as he recently pleaded guilty to sex charges. with children.
NYPD CHASES MASKED SHOOTER IN DEADLY SHOOTING OF 25-YEAR-OLD WOMAN NEAR NYU
Blakney was wanted in connection with the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, Nikia Rogers, 36, whose body was discovered in the suspect’s burnt-out home on August 25. (FOX 6)
Officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and the chase began.
The chase finally ended when the truck became inoperable. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fired at the officers. Several officers fired back at the suspect, hitting the target.
Blakney was suspected of setting his house on fire. (FOX 6)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The suspect died of his injuries and his weapon was recovered by officers. Police described the suspect only as a 47-year-old homicide suspect, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Blakney.
Blakney has previously been charged with second-degree sexual assault and was charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2020. He posted $5,000 cash bond and was released from jail in November 2021, the complaint states.
During the Rakshabandhan festival last month, the trade in sweets and snacks saw phenomenal growth, said the director of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, Firoz H Naqvi.
As markets regain the traditional excitement of this festive season after lackluster sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, trade in sweets and namkeen (snacks) in the current fiscal year is expected to reach a record high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, says a representative from the industry body.
During the Rakshabandhan festival last month, the trade in sweets and snacks saw phenomenal growth, director of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, Firoz H Naqvi, told PTI.
“The demand for modak and other sweets has also increased during the ongoing Ganesh festival and this trend is also expected to continue during the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali and Holi festivals,” he said.
The federation is an umbrella body for manufacturers of confectionery and other snacks.
Given the current market trend, the total trade in sweets and snacks this fiscal year is expected to surpass all previous figures and reach an all-time high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore as online sales and delivery to home of these food items is increasing, Naqvi said.
Asked about the impact of inflation on the pocket of the common man, he said, people may cut down on jewelry and clothes, but sweets and namkeen are an essential part of festivals.
He said the sweets and snacks trade had already been hit hard by the pandemic. It suffered a loss of Rs 35,000 crore in 2020-21 when the total trade was reduced to Rs 65,000 crore.
“The candy-namkeen industry has recovered from the setback of 2021-2022 when it witnessed total trade of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and is now marching towards further improvement,” he said. declared.
Naqvi further said that currently the export of sweets from India is limited to Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore as there are “regulatory hurdles” in sending sweets based on them. of milk to countries such as the UK, Canada and New Zealand.
The Indian government should work to remove these barriers through bilateral talks as this will not only benefit domestic sweet manufacturers but also milk producers, he said.
Among sweets, preparations like “Kaju Katli” made from dried fruits are a major component and are in high demand in the Gulf countries, he said.
According to the Federation of Candy Makers and Namkeen, the industry provides direct and indirect employment to over one million people in the country.
Every year, salty snacks worth Rs 50,000 crore are sold in the country, he said.
Indore is a leading center in this field in the country as there are around 1500 small and large manufacturing units in the city of Madhya Pradesh.
Secretary of Mishthan Kreta evam Vikreta Kalyan Sangh of Indore, Aunrag Bothra said that the sale of snacks increased during Rakshabandhan festival and is expected to increase further during the upcoming Diwali festival.
Sometimes it feels like movie and show producers intentionally make their dialogue as quiet as possible. And if you’re missing important information thanks to your TV’s subpar speakers, it might be time for an upgrade. There are many smart solutions that can improve the sound of your TVbut buying a soundbar designed to improve voice is a surefire solution.
Many brands offer sound bars which come with a dedicated voice mode, although some do it better than others. One company that really stands out is Zvox – they specialize in dialogue and most of their products have at least one voice enhancement mode (and some as many as 12). Competitor Polk is also notable for its excellent VoiceAdjust feature, while Yamaha also offers an affordable soundbar with similar options.
Read more:Best Home Theater Systems of 2022
A the soundbar can cost a lot less than some others home theater systems, but can have just as much of an impact on improving the sound of your TV. Whether you’re looking for a budget speaker or something a little more upscale, these are the best speakers to make your TV more understandable.
Sarah Tew/CNET
If you’re looking for a soundbar that delivers plenty of bass as well as crisp dialogue without using a subwoofer, then the Zvox SB500 is a great buy. Even better, the company has added more levels of sound enhancement since I reviewed the SB500, which should make it even easier to compose dialogue the way you want.
Read our Zvox SB500 review.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
The Zvox AV357 might not have a lot of features like the larger SB500, but it’s excellent nonetheless. The speaker is covered in a wood grain veneer and the remote control is user-friendly. If you want to connect more than just a TV, like a phone via Bluetooth, the other options listed here are better for that.
Read our Zvox AV357 review.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
The Polk React is a follow-up to the Command Bar – the first soundbar that had Amazon Alexa on board – and it offers a great mix of features and performance. Polk’s VoiceAdjust is one of the best dialogue enhancement systems out there, and it’s put to good use on this speaker.
Read our Polk React review.
Ty Pendlebury/CBS
Zvox soundbars are great, but they lack HDMI connectivity. The compact Yamaha SR-C20A not only offers the ease of HDMI ARC connection – found on most recent TVs – but also has a dedicated Clear Voice mode to make dialogue a little easier to understand. It is also the cheapest option on this list.
Law enforcement officials are warning drivers of popular car models, including the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado, to take extra precautions as a study into the exponentially increasing number of catalytic converter thefts has been found to target these vehicles.
Using service records of catalytic converter replacements from over 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through early 2022, CarFax found that the following 10 vehicles are most likely to be targeted at scale national:
The most targeted cars differ slightly from each region of the country, with the Subaru Outback and Forester being among the top 10 vehicles targeted in the West and Northeast.
