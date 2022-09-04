Indiana officer who was shot in the head is transferred to hospice

On a warm, moonless spring evening, a secretive male scorpion set off for a nighttime stroll across the floor of one of California’s most desolate playas in search of food, or perhaps even love.

But as it scurried across the salty clay soil of Soda Lake in San Luis Obispo County, the arachnid encountered rare visitors: a pair of Bay Area high school students waving ultraviolet flashlights. As their rays lit up the predator’s armored flesh, the creature glowed an eerie neon blue.

And, just like that, one of California’s most elusive scorpions has finally put an end to his epic game of hide-and-seek.

Scorpion-loving college students Prakrit Jain, 18, from Los Altos, and Harper Forbes, 19, from nearby Sunnyvale, had been drawn to the rugged Carrizo Plain by a photo of an unnamed, unique-looking scorpion published on the iNaturalist website.

“As soon as we turned on our flashlights and actually saw it, we immediately knew it was an undescribed species,” Jain said of the May 2021 find. “He really looked very different from any other we had seen before.”

Specifically, it was larger than other scorpions of its kind, and its trunk and tail had a darker hue.

They picked up the scorpion and several others in vials, jumped into Jain’s mother’s Honda Pilot, and drove along the bumpy dirt road back to camp.

Soon, with the help of Lauren Esposito, an arachnologist at the California Academy of Sciences, they determined that this previously unknown species had likely existed along the jagged edge of the San Andreas Fault for tens of thousands of years. years. They nicknamed him Soda Paruroctonusa literal reference to the lake he inhabits.

But the couple weren’t quite done discovering new species.

A few months later, the students traveled to the Mojave Desert in Kern County, where they found another hidden species of scorpion, living in a small patch of land along the edge of a similar playa . They named this species Paruroctonus conclususa reference to the Latin word for restricted, closed or confined, describing its fragile little habitat.

Their findings were published recently in ZooKeys Review where the authors argued that the Mojave Desert species should be considered endangered due to its limited range.

Today, Jain and Forbes are freshmen at UC Berkeley and the University of Arizona, respectively. Despite their busy schedules, they say they remain concerned about the survival of their discoveries.

Both P. soda and P. conclusus rely on the soft, alkaline-rich clay soil found near the edge of playas to burrow into, and their survival depends on these playa conditions. But as global warming worsens and exacerbates California’s historic drought, conditions threaten to sap precious soil moisture and put scorpions at risk.

Development is also a threat.

Although P. sodas the house is part of the Carrizo Plain National Monument and is protected from development, P. conclusus’ The house sits in a small area of ​​the Bureau of Land Management property that is open to mining. It is also close to a pair of renewable energy projects.

The Beacon Solar Project in Kern County, owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, threatens the habitat of Paruroctonus conclusussay the students who discovered the species of scorpion. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

An article by Jain, Forbes and Esposito highlights two solar farms near Lake Koehn: the Beacon Solar Project , which is owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Springbok Solar Farm, which contracts with the DWP and also sends power to the city grid. A few kilometers to the south is the new Eland Solar Project , which, when completed in 2023, will also send its electricity to the city grid. Nearby are small farms and towns that the study predicts will see population growth over the next two decades.

“These factors significantly threaten the habitat of Paruroctonus conclusus …not only through direct habitat alteration, but also through indirect downstream effects such as waste generation, groundwater use, and possible changes to the hydrology of the region,” wrote the trio in his study.

There is precedent for development on California playas, Esposito added, pointing to Lake Harper, another playa in the Mojave, about 70 miles south of Lake Koehn, where in the 1980s developers built the one of the largest solar power plants in the world, and another plant in 2014.

“We urge the [Bureau of Land Management] consider the creation of a conservation area for P conclusive …and work to reduce external threats to its habitat,” the study says.

A DWP spokesperson said their projects comply with all federal and state environmental permitting and review requirements, including the health of protected species. DWP said there are currently no pending or proposed projects near Lake Koehn.

8minute Solar Energy, which owns the Springbok farm and is developing the Eland project, said it works closely with state agencies and environmental groups to ensure their projects have “minimal impact on wildlife”. They said they disagreed with the study’s “findings because the 8minute solar projects are not in suitable habitats for the species, as defined by the study itself. “.

Although most Californians care little about the survival of scorpions, conservationists say the disappearance of any species indicates a greater and more widespread imbalance within an ecosystem. Such is the case with deserts, said Cameron Barrows, an ecologist and retired UC Riverside professor who still conducts research on the Mojave Desert from the school’s Palm Desert Center.

“You talk about deserts as an adjective when you refer to food deserts or cultural deserts because there’s not a lot of food or there’s not a lot of culture, and so the deserts have developed this aura in our human culture that there’s very little biodiversity here,” Barrows said. “Surely the opposite is true.”

After rainforests, he said, deserts are the planet’s most biodiverse ecosystems, in terms of animals and plants.

“Humans depend on biodiversity, and if we reduce biodiversity, we reduce our chances of surviving on this planet,” Barrows said. “And scorpions, along with other wildlife, are indicators of extreme levels of biodiversity in the desert.”

Successful conservation efforts focused on scorpions remain rare, however.

Harper Forbes, left, Prakrit Jain, right, and arachnologist Lauren Esposito search for scorpions. (Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences)

The only scorpion species that are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species are a small number of species from Africa that are primarily harvested for the pet trade.

“So in terms of protecting scorpions as a result of habitat destruction or potential destruction, there is no historical precedent anywhere in the world for protecting scorpion species,” Esposito said.

In the meantime, conservation for Jain and Forbes, who both study biology, comes in the form of continuing their nocturnal expeditions in search of new scorpion species.

The work is not without risk, however. Forbes was nicked over 50 times, Jain even more. With no known deadly species of scorpion native to California, most stings are forgetful. Although Jain carries an epinephrine pen on him just in case.

Both normally control arachnids, either by putting them in vials or pinching the last segment of their tails, which Forbes says renders them defenseless.

However, while on a trip to the Mojave Desert, Forbes recalled a sting from a hairy desert scorpion that caused him to lose function in his arms and legs. He felt extreme numbness and tingling. His abdominal muscles began to contract.

Forbes and his mother eventually got out of the desert and found a hotel where he was able to sleep without symptoms. The next day, he was still feeling some residual effects. Even after consulting experts, he was never sure if the normally harmless sting was causing the reaction.

When Forbes and his mother arrived home, it was with fewer specimens than he had hoped. After the sting, he had decided to leave this particular scorpion on the desert floor.