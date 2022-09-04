Nets one step away from a full roster – The Denver Post

Connect with us

Nets one step away from a full roster

Nets One Step Away From A Full Roster
The storm intensified, then passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders.

Kevin Durant’s trade request hasn’t been met and, at least for now, he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (within a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slurs he received as an All- Star who does not seek to score first.

All three stars return in an enhanced Nets roster, but is Brooklyn’s roster complete? Here’s what GM Sean Marks has done so far:

Marks traded a first-round pick and trade exception to the Utah Jazz for winger 3 and D Royce O’Neale. O’Neale projects to be a perfect fit as someone who excels in a supporting role alongside star players.

Scorer TJ Warren signed a minimum veteran contract with the Nets this summer. Warren has dealt with foot injuries each of the last two seasons, but now he’s healthy, and his presence on the roster provides a player who can immediately provide relief in minutes (and possibly games) Durant is on the floor .

Marks took a chance on Edmond Sumner, an athletic combo guard who also recently recovered from an Achilles injury. Sumner’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $250,000, according to HoopsHype, giving the Nets flexibility in case it isn’t the right fit.

The Nets also granted two-year extensions to Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. He opted not to offer Bruce Brown a contract, which angered some fans on social media given Brown’s status as both a fan favorite and a productive player. However, the thought process was likely that a healthy Simmons did most of the things Brown was good at, but better, with the exception of three-point shooting.

More recently, Marks added some toughness to the roster with the recent news that Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year contract.

So what’s left? Brooklyn’s roster is clearly better than the one the Celtics swept in the first round. Marks added size, grit and depth, not to mention he didn’t trade Durant for the terrible deals on the table when the superstar striker asked out.

There are two areas the Nets can address to complete this list.

DEPTH AT CENTER POINT

Nic Claxton has played in 94 of a possible 226 regular season games in his first three NBA seasons. The last time he was on the court, he missed 10 straight free throws and recorded just six rebounds against a physical Boston Celtics team.

Still, with the roster as it currently stands – and assuming Ben Simmons won’t start at five, but only play the five in limited short ball pushing – it’s Claxton who plans to start at center. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and sophomore big man Day’Ron Sharpe will be among the additional replacement options.

Claxton is an efficient player, as evidenced by the two-year, $20 million extension he signed in Brooklyn. He’s a lob finisher and rim protector versatile enough to defend all five ground positions. If he’s been working on his free throw as recent reports indicate, that should be less of an Achilles’ heel when the playoff pressure is on his shoulders.

But against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat — the teams that will keep them from getting to the NBA Finals — the Nets are going to need a big man who can’t just hold on. head to the punchers. but also crushing the boards: an area where the Nets struggled a lot last season.

That can happen via trade if the Nets are willing to part with the assets needed to snatch Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside are also available as veteran free agents.

AN EMERGENCY GUARD POINT

If you don’t count Irving as a point guard (he’s a point guard), and if the Nets plan to use Simmons everywhere, that means there isn’t a single player on Brooklyn’s roster who constitutes a true point guard. . .

Patty Mills proved to be more of a scoring guard, often catch-and-shoot. He struggled to manage the ball and start the offense last season in games where Irving and/or James Harden were unavailable to play.

That’s why the team signed Goran Dragic last season, who has thrived in his role (when healthy). Dragic, however, chastised the Nets for their focus on individual performance rather than team success via a Slovenian newspaper before signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

Seth Curry can handle the ball and make plays from the pick-and-roll, but he’s not a true ground general. Curry is an elite, but undersized, ground spacer with more to his game than catch-and-shoot threes. Cam Thomas is not a leader either. It’s unclear where his minutes will come from given the number of guards ahead of him on the depth chart.

Even though this is the era of positionless basketball, at least one true point guard on the roster is a must. Scoring-wise, Dennis Schroder is the best player available at his position, but it’s unclear where his relationship with Irving stands after the two were ejected from a game in April 2021.

