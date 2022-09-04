News
Mike Rowe on Labor Shortages Under Biden’s Economy: Work Has Become ‘The Enemy’
FOX Business host Mike Rowe joined “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade to discuss America’s labor shortage and why so many people don’t want to work.
Mike Rowe: That’s not what happened, that’s what happened over the past 20 years. I think we’re in this pattern where we’re only really happy if we identify something as the enemy, not as a problem to be solved, but as an existential threat. Cops, right?
MIKE ROWE ON THE CUP INFLATION ACT: ‘NOTHING REALLY MEANS WHAT IT SAYS’
It is not enough to reform. We have to repay. Education is not enough to encourage people to move up the ladder. We must do this at the expense of all other forms of education. More recently, I think work has become the enemy. Job satisfaction is now a thing that is entirely about the job and not about the person. All of these things combined to make fundamentally unattractive work.
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood – NBC Chicago
A 28-year-old man died Saturday after being shot multiple times at a gas station in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, police said.
Chicago police say the man got into an argument with an unidentified man around 3:50 p.m. near the 700 block of East 103rd Street. During the verbal altercation, the assailant pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and fired several shots, striking the victim in the chest, forearm and finger, the police said. police.
The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police said no one was in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.
Dylan Cease loses a no-hitter bid with 2 outs in the 9th, settling for a one-hitter shutout in a 13-0 Chicago White Sox win – The Denver Post
Dylan Cease has been nearly untouchable at times this season while vying for the American League’s Cy Young Award.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander flirted with history Saturday night, losing a no-hitter bid with two outs in the ninth inning in a 13-0 rout of the Minnesota Twins at guaranteed rate field.
The crowd of 31,655 stood and cheered as the top of the ninth began. Cease started the inning by striking out Caleb Hamilton. Gilberto Celestino joined center fielder Adam Engel.
But Luis Arraez, who leads the American League in batting average, scored a single to right center on a 1-1 pitch for the Twins’ first hit.
Cease calmed his nerves and took out Kyle Garlick for a one-hit shutout. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, narrowly missing out on becoming the 21st White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter.
Before the single, the only Twins to reach base came on foot. Jake Cave did it starting the third but was obliterated when Gary Sánchez dug in a 6-4-3 double play.
Quitting walked Gilberto Celestino with two outs in the sixth but caused Luis Arraez to pull out holds in an effort to end the inning.
In the seventh, Cease knocked out Garlick and Jermaine Palacios and sent Jose Miranda flying to right field.
Quitting started the eighth hitting Nick Gordon. He made a great play to line up a returning Gio Urshela and got Cave to line up first baseman José Abreu.
Cease, 26, improved to 13-6. He entered the major leagues Saturday in strikeouts by nine innings (11.63) and was third in ERA (2.27), fourth in opponents’ average (.193) and tied for fourth. strikeouts (190).
His remarkable season included a streak of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to August 29. 11 in which he allowed one or zero runs, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
He received offensive support with a four-run first, capped off by Eloy Jiménez’s three-run homer. Romy Gonzalez added a three-run blast, the first homer of her major league career, in fourth.
The Sox added six points in the eighth, capped by a grand slam from Elvis Andrus against position player Nick Gordon.
Max Scherzer exits after just five innings with ‘fatigue,’ Mets go on to lose to Nats 7-1
On paper, this shouldn’t have been a fair fight.
But instead of celebrating career win No. 200 for Max Scherzer — this one coming against his former club, and recent Mets punching bag — Buck Showalter watched as his co-ace pulled himself out of the game after just five innings and 67 pitches.
Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner followed the 38-year-old righty towards the clubhouse after the three-time Cy Young winner made his way down the tunnel.
The team later announced that Scherzer left with “fatigue on the left side.”
Scherzer was locked in a pitcher’s duel with struggling lefty Patrick Corbin when he exited with the game deadlocked at a run apiece.
Adam Ottavino, the third reliever to follow Scherzer, coughed up a homer to Lane Thomas on an 80 mph slider in the 8th inning and then things fell apart in the 9th as the Mets (85-49) saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-1 loss at Citi Field.
Now Scherzer’s health is the only thing that matters on this night with the Mets trying to hold off the surging Atlanta Braves in the NL East in the final full month of the season.
Scherzer already missed roughly seven weeks of the season after he landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain suffered during his May 18 start against the Cardinals at Citi Field.
Corbin, who came into the game with a 6.28 ERA and a league-worst 17 losses for the basement-dwelling Nationals (46-87), looked like the former All-Star who helped Washington to the 2019 World Series crown. He gave up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.
The Mets came into Saturday night’s game having won 11 of the first 14 against the Nats this season, including the first four in Flushing.
Joe Biden “Enemy of the State”: Donald Trump strikes back
Wilkis Barre, USA:
Former President Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday as he criticized last month’s FBI raid on his Florida home.
Making his first public appearance since the Aug. 8 raid, Trump said the search was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash like no one has ever seen”.
“There can be no more stark example of the very real threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking of any administration in American history,” Trump said.
His suggestion that the Biden administration had overseen the raid goes against longstanding protocols that see the Justice Department and FBI act independently of the White House.
Trump told his cheering supporters at the rally in the town of Wilkes-Barre that the “gross abuse of the law” would produce “a backlash the likes of which no one has ever seen.”
Trump also hit back at Biden’s speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and his Republican supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”
Biden gave the ‘most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,’ Trump tells his supporters
“He’s an enemy of the state. You want to know that,” Trump said.
“The Republicans of the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy,” he continued, alluding to his Make America Great Again movement.
“We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right,” he added.
Trump denounces ‘Third World’ raid on his home, says FBI agents searched Barron and Melania’s belongings
Former President Donald Trump reacted to the recent FBI raid on his Florida home during a Saturday night rally by accusing the Biden administration of “third world” tactics.
“The Biden administration has invaded the home of its main political opponent which is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Trump said at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
Trump continued: “Under a false pretense of a highly political magistrate they chose late in the evening days before the burglary and who trampled on my rights and civil liberties as if our country that we love so much was a third party world nation, we are like a third world nation.”
Trump told the crowd that FBI agents ‘searched’ the closet drawers of his wife and former first lady Melania Trump and “even did a deep and ugly search of my sixteen year old son’s room.”
BIDEN WILL USE ‘FULL FORCE OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’ AGAINST YOU IF YOU DARE TO OPPOSE HIM: GREGG JARRETT
Trump added that FBI agents left “everything they touched in a much different state than it was when it started.”
“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media telling them what to do,” Trump said.
TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ RELEASES MORE DETAILS OF DOCUMENTS TAKEN FROM MAR-A-LAGO
Trump told the crowd that the raid on his home last month was not just an effort to silence him, but an effort to silence his supporters.
“They’re trying to silence me and more importantly they’re trying to silence you, but we won’t be silenced, will we?” Trump said, prompting chants of “USA!” a crowd. “We will never stop telling the truth. We have no choice because we won’t have a country anymore.”
The FBI raided Trump’s property as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed classified national security material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump, who was campaigning in Pennsylvania for Republican Senate nominee Dr Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, raised the suspicion that he intended to run for office again. politicians by teasing a possible presidential race.
“We’re leading Biden and everyone else, including Republicans, by record numbers in the polls,” Trump said. “So maybe I should do it again. Maybe he should do it again.”
