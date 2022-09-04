News
Jordan Nobbs reveals ‘tough times’ but excited for Lionesses return and targets Arsenal silverware alongside Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs says it’s a privilege to return to the English setup after winning Euro 2022.
It’s been a tough summer for Nobbs, who missed the European Championships through injury after spraining a knee ligament in May for Arsenal against Aston Villa.
England went on to win their first major tournament in front of a home crowd, with Nobbs’ Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy all making Wiegman’s Euro squad.
To make matters worse, this isn’t the first time Nobbs has been ruled out of a major tournament due to injury, after also missing the World Cup in 2019 after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.
It’s hard not to feel sorry for the 29-year-old after her bad luck with injuries and speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, the midfielder candidly revealed she has to take time off from football this summer to concentrate on his mental health.
Speaking about his call-up to England, Nobbs said: “It’s a huge honour. You feel like a big kid every time you get that call and that’s exactly how I felt again. It’s a real privilege to be part of this team and I feel like I worked hard and I’m just happy to be in the team again and I hope I perform well.
“There was no guarantee that I was going to be selected [for the European Championships]. I think the hardest thing was not being in shape to be in those camps that came before to at least give me the best opportunity to get into them.
“This is actually my third injury tournament. I have faced setbacks before. I went to the games because I wanted to show that I’m completely behind [the team]whether you are a beginner, on the bench or just a member of this team.
SHOCKING
Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp
REGRET
Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard
ADJUST
Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record
RAGE
Brentford troll Marsch with tweet as Leeds boss is sent off for ‘stropping and moaning’
OUCH
‘It could break his leg’ – Lampard stunned Van Dijk escaped ‘pure red card’ at Everton
wrong
Van Bronckhorst ‘could have been sacked at half-time’ for ‘ridiculous’ Rangers display
“My injuries were just really bad timing. I think mentally I went through some really tough times. It’s like, ‘Oh my god, is this happening again?’ And probably this one, I took time away from football because my mental health is important and I needed a break.
“That love for football and wearing an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, that’s what always keeps me coming back and that’s my motivation every time.”
Two players who will not be involved for England are Ellen White and Jill Scott, who announced their retirement from football last week after helping the Lionesses win the Euros in the summer.
Scott and White have both won all England domestic honors during their careers and Nobbs believes the duo should be remembered as legends of the game for years to come.
“I was lucky enough to play with Ellen at Arsenal and in England and Jill in England and they are top professionals, good people and whenever it comes to football and you see stats like what they have is only for people who work as hard as they do and are good in the environment and teach others and support each other along the way,” she continued.
“They were real heroes in the game and we will miss them dearly. But I hope they have fun now and take the time to enjoy the times they had because they deserve it. really.
“It’s just about remembering that they were the ones who got us football in a better place.
“They are the ones who graft when no one is watching and I know they would both have made runs whether they were in training or not. They were the kind of people who were proud to play football and very motivated. I think that’s right [about] remembering them as the true great figures of women’s football.
After her absence with England, Nobbs will then focus on club football with Arsenal who missed out on the Women’s Super League title to Chelsea by a single point last season.
Jonas Eidevall’s side kick off the season with a tricky trip to Manchester City, before facing Brighton and rivals Tottenham Hotspur – in a match to be played at the Emirates Stadium – at home in the first month of the season.
The Gunners have brought in goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese and striker Lina Hurtig so far, but the biggest news is that star striker Vivianne Miedema will remain with the club after extending his contract earlier this summer.
“[Miedema’s] a top player with incredible talent,” Nobbs concluded.
“Score goals for fun. Anytime you keep people like her on board, it’s only going to help us in training or on the pitch. She will be an integral part of the team this year.
“We want to win trophies. Arsenal’s history is about bringing back the silverware and that’s exactly our goal. We don’t go into this season thinking, ‘Ah, it will be great if we finish second again.’ We want to finish first and we want to be in the cup final and lift FA Cup trophies.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Chris Roemer: Migrants crossing the border play us for suckers | COMMENTARY
I saw news footage recently of migrants getting off a bus in New York City, cameras rolling, their fists held high in celebration. One of the migrants reached for cash being offered by someone in the crowd gathered to greet them. The migrants were quickly ushered to shelters where presumably they were enrolled in every welfare benefit available to people in this country illegally to help ease their transition to life in America.