Rajon Rondo might have been the perfect person in Brooklyn if he hadn’t gone radioactive after allegedly pointing a gun and threatening to kill the mother of his children. The case was dismissed after he and the woman “reached an agreement”, according to TMZ. However, it may be a while before a team is comfortable signing him to a deal.

That leaves Eric Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton and Durant’s former Texas Longhorn teammate DJ Augustin as the playmaking options available in the free agent market. Any of them could sign for the minimum in Brooklyn.

Nonetheless, the Nets have improved their roster from last season. They have more size on the wings — an area the Celtics showed them they needed in the playoffs — and more depth across the board. They also enter the offseason fully healthy and fully available with no vaccine mandate preventing Irving from playing home games.

Addressing the center and point guard positions will make this list complete.

UNVAXXED IRVING ALWAYS RESTRICTED

The NBA has announced that unvaccinated players must continue to submit weekly COVID-19 tests this coming season. Irving is believed to be the only unvaccinated player on Brooklyn’s roster. He declined to take the vaccine last season, didn’t make his season debut until Game 36, and only became eligible to play home games when New York City created a bye for professional athletes in the mandate of the vaccine. Irving’s first home game was game 75.

Canada’s travel restrictions remain in place, making Irving — and all other unvaccinated NBA players — ineligible to play road games against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets play in Toronto twice this season: Nov. 23 and Dec. 6.

()

Sheikh Hasina praises India's aid for vaccine and evacuation

September 4, 2022

Sheikh Hasina Praises India'S Aid For Vaccine And Evacuation
Dhaka:

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to rescue his country’s students who were stranded in Eastern Europe after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

During a televised interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is due to visit India on Monday, also hailed the gesture of the Narendra Modi government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries under its Vaccine program. Maitri as the pandemic spread rapidly.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh stressed closer cooperation between the two neighbors. There may be differences, but these need to be addressed through dialogue, she said, adding that in a number of areas India and Bangladesh had done just that.

She, however, identified two areas of particular praise where Indian government support has helped Bangladeshi citizens. One was the evacuation of students from Bangladesh, who, like many Indians, were stranded in Ukraine and neighboring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.

“I would really like to express my thanks to the Prime Minister because during this war between Russia and Ukraine many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland for shelter. But when you evacuated your students, students Indians, they also brought our students home. So it’s really… You showed a clear friendly gesture. I thank the Prime Minister (Modi) for this initiative,” Prime Minister Hasina said.

She was responding to a question about comments often made, particularly by Western observers, that there was a lack of cooperation between SAARC countries. On another question about the Indian government’s Vaccine Maitri programme, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said it was a very “cautious” move taken by Prime Minister Modi.

“I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and in this way, he… you know, provided vaccines not only to Bangladesh, but also to some countries in South Asia, and it’s really very, very And it’s a really careful initiative that he has. On top of that, we’ve bought vaccines with our own money, and many other countries have contributed as well,” she said.

She also gave details of her country’s vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90% of its population. “Usually, you know, people in our country, especially at the village level, even in some cities as well, I found a lot of people very reluctant to take the vaccine. They don’t want to take the…you know…the needle pinch or “sui nai lena hai” so…but we have to go after them. We told them it’s nothing, but it will save your life. So, we hired everything the world, so that they make people… so it was really a very good initiative, this Vaccine Maitri itself… a very good initiative. I really support it,” she said.

Prime Minister Hasina called India a “tested” friend and said the country had supported Bangladesh in times of need, first in 1971 and later as well.

“We always remember their contribution during our war in 1971. And besides that, even in 1975 when we lost all my family members. So the prime minister at the time, she housed us in India. On top of that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbors and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighboring countries,” she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the good of their citizens, she said.

She said that even during the COVID-19 period, Indian leaders had shown their positive intentions as then-President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its anniversary. independence.