The popularity of some of these vehicles is due to their size, as high-clearance vehicles provide easier access to auto parts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Hybrids, including the Toyota Prius, are also heavily targeted because they contain two catalytic converters, which tend to be more valuable due to lack of wear compared to non-hybrid vehicles, according to the NICB.
Catalytic converters, which are located under a vehicle and control exhaust emissions, are made with three types of precious metals: platinum, rhodium and palladium.
According to Danielle Naspinski, public affairs specialist at the NICB, the costs of these metals have skyrocketed, ranging between $12,500 and $880 an ounce.
Fight against the rise of catalyst thefts
Law enforcement and insurance companies are warning car owners, especially those with some of the most targeted vehicles, to take precautions, including parking in garages or well-lit areas, to avoid potential theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converters.
At State Farm, the number of claims and payments has also exploded in recent years.
More than 32,000 thefts of catalytic converters were reported nationwide in 2021, compared to 2,535 thefts reported in 2019. The explosion in cases led the insurance company to pay out $62.6 million for claims in 2021, more than 13 times the amount paid in 2019, said Dave Phillips, senior public affairs specialist at State Farm.
The sharp increase prompted local police departments and auto repair shops in Minneapolis to participate in a program to combat this increase in thefts.
The program, launched by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free serial number tags to Minnesotans who own a top 15 vehicle in the state to potentially deter theft and track a stolen catalytic converter.
“It’s the only thing we’ve seen that really makes sense in terms of keeping a record of these converters with marking that’s really hard to degrade,” said Jim Kirchner, assistant service manager at Golden Valley Tire and Service. USA TODAY.
.
Using an acid solution, the state-supplied tag allows the serial number and QR code to be etched onto the catalytic converter, allowing the part to be registered and subsequently traced by the police if it is stolen and recovered.
“We were excited to join the program,” Kirchner said. “While it’s certainly profitable for any shop to replace catalytic converters due to their high cost, it’s not something we like to do.”
Under some auto insurance plans, the cost of replacing a converter is at least partially covered. However, those without theft protection might have to pay for the replacement out of pocket, which can range from $1,500 to $5,000, according to the NICB.
Other cities are also working to tackle rising crime through beacons, including police departments in Newport News and Hampton in Virginia. Police departments have partnered with the NICB to host an engraving event where police engrave unique VIN numbers on converters.
Police break $22 million catalytic converter ring
A Washington County grand jury indicted 12 people on racketeering, aggravated robbery, money laundering and other charges in July after detectives in Beaverton, Oregon identified the suspects in a multi-state catalytic converter smuggling operation $22 million, police said.
The trafficking ring, based in Portland but spanning six states, was responsible for the theft of 44,000 catalytic converters in Washington state, California, Nevada, Texas, Oregon and New York.
Authorities in small communities across the country have also reported recent arrests, but none on the same scale as the Oregon case.
Police said three men were arrested on Aug. 29 after officers said the men attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a van parked at an apartment complex in Westborough, Massachusetts, authorities said. Catalytic converter thefts in the MetroWest and Greater Milford communities in Massachusetts have been a problem for several years, but reports have increased in the past three years, police said.
Three men were arrested Aug. 19 by police in Port Huron, Michigan after a resident said he saw the suspects steal a catalytic converter. Police located the auto part along with a large amount of methamphetamine, authorities said. Residents of the community 60 miles northeast of Detroit have reported 10 thefts of catalytic converters in the past six months, police said.
Two men were arrested Aug. 22 by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida for the theft of 13 catalytic converters, police say. So far this year, officers have investigated 29 incidents involving 52 stolen catalytic converters, police said.
“As far as I know, this is one of the biggest cases,” Beaverton Police Detective Patrick McNair told USA TODAY. “We’re trying to find ways to combat that with the laws we currently have.”
According to the NICB’s Legislation Tracker, at least 35 states have proposed legislation to enact new laws or strengthen existing laws in response to the growing number of catalytic converter thefts across the country.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Catalytic Converter Theft: Popular Cars, Trucks, and Prevention Efforts
The last: Grain shipments from Ukraine are accelerating under the agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices skyrocketing and raised fears of rising hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, left.
The fight: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to crush Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up stiff resistance. To the south, Ukrainian hopes are pinned on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as the two parties accuse each other of bombing it.
Arms: Western arms supplies help Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn analysts’ attention and concern.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the very beginning of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can help support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.
BOSTON — From furniture to food, Allston and Brighton have been busy all weekend as students move into their apartments.
“It’s physically and emotionally draining at first, but you start to get the hang of it after the first five hours,” said Boston University sophomore Aaron Lamm. He helps his roommate Luke Capello move into their fifth-floor apartment without the aid of an elevator.
Capello, an international student at BU, remained positive and kept the momentum going.
“Moving day is a lot of physical exertion. We go up those stairs, and it’s been a lot but I mean, it’s been a lot of fun. We brought furniture, it was great, it was nice,” Capello said.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an official move-in experience without a close call on Storrow Drive. This truck nearly hit the overpass and had to back up to the exit, creating a traffic nightmare.
Liv Madajccyk is a BU Sophomore from New Jersey. She only had a few things left to move in after a long trip. “It’s very chaotic the journey is four hours cramped in a car, it’s crazy,” she said. “Bringing everything back and forth, it gets really tiring.”
Like every day of moving in, it’s over with the old and with the new.
“The biggest challenges to making your new space feel like home,” Lamm said.
Paul Burton
Paul Burton is a generalist reporter for WBZ-TV News.