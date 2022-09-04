Nets one step away from a full roster – The Denver Post

The storm intensified, then passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders.

Kevin Durant’s trade request hasn’t been met and, at least for now, he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (within a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slurs he received as an All- Star who does not seek to score first.

All three stars return in an enhanced Nets roster, but is Brooklyn’s roster complete? Here’s what GM Sean Marks has done so far:

Marks traded a first-round pick and trade exception to the Utah Jazz for winger 3 and D Royce O’Neale. O’Neale projects to be a perfect fit as someone who excels in a supporting role alongside star players.

Scorer TJ Warren signed a minimum veteran contract with the Nets this summer. Warren has dealt with foot injuries each of the last two seasons, but now he’s healthy, and his presence on the roster provides a player who can immediately provide relief in minutes (and possibly games) Durant is on the floor .

Marks took a chance on Edmond Sumner, an athletic combo guard who also recently recovered from an Achilles injury. Sumner’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $250,000, according to HoopsHype, giving the Nets flexibility in case it isn’t the right fit.

The Nets also granted two-year extensions to Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. He opted not to offer Bruce Brown a contract, which angered some fans on social media given Brown’s status as both a fan favorite and a productive player. However, the thought process was likely that a healthy Simmons did most of the things Brown was good at, but better, with the exception of three-point shooting.

More recently, Marks added some toughness to the roster with the recent news that Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year contract.

So what’s left? Brooklyn’s roster is clearly better than the one the Celtics swept in the first round. Marks added size, grit and depth, not to mention he didn’t trade Durant for the terrible deals on the table when the superstar striker asked out.

There are two areas the Nets can address to complete this list.

DEPTH AT CENTER POINT

Nic Claxton has played in 94 of a possible 226 regular season games in his first three NBA seasons. The last time he was on the court, he missed 10 straight free throws and recorded just six rebounds against a physical Boston Celtics team.

Still, with the roster as it currently stands – and assuming Ben Simmons won’t start at five, but only play the five in limited short ball pushing – it’s Claxton who plans to start at center. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and sophomore big man Day’Ron Sharpe will be among the additional replacement options.

Claxton is an efficient player, as evidenced by the two-year, $20 million extension he signed in Brooklyn. He’s a lob finisher and rim protector versatile enough to defend all five ground positions. If he’s been working on his free throw as recent reports indicate, that should be less of an Achilles’ heel when the playoff pressure is on his shoulders.

But against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat — the teams that will keep them from getting to the NBA Finals — the Nets are going to need a big man who can’t just hold on. head to the punchers. but also crushing the boards: an area where the Nets struggled a lot last season.

That can happen via trade if the Nets are willing to part with the assets needed to snatch Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside are also available as veteran free agents.

AN EMERGENCY GUARD POINT

If you don’t count Irving as a point guard (he’s a point guard), and if the Nets plan to use Simmons everywhere, that means there isn’t a single player on Brooklyn’s roster who constitutes a true point guard. . .

Patty Mills proved to be more of a scoring guard, often catch-and-shoot. He struggled to manage the ball and start the offense last season in games where Irving and/or James Harden were unavailable to play.

That’s why the team signed Goran Dragic last season, who has thrived in his role (when healthy). Dragic, however, chastised the Nets for their focus on individual performance rather than team success via a Slovenian newspaper before signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

Seth Curry can handle the ball and make plays from the pick-and-roll, but he’s not a true ground general. Curry is an elite, but undersized, ground spacer with more to his game than catch-and-shoot threes. Cam Thomas is not a leader either. It’s unclear where his minutes will come from given the number of guards ahead of him on the depth chart.

Even though this is the era of positionless basketball, at least one true point guard on the roster is a must. Scoring-wise, Dennis Schroder is the best player available at his position, but it’s unclear where his relationship with Irving stands after the two were ejected from a game in April 2021.

Rajon Rondo might have been the perfect person in Brooklyn if he hadn’t gone radioactive after allegedly pointing a gun and threatening to kill the mother of his children. The case was dismissed after he and the woman “reached an agreement”, according to TMZ. However, it may be a while before a team is comfortable signing him to a deal.

That leaves Eric Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton and Durant’s former Texas Longhorn teammate DJ Augustin as the playmaking options available in the free agent market. Any of them could sign for the minimum in Brooklyn.

Nonetheless, the Nets have improved their roster from last season. They have more size on the wings — an area the Celtics showed them they needed in the playoffs — and more depth across the board. They also enter the offseason fully healthy and fully available with no vaccine mandate preventing Irving from playing home games.

Addressing the center and point guard positions will make this list complete.

UNVAXXED IRVING ALWAYS RESTRICTED

The NBA has announced that unvaccinated players must continue to submit weekly COVID-19 tests this coming season. Irving is believed to be the only unvaccinated player on Brooklyn’s roster. He declined to take the vaccine last season, didn’t make his season debut until Game 36, and only became eligible to play home games when New York City created a bye for professional athletes in the mandate of the vaccine. Irving’s first home game was game 75.

Canada’s travel restrictions remain in place, making Irving — and all other unvaccinated NBA players — ineligible to play road games against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets play in Toronto twice this season: Nov. 23 and Dec. 6.

