How ‘Corn Kid’ Blackmailed Kevin Bacon and Everyone Else About a Vegetable
It’s been a big month or so for corn on the cob. An adorable kid who loves corn has caught the internet’s attention, as has his clear snack of choice.
If you’ve spotted something related to corn mania, here’s some info on where it came from. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short, and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .
Why is everyone talking (and singing) about corn?
Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.
The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.
“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.
Tariq is missing a tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.
Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.
As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art. Even actor and musician Kevin Bacon jumped on the trend by posting an acoustic version of the Corn Kid song that plays quite well.
The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.
@thechalkingdad I mean look at this thing! 🌽 #cornsong#cornkid#corn#chalkart#chalk @Recess Therapy ♬ It’s corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Who is the Corn Kid?
Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.
When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.
“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”
How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?
If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s YouTube channel.
A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.
Corn is once again on the menu.
@mitchdorling All hail the corn child #cheers#tok#fyp#foryou#yes#corn#itscorn#lookatthisthing#lumpofnobs#ithasthejuice#whatelse#supportsmall♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
@ally_yost CORN 🌽 #corn#fyp♬ This is corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy
Bangladesh A Secular Country, We Cherish Religious Harmony: Sheikh Hasina
Dhaka:
Seeking to reassure the predominantly Hindu minorities in her country and the global community at large, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government strongly supports secularism and any attempt to disturb communal harmony is immediately dealt with. .
In an interview with ANI ahead of his visit to India, Sheikh Hasina however claimed that extremism is not limited to his country as many countries including India witness it. She said one of the reasons for the rise in extremism was social media, which had gotten “very, very bad these days”.
“As long as we are in power, we always value that and I always tell them (the minority) that you are our citizens. You should own our country. But sometimes some incidents happen but immediately we act. It’s sometimes, it’s happened, it’s a very undesirable situation but you know very well that it’s not only Bangladesh, even India also sometimes minorities have suffered,” she said. declared.
Attacks and acts of hostility against the minority Hindu population in Bangladesh have been reported. There are reports of attacks on pandals or Durga Puja shrines. Sheikh Hasina, however, said it was important for countries to show magnanimity when asked about incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu population.
“I think the country should show its magnanimity and our part, you know Bangladesh is a secular country and we have many religions here. And religious harmony is here, very good. So one or two incidents when that happens immediately… …especially my party… people in my party, they are very aware of it and also my government. We act immediately,” she said.
Asked to comment on the role of the radical community of bloggers and others on social media, Sheikh Hasina said it is undesirable for people to write things to hurt themselves and added that her government was trying to curb such activity.
“Listen, extremism is everywhere. Even in India or other countries if you see in the world, there are many countries where you can find out. So because of social media, it has become very … very bad these days. Some people sometimes write something. Even sometimes it’s not the bloggers but even another religion or whatever… Sometimes they write and then immediately people come, but we did we try our best to control that. We never support that. Every religion, they have their right to practice their religion properly, and you shouldn’t say one thing that hurts the other religion,” she said.
Last month, responding to incidents of violence in parts of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, addressing the Hindu minority, said they had the same rights as her. She made these comments on the occasion of Janamashtmi. Earlier, there were reports from southwestern Bangladesh that temples, shops and houses of Hindus had been vandalized.
Sheikh Hasina told ANI that although some incidents have occurred, Bangladesh has a tradition where people of all religions participate in all celebrations.
“All of us together we celebrate… As a cultural event, even you can see it in Bangladesh, during Durga Puja. So many places, we have Durga Puja and people all celebrate together. So the religious harmony is there but now a little…here and there incidents are happening but our government is immediately taking action against that,” she said.
Asked about the prevalence of cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said the issue was being discussed and the problem had also been significantly reduced.
“But still sometimes incidents happen. So we are talking with India for them to be patient on the issue of cattle trafficking. You already know that nowadays in our country we don’t depend much anymore Indian cow. We raise our own, you know, cattle here because we need them. But there’s smuggling on the border. So both sides, border forces, they sit together. Any incident happens, they hold the flag meetings, they discuss. So yes, we will say the assurance that it will decrease so it should not take place,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina is due to visit India on a key bilateral visit on Monday. Sheikh Hasina’s four-day visit to India is seen in both countries as an opportunity to further strengthen the proven cooperation between the two fastest growing South Asian economies. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh is also expected to discuss defense cooperation and regional stability with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The Everton team bus arrives in a sea of blue smoke as Toffees fans greet the players with a roar ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool
Everton fans gave their side a boisterous reception outside Goodison Park ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.
The Toffees are chasing their first Premier League win of the season – live on talkSPORT – after a difficult start to the campaign.
