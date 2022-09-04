News
Joe Biden “Enemy of the State”: Donald Trump strikes back
Wilkis Barre, USA:
Former President Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday as he criticized last month’s FBI raid on his Florida home.
Making his first public appearance since the Aug. 8 raid, Trump said the search was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash like no one has ever seen”.
“There can be no more stark example of the very real threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking of any administration in American history,” Trump said.
His suggestion that the Biden administration had overseen the raid goes against longstanding protocols that see the Justice Department and FBI act independently of the White House.
Trump told his cheering supporters at the rally in the town of Wilkes-Barre that the “gross abuse of the law” would produce “a backlash the likes of which no one has ever seen.”
Trump also hit back at Biden’s speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and his Republican supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”
Biden gave the ‘most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,’ Trump tells his supporters
“He’s an enemy of the state. You want to know that,” Trump said.
“The Republicans of the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy,” he continued, alluding to his Make America Great Again movement.
“We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Dylan Cease loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in the 9th, settling for a 1-hit shutout in a 13-0 Chicago White Sox win
Dylan Cease has been nearly unhittable at times this season while putting himself in contention for the American League Cy Young Award.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander flirted with history Saturday night, losing a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning in a 13-0 rout of the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The crowd of 31,655 stood and cheered as the top of the ninth began. Cease began the inning by striking out Caleb Hamilton. Gilberto Celestino filed out to center fielder Adam Engel.
But Luis Arraez, who leads the American League in batting average, singled to right-center on a 1-1 pitch for the Twins’ first hit.
Cease settled his nerves and struck out Kyle Garlick for a one-hit shutout. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, falling just short of becoming the 21st White Sox pitcher to toss a no-hitter.
Before the single, the only Twins to reach base came via walks. Jake Cave did so leading off the third but was erased when Gary Sánchez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
Cease walked Gilberto Celestino with two outs in the sixth but got Luis Arraez to strike out looking to end the inning.
In the seventh, Cease struck out Garlick and Jermaine Palacios and got Jose Miranda to fly out to right field.
Cease began the eighth striking out Nick Gordon. He made a nice play to field a comebacker by Gio Urshela and got Cave to line out to first baseman José Abreu.
Cease, 26, improved to 13-6. He entered Saturday leading the major leagues in strikeouts per nine innings (11.63) and was third in ERA (2.27), fourth in opponents average (.193) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (190).
His remarkable season included a stretch of 14 consecutive start from May 29-Aug. 11 in which he allowed one or zero runs, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
He received offensive support with a four-run first, capped by Eloy Jiménez’s three-run homer. Romy Gonzalez added a three-run blast, the first home run of his major-league career, in the fourth.
The Sox added six runs in the eighth, capped by an Elvis Andrus grand slam against position player Nick Gordon.
()
News
Trump denounces ‘Third World’ raid on his home, says FBI agents searched Barron and Melania’s belongings
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Former President Donald Trump reacted to the recent FBI raid on his Florida home during a Saturday night rally by accusing the Biden administration of “third world” tactics.
“The Biden administration has invaded the home of its main political opponent which is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Trump said at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
Trump continued: “Under a false pretense of a highly political magistrate they chose late in the evening days before the burglary and who trampled on my rights and civil liberties as if our country that we love so much was a third party world nation, we are like a third world nation.”
Trump told the crowd that FBI agents ‘searched’ the closet drawers of his wife and former first lady Melania Trump and “even did a deep and ugly search of my sixteen year old son’s room.”
BIDEN WILL USE ‘FULL FORCE OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’ AGAINST YOU IF YOU DARE TO OPPOSE HIM: GREGG JARRETT
Trump added that FBI agents left “everything they touched in a much different state than it was when it started.”
“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media telling them what to do,” Trump said.
TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ RELEASES MORE DETAILS OF DOCUMENTS TAKEN FROM MAR-A-LAGO
Trump told the crowd that the raid on his home last month was not just an effort to silence him, but an effort to silence his supporters.
“They’re trying to silence me and more importantly they’re trying to silence you, but we won’t be silenced, will we?” Trump said, prompting chants of “USA!” a crowd. “We will never stop telling the truth. We have no choice because we won’t have a country anymore.”
The FBI raided Trump’s property as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed classified national security material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Trump, who was campaigning in Pennsylvania for Republican Senate nominee Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, raised the suspicion that he intended to run for office again. politicians by teasing a possible presidential race.
