News

FBI issues warning about anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to 'protest' US opening: report

14 seconds ago

FBI issues warning about anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to 'protest' US opening: report
The FBI has warned of a man planning to protest the US Open as part of an anti-vaccine manifesto.

The man, identified as Virpaul Singh Mahil, 36, attempted to cross the border from Canada to New York on August 26, but border officials initially turned him away after discovering marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle.

But Mahil, who is from Ontario, evaded authorities by driving through oncoming traffic to force his way into the United States.

The FBI’s Joint Task Force in New York said Mahil had a ‘New World Order’ manifesto, and he told border officials he planned to protest the opening of the United States because he was angry at vaccination mandates.

US OPEN 2022: SERENA WILLIAMS FALLS IN THE THIRD ROUND, ENDING AN ILLUSTRATED CAREER

Novak Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018 and reached the final in 2021, did not take part in this year’s tournament as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Mahil claimed he had been on Reddit to discuss his intention to visit the tournament.

An empty border crossing is seen leading to Rouses Point, NY at the Canada-US border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada March 19, 2020.
(Reuters/Christinne Muschi)

Authorities tracked Mahil to Ulster County, but lost track of him once he entered Manhattan, according to NBC News.

CALIFORNIAN BILL AUTHORIZING VACCINATION OF MINORS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT IS WITHDRAWN

Local police issued parking tickets for Mahil’s white Honda Civic on August 31 and September 1 in Chelsea, but a search for the vehicle on Friday proved unsuccessful.

Serbian Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Returns The Ball During An Exhibition Match.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match.
(ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Law enforcement said they did not believe Mahil possessed weapons or planned any kind of attack, but his actions at the border forced the FBI to issue a precautionary alert.

The FBI described Mahil as South Asian, standing six feet tall and weighing around 181 pounds. His car’s Ontario registration number is CHTL133.

The FBI did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter specializing in national and global news.

News

Non-Woke 'Spider-Man' and 'Top Gun' Top Labor Day Box Office

6 mins ago

September 4, 2022

Non-Woke 'Spider-Man' and 'Top Gun' Top Labor Day Box Office
How hungry are Americans for unawakened movies? So hungry that the unawakened Spider-Man: No Way Home and not awake Top Gun: Maverick are the kings of this weekend at the box office.

How unprecedented is the triumph of the unawakened this Labor Day weekend?

Good, No coming home was released nearly eight months ago and has been available on home video since April 12 — nearly five months now.

Top Gun: Maverick was released nearly four months ago and has been available on home video for weeks.

However, No coming home ranks first with a four-day total gross of $6.1 million, bringing its total domestic haul to $811 million.

Coming in second place is Top Gun: Maverickwith a four-day haul of $6 million, bringing its total domestic haul to $700 million.

Oh, and the unawakened Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third most profitable country of all time. Top Gun: Maverick seat at number six, but by next week it will pass Black Panther and perch at number five.

But-but-but how is it possible when Thor: Love and Thunder ($340 million gross) is a woketard-fest with homosexuality and the relentless ridicule of the very thing Top Gun: Maverick famous, what is male competence?

But-but-but how is it possible when Light year ($118 million gross) served up the gay kiss no one asked for in a kids movie, let alone one toy story film?

But-but-but how is it possible when Dumbledore’s secrets (96 million gross) became entirely gay? After all, we are talking about a monster Harry Potter film!

Even Michael Bay woke up with Ambulance, which only made $22 million!

What? The Eternals, with this hefty man-to-man action, grossed just $164 million!

Entertainment media liars will tell you that it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t mean anything. After all, no new titles have been released in theaters. You see, the box office is going through a dry spell, so naturally, Superior gun and Spider Man moved up to first place.

Except.

By my count, more than 40 New movies have been theatrically released since July 29.

So.

The problem is not that there is a shortage of new films.

The problem is a dearth of new movies that people want to see – well, Ordinary people.

You may be asking, Where are the tried-and-true blockbusters, the awesome franchise movies we relied on every month?

Well, the woke nazis killed most of those – killed star wars and are killing Marvel. They killed Terminator, Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, Space Jam, Black Widow, Eternals, Toy Story, Independence Day, King’s Man, Shaft, X-Men…

But, hey, good luck with that estrogen-filled Black Panther after!

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook page here.

Breitbart News

News

ECB faces internal disarray as hawks push back

13 mins ago

September 4, 2022

ECB faces internal disarray as hawks push back
Once the US jobs report is complete, the market will move on to the next big item on the agenda: next Thursday’s ECB decision.

Today, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of the Telegraph writes that the central bank “is in the worst internal disarray since the depths of the Eurozone debt crisis”.

He points to Schnabel’s recent comments at Jackson Hole, soaring inflation, clumsy efforts to close spreads, and a source.

“It’s a complete mess. Christine Lagarde has lost control and shows no leadership,” a source close to the Bundesbank said.

