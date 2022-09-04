News
New Roof Repair Program Launched for East Tampa Residents – Tampa Bay Now
EAST TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) – Residents of East Tampa could soon see upgrades to their homes at no cost!
The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is launching a program that would allow people to apply to have their roofs repaired.
The East Tampa CRA says $1.7 million is available to repair roofs and residents say this kind of help can be life changing.
“I have my daughter, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren who live here. And we’re doing our best, but I would appreciate if I could get that roof,” said resident Bessie Murphy.
Murphy has lived in his East Tampa home for nearly 30 years.
“God gave me this and this is where I am,” Murphy said.
But recently he had some problems.
“Then it started having a little leak here, a little leak there, then it got to where it was raining, so I had to call someone to come and fix it,” Murphy said.
After a home inspection, her insurance dropped coverage and she doesn’t have enough money to fix the roof.
“We’ve tried scrapping and scrapping and when you think you’ve got money, you’ve got other things to do,” Murphy said.
Like many other East Tampa families, Gloria Wilson and Willie Clarke are going through a similar situation.
“It needs more flaps in the back, planks around it, they lift on top. It’s not too bad where it leaks,” resident Gloria Wilson said.
But the East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is now offering a new program that will pay people to have their roofs repaired.
“A portion of the property taxes is reinvested in the community. If we can help them with the roof or something, then we can keep them in the house, and they won’t necessarily feel pressured to sell,” said Cedric McCray of East Tampa CRA.
On Wednesday evening, the group meets with entrepreneurs to decide how the $1.7 million will be divided, and applications will open in mid-September.
If Clarke and Murphy can get their roofs fixed, they can retire to the homes they love.
“I think I like it. I would like something like that,” Clarke said.
“I’d give them a sweet potato pie, for free!” Murphy said.
Outdoors: Teen embraces wilderness life during canoe trip through Ely-based camp
ELY, Minn. — The big bull moose was on the portage trail, mere feet from where Miles Larson and three buddies were walking while portaging their canoes on a trip that took them through portions of Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park and Minnesota’s adjacent Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness.
“It was a huge bull moose,” Miles said, recalling the encounter. “It was probably 13 feet tall at the tip of the antlers.”
Still buzzing from the thrill of that sighting, the boys were back on the water and paddling their canoes when they came across another moose less than hour later.
“We were coming around this bend, and we see this cow (moose),” Miles said. “She was swimming to the island to get out of the sun, get some food or whatever, when she sees us and starts going back to where she came from because she got spooked by us.
“We were being pretty loud because that’s what you’re supposed to do when you see a moose is let them know you’re there.”
A sophomore at Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D., Miles, 15, was on a wilderness canoe trip through Camp Widjiwagan, a YMCA-sponsored camp based on Burntside Lake near Ely with a rich history of providing wilderness and leadership skills and experiences for boys and girls ages 11 to 18.
Widjiwagan is derived from two Ojibwe words, Miles says.
“‘Widji’ means like a friend, an ally or a partner in general. And then ‘wagan’ is like a journey or a path,” he said. “So, the camp is all about starting a journey, and then ‘Widji’ is like a friend on the journey of life, so it just kind of goes together.”
FROM CAMP TO TRAIL
Miles’ family dropped him off at camp July 25, and he was there three days before leaving “on trail.” From the camp on Burntside Lake, Miles traveled by van with his five other paddlers and a camp counselor into Ontario, departing from Nym Lake just outside Quetico Provincial Park.
The canoe trip took them across 157.5 miles of lakes, rivers and portages over 15 days before ending on the north arm of Burntside. In an era when most teens are glued to their smartphones, Miles and his canoe trip mates survived without technology for nearly three full weeks.
The first couple of days were hard, Miles admits, but he soon learned to enjoy the friendship of his comrades and the beauty of his wilderness surroundings.
“You can have fun without it,” he said. “If you just focus on not having it, then you forget where you are. But if you focus on where you are, then you don’t need a phone to spend time on.”
Even the canoes they paddled were old-school. Crafted more than 70 years ago by Joe Seliga, a master Ely canoe builder who died in 2005, the wood-and-canvas canoes have taken Widjiwagan campers across thousands of miles of wilderness waters in their rich history.
The camp currently owns one of the largest still-in-use fleets of wood canvas canoes in the world, Miles says, “which is crazy.”
The teens and their counselor traveled in three canoes, Miles says, each taking turns as “duffer” — the odd person out, so to speak — who sat in the center of one of the canoes and didn’t have to paddle.
“Two canoes didn’t have a duffer, but the other one did,” he said. “And then the other two, we usually just put all of the bulky packs and stuff.”
Portages were a workout. The crew started the trip with three food packs weighing 83 pounds each and portage packs — or “P” packs — that weighed 60 pounds each and carried clothes. In addition, each of the canoes weighed about 100 pounds and they also had gear to carry across the portages.
