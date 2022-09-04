News
‘I’m not going to wait’ – Tyson Fury plans to announce another opponent next week after Oleksandr Usyk injury rules out 2022 fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is moving on from an undisputed potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk and will announce an alternate opponent soon.
Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with another convincing victory over Anthony Joshua last month to set up a tantalizing clash with ‘The Gypsy King’.
However, the Ukrainian recently revealed that he has nagging injuries so he won’t be able to fight Fury in 2022.
“Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible,” Usyk told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.
” For two reasons. First of all, I have old wounds that need to be healed. They made themselves known. Recovery will take a few months.
“Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for six months, I want to be with my children, my family, there are certain things to do at home. Boxing can wait a bit. Next year, I think it will happen.
The British fighter was clearly unhappy with this and sent a video message to his rival telling him to ‘find your balls’ and now it looks like he is considering alternative options.
“Usyk called me after his last fight with [Anthony] Joshua, I replied and said let’s do the fight this year wherever they want to do it,” Fury said during an appearance at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff.
“I was waiting for offers from countries to come, and suddenly Usyk said he doesn’t want to fight anymore, he wants to fight next year, not this year.
“So I’m not going to wait for anyone, I’m announcing a fight next week.”
The pro wrestling fan was present at the Principality Stadium to watch WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.
Fury got involved in the main event title clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, who he was once scheduled to fight.
Austin Theory tried to capitalize on the brutal match by cashing in his ‘Money in the Bank’ deal, but Fury knocked him out with a big right hand.
Reigns ended up winning the match before Fury entered the ring to congratulate him, pity McIntyre and sing his version of “American Pie”.
Martha Scheckel: Minnesota has a shortage of nurses, particularly in communities of color
When it comes to the image of health care, there’s a good chance you were conditioned (before 2020, anyway) to first picture doctors in hospitals, with nurses playing supporting roles.
For many people, COVID-19 changed that image; the pandemic reminded all of us that nurses are far more than supporting cast members. In many cases, they’re comprehensive care providers whose roles are as essential as those of doctors.
If we’ve learned nothing else from the pandemic, it’s been made clear that we must find ways to guard against future situations where nurses and other medical professionals become overwhelmed with crushing influxes of patients in hospital corridors. Health problems that can overwhelm medical professionals in emergency rooms don’t start in hospitals – they start in communities.
In order to help address some of the challenges hospital nurses are facing, we should also look upstream to where nurses in the community can make a difference in the overall health of our population.
Unfortunately, we also face nursing shortages in long-term care facilities, impoverished neighborhoods, rural communities and elsewhere. Furthermore, there are not enough nurses who reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of our nation. According to a report by the National Advisory Council on Nurse Education and Practice, a diverse nursing workforce is essential for progress toward achieving health equity in the United States.
In Minnesota, for example where the Native American population has one of the highest poverty rates of any racial or ethnic group (28.6 percent), this population also has a life expectancy that is 4.4 years lower than the average across all races in the United States. Native Americans continue to die at higher rates than other Americans when it comes to preventable illness, including chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, diabetes, and lower respiratory issues. Increasing the number of Native American nurses, especially in community-centered care, could decrease these health disparities.
This is only one example of how increasing the number of community and public health nurses benefits all nurses and the communities they serve. These nurses often focus on historically underserved communities and work on improving the conditions of the people in those communities. Preventive care at the community level also keeps people from getting to the point where they need hospital care, thereby leading to less stress and burnout in acute care settings.
We know why more nurses are needed and we know where they are most needed. The solution that still needs to be addressed is how to best recruit people to the profession and retain them once they are there. We need more community nurses, and we need to invest in them. Leaders in government, health care, and education can help in three ways:
Change the expectation that nursing students need to first work in a hospital before they can work in a community/public health setting by providing more mentorship and placement opportunities outside of hospitals.
Most of the care people need is occurring in communities, where people live, work and play. Nursing students need to obtain substantially more experiences in these settings.
Provide funding to community/public health settings – such as home care agencies, clinics, and schools – for RNs who can also serve as preceptors for nursing students to obtain deep learning about community/public health care.