After narrowly surviving relegation last season, Frank Lampard’s side lost their first two games of the season before a run of three consecutive draws.
However, after the late signings of Neal Maupay and James Garner, there is hope that Everton’s season can come alive against their rivals.
The Goodison Park faithful carried their side over the line by generating incredible atmospheres towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.
And they created another stunning scene on Merseyside ahead of the Liverpool clash.
Fans lined the streets off the ground and created a sea of blue smoke to greet the team bus.
For Lampard and a number of his players, this is their first experience of a Merseyside derby.
Speaking about the mood before the match, the Toffees boss said: “We are grateful for that.
“As a manager and players, what that gives us…support. Against a team like Liverpool, we will need it for 90 minutes.
“They will have their moments. We have to keep that and the players have to show their version of that on the pitch.
Twins not giving up on Tyler Mahle’s season
CHICAGO — Out since being pulled from an Aug. 17 start, and warmed up with some bullpen sessions and facing live hitters, Tyler Mahle was confident his right shoulder was back in fighting shape.
The Twins were confident, too.
But in his return to the mound on Saturday, the Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition was plagued by the same issues that put him on the injured list on Aug. 20 – weakness, or fatigue, in his right shoulder and a progressive dip in velocity.
This time, Mahle was pulled after throwing 37 pitches in two innings, charged with four earned runs on five hits and tagged with the loss in a 13-0 setback to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Asked afterward if his shoulder hurt, Mahle said, “No, it’s just some soreness, inflammation. Stuff like that.”
In any case, it appears that whether he goes back on the injured list, won’t make his next start.
“From talking with the trainers, my belief is that he (won’t) throw a baseball for a period of time,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… I don’t want to discuss the specifics yet because I’d like to allow things to settle down a little bit and for us to hear how he is (on Sunday). But I’m going to go in under the premise that he’s not going to throw for a little while.”
Acquired from Cincinnati for prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steven Hajjar, Mahle was the centerpiece of a three-pitcher deadline haul that included Baltimore closer Jorge Lopez and Detroit late-inning reliever Michael Fulmer – a big, workhorse starter that would solidify the top of the rotation with right-handers Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan.
Instead, he has managed only two full outings, a pair of six-inning starts with a combined 3.00 earned-run average. Until Saturday, the Twins were 3-0 when Mahle started.
“It’s of course disappointing to not have him available, because he’s a wonderful pitcher,” Baldelli said. “We’ve seen him. We’ve seen him throw the ball really well. We know what kind of stuff he has. He’s an extraordinary competitor, and we want him out there every five days pitching for us right now.
“We also know that our success this year will not come – it’s never one guy or two guys or three guys. It’s going to be what we do as a group. People are going to have to come up big and step up and fill roles.”
Aaron Sanchez relieved Mahle and gave up three runs on three hits in five innings. With Mahle likely out for at least a while, and Gray dealing with a hamstring issue, Sanchez will likely be in line to make another start. Rookies Josh Winder (shoulder) and Bailey Ober (groin) are working their way back from injuries, as well.
Mahle spent three weeks on the injured list with a shoulder issue in July but said that was a different issue than the one plaguing him now.
“I think July was like, I felt like I wasn’t able to perform,” he said. “So, I think the last time, it hasn’t felt like that since.”
Instead, Mahle isn’t getting his usual oomph on his stuff. His velocity fell precipitously in his Aug. 17 start, and declined over his two innings on Saturday, as well. Early in the first inning, his four-seam fastball reached 93.7 mph, about his season average, but was down to 87.7 in the second inning. His cutter and splitter velocities dropped, tpo – from 83.9 mph in the first inning to 81.6, and 87.6 mph to 83.2, respectively.
Exactly how the Twins will work to get Mahle back before the regular season ends on Oct. 5 was unclear on Saturday night.
“No one knows the answer to that yet,” Baldelli said. “I’m not closing the book on him, this season, pitching for us. But he’s going to be down for now.”
50% agree student loan forgiveness isn’t fair to those who didn’t go to college
According to a survey of The Economist/YouGov found.
The survey, overall, found respondents were somewhat split over the government’s plan to write off $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for those earning less than $125,000. per year :
In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working-class and middle-class families a break as they prepare to resume federal student loan repayments in January 2023.
I will have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022
According to the survey, 51% support it, and 34% of them do so “strongly”. Meanwhile, 40% oppose it and 9% remain unsure. Predictably, Democrats are much more likely to support Biden’s plan than Republicans, and independents remain relatively divided, as 44% support it and 42% oppose it.
However, despite the support edge among respondents, half agree it’s unfair to Americans who haven’t gone to college, and of those, 33% “strongly” agree it’s unfair. is not fair, while 37% said they disagree that it is not fair. not fair, and 13% remain unsure.