Meals included various fresh vegetables, along with texturized vegetable protein — or TVP — that was supposed to taste like chicken. Other menu items included summer sausage and something called “loaf,” a dairy product that tasted like cheddar cheese but wasn’t really cheese, Miles says.
They also caught fish for a couple of meals — northern pike and smallmouth bass fileted by one of the campers who was an expert fisherman — and snacked on blueberries, raspberries and thimbleberries on the portages and at their campsites, he said.
PROTECTING THE CANOES
To protect the canoes from damage, Miles and his trip mates were required to get out of the canoes in deeper water instead of beaching them on the rocky shorelines like they would have done in a canoe made of aluminum or other modern materials.
Taking care of the canoes fits with the camp’s four tenets: Respect for self, respect for others, respect for the environment and respect for the equipment.
Camp rules dictated that “air, water and bread dough” were the only things allowed to touch the outside of the canoes. That meant wet boots, wet socks and wet, stinky trail clothes throughout the trip, Miles says.
“You just kind of accept if it’s smelly because you’re not going to get anything clean,” he said.
Putting on wet socks and boots marked the beginning of “Unhappy Feet Time,” Miles says, while “Happy Feet Time” was when they finally could take off their wet boots and socks at the end of the day.
First, though, they’d have to gather firewood, set up camp and prepare evening meals before the mosquitoes got too thick.
The bugs, Miles says, were biblical at times.
“Oh, the bugs — they were not fun,” he said. “There was a time at night that we called ‘The Witching Hour,’ and you couldn’t go outside.
“It’s like the air was thick with bugs, and they would just destroy you.”
PROGRESSION-BASED CAMP
This was Miles’ fourth year attending Camp Widjiwagan. After missing 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miles last year spent 10 days on trail hiking at Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior. Widjiwagan is a “progression-based” camp, and as campers become more experienced, so does the length and difficulty of the trips they can take.
Campers can choose either canoeing or backpacking excursions during their stay in camp. Next year, Miles can progress to a 21-day canoe trip, followed by a 28-day canoe trip in 2024 and a trip to the Canadian Arctic in 2025 that will last more than a month, “which is bonkers,” he says.
While Miles is the first member of his family to attend Camp Widjiwagan, the tradition spans generations for some families. Such is the case for Tom Gehrz, who was one of eight kids in his family to attend the camp and whose parents actually met at camp in the 1970s.
Now an assistant Chisago County attorney in eastern Minnesota, Gehrz and Meredith Larson — Miles’ mom — formerly worked together in the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office.
It was Gehrz who suggested “Widji” might be a good fit for Miles, says Meredith, now an attorney for Vogel Law Office in Grand Forks.
Gehrz, who grew up in St. Paul, attended Widjiwagan from 1996 through 2001 and worked as a camp counselor in the summers of 2002 and 2003. He says his parents made him go to camp that first summer, but it was his choice to keep coming back.
“I wanted to go back because I made good friends there, and kind of my big summer thing was going on these canoeing trips,” said Gehrz, whose time as a camper culminated in a 900-mile canoe trip over 6½ weeks from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, to Baker Lake in the territory of Nunavut. “I played a little baseball in the summers, but pulling up to camp was the big thing, and it just really teaches you respect for the wilderness and setting goals and believing you can accomplish them.”
Like Gehrz, Miles says he’d like to work as a counselor once he’s taken the canoe trips that await. A quote from the campfire session that brings campers and their families together for the end of camp sums up the Widjiwagan experience, he says.
“You learn to be happy even when you’re miserable, and so you learn to have fun when you’re miserable,” Miles said. “I think that’s pretty true.”
Kl Rahul, Avesh Khan take center stage as rivals arch-lock horns for second time
mini
As India and Pakistan meet for the second time in the 2022 Asian Cup on Sunday, the focus will be on Indian fly-half KL Rahul and fast bowler Avesh Khan, who have both struggled until at this stage of the tournament.
The famous top-order is said to be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be revamped as India aim for a ‘Sunday Encore’ against Pakistan in an Asian Cup ‘Super 4s’ clash.
If the high-level Powerplay philosophy is an issue, Avesh Khan’s inexperience at the death is no less of a concern as the team’s management may have to revamp the bowling offense against a strong Pakistani side that enters the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.
With no Ravindra Jadeja available in this game, Axar Patel looks like an immediate replacement, but the team’s combination takes a hit in the absence of the versatile Saurashtra. In the last game against Pakistan, head coach Rahul Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination in the top six as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.
It remains to be seen whether skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid will resume the bet on Sunday. But it won’t be an overstatement to say that when it comes to the requirement of having a pure left-handed hitter in the top six, only the Roorkee man can provide the solution. It was Hardik Pandya’s one-man show last Sunday that took India over the line in a thrilling final and Rohit would expect that intensity to continue in this match as well.