Increase salaries for community/public health nurses so that they are competitive with salaries of nurses working in hospitals.
As compared to nurses working in hospitals, nurses working in community/public health settings have lower incomes; working in community/public health settings should not amount to a pay cut.
It’s time to treat all nurses like the skillful leaders and natural innovators they are by giving them the resources and support they need. And to help prevent health problems from leading to a need for acute care in the first place.
Martha Scheckel, Ph.D, is founding director and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Nursing.
52,000 migrants crossed a Texas border sector in August
Officers apprehended more than 52,000 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border in the Del Rio area of Texas in August, according to a source with US Customs and Border Protection. This is an increase from the record number of arrests set in July in what has become the busiest Border Patrol sector in the country.
A source operating under the CBP umbrella told Breitbart Texas that officers in the Del Rio area apprehended nearly 1,700 migrants a day in August. This increased the number of migrants apprehended in the area from 50,000 in July to more than 52,000 in August, an increase of 4%.
In August 2021, officers in the Del Rio sector apprehended 32,362 migrants, including more than 18,000 single adults, 13,000 unaccompanied minors and 800 family units. Arrests in August 2022 represent an increase of approximately 63% compared to the same month in 2021.
Dangerous migrant crossings across the Rio Grande to Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas, resulted in the deaths of dozens of migrants in August.
In late August, a three-year-old boy and his three-month-old brother drowned after being carried away by their parents while crossing the river near Eagle Pass, Breitbart Texas reported.
The toddler’s death and near-drowning of the infant follow reports from Del Rio area officials of six more drowning deaths in a five-day period ending Aug. 20, reports Breitbart Texas. Officers tell Breitbart they see death rates above one a day for long periods of time.
The number of migrants dying while crossing or shortly after crossing the border near Eagle Pass prompted a local funeral home to stop accepting migrant remains, Breitbart reported.
In response to the spike in migrant crossings and deaths in the Eagle Pass area, soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard soldiers have begun heavy patrols on the Rio Grande.
The banks of the Rio Grande were flush with soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Army National Guard stationed locally. Simultaneously, soldiers in patrol boats crossed the Rio Grande in hopes of diverting migrant crossings from the city. The show of force seemed to push back the larger groups of migrants, if only temporarily.
The massive number of migrants entering the Del Rio area has also resulted in overcrowding in detention centers. This has led to border security operations on the ground halting from time to time and Border Patrol agents pulling officers out of line to process, care for and transport migrants have become a priority.
Del Rio Area Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens appeared to respond to this article regarding the closures during his weekend summary report the following week.
“When we have the large number of people in custody that puts us above our established capacity, we have to temporarily reduce some operations to decompress what we are holding in custody,” Owens said.
It also removes border agents who could help prevent the drowning of migrants in the Rio Grande or timely recover the bodies of drowned migrants.
On September 1, nine other migrants drowned as a large group of more than 50 people attempted to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande. Migrants reported that many had been swept away.
The massive number of crossings in the Del Rio area appear to be continuing into September, the source told Breitbart.
As an example, Eagle Pass officers apprehended a large group of approximately 300 migrants who crossed on Saturday morning.
Bob Price is associate editor and main contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What are you getting at? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief of Law Enforcement Operations, directing the operations of nine Border Patrol Stations in the Del Rio, Texas area. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Breitbart News
Friendship forged by fairies: An Oakdale girl and her caregiver delight in fairy gardens
Cathleen Costello’s favorite colors are pink, purple and green, in that order. Her favorite foods are chocolate ice cream and cottage cheese. Her favorite band is Jonas Brothers. Favorite brother? Joe. Nobody else even ranks.
But Cathleen’s absolute all-time favorite thing in the world is fairies. She loves everything fairy – figurines, stickers, notebooks, books, T-shirts, wings, costumes and lights. At the pixie peak of that list are fairy houses.
Fortunately, Cathleen, 14, has found someone who shares her obsession with the magical miniature worlds: Lorrie Shortridge, one of her special-education paraprofessionals at Stillwater Area High School.
