Giant Ice Planets Across The Galaxy Could Be Raining Diamonds

Experiments on Earth point to an abundance of diamonds literally raining down on icy giant planets like Neptune and Uranus and may even point to a new way to produce tiny nanodiamonds for use on our own planet.

Previous research has suggested that real diamonds may be present in rain and hail in the atmospheres of giant planets, including Saturnbut a new international collaboration reveals that diamond rain could be relatively common throughout the galaxy.

Researchers from Germany, France and the United States tweaked previous experiments using new material more similar to the chemistry found on ice giants. This mysterious material turns out not to be exotic at all, but a kind of PET plastic typically used in bottles you can buy at the store. The more representative chemical mix in the plastic essentially added levels of oxygen that weren’t present in previous experiments.

Using the plastic as a substitute for the chemistry of an ice giant’s atmosphere, they then zapped it with a laser to simulate the atmospheric pressures found on those planets to see what would happen.

“The effect of the oxygen was to accelerate the separation of carbon and hydrogen and thus encourage the formation of nanodiamonds,” said Dominik Kraus, a physicist and professor at the German University of Rostock, in a communicated. “This meant that carbon atoms could combine more easily and form diamonds.”

In other words, the real environment of icy gas giant planets contains more oxygen, and more oxygen means more diamonds.

The team, which included researchers from France’s École polytechnique in collaboration with the SLAC National Accelerator Lab in Silicon Valley, published their study in the journal Science Advances on Friday.

Remarkably, scientists say that diamonds produced by conditions on Neptune or Uranus could weigh millions of carats. The record for a diamond on Earth is just over 3,100 carats. There might even be a thick layer of diamond somewhere above the cores of the planets.

It will still be some time before it is possible to prospect for mega-diamonds on other planets, but the research could provide insight into new ways to produce nanodiamonds. These tiny gems are already used in some polishes, but could have uses in sensors and renewable energy technologies.

“The way nanodiamonds are currently made is to take a bunch of carbon or diamond and detonate it with explosives,” said SLAC scientist and collaborator Benjamin Ofori-Okai. “Laser production could offer a cleaner and more easily controlled method of producing nanodiamonds.”

The researchers are planning further experiments that will again alter the chemistry involved to get an even more accurate picture of diamond rain formation and the processes that can create the gems from thin (or thick) air.