“I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honorable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating the centenary of the birth of our father of the nation, as well as our independence, the 50 years of our independence and our friendship with India. India has recognized Bangladesh. From the very beginning, for that bond, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even at this time , there was a COVID-19 pandemic, but alongside that both honored us, honored our people,” she said.

ndtv

One-year-old child dies after dad intentionally left him in hot car, police say

September 4, 2022

One-Year-Old Child Dies After Dad Intentionally Left Him In Hot Car, Police Say
In a Facebook post, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said the child was first brought unresponsive to the ER by his father, 19-year-old Landon Parrot.

“During the initial investigation, detectives found inconsistent information provided by the father,” Chief Goodwin wrote.

When investigators “confronted” Parrot with the inconsistencies in his story, police said he told them what happened.

A 3-Year-Old Found In A Hot Car Outside An Education Center Is The 10Th Child Death From Heat Stroke This Year

“The child died after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees,” according to Goodwin. “During the interview, it appears that it was not a question of forgetting the child but of a deliberate act so that the child would not be a nuisance in the house.”

Parrot faces charges of murder, two counts of child endangerment and manslaughter, police said in the Facebook post. He is being held in Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond.

It was booked Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s website.

CNN was unable to determine if Parrot has an attorney.

There has been an increase in recent years in the number of children dying from being left in a hot car. According to Jan Null, meteorologist and founder of noheatstroke.org, there have been at least 929 deaths of children from heat stroke in cars since 1998. Of these deaths, 53% were due to a child forgetting in a car. car.
In 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died each year after being left in a hot car, according to the National Safety Council. According to noheatstroke.org, there have been 22 hot car deaths so far in 2022.

Cnn

US Navy sailor pleads guilty to texting minors for sex photos then extorting additional material

September 4, 2022

Us Navy Sailor Pleads Guilty To Texting Minors For Sex Photos Then Extorting Additional Material
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, pleaded guilty last week to producing child pornography and extorting minors for additional content, authorities said.

Biagio Ambrosino, a 20-year-old New York native, faces 15 to 30 years behind bars on the child pornography charge and up to 20 years on the extortion charge after pleading guilty to both offenses in court. federal courthouse on Thursday, the U.S. attorney said. Office said.

According to court documents, Ambrosino communicated with at least 11 victims between the ages of 10 and 17, some of whom he previously knew.

A soldier previously stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving minors on September 1, 2022.
(US Navy)

The government argued that the sailor would message minors and pretend “to be a social media mogul, and ask if the minor wants to ‘be Instagram famous’”.

WEST VIRGINIA MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF CHILD PORN AFTER SECRETLY FILMING EXCHANGE STUDENT

Prosecutors said Ambrosino would then use “several different strategies, depending on the age of the victims, their cognitive abilities, their level of compliance, and his prior knowledge about them.”

He would also offer cash and gifts in exchange for the photos, Assistant US Attorney Jordan Ginsberg said.

A Us Coast Guard Helicopter Lands At Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

A US Coast Guard helicopter lands at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.
(US Navy)

TEXAS COP FIRED FOR REMOVING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY FROM HOSPITAL PATIENT’S COMPUTER

“Alternatively, Ambrosino would offer minors valuables, including a camera, lighting system, sponsorship, or stuffed animals to entice them to take and send him sexually explicit photos and videos, or engaging in sexually explicit behavior while video chatting with him,” the prosecutor said.

“When victims expressed reluctance to provide sexually explicit depictions to him or continue to do so, Ambrosino would extort them by threatening reputational damage or physical violence. Once Ambrosino was successful in obtaining sexually explicit content of a victim, he continued to demand increasingly explicit, invasive and humiliating content from his victims.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court Documents Show Ambrosino Was Stationed At Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans Between August 2020 And January 2022, When He Committed The Crimes.

Court documents show Ambrosino was stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans between August 2020 and January 2022, when he committed the crimes.

Court documents show Ambrosino was stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans between August 2020 and January 2022, when he committed the crimes.

