latest news 1 person dead, 3 rescued after boat sinks off Catalina Island
One person drowned and three others were rescued early Saturday when a boat took on water and sank off Catalina Island, authorities said.
The incident happened near Two Harbors, in the northwest of the island.
Los Angeles County Fire Department rescuers were dispatched to the area just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to LA County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. First responders found one person dead, a woman in her late 50s or early 60s; a casualty; and two other uninjured people.
“The boat was sinking and we went over there and that’s what we found,” Peters said. The injured person was taken to Catalina Hospital, according to Peters.
Authorities have not yet determined whether the woman died from drowning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said.
The 40-foot pleasure boat was already underwater when sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Medrano said. The cause of the vessel’s distress is not yet known.
The sheriff’s department will investigate.
This is a developing story.
Ted Cruz returns to New Hampshire to back Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial home race
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ted Cruz of Texas will travel to New Hampshire next week for a mission in 2022 which will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024.
Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was first shared with Fox News on Saturday. The rally to get the vote will take place Thursday night at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Leavitt, a 25-year veteran of former President Donald Trump’s White House press shop, is currently one of the co-leaders in the Sept. 13 Republican primary in the First Congressional District of the United States. New Hampshire, which has long been hotly contested. Swing House neighborhood.
The seat is currently held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans view as vulnerable in a political climate that over the past year has favored the GOP. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats by November’s midterm to sustain the House majority they lost in the 2018 election.
CRUZ TAKES PART IN THE CRUICAL GOP HOUSE BATTLEGROUND
“Senator Ted Cruz is one of the greatest defenders of the Constitution and our God-given freedoms on Capitol Hill. I am grateful for his support and look forward to welcoming him back to the state Live Free or Die – as we work to defeat the establishment on September 13,” Leavitt told Fox News in a statement.
Cruz, endorsing Leavitt last October, said in a statement at the time that “Karoline is a fighter who shares our core values, will bring new leadership to DC and help conservatives stand up to the swamp.”
NIKKI HALEY IS COMING TO NEW HAMPSHIRE FOR A 2022 MISSION
Leavitt — a New Hampshire native who, after the end of the Trump administration, briefly worked for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is now the third Republican in the House — is part of a Republican primary field which also includes Matt Mowers, a former New Hampshire GOP Executive Director who worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served in the State Department during the Trump administration. Mowers won the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election.
The most recent poll in the race — a New Hampshire Granite State University survey conducted Aug. 25-29 — showed Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24% among likely Republican primary voters.
Gail Huff Brown – a longtime former TV journalist and wife of former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who served as US Ambassador to New Zealand during the Trump administration – was at 16% in the poll. Former senator and state executive adviser Russell Prescott and state Rep. Tim Baxter signed up at 4%, with a quarter undecided.
Leavitt and Mowers have repeatedly stressed their support for Trump and his agenda, but the former president has remained neutral so far in the primary.
FIRST ON FOX: CRUZ TRAVELS TO IOWA TO HELP GRASSLEY
Cruz’s trip to New Hampshire — which for a century hosted the first presidential primary in the race for the White House — will further fuel speculation that Cruz is set to launch a second national campaign. The conservative brandon was runner-up to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.
Last month, as Fox News first reported, Cruz traveled to Iowa, the state that for half a century has kicked off the presidential nomination calendar through its caucuses. . Cruz headlined a fundraiser for longtime GOP Senator Chuck Grassley, who is running for re-election this year. The trip followed an earlier visit in August to Nevada, which votes fourth in the GOP primary and caucus calendar, where Cruz spoke in favor of former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, the candidate in the 2022 Senate in the key battleground state.
Stops in the senator’s first presidential nomination states are part of his cross-country journey this year to campaign on behalf of fellow conservatives.
Cruz still hasn’t ruled out having another run at the White House and told Fox News and other news outlets that “when I ran in 2016, it was the most fun I’ve had. had of my life”.
And Cruz, in a Fox News interview early last month, reiterated that “I’m determined to fight to save this country with every breath in my body. That’s what I believe in.”
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October.
Mission managers planned to meet later in the day to decide on a course of action. After Tuesday, a two-week launch blackout period kicks in. Extensive leak inspections and repairs, meanwhile, could require that the rocket be hauled off the pad and back into the hangar; that would push the flight into October, Nelson said.
