Maryland football shows off talented offense in season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo
The high expectations for Maryland football’s offense might be warranted.
Heading into the 2022 season, the combination of star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a dynamic receiving corps that welcomed back Dontay Demus Jr. after last year’s knee injury and a veteran offensive line that features potential NFL draft pick Jaelyn Duncan generated buzz that the Terps could have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.
In Saturday’s season opener, it didn’t take long for that talent to show up. Tagovailoa threw for 290 yards and the Terps’ running game led by redshirt freshman Roman Hemby powered a 31-10 victory over Buffalo at Capital One Field.
After the departure of Tayon Fleet-Davis, coach Mike Locksley said he planned to use three to four running backs this season, riding with whoever had the hot hand. In Maryland’s 12th straight season-opening nonconference win, Hemby delivered. The former John Carroll standout rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
After junior receiver Rakim Jarrett’s 25-yard gain on a jet sweep and Jeshaun Jones’ 14-yard reception, Hemby ran 33 yards while slipping past a pair of defenders for a touchdown, capping off a five-play, 73-second scoring drive that gave Maryland a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
Maryland’s offense remained quiet until the start of the second quarter, when running back Antwain Littleton II bulldozed a pair of Buffalo defenders for a 21-yard gain before powering into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, extending the Terps’ lead to 14-0 with 12:14 left.
After taking a 17-7 lead into halftime, the Terps started the third quarter with a bang. On second-and-5, Hemby burst up the middle for a 70-yard score — the longest rushing touchdown by a Terps player since 2019 — to give Maryland a 24-7 lead.
The Terps accumulated a combined 149 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.
After Tagovailoa rewrote the school’s record book in 2021, setting program benchmarks in passing yards (3,860), completions (328) and completion percentage (.692), his performance against an overmatched Bulls team was inconsistent.
The Alabama transfer finished 24-for-34 with 290 yards, but he threw an interception and tossed a handful of sloppy passes, sometimes putting his receivers in bad situations.
During Maryland’s final drive of the second quarter, Tagovailoa threw a pair of incomplete passes to Jarrett and Demus, who were both sandwiched by Buffalo defenders.
Tagovailoa also lacked touch on his deep throws. In the first quarter, Tagovailoa underthrew sophomore receiver Tai Felton, but Bulls defensive back Elijah Blades was called for roughing the passer. When the Terps faced a third-and-13 with under 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Tagovailoa’s pass down the middle soared over redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches before being intercepted by Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua.
The junior quarterback did manage to spread the ball around, however, connecting with nine receivers. Jarrett led the way with six catches for 110 yards, including a 35-yard reception that set up Littleton’s second rushing touchdown with 13:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last season, tallied 70 yards on four receptions, while sophomore tight end CJ Dippre finished with three catches for 30 yards. In his first game back from a knee injury suffered Oct. 1 against Iowa, Demus has three catches for 23 yards.
This story will be updated.
FBI issues warning about anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to ‘protest’ US opening: report
The FBI has warned of a man planning to protest the US Open as part of an anti-vaccine manifesto.
The man, identified as Virpaul Singh Mahil, 36, attempted to cross the border from Canada to New York on August 26, but border officials initially turned him away after discovering marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle.
But Mahil, who is from Ontario, evaded authorities by driving through oncoming traffic to force his way into the United States.
The FBI’s Joint Task Force in New York said Mahil had a ‘New World Order’ manifesto, and he told border officials he planned to protest the opening of the United States because he was angry at vaccination mandates.
US OPEN 2022: SERENA WILLIAMS FALLS IN THE THIRD ROUND, ENDING AN ILLUSTRATED CAREER
Novak Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018 and reached the final in 2021, did not take part in this year’s tournament as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Mahil claimed he had been on Reddit to discuss his intention to visit the tournament.
Authorities tracked Mahil to Ulster County, but lost track of him once he entered Manhattan, according to NBC News.
CALIFORNIAN BILL AUTHORIZING VACCINATION OF MINORS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT IS WITHDRAWN
Local police issued parking tickets for Mahil’s white Honda Civic on August 31 and September 1 in Chelsea, but a search for the vehicle on Friday proved unsuccessful.
Law enforcement said they did not believe Mahil possessed weapons or planned any kind of attack, but his actions at the border forced the FBI to issue a precautionary alert.
The FBI described Mahil as South Asian, standing six feet tall and weighing around 181 pounds. His car’s Ontario registration number is CHTL133.
The FBI did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Non-Woke ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Top Gun’ Top Labor Day Box Office
How hungry are Americans for unawakened movies? So hungry that the unawakened Spider-Man: No Way Home and not awake Top Gun: Maverick are the kings of this weekend at the box office.