“We’re leading Biden and everyone else, including Republicans, by record numbers in the polls,” Trump said. “So maybe I should do it again. Maybe he should do it again.”
Fox
News
Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License New Rules: Getting a driving license has become very easy now. Some rules have been changed by the central government, after which the common man will not need to visit RTO for driving license. Let us know its complete process.
New Delhi: Driving License New Rules: There is news of work for the drivers. To get a driving license, you no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stand in long lines. The central government has made the rules for making driving license very easy.
Driving test not required for DL
According to the amendments made in the rules for driving license, now you will not need to give any kind of driving test by visiting RTO. These rules have been notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these rules have also come into force. Due to this they are lying in the waiting list of RTO for driving license, there will be a big relief.
Must go to driving school and take training
According to the information given by the ministry, now you will not have to wait for the test in RTO to get driving license. You can get yourself registered for driving license in any recognized driving training school. They will have to take training from Driving Training School and pass the test there, a certificate will be given to the applicants by the school. On the basis of this certificate, the driving license of the applicant will be issued.
What are the new rules
There are also some guidelines and conditions from the Ministry of Road and Transport regarding training centers. Which includes from the area of training centers to the education of the trainer. Let’s understand this.
1. The authorized agency shall ensure that the training centers for two wheeler, three wheeler and light motor vehicles have at least one acre of land, for the centers for medium and heavy passenger goods vehicles or trailers, two acres will be required.
2. The trainer should be at least 12th class pass and should have at least five years driving experience, should be well versed in traffic rules.
3. The ministry has also prescribed a teaching curriculum. For driving light motor vehicles, the duration of the course will be maximum 4 weeks lasting up to 29 hours. The syllabus of these driving centers will be divided into 2 parts. Theory and Practical.
4. People have to spend 21 hours in learning to drive on basic roads, rural roads, highways, city roads, reversing and parking, uphill and downhill driving etc. The theory part will cover 8 hours of the entire course, it will include understanding road etiquette, road rage, traffic education, understanding the causes of accidents, first aid and driving fuel efficiency.
The post Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
How does a St. Paul school with deaf students and teachers prepare for emergencies? With a color-coded visual system
At most schools, students find out about a fire drill by an alarm wailing. To practice lockdowns, there’s an announcement over the PA system.
But what happens at a school for students who are deaf?
A school in St. Paul implemented a color-coded visual alert system and it has components that all schools could learn from, a state official said.
As students across Minnesota recently returned to school or are about to, safety is on the minds of administrators, staff and parents.
More than 90 percent of 11th-graders in the state said they felt safe in school when they took the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, the most recent data available from the state.
Across the U.S., 44 percent of parents with a child in kindergarten through 12th grade said they feared for their oldest child’s safety at school, according to a poll conducted by Gallup in August. That compares with 34 percent in 2019.
“There’s an enormous amount of pressure on school administrators now to reassure parents, and that reassurance factor has accelerated greatly not only for school officials after Uvalde, but also for law enforcement,” said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, an Ohio-based consulting firm.
Some school districts may react by putting in more visible measures — such as cameras or metal detectors — because administrators can show parents, “See, we’ve increased security here at the school,” Trump said.
However, Trump said many of the best school safety measures are invisible or less visible, including having good relationships, so kids know they can come forward if they see a problem; practicing basic lockdowns and evacuations at different times of the school day; and threat assessments.
GROWING POPULATION LED SCHOOL TO NEW LOCATION
Metro Deaf School in St. Paul began working with Minnesota School Safety Center staff when they were in the process of designing the school’s new building.
Susan Outlaw, the school’s executive director, said she thought it was important to consult with the center because “it wasn’t just a fireman’s perspective, not just a police officer’s perspective, but everybody in the emergency system.”
The School Safety Center is a non-regulatory program within the Homeland Security and Emergency Management division of the state’s Department of Public Safety. Its staff work with hundreds of public, private, charter and tribal K-12 schools, educators and law enforcement across the state every year.
Metro Deaf School moved into its building on Energy Park Drive, near Lexington Parkway, in January 2019 after outgrowing its previous location on Brewster Street off Snelling and Como avenues. The building is 63,000 square feet, about 20,000 square feet bigger than the last school. This is the school’s fourth location — they started in 1993 in a small space in downtown St. Paul with 14 students.
