Heat wave: Extreme temperatures and low humidity test North Bay residents, firefighters and charity cyclists

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — In North Bay, the mercury is rising rapidly. The extreme heat is already testing residents, firefighters and cyclists – some of whom have braved the weather for charity.

On Saturday, Petaluma firefighters responded to a fast-moving grass fire at a ranch on Skillman Lane on a day when temperatures were baking.

“We were lucky today, the wind was blowing out in the open, it was right behind a house,” Dave Cavanaugh said.

Fortunately, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, which officials say may have been started by a lawn mower.

RELATED: SF Bay Area Heat Wave: Here’s A Timeline Of Dangerously High Temperatures

But the weeds and brush are drying up day by day. The heat is expected to sizzle this holiday weekend with fire danger ranging from high to extreme.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal was monitoring severe weather, getting fresh data from a new remote weather station now transmitting real-time weather statistics, Saturday afternoon, which meant high temperatures and low humidity.

“That’s a concern for us. It means there’s a potential if we have a fire it’s more likely to spread quickly with how dry fuels are,” Lowenthal said.

It was a tough day for a bike ride, but 2,000 cyclists were up for it.

It was the Tour De Fuzz, a bike ride that benefits Sonoma County law enforcement chaplain services. This weekend there was additional freezing water for runners and some health warnings.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert Extended to Labor Day for Bay Area

“Driving in the heat can be dangerous, so we have warned everyone. We also have paramedics on standby and have advised runners to leave early and wear light clothing,” said co-organizer Shaun Ralston.

Some runners have gone 50 or even 100 miles in the heat for charity.

“We made sure to go early before the round. It will be pretty hot,” said Dana Jones.

Cooling centers are now open through Labor Day throughout Sonoma County, including the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

Health officials are urging everyone to be safe and stay cool.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live