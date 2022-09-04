Man Utd vs Arsenal – Premier League: Live Score, Team News & Updates

JERUSALEM — Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying a group of Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, injuring five soldiers, one seriously, as well as the civilian driver of the bus, the Israeli military said.
Israel. West Bank bus attack injures 5 soldiers, 1 civilian
The van fled but then caught fire. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, said two of the attackers were captured and taken to an Israeli hospital with severe burns. The third attacker remains on the run. The cause of the fire was unclear, although Hecht said it could be due to flammable materials the attackers were carrying.
Hecht said the incident was “quite irregular”, both in its audacity and because it happened in the Jordan Valley, a normally quiet part of the West Bank.
He said that although the bus was carrying new recruits, it was a civilian vehicle and it was unclear whether the attackers knew there were soldiers on board.
Two of the attackers were from the West Bank city of Jenin – where Israeli troops have carried out night raids in recent months – while the third appeared to be a Palestinian citizen of Israel, Hecht said.
The attack took place on Route 90, the main north-south highway that crosses the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The road is dotted with Israeli settlements and Palestinian villages and towns.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and built dozens of settlements in the territory. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the territory as the heart of a future state.
Less than 3 days for the 2 for 1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto Pass! – Tech Crunch
What’s better than saving a few coins in your wallet? Save coins AND get something for free! Book your TC sessions today: Crypto Launch Pass general access and get a second pass for free!
A general admission launch pass is usually $199, but our Labor Day sale gives you two introductory passes for the price of one — it’s only $99.50* each!
time sensitive board: Buy your pass now because this offer won’t last long. He disappears on September 7!
What awaits you once you take advantage of this incredible offer? Expect to connect and engage with leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double handful of impressive early-stage startups exhibiting at the show, brave VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press looking for the next big crypto stories.
You will have many opportunities to expand your network and grow your business:
- Explore the possibilities with the exhibitors.
- Schedule meetings with other attendees through the event app.
- Try speed networking.
- Enjoy ad hoc conversations between keynote speakers and breakout sessions.
We’re building an exceptional program for you, and while we’re not ready to show you the full month just yet, we can share that FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu and Phantom’s Brandon Millman are just two of the top crypto leaders. caliber you’ll hear at the show.
Don’t miss your chance to save – book your two-for-one general admission introductory pass to the TC:Crypto sessions now! We’ll see you in Miami on November 17!
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
*The discount is time-limited and does not apply to student tickets or entry-level exhibitor packages.
Foo Fighter performs tribute concert to drummer Taylor Hawkins : NPR
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
At the end of the Foo Fighters concert on Friday night in London, frontman Dave Grohl ordered the crowd to make some noise, but not to wrap up the show.
“Let’s do it all over again for Taylor f****** Hawkins as hard as we can,” Grohl yelled. “We love you Taylor!”
The performance at Wembley Stadium was the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died in March at the age of 50.
Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC featured in the lineup, but the most heartwarming appearance came from Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane, who played drums in honor of his father.
“All of these amazing people came here tonight for a reason, it was to celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said on the show.
Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to perform. No cause of death has been announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of several substances in his body, the BBC reported. Investigators have not determined if this was a factor in his death.
The rock band canceled their upcoming tour dates after Hawkins passed away, making Friday’s performance the band’s first gig in months.
Hawkins’ impact in rock music
Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas but grew up in Laguna Beach, California. He started playing drums at the age of 10 and quickly knew he wanted to play professionally.
The drummer had been with the Foo Fighters since 1997. With help from Hawkins, the band won 12 Grammy Awards and scored four No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts. In 2021, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“The Foo Fighters carry the torch of rock authenticity with infectious hooks, opposite guitar riffs, monstrous drumming and boundless energy,” the organization wrote.
Grohl described Hawkins as his “best friend” in a 2007 interview on Fresh air.
“We’re close personally, but we’re also bonded by this love and understanding of rhythm and drumming,” he said. “When we’re writing songs, you know, I might ask for something or try to point myself in one direction, but for the most part the guy – he doesn’t need me to tell him what to do because he’s a amazing drummer.”