Fox

My friends only talk to me when I start the conversation

September 4, 2022

My Friends Only Talk To Me When I Start The Conversation
DEAR ABBY: What is your definition of a “friend”? I rarely, if ever, hear from friends I’ve had all my life. And when I do, it’s usually in response to a contact I initiated. My late mother felt that as long as you have someone you can rely on in a stressful time, it’s a friend. I do not agree. I think friends should make an effort to maintain contact and keep the relationship alive.

Wasn’t the main appeal of things like email and social media that it would be easier to keep in touch with people? (I remember when making a long distance call was a big deal.) So I ask again, Abby. Objectively speaking, how do YOU ​​define “friendship”? — FEELING ALONE IN NEW YORK

DEAR LONELY: It depends on the people involved. Some people need constant contact. Others, especially busy people, don’t. Since you asked for my personal bias, I’ll tell you that I agree with your mother. Not all relationships have the same depth. The people who have been there for me through the tough times – and there have been – are the ones I consider true friends. Whether we are in constant contact or not, we know that we are there for each other. For me, that’s friendship.

DEAR ABBY: A year and a half ago, a young, newly married couple moved into a house down the street. A few weeks after moving in, my husband, daughter and I went with a gift to introduce ourselves and welcome them. They were super nice. My husband told them if they needed anything to let us know. Shortly after the husband contacted my husband and said they were newly married, they couldn’t afford a lawn mower and asked if they could borrow ours. “Of course” was our response.

It’s a year and a half later. They always borrow our mower, as well as other items like a leaf blower or a weeder. They often take week-long or weekend trips to expensive places. While they are away, they sometimes ask my husband to mow their garden for them, which he does.

They are always grateful. However, I’m at the point where enough is enough. He no longer feels like a neighbor. We feel like we’re being taken advantage of. How can we politely say, “You have to set your priorities. Stop going on a trip and buy yourself a mower”? — HAPPY TO HELP AT A POINT

DEAR HAPPY: In the interest of neighborhood harmony, avoid giving this couple travel advice or ordering them to straighten their priorities. The next time they ask you to borrow your gear, just tell them no, because you have to use it. Next, mention the name of a home and garden store where they can buy what they need at a reasonable price. The same goes for mowing their lawn while they travel. After a few refusals, they will understand the idea.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

New York Post

Russell analysis and recap of trading ideas

September 4, 2022

Russell Analysis And Recap Of Trading Ideas
Russell 2000 technical analysis with a trade idea, highlighting how to move into a trade by initiating a network of orders. It’s done in a special way, so it’s worth watching the full video, which also includes a review of recent trade ideas provided last week on ForexLive.com

The video above shows trade ideas that were provided last week:

This week’s trade idea for the Russell, detailed in the technical analysis video above (watch for those considering trading it), includes the following 6 buy orders, at the following prices:

RTY futures trade idea: Scaling into a long trade.

Trade the Russell 2000 at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for more insights, opinions and insights in our technical analysis section.

cnbctv18-forexlive

The iPhone 14 Max might just be the big-screen iPhone I've been waiting for

September 4, 2022

Apple'S Iphone 14 Max Could Finally Give Us A Big Screen For Less
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

If you want the biggest iPhone, you’ll have to be prepared to pay top dollar. The 6.7 inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the biggest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But giant phone fans may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple September 7 event.

Apple could release a iPhone 14 Max for the first time in 2022, according to reports from Nikkei Asian Review and well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Yes, you read that right, an iPhone 14 Max, not to be confused with the expected iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that this new 6.7-inch phone will be a larger version of next year’s standard iPhone. A report from 9to5Mac describing Kuo’s research note says we’ll likely see four iPhone models in total: two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones; and two low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter speaking with Nikkei also described the new 6.7-inch model as a “relatively cost-effective version of the larger iPhone Pro Max”. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reports that a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max could be on the way.