However, the Indian team, despite being a minefield of talent, have a soft underbelly and the top-order’s cautious approach in Powerplay overs is one of them. Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit seemed comfortable against the Pakistani attack and as the pitch slowed their problems seemed to have worsened.
It was Suryakumar Yadav’s sheer brilliance that saved India from what turned out to be an embarrassing batting display against the Hong Kong minnows with an out of sync KL Rahul playing his slowest innings (36 of 39 balls). A relevant question now arises if India will change their top order and add firepower as it is now clear that the combination of Rahul, Rohit and Kohli is not working well for the team.
To be fair to Rahul, he once again deserves the No. 1 spot as he was dismissed by Naseem Shah on the very first ball he faced in Sunday’s game. But the think tank needs to make it clear to Rahul that he needs to change his view of the quantum of races rather than the quality and impact it creates.
Pakistan team, on the other hand, would also like to score more in the first 10 overs. Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam had all the success chasing, but striking first wasn’t exactly the pair’s forte.
Also, the slow lane in Dubai creates some problems for hitters. This raises another question whether Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh can both feature in the playing XI.
While Axar’s restrictive bowling is an option, Deepak Hooda as an all-around hitter or Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-around bowler can be tried. With two southpaws in Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah in the top six, an off-spinner taking the ball could prove to be a good proposition with Bhuvneshwar and Hardik playing at full throttle.
All in all, another Super Sunday could well be on the cards as the two bitter neighbors prepare to lock horns. Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
The match starts at 7:30 p.m. IST.
Aaron Judge’s 52nd homer too little, too late as sinking Yankees fall to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped the Bombers had already hit rock bottom. He was wrong. The Bombers not only had to put Andrew Benintendi on the injured list before the game but suffered another discouraging loss 2-1 at Tropicana Field.
The Yankees (79-54) have lost six of their last seven games. The Rays (74-57) have clinched the series win, handing the Bombers their eighth series loss in the last 10. Tampa Bay cut another game off the Yankees’ once commanding lead in the American League East. The Bombers, who were up by as many as 15.5-games this season, now hold just a four-game lead in the division, three in the loss column.
“We understand the position we’re in and we understand that we got to do better, period,” Boone said. “Hopefully more and more people get into the mix and become a part of things but the bottom line is what we’re putting out there is capable, we just got to go produce.”
But the Yankees aren’t producing runs.
Well, except for when Aaron Judge hammers a home run. The slugger crushed his 52nd of the season to lead off the ninth inning, snapping a streak of 21 straight innings by the Bombers without scoring a run dating back to Wednesday night in Anaheim.
Saturday Corey Kluber held them scoreless for seven innings, scattering two hits and striking out four. On the Yankees’ first chance on the day, Giancarlo Stanton got thrown out trying to take second on a wild pitch. In the sixth, with two on, Kluber struck out Judge and coaxed a ground out from DJ LeMahieu.
The offense is missing a lot right now.
Before the game, they placed Benintendi on the injured list with right wrist inflammation, but he was going to get a second opinion and Boone said they weren’t certain what the issue exactly is. Benintendi was in an air cast in the clubhouse Saturday afternoon and it’s unclear if he will be one of those the Yankees can get back in the mix with just 29 games to play in the regular season.
()
CPM leaders meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR and extend support against religious hatred
Hyderabad:
A team of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday and expressed their support for his fight against the “forces of religious hatred”.
CPM Telangana State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, former MP Julakanti Rangareddy and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu met with CM KCR in Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. They discussed various political and national issues for about an hour.
According to the chief minister’s office, the KCR has invited “intellectuals and thinkers to join it in the fight against the division of the people in the name of religion for selfish politics”.
Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that some divisive forces have conspired to create unrest in the name of religion for selfish politics in the peaceful state of Telangana.
“The Chief Minister also thanked the CPM party for coming forward in response to his call to unite democratic supporters, intellectuals and political leaders representing civil society to prevent conspiracies of divisive forces,” according to the CMO .
“CPM leaders have made it clear that they will fully support CM KCR’s struggle against the forces of religious hatred,” the CMO added.
CPM leaders also submitted a memorandum to CM KCR on the suffering of the people.
This comes days after KCR returned from his one-day visit to Bihar where he met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy and discussed national policy.
The duo on September 1 had also spoken at a joint press conference where KCR faced the question of whether Kumar would stand as the opposition candidate for prime minister. KCR dodged the question and avoided giving a straight answer saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.
In a press conference, it could be seen that while KCR was busy answering the question, Nitish Kumar urged him to dismiss these questions.
When Nitish Kumar was ready to leave, KCR kept insisting, “Aap Baithiye” (please sit down), but Nitish kept insisting, “Aap Chaliye Na” (let’s go).