5 dead, at least 33 injured in Chicago shooting over Labor Day weekend – NBC Chicago
More than three dozen people have been shot so far over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, and five victims have died from their injuries.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and several gunmen opened fire, hitting him repeatedly in the back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call for gunfire discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At around 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man was found lying in the street after being shot in the chest and arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say no suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.
Another shooting took place around 3:50 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of East 103rd Street.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, forearm and finger after arguing with a stranger at a gas station. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old man was fatally shot after a verbal altercation in the 6600 block of South Evans around 11.15pm, police say.
When officers arrived they found the man had been shot in the neck and arm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are in custody and the police are investigating.
Here are the rest of the reported shootings so far this weekend.
Sunday –
- Just after midnight in the 200 block of South Wabash, two men were walking down the street when they got into a verbal altercation with another man, who opened fire and beat both men. A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and a 40-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.
- A 22-year-old woman was in a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of South Central Park at around 12:09 a.m. when a person in a truck fired shots, striking her in the right thigh. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 12:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ada, officers responding to a call for gunfire found a 22-year-old man running down a sidewalk after being shot. The man was shot in the lower abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- Police say a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in the groin in the 3200 block of West Arthington around 12:40 a.m. He was listed as undamaged.
- At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street, a 62-year-old man was exiting a car when he was shot in the right thigh. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Two individuals were standing on a pavement in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen at around 1.28am when a person got out of a vehicle and shot at them. A 22-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the left hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.
- In the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue around 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the right knee, police said. The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 43-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of North Clark at around 2:15 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Just before 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue, police responding to a call for gunfire found a man running towards their vehicle after being shot in the left thigh. Authorities say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Saturday –
- In the 3400 block of North Clark at around 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. This man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 3:30 a.m., police say. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- At around 10.23am in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation when another woman shot her. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 4900 block of West Adams, at approximately 11:56 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a person exited a vehicle and fired shots, hitting him in the upper side right of his body. The man was transported to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.
- At approximately 8:10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue, a 16-year-old man was shot in the ear while traveling in a car. The victim was not the attacker’s intended target, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.
- At around 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Hamilton, a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with another individual when he was shot in the back and shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street at around 8.10pm and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.
- In the 400 block of North LaSalle at approximately 8:55 p.m., a man was driving when a black Jeep approached and a person inside fired shots, hitting him in the right cheek. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- An 18-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8800 block of South Marquette at around 9:48 p.m. when a man attempted to rob him. The teenager then tried to flee, but the suspect shot him in the upper left arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Police responding to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 10:19 p.m. discovered two people who had been shot. A 63-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in the right ankle and listed in good condition. state.
- At around 10:46 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding, a 34-year-old man was sitting on his porch when a person in a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the groin, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
- A 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 7400 block of South Hoyne around 11:45 p.m. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- In the 2900 block of South Union at around 7:32 p.m., a 41-year-old man was smoking in a walkway when someone in a red-colored vehicle shot him, hitting him in the leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Two men were in a garage in the 3600 block of West 85e Place around 8 p.m. when a person in a dark colored Kia fired shots. A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical treatment at the scene.
- Around 10:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 78e Street, a 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown assailant. Police said he was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 3700 block of South Langley at around 11.30pm, and when they arrived at the scene found two men had been shot. A man was hit in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition. A second man was later dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds to his ankle and was also in good condition.
- In the 4200 block of South Wells at around 11.31pm, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a person in a dark colored vehicle fired shots, hitting him twice in the left leg. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- A 19-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital after being shot three times in his right hand, police said. He told authorities he was standing in front of a vehicle when he was shot. It was listed in good condition.
- Just before midnight in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking on a pavement when four men approached and fired around 45 rounds at him, hitting him twice in the back. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Boulder’s Albums on the Hill record store closes after 35 years
Andy Schneidkraut has owned Albums on the Hill for 35 years. But after Labor Day, the longtime Boulder’s University Hill record store will close for good – and many music enthusiasts took the time to stop over the holiday weekend and say goodbye.