Get ready for the next Apple event

That’s a big deal, because Apple’s oversized iPhones are usually reserved for those willing to pay through the nose for its high-end smartphones. Yes, an iPhone 14 Max will likely be more expensive than the standard iPhone 14. But since it should be positioned as a larger iPhone 14, it probably won’t be as expensive as the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Such a product could help Apple tap into a new market of potential iPhone buyers, possibly including those who have turned to Android to get bigger screens at lower prices.

Apple’s history of launching larger iPhones

Apple knows there is a market for larger phones. It started launching bigger iPhones in 2014 starting with the iPhone 6 Plus to better compete with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note. Apple continued this pattern until 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro Maxalthough its overall approach has varied over the years.

The iPhone 6 Plus, for example, was essentially a larger version of the Iphone 6. Other than its larger screen, many technical details were the same, apart from a few minor differences. But in other upgrade cycles, bigger screens have gone hand in hand with more dramatic camera upgrades. For example, Apple introduced Portrait mode on the iPhone 7Plusa dual-camera feature exclusive to the larger phone and unavailable on its smaller sibling.

Iphone-6-Iphone-6S-Plus-1

Angela Lang/CBS

This latter approach more closely matches Apple’s current iPhone strategy. Again, Apple only offers a larger screen on the model that ships with additional cameras. The difference is that it now offers an intermediate option in the iPhone 13 Pro. This iPhone is cheaper than the Pro Max and includes its triple-lens camera system plus other extras including support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But comes in the same 6.1 size. inches than normal iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max seems like the right middle ground for big-screen phone fans. Just as the iPhone 13 Pro offers a better camera than the iPhone 13 At a lower price than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max could offer a more spacious screen at a lower price than the next Pro Max.

This could be especially useful for people who want a bigger screen but don’t need the triple-lens camera, lidar sensor, macro photography and other luxury features that define Apple models. iPhone Pro.

Why we love bigger phones

Launch of a iPhone 14 Max would make sense for several reasons. For one, people seem to prefer larger iPhones. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in Q3 2021, noting that shoppers were avoiding “smaller and older models”. Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 12 Mini had been weak, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

If you’re wondering why, the answer is simple and probably obvious: we use our phones for almost everything. Americans now spend more time looking at their phones than watching TV, eMarketer reported in 2019. The pandemic has exacerbated our reliance on the internet and, therefore, our smartphones. Screen time among American teens, for example, has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

If you spend more time staring at your phone, it makes sense that you would want a bigger screen. Some people — like me — may prefer a bigger screen to a more advanced camera, which makes the sound of an iPhone 14 Max all the more appealing. This is especially true since I don’t own a personal laptop at the moment (I have a desktop computer for personal business and a work laptop for work-related tasks).

This means I use my phone for many daily tasks like reading the news, checking email and paying bills – all things that would be even easier on a bigger device. If I want a phone with a giant screen, my only choice as iPhone the user has to spend $1,100 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – although I can do just fine with the standard iPhone’s dual-lens camera.

Iphone 13 Pro MaxIphone 13 Pro Max

Sarah Tew/CNET

Larger phones can also be cumbersome to use, but there are two reasons why this doesn’t concern me in 2021. For one, I don’t commute to work every day anymore. Actions that would be difficult on a 6.7-inch phone, like quickly checking the time, using it one-handed while I grab the subway pole, or squeezing it in a jacket pocket aren’t really a problem anymore. problem.

I also rely on my apple watch for everyday tasks when I leave home or go to the office occasionally. My iPhone stays in my pocket or bag until I’m ready to dive into reading material or answer work-related questions.

Android fans, on the other hand, are spoiled for choice when it comes to big-screen phones. And some of them are cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The $900 Google Pixel 6 Pro and $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus come with 6.7-inch screens for a lower price.

Only Apple knows what 2022 will bring to the iPhone. But hopefully the rumors are true and we’ll see more variety for big screen phone fans. That is to say, at least until the rumor Foldable iPhone arrived.

CNET