The friendship forged over fairies has led to the creation of a fairy wonderland in the front and back yards of Cathleen’s house in Oakdale. The two also designed and built a “fairy table” that uses accessible switches and buttons so people with differing abilities can play fairy-related games. This summer, they worked with other fairy-fanatic friends to create a fairy table for the “Magical Fairy Village” event in Oak Park Heights.
“We call ourselves the fairy spirits,” Shortridge said. “We spend so many hours just working and imagining and creating things, and she just loves it. It’s so good for her physically and emotionally because she’s working with her hands and her mind. She loves her power tools. She’s a girl after my own heart in that regard. She likes to have a project where she can use at least one power tool.”
Cathleen was born with a rare genome variant that results in a seizure disorder that requires constant supervision. She is non-verbal, non-ambulatory and requires 24-hour support.
Cathleen makes her likes and dislikes known through sounds and facial expressions. When she’s working with fairies, she makes a special noise – “her happy sound,” according to her mother – and her whole face lights up.
Fairies have given Cathleen a chance to form meaningful relationships and share her talents with the community, said Danielle Costello, Cathleen’s mother.
“All anybody wants is to feel included and part of a group or part of a community,” Costello said. “It’s great for typical kids to learn how to interact with different kinds of people and also for our kids to learn how to interact with typical people and also be treated as just another student and just another friend. That’s all anybody wants – to be paid attention to.”
Costello credits Shortridge for helping Cathleen find her passion and for helping “the rest of us engage with Cathleen and challenge and interact with her,” she said. “She’s found a way to engage both typical and atypical teens in an activity that sparks the imagination.”
SEVERE SEIZURES
Don Costello and Danielle Peterson met through friends in October 2001 when they were both invited to see the band Casablanca Orchestra at Bogart’s in Apple Valley. They were married in July 2003 and moved to Oakdale in 2006. Don Costello is a lead business consultant at Perficient; Danielle Costello is a quality engineer at Medtronic.
Cathleen, their only child, was born in 2007 at United Hospital in St. Paul. The couple didn’t notice anything different about their daughter until she turned 9 months old.
“She wasn’t progressing as a typical child would,” Danielle Costello said. “She wasn’t sitting up or holding toys.”
It wasn’t until 2018 that doctors determined Cathleen, then 11, had the rare genome variant CACNA1E. Her seizures are controlled by medication, but on five different occasions, she’s had to be taken by ambulance to deal with a severe “breakthrough seizure,” Danielle Costello said. “If not for medication, she would probably have a seizure 20 times a day – each one lasting five or 10 minutes,” she said.
Cathleen and Shortridge were paired together for the first time when Cathleen was in kindergarten at Lake Elmo Elementary.
The following year, Shortridge, who lives in North Hudson, Wis., started working for the Costellos as their after-school and summer caregiver. She drives to the Costellos’ house every school day and rides the bus to and from school with Cathleen.
Three years ago, Cathleen and Shortridge were taking a walk at the Discovery Center in Oakdale when they found a little fairy display “kind of tucked in with some trees,” Shortridge said. “She really liked it, so we went and got some fairy things.”
That initial shopping spree at Dollar Tree was a success, and Cathleen’s fascination with fairies was born.
“She just started building things for fairies,” Shortridge said during a recent tour of Costellos’ front-yard fairy garden. “She started to do things on the ground level, but then we built up – with pallets – so they would be accessible for her. It has turned into this: a little magical fairyland.”
The fairy gardens are built on tables made from recycled pallets that allow Cathleen and friends, some of whom also use wheelchairs, to get right up to the different fairy gardens.
“We would find pallets on the side of the road when we were out driving around or friends would have pallets and drop them off,” Shortridge said. “They just kind of come from wherever.”
Their preferred pallet design includes using a big pallet in the middle and two pallets on the side. Cathleen likes to plant flowers in the planter boxes on top of the two side pallets, she said.