“We’ll go when it’s ready. We don’t go until then and especially now on a test flight, because we’re going to stress this and test it … and make sure it’s right before we put four humans up on the top of it,” Nelson said.
He added: “This is part of our space program: Be ready for the scrubs.”
NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team had barely started loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at daybreak when the leak cropped up in the engine section at the bottom.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the way they handled previous leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.
During Monday’s launch attempt, hydrogen fuel escaped from elsewhere in the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the past week, but Blackwell-Thompson cautioned that she wouldn’t know whether everything was tight until Saturday’s fueling.
Hydrogen molecules are exceedingly small — the smallest in existence — and even the tiniest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s space shuttles, now retired, were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
Even more of a problem Monday, a sensor indicated one of the rocket’s four engines was too warm, but engineers later verified it actually was cold enough. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure each main engine was properly chilled. But the countdown never got that far.
Mission managers accepted the additional risk posed by the engine issue as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged other trouble — like fuel leaks — could prompt yet another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands from jamming the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket soar. Local authorities expected massive crowds because of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Artemis — years behind schedule and billions over budget — aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It’s considered a training ground for Mars.
House explosion reported in La Salle, officials say – NBC Chicago
Authorities remain at the scene after a home exploded in LaSalle County on Saturday morning.
Officials say a call came in from an explosion around 11:45 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of East 3rd Rue de La Salle, they discovered a major fire and received reports of individuals trapped inside the residence.
Officials say the scene remains active, but no reports of injuries or transports have yet emerged.
We’ll update this story with the details as they become available.
Magic CEO, UCF President Alex Martins explains why now was not the time to leave for the Big 12 – The Denver Post
Alex Martins wears many hats when it comes to the Central Florida sports landscape.
As CEO of the Orlando Magic, Martins was responsible for the future of the NBA franchise. As chairman of the UCF Board of Trustees, he has seen the school experience phenomenal growth, including an impending move to the Big 12 conference in 2023.
But Martins nearly added another title to his already impressive resume: Big 12 commissioner.
Martins was among a group of candidates to replace Bob Bowlsby, who announced his retirement after a decade at the helm of the league in April.
“I was honored to be considered by the Big 12,” Martins said. “We had a few meetings with the board of directors [of directors] and the Big 12 presidents, but over the course of a few conversations, I just recognized that my job isn’t done here.
Most recently, Martins was tasked with completing Magic’s new state-of-the-art 130,000 square foot training facility – the AdventHealth Training Center – unveiled to the community on Wednesday.
“We hadn’t completed this installation and we were in the middle of this rebuilding program with the list under [Magic President] I f [Weltman’s] leadership and I want to achieve that,” he said. “I have told the property that there is another big project that we need to see happen and that is the sports and entertainment complex. So, I felt like my job wasn’t done here.
Martins withdrew his name for consideration and the job went to Brett Yormark.
Yormark previously worked in the sports and entertainment industry as President and CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Global, which managed the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.
“He’s an amazing marketer and a great person,” said Martins, who considers Yormark a good friend. “He’s developing a great relationship and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do a great job.”
One of the first challenges Yormark faces is negotiating a new media rights deal for the Big 12. The league has announced it is entering discussions with ESPN and FOX to explore an expedited extension to its deal. current 12-year term, which expires June 30. 2025.
“He has experience doing it on the team side and we’ve all been involved in multiple media rights negotiations for our league,” Martins said. “He is well prepared to do so and will do a great job.”
As the Magic opens new facilities, UCF Athletics continues to move forward on a proposed plan to modernize its Athletics Village, including the expansion of FBC Mortage Stadium. The project could cost more than $125 million and help the school stay competitive as it enters the Big 12 on July 1.
“These facilities have made a difference,” Martins said. “You’ve seen college football coaches change jobs because of facilities or lack thereof. These things make a difference, and they make a difference for the staff, the coaches and, more importantly, they make a big difference for the players.
Martins credits UCF leaders, from school president Alexander Cartwright to athletic director Terry Mohajir and football coach Gus Malzahn, with their vision for the future, including fundraising efforts to ensure the future of the proposed projects.
