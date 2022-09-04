News
‘Human fetus’ found on sidewalk in Galewood: Police – NBC Chicago
A human fetus was discovered on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s northwest Galewood neighborhood, police say.
At around 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said they arrived at the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue, where the fetus was believed to have been found.
Police said they are continuing their investigation as the circumstances of the incident are currently unknown.
‘Corn Kid’: What to know about the internet’s latest obsession
It’s been a big month or so for corn on the cob.
A child who loves corn has caught the internet’s attention, as has his snack of choice.
If you’ve spotted something related to corn mania, here’s some info on where it came from. The “Corn Kid” meme involves a youngster named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, adorable, and short interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth watching if you haven’t already. .
Why is everyone talking about corn?
Corn-related content first caught my attention in late August, when I scrolled through my TikTok “For You” page and noticed several videos using the same soundtrack — a catchy song posted by the account TikTok @schmoyoho.
The song is inspired by an interview on Recess Therapy – a web series that asks children questions. In this interview, which debuted earlier in August, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum holds a microphone near a youngster named Tariq, who talks passionately about corn.
“I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” says Tariq.
Tariq is missing a tooth and wears a shirt decorated with double-decker bus designs. He grabs a half-eaten ear of corn and takes a bite or two of it during the interview.
Shapiro-Barnum asks him to describe the corn. “A big bump with pimples,” he says. Tariq suggests corn is $1 and wishes viewers a “corntastic” day.
As of this writing, @schmoyoho’s version of the song has over 8 million likes. In the videos using the melody — of which there are more than 400,000 — people are ranking the lyrics, coming out and showing off the Corn Kid tribute art.
The Corn Kid is on Cameo, where you can request a video for $220. He was in a Chipotle advertising. He is sometimes called the CEO of corn.
Who is the Corn Kid?
Although Tariq has talked endlessly about corn, we don’t know much about the kid behind the meme. According to The Atlantic, he has not made any television appearances or interviews.
When he’s not dropping corn-worthy information, he enjoys playing games like tag and hide-and-seek.
“I play a variety of games,” Tariq says on Recess Therapy, “never lava monster.”
How can I watch the original Corn Kid interview?
If you’ve heard the corn song and want to watch Tariq’s interview from early August, it’s on Recess Therapy’s Youtube channel.
A follow-up post provides even more Tariq content.
Corn is once again on the menu.
Sharad Pawar’s Advice to Eknath Shinde at Dussehra Gathering Ground
Mumbai:
On Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to avoid a confrontation at the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra gathering.
The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and the rebel faction led by Mr. Shinde have sought the grounds of Shivaji Park in Mumbai as the venue for the party’s annual Dussehra gathering.
“A chief minister should avoid confrontation and take everyone with him,” said Pawar, a former chief minister, when asked by reporters about the issue.
Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, has organized the Dussehra Rally since its inception.
Mr Shinde led a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray in June this year which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress.
Asked about Mr Pawar’s advice, Shinde faction spokesman Naresh Mhaske spoke of past confrontations involving the Thackerays.
“When then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested while he was having his meal, did Pawar advise Thackeray to avoid confrontation? restraint?” Mr. Mhaske asked.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Hired Raleigh grad ghost mover, flees with all of his belongings
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Moving can be frustrating. But if you pay for a mover and never get your stuff back, it can turn into a complete disaster.
That’s what happened to a recent college graduate when she moved from her school in St. Louis to come home to Raleigh.
“We have already spent thousands of dollars buying him new furniture and clothes,” said his father, David Florence. He had to replace everything during the move because the mover still hasn’t shown up with his daughter’s delivery, despite being paid in full.
It all started when Florence said he went online to Shiply.com to find a mover. Shiply does not do the moving itself, but connects people with movers willing to do the job.
“I found a mover and he gave me a quote, which was pretty low, but it seems reasonable. It’s bonded and it has million dollar insurance, according to Shiply, and it has four stars and they support it”, Florence explained.
The mover’s initial quote was $616. However, as soon as the mover arrived for work, the price almost doubled.
