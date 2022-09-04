Dylan Cease has been nearly untouchable at times this season while vying for the American League’s Cy Young Award.

The Chicago White Sox right-hander flirted with history Saturday night, losing a no-hitter bid with two outs in the ninth inning in a 13-0 rout of the Minnesota Twins at guaranteed rate field.

The crowd of 31,655 stood and cheered as the top of the ninth began. Cease started the inning by striking out Caleb Hamilton. Gilberto Celestino joined center fielder Adam Engel.

But Luis Arraez, who leads the American League in batting average, scored a single to right center on a 1-1 pitch for the Twins’ first hit.

Cease calmed his nerves and took out Kyle Garlick for a one-hit shutout. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, narrowly missing out on becoming the 21st White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

Before the single, the only Twins to reach base came on foot. Jake Cave did it starting the third but was obliterated when Gary Sánchez dug in a 6-4-3 double play.

Quitting walked Gilberto Celestino with two outs in the sixth but caused Luis Arraez to pull out holds in an effort to end the inning.

In the seventh, Cease knocked out Garlick and Jermaine Palacios and sent Jose Miranda flying to right field.

Quitting started the eighth hitting Nick Gordon. He made a great play to line up a returning Gio Urshela and got Cave to line up first baseman José Abreu.

Cease, 26, improved to 13-6. He entered the major leagues Saturday in strikeouts by nine innings (11.63) and was third in ERA (2.27), fourth in opponents’ average (.193) and tied for fourth. strikeouts (190).

His remarkable season included a streak of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to August 29. 11 in which he allowed one or zero runs, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.

He received offensive support with a four-run first, capped off by Eloy Jiménez’s three-run homer. Romy Gonzalez added a three-run blast, the first homer of her major league career, in fourth.

The Sox added six points in the eighth, capped by a grand slam from Elvis Andrus against position player Nick Gordon.

()