“We sincerely believe that UCF is the future of college football,” Martins explained. “Leadership makes a big difference and we have the right leaders in place with Terry and Gus. I honestly believe this is a program that will be ready to compete in the Big 12. This university will compete in the Big 12 and compete for Big 12 championships.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
Air India will have systems to proactively alert travelers to flight changes and delays
New Delhi:
Air India will introduce new systems to proactively alert travelers to changes or delays in flight schedules and will also set up a coordination team to resolve airport-specific issues, according to an internal communication.
After reviewing block times, airport and aircraft connection times as well as crew rotations, Tatas-owned Air India identified various areas of improvement to improve overall performance.
In Friday’s internal communication, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline would seek slots at airports to make the improvements.
While mentioning that the airline is unlikely to get all the slot changes it wants this season, he said, “Now that we know what we want, we can gradually refine it season by season.” he declared.
The airline, which had a domestic market share of 8.4% in July, will also set up an airport/hub control/area control coordination team to better understand airport-specific issues.
According to the communication, the airline’s airport operations teams are working closely with ground handling partners across the network to improve governance and performance.
“…we are acquiring better customer-facing systems to proactively alert travelers to schedule changes or delays in advance, and allow them to change flights themselves if necessary,” he said. he noted.
Additionally, he said seven scenarios now trigger pre-customer notifications, and his IT and customer experience teams are working hard to fully deploy these new systems within the next two months.
Tatas took over Air India in January this year.
latest news The feds say the captain fled as a boat fire in California killed 34 people. But the lawsuits hit a wall
Three years have passed since Captain Jerry Boylan jumped overboard from the dive boat Conception as it was engulfed in flames which killed 34 people on board off the Channel Islands.
Federal prosecutors said the flames engulfed the middeck and went undetected for several minutes because Boylan failed to operate the required traveling watch. They claimed he had saved himself “rather than trying to rescue the 33 passengers and one crew member who were still alive in the ship’s sleeping quarters” below decks.
But the criminal prosecution of the worst maritime disaster in California’s modern history has taken an unexpected turn.
U.S. District Judge George Wu said this week he would dismiss Boylan’s indictment as flawed because prosecutors used “negligence” instead of “gross negligence” in their presentation to the grand jury.
Federal prosecutors vow to appeal, but the families of Conception’s victims are expressing outrage at the slow process in the manslaughter case.
“It’s like reliving that day over and over again,” said Kathleen McIlvain, whose son Charles McIlvain, a 44-year-old visual effects designer, was among 33 passengers killed below deck shortly after 3 a.m. September 2, 2019. “We are all in disbelief.”
McIlvain and other families listened to a hearing via Zoom in Boylan’s case before heading to the Santa Barbara seawall memorial sign on Friday or, in some cases, diving to where the Conception sank in the off Santa Cruz Island.
Deputy American Atty. Mark Williams told Wu in that hearing that if he found gross negligence and made that decision final, the government would immediately appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge’s decision to dismiss the indictment without prejudice means federal prosecutors can refile the case, but they’ll have to show gross negligence, a much tougher standard to convict the captain.
“The United States Attorney’s Office will seek permission from the Department of Justice to appeal this order,” office spokesman Thom Mrozek said Friday.
Negligence is tantamount to careless mistakes or breaches of duty. In contrast, gross negligence requires a prosecutor to show willful and reckless disregard for the safety or life of another, and it must be gratuitous and willful.
“Your honor, it would be unprecedented in the 200-year history of the law if anything other than the standard of ordinary negligence were applied,” Williams, the lead prosecutor, told the judge. He noted that manslaughter of a sailor is not the actual title of the law, which is “misconduct of officers of ships”, and that the whole point of the law is that captains of seas are responsible for the lives of everyone on board.
Historically, legal experts say seafarer manslaughter, unlike common law manslaughter, which requires a mental state of gross negligence, only requires mere negligence – an omission in violation of a standard of care. This has long been the lowest standard of proof for a fatal case in the federal system.
A sailor’s manslaughter was enshrined after steamboat disasters killed hundreds in fires and boiler explosions. In 1838, Congress approved a law that would make captains and crew criminally liable if someone aboard the ship died due to their misconduct, negligence, or inattention to their duties. The penalty can be up to 10 years in prison.