“I’m not leaving until you pay me in full,” Florence said over the phone. Thanks to Cash App, Florence paid the mover over $1,200.
The mover then packed up Florence’s daughter’s belongings and set off for Raleigh – or so Florence thought. A few days later, Florence receives a text message from the mover.
“(The mover) texts me, ‘Well, I’m in trouble; I guarantee I’ll be there Tuesday night.” “However, by Tuesday night, Florence still had no idea where the mover was or what had happened to her daughter’s belongings. .
“I call in the morning and it says the number you reached has been disconnected. I tell Shiply, they (say they) will text (the mover). It’s like, well, his numbers are disconnected, so texting doesn’t really work,” Florence said.
It’s now over two months later and still no word from the mover. All of her daughter’s belongings disappeared with the mover.
“She had all her clothes stolen. She only had a pair of flip flops, a pair of shoes, three shirts and shorts, that’s all she had, so I had to buy them all new things.”
Florence contacted Missouri police, where the move began and police are investigating. A police report says officers found the mover’s truck, which was rented and already returned, but were unable to make contact with the mover.
Tow truck Diane Wilson contacted Shiply who said it would only work with Florence, but he says the company isn’t helping. The mover never responded to Wilson.
When it comes to protecting your move, research is key. You can’t settle for a good deal, because remember that you are entrusting your goods to the mover. Also, get everything in writing, including who’s doing the move, a pick-up and delivery date, and see if the moving price is guaranteed or can go up.
As for Florence’s daughter’s belongings, he says he knows they’ll probably never get them back. He says he is taking legal action to try to recover the lost money. He paid Shiply with a credit card and disputed the charge which, remember, paying with credit always gives you the best protection.
LIV golfers are now allowed to wear shorts in competition
LIV Golf knows how to seduce its players.
The new tour announced on Friday evening that from Saturday its players are allowed to wear shorts during competition.
The pants versus shorts debate has been going on on the PGA Tour for years.
Golfers must wear pants in PGA tournaments, but were allowed to wear shorts in practice rounds, starting in February 2019.
LIV players had been allowed to wear shorts during pro-ams and practice rounds.
LIV has attacked PGA for apparently stealing some of her ideas recently.
Some changes made by the PGA included higher purses and more dates for the top players on the tour.
The tour’s changes come after recriminations among its own players, including Rory McIlroy, which is part of why players joined LIV in the first place.
“Even though I probably don’t want to give Phil [Mickelson] no kind of credit, yeah, he was trying to make some points,” Rory McIlroy said ahead of the Tour championship. “Any of those ideas, did they have merit? Of course they did. But he just didn’t approach it the right way.”
Players wearing shorts in Saturday’s round near Boston include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood.
State of the AL Central race: What’s ahead for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians
If the bottom of the ninth of the Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Twins game Friday is an indication, the American League Central race is headed for a wild finish.
- The benches cleared after Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
- Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo was ejected after arguing about warnings being issued to both teams.
- A video review overturned what would have been a game-ending hit by pitch with the bases loaded and José Abreu up.
- And the winning run scoring when the Twins couldn’t complete a double play on an Abreu grounder after pitcher Jorge López deflected the ball.
Romy Gonzalez scored on the fielder’s choice to give the Sox a 4-3 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’ve been telling guys if this is anything like playoff atmosphere, that’s the (most fun) thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Sox pitcher Davis Martin said Friday after throwing five scoreless relief innings. “That kind of energy is what we need day in and day out.”
The Sox and Twins are chasing the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the division. Entering Saturday, the Guardians held a one-game lead over the Twins and a three-game edge over the Sox.
“They’ve been playing hard, playing with passion,” Cairo said of the Sox before Saturday’s game against the Twins. “They go out there and do there thing, the way it’s supposed to be done. Just got to keep going. It’s not the way you start, it’s the way you finish.”
With just more than four weeks remaining in the regular season, here is the state of the race.
Head-to-head
The Sox and Twins wrap up their three-game series Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field with Lucas Giolito and Dylan Bundy scheduled to start.