The charter school now serves more than 130 students who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf and blind. The students come from all over the Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin.
The school has served pre-K to 12th-grade students, including opportunities for high schoolers to earn college credits through their classes. This school year, they’ve added programming for infants to pre-K students “because language is critical and plays a critical role in their development,” said Principal Melissa Sweetmilk.
Outlaw said she’s happy to see new students come to the school.
“We have some kids that have never gone off to a sleepover because they don’t have any other friends that are like them, or they have never been invited to a birthday party,” she said. “… It’s nice to see that they come here and they see they’re just like everybody else. … The academic piece is important, but the social-emotional piece is just as important.”
The school employs teachers who are licensed to teach deaf and hard of hearing students, and about 75 of the school’s staff are deaf themselves.
DESIGNING A BUILDING, ALERTS
Before Metro Deaf School moved in, the building had an open workspace with cubicles and high-tech equipment. The school renovation and building of classrooms “changed it dramatically” inside, Outlaw said.
An architect who is deaf worked along with hearing architects to think about how to design every corner and area of the school.
Some of the school’s features include wide hallways that come to a curve instead of a corner, which allows for more sight lines for American Sign Language; letting in more natural light, which is easier on students’ eyes and minimizes vision fatigue; and “Exit” signs illuminated not in red, but green, which is easier for people with visual impairments to see, Outlaw said.
The school’s safety alert system is color-coded to display what’s happening on large monitors positioned in classrooms, hallways and common areas — for instance, if a staff member triggers a tornado drill, the monitors’ screens turn blue, an image of a cyclone is seen and the word “TORNADO” is across the top. The screens turn red in the event of a fire, purple to clear the hallways for a medical emergency, or yellow for a lockdown.
Because the screens are used to show routine messages throughout the school day — such as the lunch menu or congratulating the soccer team on a win — there is a system of strobe lights in the hallways and classrooms to get the attention of students and staff.
“That’s how kids would know ‘You need to look’ (at a TV screen) because the strobe lights don’t go off for any other reason,” Outlaw said.
There are also color-coded lights in restrooms, storage areas and small offices to be used for drills or for emergencies.
The school’s previous location also used a light system, though it only had two colors, for emergency alerts.
Using a visual system could be useful in any school with crowded and loud spaces — such as lunch rooms, gyms or music rooms — because it can be difficult for students and staff to hear an alarm or a PA announcement about an emergency, said Randy Johnson, Minnesota School Safety Center director.
Some schools have incorporated visual signals or flashing lights to indicate that important safety announcements will be given, according to Johnson.
The visual alert system is useful for children too young to read and students who are learning English, Outlaw pointed out.
The Minnesota School Safety Center has also worked with the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, both in Faribault. They have some similar safety measures as Metro Deaf School, according to Johnson.
ANYONE IN SCHOOL CAN PUSH BUTTON FOR LOCKDOWN
Administrators at Metro Deaf School have access on their cellphones to trigger the alert system, as do some other staff members. Teachers in various parts of the building have access to remote controls to set off an alert.
In some hallways, there are red emergency buttons that anyone in the school, including students, can push if a lockdown is needed.
“Our deaf kids are very visual and they see things,” Outlaw said. “… If someone brings $20 that they’re not supposed to have here at school, they know before the teachers know. I feel like kids know, and I think hearing kids do, too.”
Outlaw said they haven’t had to use the buttons, other than for testing, and there have not been instances of students pushing them for a false alarm.
“What’s unique is this is an expansion of what we train throughout the state because some schools are still in a mode where only an administrator can put a school into lockdown,” Johnson said. “We’re encouraging staff members, any staff member to be able to do so. But here at this school, they’ve even expanded enough that students can do it, which is exceptional.”
The alert system cost Metro Deaf School about $58,000 to set up and approximately $3,400 annually.
Under Minnesota law, all schools are required to have at least five lockdown drills, five fire drills and one tornado/severe weather drill per school year.
SCHOOL SAFETY TIPS FOR PARENTS
The Minnesota School Safety Center gives these tips to parents or guardians for the new school year:
- Talk to your children about lockdown, shelter-in-place, fire and severe weather drills to make sure they know how to behave and how to put them into practice if there’s an actual emergency.
- Learn where to access important emergency communication from your children’s schools.
- Encourage students who see suspicious activity to tell an adult or call 911.
News
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3: When is it released in your time zone?