Additionally, an even higher number, 57%, said the plan is unfair to Americans who have already paid off their student loans, but 61% believe it “will still help millions of Americans, especially those in low-income households”. However, Americans don’t really see the move helping the economy, as 44% say it will and 40% say it won’t.
The survey was conducted Aug. 28-30, 2022 among 1,500 adult U.S. citizens and comes as Democrats continue to celebrate Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan as a first step.
Meanwhile, radical leftists, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have already made it clear that Americans who oppose the Democrats’ radical plan are acting selfishly:
Heat wave: Extreme temperatures and low humidity test North Bay residents, firefighters and charity cyclists
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — In North Bay, the mercury is rising rapidly. The extreme heat is already testing residents, firefighters and cyclists – some of whom have braved the weather for charity.
On Saturday, Petaluma firefighters responded to a fast-moving grass fire at a ranch on Skillman Lane on a day when temperatures were baking.
“We were lucky today, the wind was blowing out in the open, it was right behind a house,” Dave Cavanaugh said.
Fortunately, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, which officials say may have been started by a lawn mower.
RELATED: SF Bay Area Heat Wave: Here’s A Timeline Of Dangerously High Temperatures
But the weeds and brush are drying up day by day. The heat is expected to sizzle this holiday weekend with fire danger ranging from high to extreme.
Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal was monitoring severe weather, getting fresh data from a new remote weather station now transmitting real-time weather statistics, Saturday afternoon, which meant high temperatures and low humidity.
“That’s a concern for us. It means there’s a potential if we have a fire it’s more likely to spread quickly with how dry fuels are,” Lowenthal said.
It was a tough day for a bike ride, but 2,000 cyclists were up for it.
It was the Tour De Fuzz, a bike ride that benefits Sonoma County law enforcement chaplain services. This weekend there was additional freezing water for runners and some health warnings.
RELATED: Spare the Air Alert Extended to Labor Day for Bay Area
“Driving in the heat can be dangerous, so we have warned everyone. We also have paramedics on standby and have advised runners to leave early and wear light clothing,” said co-organizer Shaun Ralston.
Some runners have gone 50 or even 100 miles in the heat for charity.
“We made sure to go early before the round. It will be pretty hot,” said Dana Jones.
Cooling centers are now open through Labor Day throughout Sonoma County, including the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.
Health officials are urging everyone to be safe and stay cool.
Giant Ice Planets Across The Galaxy Could Be Raining Diamonds
Experiments on Earth point to an abundance of diamonds literally raining down on icy giant planets like Neptune and Uranus and may even point to a new way to produce tiny nanodiamonds for use on our own planet.
Previous research has suggested that real diamonds may be present in rain and hail in the atmospheres of giant planets, including Saturnbut a new international collaboration reveals that diamond rain could be relatively common throughout the galaxy.
Researchers from Germany, France and the United States tweaked previous experiments using new material more similar to the chemistry found on ice giants. This mysterious material turns out not to be exotic at all, but a kind of PET plastic typically used in bottles you can buy at the store. The more representative chemical mix in the plastic essentially added levels of oxygen that weren’t present in previous experiments.
Using the plastic as a substitute for the chemistry of an ice giant’s atmosphere, they then zapped it with a laser to simulate the atmospheric pressures found on those planets to see what would happen.
“The effect of the oxygen was to accelerate the separation of carbon and hydrogen and thus encourage the formation of nanodiamonds,” said Dominik Kraus, a physicist and professor at the German University of Rostock, in a communicated. “This meant that carbon atoms could combine more easily and form diamonds.”
10 places in our solar system to visit in person (photos)
View all photos
In other words, the real environment of icy gas giant planets contains more oxygen, and more oxygen means more diamonds.
The team, which included researchers from France’s École polytechnique in collaboration with the SLAC National Accelerator Lab in Silicon Valley, published their study in the journal Science Advances on Friday.
Remarkably, scientists say that diamonds produced by conditions on Neptune or Uranus could weigh millions of carats. The record for a diamond on Earth is just over 3,100 carats. There might even be a thick layer of diamond somewhere above the cores of the planets.
It will still be some time before it is possible to prospect for mega-diamonds on other planets, but the research could provide insight into new ways to produce nanodiamonds. These tiny gems are already used in some polishes, but could have uses in sensors and renewable energy technologies.
“The way nanodiamonds are currently made is to take a bunch of carbon or diamond and detonate it with explosives,” said SLAC scientist and collaborator Benjamin Ofori-Okai. “Laser production could offer a cleaner and more easily controlled method of producing nanodiamonds.”
The researchers are planning further experiments that will again alter the chemistry involved to get an even more accurate picture of diamond rain formation and the processes that can create the gems from thin (or thick) air.