Every creation – like “Fairy Flying Carpet” and “Fairy Food Shack” – is labeled with wooden Scrabble tiles. The details are extraordinary. There are miniature shutters, tiny teacups and pint-sized pinecones. “The shutters are shutter samples from Menards,” Danielle Costello said. “I grabbed them and thought, ‘Oh, those will be great for her fairy house.’”
In the garden, there are dozens of fairy figurines, and old glass bowls and vases have been turned upside down and glued together to look like mushrooms.
“We just had fun with any recycled things she could find,” Shortridge said.
Cathleen and Shortridge regularly eat lunch with the fairies in the fairy garden. “A lot of ice cream is eaten out here,” Shortridge said. “She usually likes chocolate and caramel, but strawberry has kind of been a big hit this summer.”
ACTIVITY WITH FRIENDS
Cathleen and Shortridge soon started inviting friends over to build fairy creations with them, including Anella Rosckes, 13, of Stillwater, and Camryn Handberg, 14, of Cottage Grove. The girls have known each other since they attended the same Early Childhood Family Education class in Stillwater. They were also students together at Lake Elmo Elementary and Oak-Land Middle School in Lake Elmo.
Shortridge started the Friendship Club at Oak-Land so typical and atypical students could get to know each other. The club’s motto is: “On wheels we fly.”
“Even though they have some disabilities, they can still do everything, they just need a little extra help,” said Adele Majeski, 14, of Baytown Township, who also will be a freshman at Stillwater Area High School this fall. “It’s a group of friends. We just hang out and try to promote understanding and awareness.”
The group’s latest project was building the “Unicorn Rainbow Relay Race,” which was displayed at the “Magical Fairy Village” event in July at Autumn Hills Park in Oak Park Heights.
Working on fairy projects has given the students “a pathway to spend time together,” Danielle Costello said.
“From what I’ve seen between the kids, they’re treated just like other students. They’re just other kids,” she said. “Working on the fairy workshop was about ‘What can we build together, and how can we show that off and spend time together?’ because I think it does get harder for kids as they get older to know what to do together – let alone if you can’t communicate typically.”
The fairy-construction zone is in the Costellos’ back yard where a fairly recent addition – a large pink-and-green “she shed” with six large windows, fairy lights and a crystal chandelier – has been designated “Cathleen’s Fairy Workshop.”
The specifications for the shed – custom-ordered from Strauss Skates in Maplewood – gave the employees pause, Costello said.
“They were like, ‘What colors do you want?’” she said. “They were laughing because I kept adding windows to it, and they said, ‘You have enough windows.’ I’m like, ‘Well, it’s not really a shed.’ … The person delivering it – because they deliver it fully built – said, ‘We kept wondering what man ordered this shed? I said, ‘It wasn’t a man. It was a girl for her fairies.’”
Last summer, the shed was Sheet-rocked and painted and made to look “more fairy-ish,” Costello said. A work bench – a recycled door – was built to fit three girls using wheelchairs. The sign above the work bench reads: “Princess Parking Only. All Others Will Be Toad.”
Shortridge spotted the shed’s chandelier across the street from the Costellos’ house one morning last summer. “It was sitting on the corner,” she said. “I pulled in that morning, and I was, like, ‘Oh my goodness, Cathleen, let’s go.’ We went right over there, didn’t we Cathleen? and picked it up. We spray-painted it pink and put on sparkles and hung it up.”
Shortridge’s boyfriend, Kevin Reilly, helped with the wiring and other finishing touches, she said.
‘LIKE A FAMILY’
Shortridge works closely with Erin Mathaus, another special-education paraprofessional. The two women have worked with Cathleen and Camryn since grade school.
When Cathleen and Camryn graduated to Oak-Land Middle School, Stillwater school district officials allowed Shortridge and Mathaus to move with them. The four will move to Stillwater Area High School this week.
“Whenever possible, we strive to provide continuity in the student-paraprofessional relationships,” said Caitlyn Willis, the district’s assistant director of student support services. “We know that our exceptional paraprofessionals are an integral part of our students’ success. I am thankful to work in an organization that understands and prioritizes the value of these relationships and experiences.”
Said Mathaus: “We’ve all been together for so long, it’s like a family. It’s great.”
The girls have some classes together, but the families also try to schedule some apart. “We don’t want them to be in every class together and have it be, ‘Oh, here comes the wheelchair brigade,’” Costello said. “We try to give them their own identities. It’s fun that they have this (fairy) activity together because they do get along really well, but then it’s also nice that they have their own interests.”
Cathleen and Shortridge, for example, are signed up for a woodworking class this semester. “We’re excited about that,” Shortridge said. “We’ll both be learning a lot in there.”
Mathaus, of Lake Elmo, said everyone benefits from having the girls take part in different classes.
“You see how important it is to be part of something bigger than yourself,” she said. “We learn so much from being with these guys all the time. It’s important also for their gen-ed friends to see that they can have fun with them. They can’t do it all by themselves, but it just brings awareness and it brings so much happiness too. (The girls) teach us stuff every day. They love school, and they just want to be a part of it all.”
The fairy friendships will continue as Cathleen gets older, Costello said.
“This is something that she can continue to do and continue to enjoy,” she said. “It’s a hobby for her. Sometimes it’s a challenge for us with kids who can’t express hobbies or likes. When you find a like, you can then build on that. That’s true for anybody, but then I think if somebody is going to be at home longer, it’s nice to start building this now, so she has something to do as she gets older.”
Don Costello has wondered if everything in their Oakdale yard is going to be co-opted by fairies, she said.
“He’s like, ‘Is anything not going to be fairy?’” she said. “I’m, like, ‘Why wouldn’t it be?’”
She said she can’t believe how lucky they are to have found Shortridge.
“I finally found someone who loves Cathleen more than me,” she said. “Surround yourself with wonderful people and wonderful things happen.”
That’s the magic of fairies.
Chris Roemer: Migrants crossing the border take us for suckers
I recently saw news reports showing migrants getting off a bus in New York, cameras rolling, fists raised in celebration. One of the migrants looked for money offered by someone in the crowd gathered to greet them. The migrants were quickly taken to shelters where they were presumably enrolled in all social benefits illegally available to people in this country to ease their transition to life in America.
Unfortunately, like other progressive big-city mayors who embrace the sanctuary city designation, Eric Adams only wants to signal the virtue of what he says is America’s obligation to help those who cross the southern border illegally. . He does not want to do anything to help migrants. It’s someone else’s problem.
Mayor Adams may not appreciate the presence of migrants in his city, but you wouldn’t know it by the welcome this busload of people received when they arrived in New York. Honestly, if one didn’t know better, it would be easy to conclude that the footage was of a victorious football team heading home after winning the Super Bowl.
I wonder what impact these images have when seen by others still at home south of the border and wondering whether or not they should risk a trip to the United States?
My aunt Maria was born and raised in Costa Rica. After years of filling out forms, paying hefty fees, meeting government officials, studying for her citizenship test, and waiting her turn, she became an American citizen. It was one of the proudest days of his life.
Aunt Maria, now in her 60s, lives in Florida, not far from Orlando, where she has many Hispanic friends and acquaintances. She also works with the public, which gives her insight into the thinking of Florida’s Spanish-speaking community. Aunt Maria will tell you that the community is in disbelief when they see America’s attitude towards the current flow of migrants crossing the border.
They just can’t believe the United States is willing to give these people so much money. Not only are migrants allowed to stay in the country, but we financially allow them to live a relatively comfortable life.
Aunt Maria will tell you, and what surprises Hispanics most, however, is the US government’s willingness to provide benefits to illegal migrants that aren’t even available to US citizens, and that we prioritize to the needs of migrants before the needs of our own people.
America’s homeless people are particularly troubling to them. They look at the growing number of dispossessed outcasts living on the streets and wonder why the money given to migrants isn’t used to help them instead.
Aunt Maria will tell you bluntly, many migrants and the Florida Hispanic community in general, think of Americans as a bunch of suckers. Yet if we are willing to give them money, they are perfectly willing to accept it.
The word is out. Come to America. Of course, there are serious risks in arriving here, but if you manage to do so, the benefits you will receive upon entering the United States are almost unbelievable. It’s just too beautiful to resist.
Millions see a window of opportunity to enter the United States. There is no need to queue and do it legally. All you have to do is somehow get to the southern border, and there you are, and that’s exactly what happens, no matter how often President Biden and those who speak in his name lie about it.
An entire industry has flourished to facilitate the movement of people north. America has rolled out the welcome mat and the drug cartels are taking full advantage of the chaos.
Not only are the cartels paid for their trouble, but once here, many migrants remain indebted to them for years. Cartel members are also very happy to exploit their position to sexually abuse women and children along the way. With ICE overwhelmed with the number of people entering the country illegally, it is much easier for cartels to smuggle Fentynal and other drugs, which are killing our children by the thousands.
Trump tried to solve the problem by building a wall and warning countries complicit in the northward flow of migrants that they would be held accountable and pay the price if they did not take action to stop it. Although Democrats are fighting him at every step, his efforts have worked and the number of people entering the country illegally has dropped dramatically.
What exactly did Biden do?
I’m not sure he did anything. The number of people seeking to cross the southern border illegally this year has exceeded two million. This is already an annual record, and there are still several months to go in the year. If Biden does something, it doesn’t seem to be working. I suspect it’s by design.
To his credit, Biden recently decided it would be a good idea to complete a section of Trump’s border wall. It seems that the president is now worried that people from all over the world are taking advantage of the fact that the construction of the wall was never completed and slipping into the country unknowingly. Some of these people might not be the kind of people we really want here. You know, people with known ties to terrorist organizations, sexual predators, that sort of thing.
Unfortunately, President Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, felt the need to assert that Biden isn’t building a wall, he’s just “cleaning up the mess the previous administration made.”
I have no problem with Biden’s new understanding of the obvious. What’s annoying is his refusal to admit he was wrong in the first place. Why can’t he just say it? A wall is not racist. A wall is not immoral. A wall is necessary if we want to control who enters the country. Instead, the administration feels the need to lie about having to clean up a mess left by the former president.
It seems to me that the only people happy with the status quo are progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilan Omar and their merry band of unruly children, whose attitude towards illegal immigration is all the more amusing. These feather brains keep the president in a bind. He needs their votes for other things, and feather brains know that.
Thus, nothing is done and the flow of migrants, drugs, criminals and people who threaten our national security continues unabated.
Maybe we really are a bunch of suckers.
Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at [email protected]
()
denverpost
Letters: All too often, we say, yes, ‘but not here’
‘But not here’?
I imagine most of us would say people who are homeless should receive help with basic needs while preserving their dignity. All too often this phrase comes with a “but not here” at the end of it.
I am a volunteer at Listening House after years of work in St. Paul. I worked at Listening House in the early years, founded the community group MORE and now volunteer at Listening House.
Listening House is a trauma-informed, welcoming, low-barrier day shelter. For almost 40 years, Listening House has been a sanctuary from the streets that meets the most basic physical needs for survival and safety as well as the need to belong to a community for adults experiencing deep poverty, isolation, and homelessness. The current eco-system of care in St. Paul and Ramsey County means there are very few places for folks to be during the day. Overnight shelters are just that, overnight.
Listening House exists because of unmet need. The founders created a space where guests could share their story and are met with a generous slice of acceptance every day. Staff and volunteers don’t force solutions but are there to listen.
Listening House was contracted by the City of St. Paul and Ramsey County to provide services at an additional site for an 18-month time period during the height of the pandemic. The second site was often referred to as Freedom House. During the pandemic, LH’s partners and case mangers (Minnesota Community Care, People Serving People and RADIAS, to name a few) needed access to and space to meet with their clients. Freedom House was that space. I witnessed their work during my hundreds of hours of volunteering there.
While Freedom House was located in a convenient spot for guests because of its proximity to other shelters and services, it was difficult for some residents and business to encounter poverty on a daily basis. Other residents and businesses supported Listening House in this work and were pleased that unhoused neighbors were able to obtain services during this of time. The need is greater than can be met at LH’s current site near Metro State University.