“I saw people I hadn’t seen in years,” Schneidkraut said, citing friends, family and clients who have come to Boulder from as close as Longmont to as far away as Massachusetts.
The decision to close is not a business issue, Schneidkraut said, but a health issue. After undergoing both a kidney transplant and heart surgery in the spring, Schneidkraut said he realized it was time for him to take a step back.
“Sometimes you don’t want to let go, but the decisions are forced on you,” he said. “I’m at the point where it’s not a good choice for me to die behind the counter.”
This weekend, for the first time since Schneidkraut temporarily closed the store in April to focus on his health, Albums on the Hill is open to the public for a “last hurray.” Almost all items are heavily discounted throughout the weekend, from DVDs to tapes to books.
The turnout was “incredible,” Schneidkraut said.
“It’s always interesting to find out how much you mean to people when you don’t know if you mean that much to yourself,” he said.
Schneidkraut said the next step is figuring out what to do with Albums on the Hill’s vast and eclectic collection of media. He would rather sell the business to someone who would keep it as a record store, he said.
There are a few other record stores remaining in Boulder County, including Paradise Found Records & Music on Boulder’s Pearl Street. Albums on the Hill are special, however, said Boulder resident Alyssa Boback.
“I’ve never been to such a welcoming record store,” Boback said.
Boback is one of many customers who flocked to the store for its last weekend. Andrew Pineda, a University of Colorado Boulder alumnus who lives in Fort Collins, has been a dedicated Albums on the Hill customer for more than 10 years.
“As soon as I saw the store was closing permanently, I told my wife that somehow we were going to Boulder for the weekend,” Pineda said.
While there are record stores closer to his Fort Collins home that Pineda could frequent, he said he appreciates how older community staples like Albums on the Hill can bring music lovers together. the region. “New stores don’t have the same gravity,” he said.
Pineda also said he liked Schneidkraut’s personality. He remembers when Schneidkraut gave him a special version of “Sister Cities,” the 2018 album by Pineda’s favorite band, The Wonder Years.
“That kind of thing only happens when you’re close to the owner,” he said.
A few former employees who still live in the neighborhood volunteered to work this weekend to support the store one last time. Courtney Law, who worked at Albums on the Hill in 2004 and 2005, said she was happy to visit him from his home in Denver to help Schneidkraut close his shop.
“This store means so much to me,” Law said. “It’s truly an honor to be able to help.”
Law said that while part of her knew Schneidkraut couldn’t run the store forever, the news of her closing was still bittersweet. She hopes whoever moves into the space next will, at the very least, respect her history as a beloved bulwark of the Boulder music scene.
“Record stores have always been community hubs,” she said. “It’s a universal experience to be moved by music.”
6 die climbing Russian volcano as freezing winds delay rescue
KAMCHATKA:
Six people have died climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s far east and six more are believed to be stranded on Sunday after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt.
The group of twelve, which includes two guides, set out on Tuesday to climb the 4,754-meter (15,597-foot) volcano, but ran into trouble on Saturday when some members of the group fell nearly 4,200 meters, authorities said. .
One person is believed to have a broken leg, authorities said.
Rescuers attempted to join them on Sunday but had to turn back as high winds prevented their helicopter from landing.
“They were due to land at an altitude of 3,300 meters but due to high winds at 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour) they did not, although two attempts were made within hours of interval,” the rescuers said. .
Temperatures on the mountain can reach minus 14 degrees Celsius (7 Fahrenheit) overnight.
Tatyana Yukhmanova, a representative of the local civil protection authority, said rescuers will try again to join the group tomorrow weather permitting.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest of more than 160 volcanoes whose snow-capped peaks dominate Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
It is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site listed for its outstanding natural beauty.
Rescuers warn that the mountain, made up of mounds of volcanic rock mixed with snow and ice, is considered particularly dangerous for climbers due to its altitude and the risk of a volcanic eruption.