But Wu agreed with a team of senior federal public defenders representing Boylan and wrote in a ruling that if the gross negligence standard applied to regular manslaughter law, it should apply in versions for the seas.
“It is difficult for this Court to understand why gross negligence would be required for a manslaughter conviction under Section 1112, but not for a conviction under Section 1115. Manslaughter charge under of item 1112,” Wu wrote.
Boylan was due to stand trial next month. Even before the prospect of an appeal, his lawyers in the federal public defender’s office, citing more than 700,000 cases from multiple federal investigations, wanted it postponed until May 2023.
His attorneys in court papers noted that he was an employee of Truth Aquatics, the owner of the Conception, and that the National Transportation Safety Board cited the company and its owner’s failure to run a traveling guard person. whenever passengers slept below deck as well as other security procedures. The National Transportation Safety Board has faulted Truth Aquatics for operating a vessel with little or no supervision, which Truth Aquatics attorneys strongly deny.
During this week’s hearing, both the judge and the lead prosecutor noted that another federal circuit, the 5th Circuit, had issued a decision that met the standard of appellate negligence. If the 9th Circuit agrees with Wu, the Supreme Court could be asked to resolve the case.
Loyola law professor Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor, said, “It may seem frustrating for the families of the victims, but it is important that the legal matters are resolved before going to trial. It’s even more frustrating when it comes to appeal after a trial. She added, “That’s something that’s going to be looked at by the Ninth Circuit.”
Levenson said when you have a law with such harsh penalties — 10 years in federal prison — it seems like Wu is saying he deserves more than the kind of negligence that gets you sued. She said the common law has a high standard for manslaughter. “Even if a higher standard of gross negligence is applied given the extreme risks, in this case prosecutors can successfully make their case,” she added.
Boylan’s alleged actions – being asleep, failing to run a traveling watch required by the Coast Guard to check the 75ft vessel, failing to ensure his deckhands were trained to fight a fire and that he has left the ship – could be considered gross negligence, she said.
Those who slept below deck were trapped under fire. There were signs that some of those who perished were woken with their shoes on before being killed by smoke inhalation.
The 69-year-old captain pleaded not guilty again this week due to a new indictment replacing July for a single count of seaman manslaughter with 34 dead.
Prosecutors in court filings say they were alive when Boylan jumped from the upper deck and broke a sacred maritime tradition: that a captain be the last to leave his ship. The responsibilities of a captain date back to a 12th century document called the Rolls of Oléron, which established the earliest known principles of maritime law.
Federal public defenders in court filings say the sounds that alerted the deckhands occurred 25 minutes after a deckhand was down on the middle deck and saw nothing wrong. Boylan, they say, jumped as the wheelhouse was engulfed in smoke and crew. thought the captain was on fire as smoke billowed from his body.
Repeated delays in Boylan’s case also led to the stay of civil lawsuits filed by the families against Truth Aquatics and the US Coast Guard for improper oversight.
Small ship safety reforms pushed by families after The Times and the National Transportation Safety Board identified serious shortcomings in these ships have been slow to pass.
In March, the Coast Guard put in place interim fire safety rules for small boats requiring fire detection systems, proper dual escape routes and emergency evacuation drills. Congress mandated these provisions in December 2020 as part of the Elijah E. Cummings Coast Guard Authorization Act.
Even with these changes, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said, safety gaps persist, including the failure of some to adopt safety management systems despite repeated recommendations from the board. “While I am encouraged by the progress that has been made, there is still work to be done,” she said this week. “The NTSB will continue to push until these recommendations are fully implemented.”
And the families of the victims are now wondering when their ordeal will end.
“This man, through his inaction and negligence, killed 34 people – sons, daughters, brothers, fathers and mothers,” McIllvain said. “Yet he remains free.” Five crew members escaped while sleeping on the upper deck. Boylan was first charged in December 2020 and released on bail.
Christine Dignam, whose late husband, Justin Dignam, died when the Conception caught fire, added: “It’s been three long years and today’s judge’s decision has gutted us as families on occasion. the third anniversary of the loss of our loved ones.”