Unfortunately, like other big city progressive mayors who embrace the sanctuary city designation, Eric Adams only wants to virtue signal about what he says is America’s obligation to assist those crossing the southern border illegally. He doesn’t want to actually do anything to help the migrants. That’s someone else’s problem.
Mayor Adams may not welcome the migrants’ presence in his city, but you wouldn’t know it by the greeting this busload of people received when they arrived in New York. Honestly, if one didn’t know any better, it would be easy to conclude the footage was of a victorious football team returning home after winning the Super Bowl.
I wonder what impact these images have when they are seen by others still at home south of the border and considering whether or not they should risk a trip to the United States?
My Aunt Maria was born and raised in Costa Rica. After years of filling out forms, paying large fees, meeting with government officials, studying for her citizen test, and waiting her turn, she became an American citizen. It was one of the proudest days of her life.
Aunt Maria, now in her sixties, lives in Florida, not far from Orlando, where she has many Hispanic friends and acquaintances. She also works with the public, which affords her insight into the thinking of Florida’s Spanish-speaking community. Aunt Maria will tell you that community is incredulous when it sees America’s attitude toward the current stream of migrants crossing the border.
They simply cannot believe the United States is willing to throw so much money at these folks. Not only are the migrants allowed to stay in the country, we make it financially possible for them to live relatively comfortable lives.
Aunt Maria will tell you, and what surprises Hispanics most, though, is the U.S. government’s willingness to offer illegal migrants benefits that are not even available to American citizens, and that we prioritize the need of migrants ahead of the needs of our own people.
America’s homeless are particularly perplexing for them. They look at the growing number of dispossessed outcasts living on the streets and wonder why the money being given to migrants isn’t instead used to help them.
Aunt Maria will tell you bluntly, many migrants and Florida’s Hispanic community generally, think Americans are a bunch of suckers. Yet if we’re willing to throw money at them, they’re perfectly willing to accept it.
The word is out. Come to America. Sure, there are grave risks getting here, but if you make it, the benefits you’ll receive upon entering the United States are almost beyond belief. It’s just too good to resist.
Millions of people see a window of opportunity to gain entry into the United States. There is no need to wait in line and do it legally. All you have to do is somehow make it to the southern border, and you’re in, and that’s exactly what’s happening, no matter how often President Biden and those who speak on his behalf lie about it.
An entire industry has blossomed to facilitate the flow of people north. America has put out the welcome mat, and the drug cartels are taking full advantage of the chaos.
Not only are the cartels paid for their trouble, once here many migrants remain beholden to them for years. Cartel members are also quite happy to exploit their position to sexually abuse woman and children along the way. With ICE overwhelmed by the sheer number of people entering the country illegally, it is much easier for the cartels to smuggle in the Fentynal and other drugs, which are killing our children by the thousands.
Trump tried to deal with the problem by building a wall and warning countries complicit in the flow north of migrants that they would be held accountable and pay a price if they didn’t take steps to stop it. Despite Democrats fighting him every step of the way, his efforts worked, and the number of people entering the country illegally dropped dramatically.
What, exactly, has Biden done?
I’m not sure he’s done anything. The number of people seeking to cross the southern border illegally this year has topped two million. That’s already an annual record, and there are still several months left in the year. If Biden is doing anything, it doesn’t seem to be working. I suspect that’s by design.
To his credit, Biden recently decided it would be a good idea to finish a section of Trump’s border wall. It seems the president is now concerned people from around the world are taking advantage of the fact construction of the wall was never completed and are slipping into the country unawares. Some of these people might not be the kind of individuals we really want here. You know, people with known ties to terrorist organizations, sexual predators, that kind of thing.
Unfortunately, President Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, felt the need to assert Biden is not building a wall, he is just “cleaning up the mess the prior administration made.”
I have no problem with Biden’s newfound grasp of the obvious. What’s irksome is his refusal to admit he was wrong in the first place. Why can’t he just say it? A wall isn’t racist. A wall isn’t immoral. A wall is necessary if we are to control who is coming into the country. Instead, the administration feels the need to lie about having to clean up a mess left by the former president.
It seems to me the only people satisfied with the status quo are progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilan Omar, and their merry band of unruly children, whose attitude toward illegal immigration is the more the merrier. These feather brains have the president in a bind. He needs their votes for other things, and the feather brains know it.