How unprecedented is the triumph of the unawakened this Labor Day weekend?
Good, No coming home was released nearly eight months ago and has been available on home video since April 12 — nearly five months now.
Top Gun: Maverick was released nearly four months ago and has been available on home video for weeks.
However, No coming home ranks first with a four-day total gross of $6.1 million, bringing its total domestic haul to $811 million.
Coming in second place is Top Gun: Maverickwith a four-day haul of $6 million, bringing its total domestic haul to $700 million.
Oh, and the unawakened Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third most profitable country of all time. Top Gun: Maverick seat at number six, but by next week it will pass Black Panther and perch at number five.
But-but-but how is it possible when Thor: Love and Thunder ($340 million gross) is a woketard-fest with homosexuality and the relentless ridicule of the very thing Top Gun: Maverick famous, what is male competence?
But-but-but how is it possible when Light year ($118 million gross) served up the gay kiss no one asked for in a kids movie, let alone one toy story film?
But-but-but how is it possible when Dumbledore’s secrets (96 million gross) became entirely gay? After all, we are talking about a monster Harry Potter film!
Even Michael Bay woke up with Ambulance, which only made $22 million!
What? The Eternals, with this hefty man-to-man action, grossed just $164 million!
Entertainment media liars will tell you that it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t mean anything. After all, no new titles have been released in theaters. You see, the box office is going through a dry spell, so naturally, Superior gun and Spider Man moved up to first place.
Except.
By my count, more than 40 New movies have been theatrically released since July 29.
So.
The problem is not that there is a shortage of new films.
The problem is a dearth of new movies that people want to see – well, Ordinary people.
You may be asking, Where are the tried-and-true blockbusters, the awesome franchise movies we relied on every month?
Well, the woke nazis killed most of those – killed star wars and are killing Marvel. They killed Terminator, Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, Space Jam, Black Widow, Eternals, Toy Story, Independence Day, King’s Man, Shaft, X-Men…
But, hey, good luck with that estrogen-filled Black Panther after!
ECB faces internal disarray as hawks push back
Once the US jobs report is complete, the market will move on to the next big item on the agenda: next Thursday’s ECB decision.
Today, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of the Telegraph writes that the central bank “is in the worst internal disarray since the depths of the Eurozone debt crisis”.
He points to Schnabel’s recent comments at Jackson Hole, soaring inflation, clumsy efforts to close spreads, and a source.
“It’s a complete mess. Christine Lagarde has lost control and shows no leadership,” a source close to the Bundesbank said.
Schnabel’s comments were something I pointed out before Jackson Hole as a potential risk. She said even a recession alone would not be enough to control inflation.
Evans-Pritchard pointed to comments regarding the breakdown of perceptions that the ECB would tolerate high prices. She said that the probability and the cost of the current high inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
rooting was too high.
The person we haven’t heard of is Lagarde. If pushed into the hawks’ camp next week, it risks further undermining eurozone growth and triggering an explosion in peripheral debt. If she adopts a dovish tone, it risks undermining the credibility of the euro and the ECB, and also further alienating hawks.
The Euro withstood a test of support at 0.9900 yesterday, but will remain in balance on Thursday.
Trying to get fired, Karl Dorrell? Because that’s how you get fired.
BOULDER – Lost 17-6, with his offense hitting the TCU 41 late in the third quarter, coach Karl Dorrell went for the throat.
Unfortunately, that throat was his.
“I think the part that disappointed me the most was in the (third) quarter, when we were down 13-6, 14-6, and especially once it was 17-6, I ‘just saw way too many heads roll,’ CU tight end and captain Brady Russell grumbled early Saturday morning after TCU handed their Buffs a season-opening 38-13 humiliation at Folsom Field.
“I’ve seen way too many defeats, when we were still very, very part of the game.”
Meet the new buffs. Same as old buffs.
Surrender is not a good look for CU. And yet he permeated the home sidelines at Folsom Field late Friday night, the stench of a loser seeping from top to bottom.
And never more than with 18 seconds left in the third stanza as CU trailed by 11, at home, hanging on to a winnowing game by the pinkie-tips.
Fourth and fifth at Horned Frogs 41, rather than pitching, with 47,868 screaming Buffs fans behind his back, Dorrell opted to pitch. Naturally, this resulted in a touchback.
Once CU raised the white flag, TCU went wild. The Horned Frogs have scored 21 straight points, edging the hosts in the fourth quarter by a margin of 168 at-6. A game that was meant to be competitive turned into Gophers, Part II: Hey, at least the stadium didn’t collapse this time.
“If we had started executing like we did in the first half, we could have made it a game very easily,” Russell continued. “But I’ve seen way too many heads roll. That’s why I’m so angry right now – it’s just that too many people have given up. And that’s not the team we’ve put together this off season.
