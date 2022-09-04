Maryland football shows off talented offense in season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo

BOULDER – Lost 17-6, with his offense hitting the TCU 41 late in the third quarter, coach Karl Dorrell went for the throat.

Unfortunately, that throat was his.

“I think the part that disappointed me the most was in the (third) quarter, when we were down 13-6, 14-6, and especially once it was 17-6, I ‘just saw way too many heads roll,’ CU tight end and captain Brady Russell grumbled early Saturday morning after TCU handed their Buffs a season-opening 38-13 humiliation at Folsom Field.

“I’ve seen way too many defeats, when we were still very, very part of the game.”

Meet the new buffs. Same as old buffs.

Surrender is not a good look for CU. And yet he permeated the home sidelines at Folsom Field late Friday night, the stench of a loser seeping from top to bottom.

And never more than with 18 seconds left in the third stanza as CU trailed by 11, at home, hanging on to a winnowing game by the pinkie-tips.

Fourth and fifth at Horned Frogs 41, rather than pitching, with 47,868 screaming Buffs fans behind his back, Dorrell opted to pitch. Naturally, this resulted in a touchback.

Once CU raised the white flag, TCU went wild. The Horned Frogs have scored 21 straight points, edging the hosts in the fourth quarter by a margin of 168 at-6. A game that was meant to be competitive turned into Gophers, Part II: Hey, at least the stadium didn’t collapse this time.

“If we had started executing like we did in the first half, we could have made it a game very easily,” Russell continued. “But I’ve seen way too many heads roll. That’s why I’m so angry right now – it’s just that too many people have given up. And that’s not the team we’ve put together this off season.

Meet the new buffs. Same as old buffs.

Players accusing other players of abandoning them. Poor quality tackles. Kick cover comedy.

Quarterback JT Shrout on the bench to open the second half when he should have been there, leading the offense, while the outcome was still in doubt. Fans boo QB Brendon Lewis when he enters the field. Fans boo Brendon Lewis three games later when he backs off right away.

Are you trying get fired, Karl? Seriously. Because that’s how you get fired.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Dorrell said after his Buffs opened a 0-1 season for the first time in seven years. “And it starts with me. I’m not pointing fingers at any of our players. Our coaches and I have to get things done. And I’m very confident that this group of coaches will get there.

The rest of us, though? Not really. If Shrout doesn’t start in the Air Force on Saturday, coach, you’re not trying to win. You are trying to win an argument. You are trying to prove a point when you should be worried about actually marking them.

“I mean, it’s not like it’s just on (Lewis),” Russell said. “I don’t know why everyone feels like the quarterback gets blamed all the time.”

To be fair, the kid had all kinds of help. Kick cover? Lost. Defense? Gauze. Fundamentals? Everywhere. On TCU’s grueling second run in their first practice in the third quarter, Buffs safety Jaylen Striker summed up where CU’s heads are right now, in the worst way possible.

Frogs tailback Emari Demercado took a stint on CU 43’s first-and-20, coming out of the box when Striker closed. Only with no one behind him, the defensive back took the kind of open field angle only Teddy Bridgewater could love, ole ing the ball carrier in the process. Demercado made a quick cut to his right and ran untouched into the end zone.

From start to finish, the Buffs’ blocks and tackles looked eerily similar to what we saw last September. The same was true for the adjustments, or lack thereof, at halftime. Once first-year Frogs coach Sonny Dykes and his team realized they owned the edges, that throw sweeping was good for about eight yards per shot, the Buffs defense crumbled like a tower. 3 foot Jenga.

Six new assistants. Same CU.

Lewis is a nice boy. A child standing. He’s not a Pac-12 quarterback. Not yet.

All the stuff that offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was brought in to fix came back with a vengeance. The strange pre-snap reads. The checks. Inconsistent throws. If Lewis didn’t miss a man open with his eyes early in the play, he missed the guy with his arm later.

The Texas sophomore came out of the blocks with promise, completing six of his first seven throws for 45 yards. It didn’t take long for 2021 Lewis to return, however, all hesitation and confusion. The No. 12 completed seven of 11 passes the rest of the way for just 33 yards – or 3.0 yards per attempt.

When your passing game mantra is Three Yards And A Cloud Of Dust, it’s the fast track to 2-10. Or 1-11.

“I mean, I think he’s different and better,” Dorrell said of Lewis. “You know, we had no idea what he would look like (Friday)… but I didn’t think Brendon had played badly.

“Maybe it was too much pressure on him, who knows? But I’m convinced he’s a better player – I still think he’s a better player than last year. So I’m still going tell my fans. Or lack of fans.”

As Dorrell spoke those words, in the distance, you could almost hear former offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini laughing. Laughing and shaking his head.

“I think there’s things embedded in guys from the past and what this program has been like,” Russell said. “And we have to find a way to take that out of their minds.”

You can fool the public, Karl. You can trick boosters. You can fool the media. But you can only fool a locker room so long before they revolt. Or leaves.