So, nothing gets done, and the flood of migrants, and drugs, and criminals, and people who are a threat to our national security continues unabated.
Maybe we really are a bunch of suckers.
Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at [email protected]
()
News
Body camera footage showing the death of Donovan Lewis by police has been released by authorities
Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events leading up to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.
“Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends,” Rex Elliott, the Lewis family’s attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. “Certainly he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and he loved a lot.”
Members of the Lewis family stood close together, some covering their ears and looking away as body camera footage played on a screen during the press conference.
“There is no doubt that excessive lethal force was recklessly used by Officer Anderson when he shot and killed an unarmed black man,” Elliott said.
Columbus police said they attended Lewis’ apartment in the Columbus, Ohio, Hilltop neighborhood around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to arrest him on three separate counts: domestic violence , assault and mishandling a firearm.
When police arrived, they identified themselves and stood outside the flat for about eight minutes asking those inside to come out, footage shows.
Two people eventually walk out of the apartment and the police enter with a K-9, finding Lewis in bed, the video shows.
Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department and K-9 unit, appeared to open fire almost immediately after police opened the door to the bedroom where Lewis was sleeping.
In the footage, Lewis is seen raising his hands as he lies in bed. Anderson is then seen firing the only shot.
“Officer Anderson opened the door and almost immediately fired a shot into the bedroom as Donovan tried to get out of bed,” Elliot said. “Donovan was unarmed and complying with police orders to leave his room when he was shot in cold blood by Constable Anderson.”
Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Lewis appeared to be holding something in her hand, but only a vape pen was found on her bed and there was no sight of a weapon, during the a press conference held Tuesday by city officials following the shooting.
Lewis’ family plans to file a lawsuit against Anderson and the city of Columbus, according to Elliott.
“They want this officer to be punished, not allowed to go out on the streets anymore,” Elliott said.
Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Mark Collins, the attorney representing Anderson, released a statement Thursday obtained by ABC News, calling for a “thorough investigation.”
“When analyzing shootings involving police officers, we must look at the totality of the circumstances, and we are expressly prohibited from using 20/20 hindsight, because unlike all of us, officers do not have the luxury of thinking in their armchair when faced with volatile and fast-moving encounters in dangerous situations,” Collins said.
A study published in February 2021 showed that Franklin County, Ohio — which encompasses Columbus — has one of the highest rates of police shootings in Ohio and the nation.
The study, conducted by the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, ranked Franklin County 18th among the 100 most populous counties nationally on average for annual police-related deaths.
In Columbus, there have been 62 shootings involving Columbus police officers since 2018, including the Lewis shooting. Of those 62 shootings, 19 resulted in one death, according to data from Columbus Police and the Columbus Dispatch.
ABC News
News
Mike Preston: For confident Ravens defensive line, results speak louder than words | COMMENTARY
When Anthony Weaver was asked about his confidence in the Ravens being able to mount an interior pass rush, he flashed his boyish grin and then nodded his head in approval.
We’ll see if that optimism becomes reality.
Weaver, the team’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach, has one of the top position groups on the roster when it comes to talent, experience and youth. He has to piece it all together while trying to provide the Ravens with one of their biggest offseason needs: pressure up the middle. A year ago, the Ravens (8-9) allowed 57 sacks and collected only 34.
“I’m extremely comfortable in it because of the players we have,” Weaver said of the Ravens’ pass rush. “There are guys like, shoot, Calais Campbell — he’s got 90-something [93 1/2] career sacks — Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh — I think you’re going to see the best version of him this year — and then you’ve got other guys that are on the come [up], like Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington.
“So, I feel extremely confident in our ability to get there; we’ve practiced that way and I think you’ve seen it so far in the preseason, and you’ll see the dividends of that work come game day.”
The Ravens appear to have more versatile linemen as opposed to the one-dimensional pass rushers or basic run-stoppers of the past. The team has traditionally been strong against the run — they were ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season, allowing an average of 84.5 rushing yards per game — but it was almost meaningless when they allowed a league-high 278.9 passing yards per game. Injuries can be blamed for some of that. So can a lack of pressure on the quarterback.
Maybe that has changed. The Ravens now have two nose tackles who can rush the passer. Veteran Michael Pierce is strong and powerful enough to collapse the pocket, while rookie Travis Jones has quick feet, strong hands and loads of potential. Like Pierce, he should be able to force quarterbacks to move or step up in the pocket.