In episode 2 of House of the Dragon, titled The rogue princewe got to see some of the storylines and plotlines that made Game of Thrones so famous. We’ll find out what Episode 3 has in store for us when it airs Sunday night on HBO.
The Game of Thrones prequel is about the Targaryen family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it is based on a book called Fire and Blood which details a civil war around the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the mother of dragons.
As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And U.S know now that it will return for a second season.) It has its predecessor’s former prime time slot: 9:00 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will simultaneously hit streaming services around the world, including HBO Max in the United States.
Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.
When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?
Dragon House airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am the next day. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.
Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services that House of the Dragon will be available on.
Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., September 4.
Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., September 4.
Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., September 5.
Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.
Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., September 5.
Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.
Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., September 5.
Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., September 5.
Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., September 5.
Middle East, NSO: 5:00 a.m. Dubai time on September 5.
Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., September 5.
Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., September 5.
New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., September 5.
Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing the production of Hollywood blockbusters to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.
Thankfully, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Twins barely avoid no-hitter, get crushed by White Sox 13-0
CHICAGO — Well, that didn’t go as hoped.
The Twins sent their big trade deadline acquisition back to the mound to start Saturday’s game against the White Sox, but Tyler Mahle lasted fewer innings than he did in his last start, when he was pulled in the third inning of a victory over Kansas City on Aug. 17.
Then it somehow got worse.
Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run home run off Mahle in a four-run first inning, and the Twins came within an out of being no-hit by Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease in a 13-0 loss to their American League Central Division rival at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Instead of reintroducing Mahle — who was 1-0 with a 2.51 earned-run average in his three starts — for the stretch run, the Twins suffered their worst loss of the season. Cease retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth, Caleb Hamilton and Gilberto Celestino, on a strikeout and flyout to center — sending the announced crowd of 31,655 into a frenzy. But Luis Arraez sliced a liner into center field to break up the no-hit bid.
Cease’s teammates met him at the mound and the crowd cheered his name before he struck out Kyle Garlick for the final out. The Twins have been no-hit 10 times since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the last time when the Angels’ Jered Weaver held them hitless in Anaheim on May 2, 2012.
Mahle (7-7) was pulled after two innings with what the Twins called “right shoulder inflammation,” which was officially what landed Mahle on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 20. The warning sign in that start was the loss of velocity on his pitches, and the same thing happened on Saturday.
In the first inning, Mahle’s four-seam fastball reached 93.7 mph, about his season average, early. By the second, it was down to 87.7. His cutter and splitter velocities dropped, as well – from 83.9 mph to 81.6 and 87.6 to 83.2, respectively.
Second baseman Nick Gordon moved to the mound for the eighth inning and gave up six runs, four on Elvis Andrus’ grand slam, before being replaced by rookie infielder Jermaine Palacios, activated before the game when Jorge Polanco (knee) went on the injured list.
Aaron Sanchez relieved Mahle and gave the Twins five desperately needed innings of relief, but the right-hander allowed three runs in the fourth inning on a home run by No. 9 hitter Romy Gonzalez, who took an 0-2 pitch into the left field bleachers for his first career home run to make it 7-0.
Meanwhile, after cranking out 11 hits in Friday night’s 4-3 loss, the Twins couldn’t buy one off Cease, hitless through eight innings. The only base runner the White Sox right-hander allowed was Gilberto Celestino, who drew a two-out walk in the sixth. Cease (13-6) faced the minimum in the other eight innings he pitched.
After five innings, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced shortstop Carlos Correa with rookie Jermaine Palacios, activated before the game when Jorge Polanco (knee) went on the injured list, and right fielder Max Kepler with Kyle Garlick.
Joe Biden “Enemy of the State”: Donald Trump strikes back
Dylan Cease loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in the 9th, settling for a 1-hit shutout in a 13-0 Chicago White Sox win
Trump denounces ‘Third World’ raid on his home, says FBI agents searched Barron and Melania’s belongings
Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
How does a St. Paul school with deaf students and teachers prepare for emergencies? With a color-coded visual system
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3: When is it released in your time zone?
Twins barely avoid no-hitter, get crushed by White Sox 13-0
New Roof Repair Program Launched for East Tampa Residents – Tampa Bay Now
Outdoors: Teen embraces wilderness life during canoe trip through Ely-based camp
Kl Rahul, Avesh Khan take center stage as rivals arch-lock horns for second time
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”