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Steve-O cracks up Paddy Pimblett by telling him he tried and failed to get a cauliflower ear, as Jackass star reveals he had Mike Tyson bite off the ear multiple times
The trio of Mike Tyson, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Jackass star Steve-O were bound to throw up plenty of entertainment – and they did.
The three men met on the Hotboxin’ podcast with Mike Tyson and as the conversation progressed, the subject came to the fore.
Steve-O turned to Pimblett out of the blue and asked if he had cauliflower ear and the UFC star revealed he didn’t.
The Jackass actor then shocked everyone. He said: “I was trying to get a cauliflower ear like a ***** mother, but I just couldn’t get it. Some people just can’t get it.
The whole room burst out laughing when Pimblett questioned him and said, “You were actively trying to get a cauliflower ear? You’re a fucking sick mother, you know, man.
“I’ve never heard that before, you’re crazy.”
“Do you know why I did it? Steve-O explained. “Because when a man has a cauliflower ear, he gets respect.
“Nobody fucks you if you have a cauliflower ear.”
East Carolina kicker’s rough day keeps Pirates from upsetting NC State No. 13
GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watched from the sideline for the late basket that could have passed his 13th-ranked team sailing away uprights, then offered a much more restrained than jubilant fist-pump.
The Wolfpack had survived – and that was about as positive as anyone dressed in red could be about Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina that saw the Pirates miss two late critical kicks .
“I think they’re probably angrier than I will be right now,” Doeren said of his players.
NC State went from 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren’t even under their control. The Pirates were in a position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they won the ball late in the game, not to mention offering Owen Daffer a chance for redemption after firing an extra point level on the left after the court Rahjai Harris touchdown with 2:58 remaining.
The Holton Ahlers keeper put up a 41-yard field goal in the dying seconds for Daffer in the season opener for each school. But he missed this one right with 5 seconds left, prompting many fans in the once rowdy crowd to put their hands to their heads in disbelief.
Shyheim Battle emphatically nodded the kick was no good as Doeren offered that fist pump for the Wolfpack, but the moment quickly felt more like relief after another bumpy trip to Greenville.
This time, at least, everything ended in victory.
“It obviously wasn’t pretty,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “It wasn’t the way we expected it to be. It wasn’t what we are capable of doing.”
Leary, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but had a costly interception with about 5 minutes left that set up the late touchdown. of East Carolina. The Wolfpack were also empty on six plays on the goal line in the fourth quarter, first with a fumble on the goal line from Jordan Houston, then with the talented young Demie Sumo-Karngbaye who was stuffed four consecutive times to complete another workout.
In fact, the difference – Daffer’s failures aside – came from a punt blocked by Jasiah Provillon deep in the ECU end that Sean Brown recovered in the end zone late in the first quarter.
Ahlers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead East Carolina, which held the Wolfpack to 25 yards in the fourth quarter.
“I know nobody outside of Greenville gave us a lot of luck, but those kids never doubted,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “We should have won the football game.”
TAKE AWAY
NC State: Everything has been set up for the Wolfpack to take a big leap forward in Doeren’s 10th season, from Leary’s presence on the program to match his all-time highest preseason ranking in the Associated Press poll. NC State led 21-7 at halftime, only to see this one almost end as another loss at a stadium where the Wolfpack had lost four of five meetings.
ECU: Houston’s first three years were a heavy rebuild of the ECU program, which has long had a reputation for thriving in matchups against power conference schools at home backed by rowdy crowds. The Pirates continued to drag before making a late move to a big upset. It could provide confidence going forward for the American Athletic Conference program — or it could be a blow given how it ended.
THE HALF GAME
Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for 79 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack ground game, providing a physical and smashing presence.
This included a 22-yard run to the 1 early in the fourth that had him keeping his legs moving, bouncing or going through about half a dozen purple jerseys in a performance Doeren said was a highlight for the Wolfpack. .
THE FINAL BLOW
The Pirates had no more time-outs on the Ahlers keeper, so they had to run Daffer and the placement team from the touchline with time running out. But the Wolfpack struggled with injuries and had to call a timeout with 9 seconds left, giving Daffer more time to line up the kick.
“He had just missed an extra point, so I thought he was probably a bit in his head,” Doeren said of his thoughts from the touchline.
Daffer had earned a purse after throwing a 54-yard field goal as time ran out to beat Navy last year.
“He feels worse than anyone right now,” Houston said. “We have to support him. And he has to get over it. But it’s a tough pill to swallow.”
CONSEQUENCES OF THE SURVEY
NC State doesn’t look sharp in this one, and it could cost the Wolfpack with voters for the upcoming AP Top 25.
NEXT
NC State: Charleston Southern of the Championship Subdivision visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.
ECU: The Pirates host Old Dominion – who beat Virginia Tech in their Friday opener – next Saturday.