The key is getting both of those players in game shape. Jones weighs 334 pounds and is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained ankle. Pierce weighs 355 pounds and doesn’t appear to be in top game shape yet.
Weaver disagrees.
“That kid is incredible,” Weaver said of Jones, “so the same youthful enthusiasm you see out here on the football field, he attacks the training room the same way. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him defy the odds of the timetable they’ve given him. He’s not a kid I’m counting out.”
As for Pierce?
“I think he is 100% right now,” Weaver said. “If you put on the practice tape, he’s all over the film, just constantly around the quarterback, in the backfield and keeping our guys clean. So, it’s just a matter of us letting him loose now to the rest of the public.”
Right now, let’s just say Weaver is a wishful thinker. Pierce struggled with his weight during his last year in Baltimore in 2019 and was once told to leave practice because coach John Harbaugh thought he wasn’t in shape to play. In July 2020, Pierce opted out of the season with the Minnesota Vikings because of COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, he played in only six games and suffered an elbow injury that eventually put him on injured reserve.
With Jones missing some time, it will probably take another week or two for the third-round pick to improve his conditioning.
It’s great to be confident, but even better when the talent is proven.
Madubuike has done everything well in his first two seasons to earn a starting job at tackle. He reshaped his body — no more baby fat — and his exceptional quickness can disrupt running plays and allow him to gain a step on offensive linemen in pass protection. This should be Madubuike’s breakout season.
Campbell is the on-the-field teacher, almost a requirement in every position group. He is still good enough to win one-on-one matchups and disrupt passing lanes with those outstretched arms rising from his 6-foot-8, 307-pound frame.
Now in his 15th season, Campbell has become a valuable sounding board for Weaver. However, he’s missed five games in the past two seasons because of COVID and various injuries. The Ravens might have to put him on a snap count, especially early in the season.
“He can take in everything from a presnap perspective and use it to his advantage, where a lot of younger players can’t,” Weaver said of Campbell. “So, some of that disruption that you see is certainly his talent, but it’s also just his ‘FBI’ [football intelligence] and knowing when to take those moves.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Calais, so guys like him, whether it was the J.J. Watts I’ve been around, the Kyle Williams’, I’m going to let them do their thing. I’m always going to refine and tweak and make sure that everything is right. You’re always making sure the car is in alignment and it’s going straight, but they have the things that will work for them, and I’m just trying to make sure I can mold what we do around that.”
The Ravens kept five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, including Washington, and later re-signed veteran end Brent Urban. They also signed Isaiah Mack, a preseason standout, to the practice squad.
During training camp, the defensive line appeared to have the right chemistry.
“Those guys that are all in their third year, they feel the kinship, that they all want to go out there and prove themselves, and they’ve had some incredible leadership that they’ve taken bits and nuggets from — all of them,” Weaver said. “And now to see it kind of all come together, I think you’re going to see the absolute best version of them all.”
We’ll see.
()
News
GOP steps up fight against citizen ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions this year supporting proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, guarantee abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan.
Still, voters may not have a say because Republican officials or judges blocked November election proposals, citing faulty wording, procedural loopholes or insufficient petition signatures.
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and Arizona tabled constitutional amendments on the ballot proposing to make it harder to approve citizens’ initiatives in the future.
The Republican backlash against the initiative process is part of a years-long trend that has gained momentum as Democratic-aligned groups have increasingly used petitions to coerce public votes on issues. which Republican-led legislatures opposed. In reliable Republican Missouri, for example, voters approved initiatives to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuana. A move to allow recreational cannabis is facing a legal challenge from an anti-drugs campaigner seeking to eliminate it from the November ballot.
Some Democrats argue that Republicans are subverting the will of the people by making the ballot initiative process more difficult.
“What’s happening right now is just a web of technicalities to thwart the process in states where voters are using the tool of the people to make immediate positive change in their lives,” said Chris Melody Fields Figueredo, executive director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, which has worked with progressive groups sponsoring the blocked initiatives.
“This is not how our democracy should work,” she added.
Republicans who have erected barriers to initiative petitions argue that they are protecting the integrity of the legislative process from well-funded interest groups trying to tilt state policies in their favor.