Schnabel’s comments were something I pointed out before Jackson Hole as a potential risk. She said even a recession alone would not be enough to control inflation.

Evans-Pritchard pointed to comments regarding the breakdown of perceptions that the ECB would tolerate high prices. She said that the probability and the cost of the current high inflation

Inflation

Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.

Read this term rooting was too high.

The person we haven’t heard of is Lagarde. If pushed into the hawks’ camp next week, it risks further undermining eurozone growth and triggering an explosion in peripheral debt. If she adopts a dovish tone, it risks undermining the credibility of the euro and the ECB, and also further alienating hawks.

The Euro withstood a test of support at 0.9900 yesterday, but will remain in balance on Thursday.

cnbctv18-forexlive

News

Trying to get fired, Karl Dorrell? Because that's how you get fired.

20 mins ago

September 4, 2022

Trying to get fired, Karl Dorrell? Because that's how you get fired.
BOULDER – Lost 17-6, with his offense hitting the TCU 41 late in the third quarter, coach Karl Dorrell went for the throat.

Unfortunately, that throat was his.

“I think the part that disappointed me the most was in the (third) quarter, when we were down 13-6, 14-6, and especially once it was 17-6, I ‘just saw way too many heads roll,’ CU tight end and captain Brady Russell grumbled early Saturday morning after TCU handed their Buffs a season-opening 38-13 humiliation at Folsom Field.

“I’ve seen way too many defeats, when we were still very, very part of the game.”

Meet the new buffs. Same as old buffs.

Surrender is not a good look for CU. And yet he permeated the home sidelines at Folsom Field late Friday night, the stench of a loser seeping from top to bottom.

And never more than with 18 seconds left in the third stanza as CU trailed by 11, at home, hanging on to a winnowing game by the pinkie-tips.

Fourth and fifth at Horned Frogs 41, rather than pitching, with 47,868 screaming Buffs fans behind his back, Dorrell opted to pitch. Naturally, this resulted in a touchback.

Once CU raised the white flag, TCU went wild. The Horned Frogs have scored 21 straight points, edging the hosts in the fourth quarter by a margin of 168 at-6. A game that was meant to be competitive turned into Gophers, Part II: Hey, at least the stadium didn’t collapse this time.

“If we had started executing like we did in the first half, we could have made it a game very easily,” Russell continued. “But I’ve seen way too many heads roll. That’s why I’m so angry right now – it’s just that too many people have given up. And that’s not the team we’ve put together this off season.

denverpost sports

News

2 students among 4 injured in shooting at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana

26 mins ago

September 4, 2022

2 students among 4 injured in shooting at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana
Dismissal from the University of Haryana: three people were allegedly involved in the crime. (Representative)

Rohtak:

Four people, including two students, were injured after they were shot dead at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana on Saturday, with police investigating whether a monetary dispute led to the incident, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the university’s chancellor, left the university after attending a reception on campus.

Three people were allegedly involved in the crime. The assailants managed to flee after the incident, police said.

“Four were injured. We are investigating who opened the fire. Preliminary investigations reveal that a monetary dispute was at the origin of the crime,” SHO Pramod Gautam said.

The injured were hospitalized, the SHO said, adding that one was seriously injured.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

News

4 children playing with unexploded shell killed when it explodes at school in Afghanistan

34 mins ago

September 4, 2022

4 children playing with unexploded shell killed when it explodes at school in Afghanistan
Unexploded ordnance exploded in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing four children and injuring three others after children brought them inside their school, police and a medic said.

The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it, according to a statement from the chief’s office. provincial police.

The children were aged 7 to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to the police statement.

Unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan
The covered body of a young girl lies in the back of a vehicle after she was killed by an unexploded shell in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Saturday September 3, 2022.

Abdul Khaliq/AP


Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains very dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordnance.

Three of the children in Saturday’s blast were killed instantly and a girl later died of her injuries at a hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, a doctor said. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The country is also grappling with what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. It is estimated that 90% of his households do not have enough food to eat, and as CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reportedthe youngest in the country are among those who suffer the most.

“One or two malnourished children die here every day,” a doctor told Tyab.

Grub5

News

Photos: It takes an army of a workforce to keep the Minnesota State Fair going

40 mins ago

September 4, 2022

Photos: It takes an army of a workforce to keep the Minnesota State Fair going
For 12 days every year, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights turns into the third-largest city in the state.

With an average daily attendance of well over 120,000, it takes an army of workers, toiling around the clock, to keep everyone happy, safe and coming back.

From Pronto Pups batter mixers to trash collectors to actors at the Haunted House, the Pioneer Press spent time with a few of the thousands who make the State Fair a one-of-a-kind event. They told us why they work at the Fair.

Here are some statistics about the number of people involved in the Fair from its marketing and communications department:

  • 80 year-round employees.
  • 2,700 seasonal or Fair-only workers.
  • Up to 10,000 vendors/exhibitors/concessionaires.