Meet the new buffs. Same as old buffs.
Players accusing other players of abandoning them. Poor quality tackles. Kick cover comedy.
Quarterback JT Shrout on the bench to open the second half when he should have been there, leading the offense, while the outcome was still in doubt. Fans boo QB Brendon Lewis when he enters the field. Fans boo Brendon Lewis three games later when he backs off right away.
Are you trying get fired, Karl? Seriously. Because that’s how you get fired.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” Dorrell said after his Buffs opened a 0-1 season for the first time in seven years. “And it starts with me. I’m not pointing fingers at any of our players. Our coaches and I have to get things done. And I’m very confident that this group of coaches will get there.
The rest of us, though? Not really. If Shrout doesn’t start in the Air Force on Saturday, coach, you’re not trying to win. You are trying to win an argument. You are trying to prove a point when you should be worried about actually marking them.
“I mean, it’s not like it’s just on (Lewis),” Russell said. “I don’t know why everyone feels like the quarterback gets blamed all the time.”
To be fair, the kid had all kinds of help. Kick cover? Lost. Defense? Gauze. Fundamentals? Everywhere. On TCU’s grueling second run in their first practice in the third quarter, Buffs safety Jaylen Striker summed up where CU’s heads are right now, in the worst way possible.
Frogs tailback Emari Demercado took a stint on CU 43’s first-and-20, coming out of the box when Striker closed. Only with no one behind him, the defensive back took the kind of open field angle only Teddy Bridgewater could love, ole ing the ball carrier in the process. Demercado made a quick cut to his right and ran untouched into the end zone.
From start to finish, the Buffs’ blocks and tackles looked eerily similar to what we saw last September. The same was true for the adjustments, or lack thereof, at halftime. Once first-year Frogs coach Sonny Dykes and his team realized they owned the edges, that throw sweeping was good for about eight yards per shot, the Buffs defense crumbled like a tower. 3 foot Jenga.
Six new assistants. Same CU.
Lewis is a nice boy. A child standing. He’s not a Pac-12 quarterback. Not yet.
All the stuff that offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was brought in to fix came back with a vengeance. The strange pre-snap reads. The checks. Inconsistent throws. If Lewis didn’t miss a man open with his eyes early in the play, he missed the guy with his arm later.
The Texas sophomore came out of the blocks with promise, completing six of his first seven throws for 45 yards. It didn’t take long for 2021 Lewis to return, however, all hesitation and confusion. The No. 12 completed seven of 11 passes the rest of the way for just 33 yards – or 3.0 yards per attempt.
When your passing game mantra is Three Yards And A Cloud Of Dust, it’s the fast track to 2-10. Or 1-11.
“I mean, I think he’s different and better,” Dorrell said of Lewis. “You know, we had no idea what he would look like (Friday)… but I didn’t think Brendon had played badly.
“Maybe it was too much pressure on him, who knows? But I’m convinced he’s a better player – I still think he’s a better player than last year. So I’m still going tell my fans. Or lack of fans.”
As Dorrell spoke those words, in the distance, you could almost hear former offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini laughing. Laughing and shaking his head.
“I think there’s things embedded in guys from the past and what this program has been like,” Russell said. “And we have to find a way to take that out of their minds.”
You can fool the public, Karl. You can trick boosters. You can fool the media. But you can only fool a locker room so long before they revolt. Or leaves.
2 students among 4 injured in shooting at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana
Rohtak:
Four people, including two students, were injured after they were shot dead at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana on Saturday, with police investigating whether a monetary dispute led to the incident, officials said.
The incident happened shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the university’s chancellor, left the university after attending a reception on campus.
Three people were allegedly involved in the crime. The assailants managed to flee after the incident, police said.
“Four were injured. We are investigating who opened the fire. Preliminary investigations reveal that a monetary dispute was at the origin of the crime,” SHO Pramod Gautam said.
The injured were hospitalized, the SHO said, adding that one was seriously injured.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
4 children playing with unexploded shell killed when it explodes at school in Afghanistan
Unexploded ordnance exploded in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing four children and injuring three others after children brought them inside their school, police and a medic said.
The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it, according to a statement from the chief’s office. provincial police.
The children were aged 7 to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to the police statement.
Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains very dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordnance.
Three of the children in Saturday’s blast were killed instantly and a girl later died of her injuries at a hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, a doctor said. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
The country is also grappling with what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. It is estimated that 90% of his households do not have enough food to eat, and as CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reportedthe youngest in the country are among those who suffer the most.
“One or two malnourished children die here every day,” a doctor told Tyab.