“I think the Legislative Assembly is a much purer way to get things done and it represents the people much better, rather than having this jungle where you just throw it on the ballot,” said said South Dakota State Rep. Tim Goodwin, who has always targeted the initiative process with restrictions.
About half of the states allow citizens’ initiatives, in which petitioners can bypass a legislature to submit proposed laws or constitutional changes directly to voters. But executive or judicial officials often still have a role to play in the process, usually by certifying that ballot wording is clear and accurate and that petition distributors have collected enough valid signatures from registered voters.
In Michigan last week, two Republican members of the bipartisan Council of State Canvassers blocked moves to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and expand voting opportunities. Each measure had far more than the required 425,000 signatures. But GOP board members said the ballot measure had unclear wording and the abortion measure was flawed with spacing issues that crumpled some words together.
Supporters appealed both rulings to the Michigan Supreme Court, which consists of a majority of Democratic-appointed justices.
The Arkansas Supreme Court, whose justices run in nonpartisan elections, is considering an appeal of an August ruling blocking a move that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
The State Board of Election Commissioners, which has only one Democrat among its many Republicans, determined the ballot title was misleading because it did not mention it would repeal power limits in an existing provision. on medical marijuana. Because the deadline for certifying initiative titles has passed, the Supreme Court allowed the measure on the general election ballot pending a decision on whether votes will be counted.
A lawsuit filed by supporters of the initiative argues that a 2019 law passed by the Republican-led Legislature violates the Arkansas Constitution by allowing the council to reject ballot papers.
“The (initiative) process in Arkansas has become more and more difficult with each cycle as the legislature adds more and more requirements,” said Steve Lancaster, attorney at Responsible Growth Arkansas, which sponsors the Marijuana Amendment.
It would become even more difficult if voters backed an amendment that was legislatively returned in the November ballot that would require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated ballot measures or future constitutional amendments.
In Arizona, the mostly Republican-appointed Supreme Court recently blocked a proposed constitutional amendment that would have extended early voting and limited lobbyist giveaways to lawmakers. The measure also would have specifically barred the Legislature from nullifying presidential election results, something some Republicans had explored after President Donald Trump lost in 2020.
After a lower court initially ruled the measure could make it onto the November ballot, the Arizona high court ordered the judge to reconsider. Then he upheld a subsequent decision rejecting enough petition signatures to prevent the initiative from qualifying for the ballot.
Also on the ballot are several other amendments returned by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature. These measures would limit initiatives to a single topic, require a supermajority of 60% to approve tax proposals and expand the power of the Legislative Assembly to modify initiatives approved by voters.
The proposals come after Republicans in Arizona spent the past decade enacting laws making it harder to get citizens’ initiatives on the ballot. State laws now require that petition sheets be printed accurately and prohibit the use of a photocopier to create new ones. Other laws require paid circulators to include their registration number on each petition sheet, have it notarized, and check a box indicating that they have been paid.
“The effect is to make it a lot harder, a lot more expensive to get the signatures to put any of these proposals on the ballot,” said Terry Goddard, a Democrat who served as the state’s attorney general. from 2003 to 2011.
After years of trying, Goddard finally got through an initiative this year that would require nonprofit groups that spend large sums on elections to reveal their donors.
Earlier this summer, South Dakota voters rejected a measure that would have made it harder to pass tax and spending initiatives. The Republican-led Legislature’s proposal would have required a 60% vote to raise taxes or spend more than a certain amount of money. Voters rejected the measure by 67%.
“It seems like a way to suppress voters. honestly,” Joshua Matzner, a Democrat, said after voting against.
___
Associated Press writers Bob Christie in Phoenix and Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP for full midterm election coverage at and on Twitter,
yahoo
News
How I spent my summer vacation: A look at what some east metro kids did this summer
How did east metro kids spend their summer vacation, and more importantly, what did they learn?
We asked that question to a group of them, ages 6 to 17.
Their responses ranged from gaining insight into how to lead an all-girl Boy Scouts troop to overcoming a fear of heights by soaring 22 feet off the ground on a flying trapeze, hiking in northern Norway and carting produce around a farm share warehouse.
HIKING IN THE LAND OF THE VIKINGS
After completing an immersive course in Norwegian through Minneapolis-based Concordia Language Villages, elementary school students Asa and Cora Korsberg of St Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood spent the summer exploring Tromsø, a city in northern Norway.