But the teams will see plenty of each other in the last month of the season.
The Sox go to Target Field for three games Sept. 27-29, and the teams wrap up the regular season Oct. 3-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Twins entered Saturday with a 6-5 edge in the season series, but Friday’s victory was the fifth Sox win the last six meetings.
The Sox have four games remaining with the Guardians: a Sept. 15 makeup at Progressive Field and three at Guaranteed Rate Field from Sept. 20-22. The Guardians hold a 9-6 lead in the season series, with the teams splitting the six games since the All-Star break.
The Sept. 15 game begins a stretch of nine straight either against the Sox (four) or Twins (five) for the Guardians.
The Twins and Guardians have eight meetings remaining, starting with three next weekend at Target Field. They play five games in four days from Sept. 16-19 at Progressive Field with a doubleheader scheduled for Sept. 17.
The Guardians have a 6-5 lead in the season series, but the teams haven’t played since June 27-30 when the hosts won three of five at Progressive Field.
Intriguing non-divisional series
The Sox beat the Mariners 3-2 in their home opener April 12 on the way to taking two of three in the series. The teams begin a three-game series Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto are the scheduled Sox starters for the first two games, with Wednesday’s starter to be announced.
Any way you slice it, the Mariners have been doing a lot of winning lately. They were 7-1 in their last eight, 12-4 in their last 16, 19-9 in their last 28, 37-16 in their last 53, 40-17 in their last 57, 45-19 in their last 64 and 53-29 in their last 82 games entering Saturday.
The Mariners, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2001, were tied with the Rays for the top AL wild-card spot entering Saturday.
After the Sox series, the Twins go to New York for four against the Yankees from Monday-Thursday. While they still lead the AL East, the Yankees are 15-25 since the All-Star break. The entered Saturday with five losses in six games.
The Guardians have been on a similar slide, losing six of eight entering Saturday during a stretch against the Mariners and Baltimore Orioles, both wild-card contenders. And the Guardians placed starter Zach Plesac on the injured list Friday with a broken hand.
The Guardians wrap up a three-game home series against the Mariners on Sunday and they’ll see another contender Sept. 27-29 with three at home against the Rays.
Winners of 15 of their last 19, the Rays hold one of the wild-card spots and are making a push in the AL East, trailing the Yankees by five games.
Down the stretch
The Sox play the Twins in six of the last nine regular-season games. In between the two three-game series, they go to San Diego for three against the Padres from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
The Padres are fighting for a National League wild-card spot. They made big splashes at the trade deadline, including acquiring star outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. Soto is slashing .250/.417/.417 in 24 games since the deal.
In between the two series against the Sox, the Twins have three against the Tigers in Detroit from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The Twins are 10-6 against the Tigers this season.
The Guardians have the oddest schedule, finishing with six at home against the Kansas City Royals from Sept 30-Oct. 5. The Guardians hold a 6-4 edge in the season series, with three games Monday-Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., before the six in Cleveland.
“We need to keep moving forward,” Abreu said Friday through an interpreter. “The past is already the past. If there are 30 games left, we have to do our best. We have to be united. It’s not easy for us. We are dealing with a lot of injuries. It doesn’t matter, we have to keep moving forward and keep believing in ourselves and keep playing as a unit.”
AUD Traders – RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Upcoming on Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Preview
The statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected at 04:30 GMT on September 6, 2022.
The first previews are here:
Going through some of the comments on what the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA – one of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks) expects in the future. In summary:
- says RBA should continue to raise cash rate
- The CBA’s baseline forecast calls for another 75 basis points of rate hikes over the next few months
- the cash rate will peak at 2.6% at the end of 2022
- there is a higher terminal rate risk, around 2.85%
The CBA then has the first projection (of the Big 4 Australian Banks) of when the RBA will stop climbing and actually cut the cash rate.
- The ABC points out that its maximum forecast of 2.6% is the most conservative among analysts
- expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 50 basis points in the second half of 2023
—
Current RBA cash rate target:
