India-US 2+2 intersessional meeting and maritime dialogue next week
Washington:
A group of senior U.S. officials will travel to India next week to attend the U.S.-India 2 2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, according to the State Department.
The delegation visiting India from September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. Its goal is to deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the United States and India, the department said in a statement on Saturday.
Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a meeting of Quad senior officials and the Department of Defense Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Ely Ratner for a US-India 2 2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, he said.
“The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways the United States and India can expand their cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights man are respected,” the State Department said.
Lu will also attend an event under the Indian-American Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs. The event aims to increase economic security through meaningful participation of women in the workforce.
“He will also participate in a panel discussion with business leaders on how India can realize its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a hub of global supply chains,” the department said. of state.
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal after £200m transfer window spending spree
Manchester United enjoyed a blockbuster end to the summer transfer window after what initially started as a slow burner.
The £85m signing of Ajax star Antony seemed light years away just a few months ago as the club failed to meet any of their initial targets.
Manchester United take on Arsenal this weekend with a very different feeling around Old Trafford after three straight wins.
The clouds are slowly clearing over Old Trafford after a frustration-filled start to the transfer window, fueled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s wish to leave the club.
Free agent Christian Eriksen was the first through the door at Old Trafford this summer as United prevailed in their showdown with Brentford.
The Bees had the last laugh when they gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 4-0 thrashing to leave United bottom of the table and without a point after two games.
But in the space of a week, sentiment changed with the blockbuster announcement that five-time Champions League-winning midfielder Casemiro was to trade the glitz and glamor of Madrid for the job of rebuilding Madrid. Ten Hag.
Now the landscape looks very different. Club bosses completed the deal with Antony and the Red Devils won three on the rebound.
United previously added promising Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez to the squad as Ten Hag scoured the Dutch market for his best talent.
Even Cristiano Ronaldo is sticking around – until at least January – after failing to walk away from the club.
With five new faces through the door and £214m spent, we take a look at how United could line up against Arsenal this weekend with all of their new signings on display.
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal
Erik ten Hag will want to keep his momentum going and could opt to stay with the side that picked up the most points at Southampton and Leicester City.
Marcus Rashford looks set to lead the line once more with Ronaldo likely to continue his minor role from the bench.
With the exception of Antony, the other new recruits of Ten Hag have made their beds in period but the young Brazilian could be thrown directly into the fire on Sunday.
Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes look set to keep their places after much improved start to the season form while Casemiro could be set for his first Premier League start, alongside Eriksen in midfield.
With captain Harry Maguire banished to the bench and United having kept two consecutive clean sheets, Martinez is set to link up with Raphael Varane again at the heart of defence, with Malacia continuing to be preferred at left-back to Luke Shaw.
Ex-FBI special agent calls for agency overhaul
Former FBI Special Agent Stuart Kaplan says FBI Director Christopher Wray needs to step down and the agency needs a headquarters overhaul in Saturday’s “Unfiltered.”
STUART KAPLAN: [Christopher Wray] is a wonder of what was left behind by former director, Jim Comey. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to say it again, as hard as it is for me to say it. Jim Comey left behind a stench that has continued to permeate since May 2017, and Chris Wray, sadly, really had the opportunity to put the The FBI back on trackand what really happened was that the wheels fell off and a change of regime was needed.
TRUMP’S ATTORNEYS AND DOJ TO LEAD ON ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ APPOINTMENT AT KEY MAR-A-LAGO HEARING
But this time, not only do we have to get the director to resign; we need a complete overhaul of FBI headquarters. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, the seventh floor — they have to come behind in a bulldozer and clean the house from top to bottom and re-equip it. I think there is, unfortunately, some oversight that needs to come in and get people back on track.
Trump rips Dems, DOJ in stump speech for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump called the FBI and the US Department of Justice “vicious monsters” in a nearly two-hour speech at a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump, who has not publicly said whether he will run for the White House in 2024, has proven to be a stump for GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano, but has spent little time promoting candidates.
Instead, Trump slammed the FBI, the Justice Department and the media while addressing last month’s raid on his Florida mansion, in which dozens of classified documents were seized.
The rally took place just days after President Biden visited the battleground state.
“The shameful raid and burglary of my home at Mar-a-Lago was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of American laws, traditions and principles before the world,” Trump said.
“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do – you people out there – and when to do it,” Trump said, while pointing to the press box.
Trump also repeated his refuted claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and defended the hundreds of people convicted of storming the Capitol to prevent certification of his defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.
“There is only one party that is waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, by criminalizing it. You see this happening,” Trump said.
“Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless warrants and unconstitutional orders. Imprison political protesters. That’s what they do. Rig the elections. Arm the FBI and the Department of Justice like never before. And raids and break-ins in the homes of their political opponents.
He also claimed that Russia invaded Ukraine after witnessing the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, and called the Democrats’ anti-MAGA prime-time Thursday speech in Philadelphia of “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president”.
The 76-year-old displayed his trademark theatrical touch, ending his hour and 55-minute speech to schmaltzy orchestral music as he promised Republican candidates he endorsed to ‘Make America Great Again “.
He also made wild exaggerations, suggesting that Oz adversary Lt. Governor John Fetterman takes heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl and that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has wingspan. longer than Wilt Chamberlain.
Trump claimed that each drug dealer kills an “average of 500 people” and promised they would all face the death penalty if re-elected.
Looking quite like a candidate for office, Trump told the crowd “you’ll have to get ready” to see if he would throw his hat in the ring for a third run for the White House.
Oz only took the stage for about two minutes in the middle of Trump’s epic speech as the former president stood behind him. Mastriano received a warmer introduction and a bit more stage time from the GOP kingmaker. Both gave their own stump speeches before the former president took the stage.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warmed up the crowd and received a big ovation for her bogus “President Trump won the 2020 election” claim.
The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the scorching weekend heat
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
For the 156th time, the Caledonian Club of San Francisco will host its annual Scottish Highland Gathering and Games.
On Friday night, they held a fundraiser to kick off the weekend.
“All sorts of Scottish things. We’ll obviously have pipers and pipers. We’ve got heavyweight athletics,” Rob Tysinger said.
Tysinger is the club president.
He says the event is one of the largest of its kind in the United States and is a way for Scots to share their culture with the rest of the Bay Area.
“We never gave up our pride in our country, our lifestyles and our clothes,” Tysinger said.
But with temperatures set to soar this weekend, the heat will also be a concern.
Many of the games events – like the “kilted mile” – are outdoors and physically demanding.
“We will have cooling tents. We have foggers throughout the fairgrounds. We also have five buildings that are all air-conditioned,” Tysinger said.
Hot weather is a consideration not only for those in attendance, but also for many of the attendees.
Piper Christopher Boyle explains that extreme heat can have an effect on the performance of his instrument.
“The cane doesn’t vibrate as well when it dries, so moisture management is going to be critical, and our employees will be adding ice chips to their bags to keep the moisture in,” Boyles said.
But despite the sunshine, Boyles says this year’s event is sure to be a good time.
Filled with food, entertainment and many unique Scottish features.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to enjoy the weather, the music, the athletics, the sheep herding,” he said.
For more information on the event, go here.
At 78, Diana Ross lights up the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand like a true, ageless superstar
When the world went into lockdown at the top of the pandemic, Diana Ross decided to make a new record.
Yes, plenty of musicians did the very same thing. But the 78-year-old icon pulled out all the stops. She hired a small army of producers and musicians — including Jack Antonoff, the go-to guy for the Taylor Swifts, Lana Del Reys and Lordes of the music world — as well as not one, but two symphony orchestras to make what became “Thank You.”
It’s her first album of original material since 1999, so she went ahead and hit the road for a world tour to promote it. After spending the summer touring Europe, including stops at Glastonbury and the Montreux Jazz Festival, Ross has returned to the States. She headlined the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saturday night after selling out two nights at the Hollywood Bowl.
Vocal group Naturally 7 opened, followed by a set from Ross’ daughter Rhonda. I’m sure she’s a nice lady and all, but she sang the worst version of the “West Side Story” classic “Somewhere” I’ve ever heard and followed it up by murdering Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”
Before the main attraction finally took the stage, an extended advertisement for the new record played on the big screens. Then the diva herself appeared, cooing her hit “I’m Coming Out.” And from there, she was off, starting with truncated takes on a series of Supremes classics including “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Love Child.”
During the latter, Ross left the stage for the first of four costume changes, each complete with a matching folding fan to keep her cool. The crowd of 8,180 loved every minute of it.
Ross has always been more of a superstar than, say, a real vocal powerhouse. But given her age, Ross proved to be wildly entertaining with her sometimes chirpy voice and cheery attitude. She handled the upbeat songs better than the ballads and, somewhat adorably, mildly (but forcefully) admonished the sound guy during “Don’t Explain” from “Lady Sings the Blues.”
While it would have been great to hear her sing her terrific new single “Turn Up the Sunshine” — a collaboration with Australian psychedelic pop band Tame Impala (!) — she instead did “If the World Just Danced,” a neo-disco track from the new album. She wrapped with a rousing cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and then did some more hawking of the new record and closed with the title track.
Much like fellow 78-year-old Roger Waters did at Target Center in July, Ross proved to be an ageless wonder who still has it after all these years. Here’s to hoping we get to see her again soon.
Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, 23 fire engines reach the spot
New Delhi:
A fire broke out in a pandal in the Rajouri Garden district of New Delhi overnight from Saturday to Sunday.
About 20 fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
The incident reportedly took place around 1:03 a.m. in Vishal enclave near HDFC bank in Rajouri Garden area.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