For the first time in Listening House’s history, they have their own building. LH will be revitalizing the corner of East Seventh and Lafayette, the old Red’s Savoy Pizza. The site was chosen with great care and is conveniently on the edge of downtown and not in close proximity to a residential area. It means LH’s guests will be closer to the services they need. It means partners will still have the opportunity and space to meet with their clients.
Poverty is hard. This work is hard. I appreciate the diligence that Listening House and partners have used to find this solution. If you are one to say, “but not here,” where else could it be and still meet the need? Are you uncomfortable or are you unsafe? Statistically the unhoused are much more likely to be victims of crimes than commit them. The need is still here after 40 years. If you feel the need to say “but,” help Listening House do their work and work to change the system so the need goes away.
Sister Kathleen Spencer, St. Paul
Reassess rather than attack
President Joe Biden chooses to marginalize the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump rather than for him. He says he has to speak out because Trump and his followers are a threat to the nation.
But the real reason Biden is speaking out, and trying to divide the nation, is that his horrific record is likely to create a new GOP ruling majority in the U.S. House and Senate. Better that Mr. Biden reassess his policies that threaten our security, safety, economy, and way of life than attack others.
Dave Racer, Woodbury
A pretty commendable job
I read almost daily that President Biden is unpopular, and I wonder: Why? He seems to me to have accomplished quite a bit. Here’s my list:
Afghanistan. After 20 years of lies, corruption, lies, lies and lies, Biden got us out. Yes, it was messy, but – how could it have been otherwise? Afghanistan is still a mess, but now it’s an Afghan mess. Biden got us out and took the heat.
Our alliances. Donald Trump blamed our allies and trashed and undermined NATO; under Biden our alliances are firm again and NATO is stronger than ever.
Ukraine. Biden, with our allies, is fighting the Evil Empire. (Trump would have joined Putin’s victory parade in Kyiv.) While Republicans await an opportunity to go back into business with Putin, Biden’s resolve remains firm.
China. Showing support for Taiwan and bashing the Chinese treatment of the Uighurs, Biden has his thumb firmly in the Chinese eye. Ivanka did sweetheart business deals there.
The cabinet. No scandals, no profiteers, no grifters, no corruption, just capable public servants doing their jobs. And not a single resignation so far.
The presidency. No whining, no “I’m a victim,” no personal attacks, no white nationalists like Stephen Miller or dirty tricksters like Roger Stone. Biden has restored some dignity to the office.
The environment. Against heavy odds he got the United States, historically the greatest polluting nation of all time, to take a step toward addressing global warming. Yes, he had to make some odious compromises, but that’s what leaders do to get things done.
Inflation. It’s not his fault. No president has much power over global economic trends. He took office amid all the distortions of the pandemic. Inflation is as bad or worse in, say, the U.K., where Trump’s pal Boris Johnson has been in command. And believe it or not the president of the United States does not set gasoline prices.
I wish Joe Biden were bolder, more open, more imaginative, more lots of things, but given the hand he was dealt, he’s done a pretty commendable job.
Paul Nelson, St. Paul
Probation for these actions?
The news article “Man spared prison in domestic assault” in Saturday’s paper was very upsetting. The man had two violent acts against people he knew and he got off with probation. He pulled a gun on his friend, and beat up his ex girlfriend before threatening to kill her in front of nine children. What kind of world do we live in that these are actions resulting in probation? Does his ex-girlfriend get to live in fear that he will return to make good on his threat? Who is providing security for her and the kids while he is wandering the streets? The sentence needs to fit the crime.
C. D. Laumer, White Bear Lake
For what they inspire
What a moving story, “A deeper bond for UST’s Albrecht, Caruso” (Sept. 1). The men’s shared loss at a tender age, their abiding love for their fathers, and their ability to move forward and lead purposeful lives is truly inspirational. Now this was a match that was truly made in heaven.
