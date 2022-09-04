Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood – NBC Chicago

Driving License making rule change: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly

Driving License New Rules: Getting a driving license has become very easy now. Some rules have been changed by the central government, after which the common man will not need to visit RTO for driving license. Let us know its complete process.

New Delhi: Driving License New Rules: There is news of work for the drivers. To get a driving license, you no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stand in long lines. The central government has made the rules for making driving license very easy.

Driving test not required for DL

According to the amendments made in the rules for driving license, now you will not need to give any kind of driving test by visiting RTO. These rules have been notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these rules have also come into force. Due to this they are lying in the waiting list of RTO for driving license, there will be a big relief.

Must go to driving school and take training

According to the information given by the ministry, now you will not have to wait for the test in RTO to get driving license. You can get yourself registered for driving license in any recognized driving training school. They will have to take training from Driving Training School and pass the test there, a certificate will be given to the applicants by the school. On the basis of this certificate, the driving license of the applicant will be issued.

What are the new rules

There are also some guidelines and conditions from the Ministry of Road and Transport regarding training centers. Which includes from the area of ​​training centers to the education of the trainer. Let’s understand this.

1. The authorized agency shall ensure that the training centers for two wheeler, three wheeler and light motor vehicles have at least one acre of land, for the centers for medium and heavy passenger goods vehicles or trailers, two acres will be required.

2. The trainer should be at least 12th class pass and should have at least five years driving experience, should be well versed in traffic rules.

3. The ministry has also prescribed a teaching curriculum. For driving light motor vehicles, the duration of the course will be maximum 4 weeks lasting up to 29 hours. The syllabus of these driving centers will be divided into 2 parts. Theory and Practical.

4. People have to spend 21 hours in learning to drive on basic roads, rural roads, highways, city roads, reversing and parking, uphill and downhill driving etc. The theory part will cover 8 hours of the entire course, it will include understanding road etiquette, road rage, traffic education, understanding the causes of accidents, first aid and driving fuel efficiency.