The siblings have been to visit their grandparents in Norway before, but this is the first time the kids have been old enough to participate in breathtaking mountainside hikes, long sojourns to waterfalls and visits to the Korsberg family farm, said their father, Andrew Korsberg, who works for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“The summers are way colder here, and they don’t really have thunderstorms like St. Paul does,” said Asa, 10, in a recent online interview from far across the Atlantic. “And it’s light outside at night in the summers here.”
Asa attended a Norwegian summer camp where he learned to fish for wild cod and made local friends. He began picking up the language, however slowly, but without too much trouble. But most people in Norway speak English anyway, he said.
Cora, 7, said her favorite adventure was a spontaneous visit to a dogsledding center. There was no snow for a dogsled ride, but she got to “snuggle husky puppies,” she said.
The kids have dual citizenship, but in order to keep it into adulthood, they have to spend a cumulative six months in Norway. “So this summer is helping them build towards that, too,” Andrew said.
— Isabel Saavedra-Weiss
THE SUMMER OF FLYING TRAPEZE
Ainsley Collins, 11, of West St. Paul spent the first half of August learning to maneuver nearly two-dozen feet off the ground, and making friends along the way.
Located in St. Paul, near Payne Boulevard off East Minnehaha Avenue, the Twin Cities Trapeze Center aims to make the art of flying trapeze and other circus skills safe and accessible for kids and adults alike, regardless of experience level. This summer’s day camps for youths ages 8 to 17 enrolled dozens of students, with the goal of teaching trapeze, stilts, silk stunts and more.
Ainsley said she overcame her fear of heights through the camp, after she was panicked on the first day to get up on the platform that sits 22½ feet above the ground. Now, after embracing the thrill of swinging through the air and her fears conquered, “it feels like you’re flying … it’s amazing,” she said.
Ainsley learned that gaining the skills of a circus performer doesn’t require fancy costumes or peak flexibility.
“It’s just a really safe community, and I enjoy making friends with the people here,” she said. “They’re all very supportive.”
— Nina Thompson
SHE’S A TOP-SEED BOY SCOUT
Twyla Paska, 16, has gone where no St. Paul girl has ever gone before: to the top tier of the Boy Scouts.
Paska, who will be a junior at Central High School this fall, is a founding member of Troop 7091, the all-girls Boy Scouts troop based out of St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. She became the city’s first female Eagle Scout this summer after completing a final project that involved building climbing trees for cats.
Girls have been invited to join the Boy Scouts of America since February 2019, and Paska has served with zeal.
Starting at the age of 13, she made her way up through seven ranks to reach the Boy Scouts of America’s highest. A scout must earn 21 merit badges to be named an Eagle Scout; Paska earned 36.
Paska’s Eagle project was to build five cat trees and one prototype for the Lakeville-based nonprofit Kitty Revolution, a volunteer-based, no-kill cat shelter. She is currently planning her Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, which will be held in September.
“I always kind of like doing things that people don’t expect you to do,” said Paska, whose other passions have included taekwondo and robotics.
There are currently 14 scouts in Troop 7091, and two others are soon expected to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
— Soraya Keiser
DREAM SUMMER PLAYING SOCCER
Carlos Leatherman didn’t have a pinch-me moment this summer. It was more of a playful punch.
The 17-year-old joined Minnesota United’s youth soccer academy in 2017 and has blossomed this summer, playing on the Loons’ developmental team in the MLS NEXT Pro league. In July, the team announced that Leatherman had been picked for the league’s All-Star Game in Blaine.
“It was a bit unusual. I checked my phone and a notification had popped up,” Leatherman said. “It was a bit anti-climatic, but cool to get.” He immediately told his father, Gary, and received an excited jab over the big news.
In the showcase game, the outside defender from St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood had a slick dribble past a defender, and a highlight clip of the play went viral on social media, with nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram.
With soccer being a full-time commitment, Leatherman hasn’t had much of a summer vacation before he begins his senior year at Central High School.
“That is what I’ve asked for and there isn’t a better way to spend my summer than with a great group of guys and a great coaching staff,” he said.
Leatherman has committed to play collegiate soccer at St. Louis University in fall 2023, but maintains his dream of one day playing for the Loons in Major League Soccer.
— Andy Greder
THE BOOKSTORE, A WELCOMING PLACE TO PRAY
Deego Nur, 15, of St. Paul spent the summer connecting with her faith in ways she never has before. As a Somali Muslim born in the United States, religion is an important part of Nur’s daily life, but at the Rabata Cultural Center, it was all-encompassing.
Located in an unassuming Arden Hills outlet mall, the cultural center is a bookstore and event space focused on Muslim culture and community. It’s also the headquarters of the Ribaat Academic Institute, which offers online learning to adult Muslim women around the world.
Nur — a rising sophomore at Higher Ground Academy in St. Paul — landed at Rabata through the city of St. Paul’s summer Right Track youth internship program.
From 12 to 5 p.m. three or four days a week, Nur and the other interns set up for events, worked the register and packaged books for delivery in the back, all while being in a faith-centered environment. The institute’s many far-flung students would sometimes swing by to see the headquarters in person. She met visitors from Bosnia, Norway, Singapore and elsewhere.
But even when there was a lot of work to be done, prayer still took priority.
Muslims pray five times a day, and typically two or three of those times occur while Rabata is open. When it’s time to pray, employees and interns do not need to clock out. They are able to step back from and later resume their work seamlessly.
“This is a place that prioritizes that,” Nur said. “In some places, you wouldn’t see a lot of people prioritize your prayer. That kind of built my confidence.”
Nur hopes that she can carry that confidence with her as she leaves Rabata and continues with school and her everyday life.
— Soraya Keiser
PENNING ‘THE PIPER’S MOUNTAIN’
Imagine the survivor’s guilt of the crippled boy who was left behind when the Pied Piper lured away the unsuspecting children of Hamelin. Now add music, a heroic journey to find and free his peers and more than a pinch of faith.
Evangelyn Hill spent more than a year and a half scripting her all-youth musical, “The Piper’s Mountain,” but it took months to dawn on the Lake Elmo teen that songwriting wasn’t her forte.
For help, Hill, 17, turned to the Young Writer’s Workshop, an online writing forum for Christian teens and twentysomethings, where she befriended Debbie Coll, a college student and composer from Melbourne, Australia.
On Aug. 19 through Aug. 21, following nearly three months of rehearsals, the Stillwater Evangelical Free Church debuted their dramatic musical, which featured some 17 young people ages 5 to 15 and ran 2½ hours with intermission. Hill wrote, produced and directed, and cast her younger brother and sister in lead roles.
— Frederick Melo
WORKING THE GOOD ACRE
Courtney Smith, 17, a rising senior at Champlin Park High School, sought out a job through the city’s Right Track youth internship program. Smith indicated she’d like to do something outdoorsy and hands-on, so the city matched her with the Good Acre, a nonprofit that supports local farmers through programs like farm shares while improving community-wide access to locally grown produce.
Smith spent most of the summer working directly with fresh produce — weighing, packaging and carting veggies around the Good Acre warehouse on Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights. Her favorite part of the job was making it easier for people to pick up healthy food.
“I think it’s really important to know where your food comes from,” she said. “A lot of store-bought food is processed. Are they spraying stuff on it to make it last longer?”
Her family instilled in her the value of healthy eating, and she said she can see herself continuing to work in farming and food systems later in life.
— Claire Nelson
MY MOM, THE LIBRARY WORKER
Clay sculpting and virtual reality in the “FunLab” on Mondays. Ukulele lessons on Wednesdays. Book clubs. Story hours. And a whole lot of time with mom.
For 9-year-old Imran Moran, being the son of the youth programming specialist at St. Paul’s Rondo Library comes with benefits. Imran, of St. Paul, shadowed his mother, Faisa Aden, at work up to three times per week this summer, visiting the Dale Street library whenever a compelling activity popped up, which was often.
“It’s the funnest library that I’ve ever been to,” said Imran, ticking off the names of other St. Paul libraries he’s visited, none of which holds a candle in his eyes. “There’s more stuff to do here. There’s toys to play with, and computers, and the different varieties of books.”
The FunLab, a STEAM drop-in program that meets for an hour Monday afternoons in a library activity room, introduced Imran to everything from virtual-reality gaming through a VR headset to traditional arts and crafts. His colorful beaded tchotchke creation now helps his mom spot her key ring from afar.
“If there’s programs like ukulele camp happening, I ask him if he’s interested,” said Aden, who frequently staffs the Rondo Library’s front desk. “And he’s usually interested.”
— Frederick Melo
News
Ankara accuses Athens of violating its airspace – RT in French
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece, accused of violating Turkish airspace, which Athens denies. In the midst of renewed Greek-Turkish tensions, the Head of State did not hesitate to stir up the painful history between the two neighbors.
New pass of arms between Ankara and Athens, against a backdrop of alleged violation of airspace. From Samsun, on the shores of the Black Sea, where the Turkish aviation festival is held, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has bluntly warned the Greeks.
“Hey Greece, look at the story. If you continue, you will pay a high price,” he said on September 3, reports AFP. A “high price” that the Greeks will have to pay if their aircraft continue to violate Turkish airspace and “harass” Turkish aircraft in the Aegean Sea. Remarks which echo the recent Turkish accusations against the Greek anti-aircraft defense.
Hey, Greece, look at the story. If you carry on, you will pay a high price
On August 28, sources within the Turkish Ministry of Defense claimed that five days earlier, Hellenic S-300 systems had “locked” Turkish F-16s “on a reconnaissance mission” west of the island of Rhodes. “Hostile acts”, according to the rules of engagement of NATO, denounced these same sources. Accusation categorically denied by Athens. In return, the Turkish Ministry of Defense is preparing to communicate to the Atlantic Alliance and “to the Ministers of Defense of the Member States” radar recordings proving its statements.
A traditionally contentious relationship
Greeks and Turks regularly accuse each other of violating their respective airspaces, the current layout of the maritime borders between Greece and Turkey being the source of almost daily tensions. According to the count kept by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Greeks have violated Turkish airspace 256 times since the beginning of the year, 33 times their maritime space and harassed Turkish combat aircraft 158 times.
In May, it was the Greeks who gave voice, denouncing an “unprecedented violation of Greek sovereignty by two Turkish fighter planes.” The Greek Foreign Ministry considered this to be a “clear escalation of Turkish provocation” which “violates the fundamental rules of international law” by undermining the cohesion of NATO and constituting a clear threat to the European Union at a critical time”.
In the past, these incidents have led to slippages, such as in October 1996 when a Greek Mirage 2000 shot down a Turkish F-16. The aircraft was moving between the Hellenic island of Chios and the Turkish coasts, less than seven kilometers apart from each other. A fine maritime area over which Athens and Ankara both consider themselves entitled to apply their sovereignty.
“We can arrive suddenly at night”
After a lull at the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine, tensions between the two neighbors returned to a crescendo this summer, especially after Ankara’s announcement of its desire to grant drilling permits in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean.
Earlier, in June, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would not meet any more Greek officials, tearing up a 2010 bilateral agreement supposed to develop cooperation between the two countries. To justify this decision, the Turkish president accused Greek officials of not “being honest”, accusing Athens of arming the Aegean islands.
An accusation that he did not fail to reiterate on September 3: “Your occupation of the islands [proches de la Turquie] does not bind us in any way. When the time comes, we will do what is necessary. We can arrive suddenly at night, ”launched the Turkish president, who pushed the historical comparison. “We have one word for Greece: don’t forget Izmir.” A reference to the zone of influence that the Treaty of Sèvres had granted to the Greeks in Western Anatolia, at the end of the First World War.
The landing of Greek troops in Izmir (then Smyrna) in May 1919 then led to the uprising of the Turkish army under the aegis of Moustafa Kemal and the advent of the Turkish Republic. In September 1922, Turkish nationalists recaptured the city from the Greeks. A fire – for which the belligerents blame each other – then destroyed several districts of the city and led to the death of several thousand inhabitants, mainly Christians.
RT All Fr Trans
Jordan Nobbs reveals ‘tough times’ but excited for Lionesses return and targets Arsenal silverware alongside Vivianne Miedema
Chris Roemer: Migrants crossing the border play us for suckers | COMMENTARY
Body camera footage showing the death of Donovan Lewis by police has been released by authorities
Mike Preston: For confident Ravens defensive line, results speak louder than words | COMMENTARY
GOP steps up fight against citizen ballot initiatives
How I spent my summer vacation: A look at what some east metro kids did this summer
Ankara accuses Athens of violating its airspace – RT in French
Strong emotions before the start of the trial of the July 14 attack in Nice
Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to throw a new party at Jammu Rally today
A USC sorority has gone viral on TikTok. Here’s why they say it was a good thing
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”