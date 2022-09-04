Golf’s Civil War LIV escalates as Paul McGinley is SLAMMED on Twitter

Golf’s civil war escalated on Sunday with Spanish golfer Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano slamming former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley for saying DP World Tour players don’t want to play with members by LIV Golf.

Fernandez-Castano plays on the DP World Tour, the tour that will see 17 LIV players compete in the PGA Championship at Wentworth this week.

McGinley, meanwhile, is now a member of the DP World Tour board after a career that saw him win the Ryder Cup six times as a player, vice-captain and captain.

Prior to Wentworth, McGinley gave an interview to The Sunday Times where he claimed “not one (DP World Tour player) wants the LIV guys in our tournaments”.

But that doesn’t seem quite true. Fernandez-Castano reacted to McGinley’s words on Twitter on Sunday, retweeting an image from McGinley’s interview with this captioned quote, saying, “Please don’t speak on behalf of all @mcginleygolf members .

“I have no problem with @LIVGolf players playing on the @DPWorldTour.”

Fernandez-Castano was retweeted by Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, two of the leading golfers to sign up for the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

It remains to be seen if McGinley responds to Fernandez-Castano on Twitter, but he made his feelings clear in his interview with The Times.

“It breaks my heart because I have an emotional connection to each of these players (LIV),” McGinley said. “I will see (Ian) Poulter and shake his hand at Wentworth, same with Westwood and all those guys I have shared team rooms with. This link will never be broken. But you know, definitely, we’re on different sides now.

“The key to the anger felt by ordinary non-LIV members of the DP World Tour is that these guys who took a lot of money from LIV think they have the right to come back and take the place of the players who support our tour week after week

“The LIV players don’t show up for the €2m or €3m tournaments in the Czech Republic or Switzerland, but they come for the £6m tournament in Wentworth. This caused a lot of resentment. Keith [Pelley – DP World Tour CEO] spoke to virtually every one of our players. Nobody wants LIV guys in our tournaments.

Wentworth opens Thursday in England with Rory McIlroy, one of the most ardent critics of LIV, the leading actor in the field.

Players such as Lee Westwood (second from left) and Ian Poulter (second from right) play the LIV Tour

Rory McIlroy, like McGinley, has been a fierce critic of LIV’s impact on the game of golf

McIlroy also criticized returning LIV players for a DP event, saying last week, “I hate what (LIV) is doing in golf.” I hate that. I really do.

“It’s going to be difficult for me to agree to go to Wentworth in a couple of weeks and see 18 there. It just doesn’t suit me.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick echoed McIlroy’s sentiments, saying: “It’s going to be strange to see some people, obviously, at Wentworth.” J

“It’s going to be a little weird, and obviously it’s a little disappointing. But they’ve won their little thing.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens. Obviously they’re [the DP World Tour] not quite as strong a position as the PGA Tour in terms of regulations or anything. Yeah, I guess we’ll just have to see how it goes.