I will be rooting for the University of St. Thomas football team (full disclosure, I am a UST alumna) for what they inspire both on and off the field. Go Shea, Coach and Tommies! Thank you, Pioneer Press for publishing this uplifting story.
Anita Kennedy, Maplewood
Jordan Nobbs reveals ‘tough times’ but excited for Lionesses return and targets Arsenal silverware alongside Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs says it’s a privilege to return to the English setup after winning Euro 2022.
It’s been a tough summer for Nobbs, who missed the European Championships through injury after spraining a knee ligament in May for Arsenal against Aston Villa.
England went on to win their first major tournament in front of a home crowd, with Nobbs’ Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy all making Wiegman’s Euro squad.
To make matters worse, this isn’t the first time Nobbs has been ruled out of a major tournament due to injury, after also missing the World Cup in 2019 after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.
It’s hard not to feel sorry for the 29-year-old after her bad luck with injuries and speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, the midfielder candidly revealed she has to take time off from football this summer to concentrate on his mental health.
Speaking about his call-up to England, Nobbs said: “It’s a huge honour. You feel like a big kid every time you get that call and that’s exactly how I felt again. It’s a real privilege to be part of this team and I feel like I worked hard and I’m just happy to be in the team again and I hope I perform well.
“There was no guarantee that I was going to be selected [for the European Championships]. I think the hardest thing was not being in shape to be in those camps that came before to at least give me the best opportunity to get into them.
“This is actually my third injury tournament. I have faced setbacks before. I went to the games because I wanted to show that I’m completely behind [the team]whether you are a beginner, on the bench or just a member of this team.
SHOCKING
Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp
REGRET
Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard
ADJUST
Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record
RAGE
Brentford troll Marsch with tweet as Leeds boss is sent off for ‘stropping and moaning’
OUCH
‘It could break his leg’ – Lampard stunned Van Dijk escaped ‘pure red card’ at Everton
wrong
Van Bronckhorst ‘could have been sacked at half-time’ for ‘ridiculous’ Rangers display
“My injuries were just really bad timing. I think mentally I went through some really tough times. It’s like, ‘Oh my god, is this happening again?’ And probably this one, I took time away from football because my mental health is important and I needed a break.
“That love for football and wearing an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, that’s what always keeps me coming back and that’s my motivation every time.”
Two players who will not be involved for England are Ellen White and Jill Scott, who announced their retirement from football last week after helping the Lionesses win the Euros in the summer.
Scott and White have both won all England domestic honors during their careers and Nobbs believes the duo should be remembered as legends of the game for years to come.
“I was lucky enough to play with Ellen at Arsenal and in England and Jill in England and they are top professionals, good people and whenever it comes to football and you see stats like what they have is only for people who work as hard as they do and are good in the environment and teach others and support each other along the way,” she continued.
“They were real heroes in the game and we will miss them dearly. But I hope they have fun now and take the time to enjoy the times they had because they deserve it. really.
“It’s just about remembering that they were the ones who got us football in a better place.
“They are the ones who graft when no one is watching and I know they would both have made runs whether they were in training or not. They were the kind of people who were proud to play football and very motivated. I think that’s right [about] remembering them as the true great figures of women’s football.
After her absence with England, Nobbs will then focus on club football with Arsenal who missed out on the Women’s Super League title to Chelsea by a single point last season.
Jonas Eidevall’s side kick off the season with a tricky trip to Manchester City, before facing Brighton and rivals Tottenham Hotspur – in a match to be played at the Emirates Stadium – at home in the first month of the season.
The Gunners have brought in goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese and striker Lina Hurtig so far, but the biggest news is that star striker Vivianne Miedema will remain with the club after extending his contract earlier this summer.
“[Miedema’s] a top player with incredible talent,” Nobbs concluded.
“Score goals for fun. Anytime you keep people like her on board, it’s only going to help us in training or on the pitch. She will be an integral part of the team this year.
“We want to win trophies. Arsenal’s history is about bringing back the silverware and that’s exactly our goal. We don’t go into this season thinking, ‘Ah, it will be great if we finish second again.’ We want to finish first and we want to be in the cup final and lift FA Cup trophies.
