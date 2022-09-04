There was not a single moment when the crowd caught up with police at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, half a dozen officers recently testified in DC federal court. Instead, it was a gradual and inexorable collapse, culminating in a violent standoff lasting several hours in a tunnel under the building.
News
Officers say they were the last line of defense between rioters and lawmakers
“There was this slow push, which was basically a constant forward motion, pushing us into the building,” he said.
Nine men are accused of banding together to fight the police at this entrance, using stolen batons and riot shields, firecrackers and their own bodies. Three were found guilty last month after admitting the facts but reserved the right to argue the law on appeal. Three are to be tried in October. And three others began a bench trial on Monday – David Mehaffie, Patrick McCaughey and Tristan Stevens, who claim they were simply caught between the crowd behind them and the police in front of them.
Mehaffie, McCaughey and Stevens chose to be tried not by a jury but by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee who claimed some Jan. 6 defendants were being treated too harshly compared to other protesters.
Like Donigian, DC officer Chad Curtice was among several officers who recently testified against the three men, recalling police’s terrifying battle against a swarm of rioters who prosecutors say shared a common goal of getting in in the Capitol to stop Congress’ assertion of President Biden’s 2020 election. victory.
Curtice said that at first the crowd was disorganized, but then “it was like they were all gathering together and charging…we ended up being pushed back to the building.”
Officers recall battling a thunderous crowd at the trial of a Maine man on January 6
The officers testified that they retreated to the basement of the Capitol and gathered in a vestibule under the Rotunda. The rioters had filled the tunnel leading to the room and were breaking down the double doors.
“It’s gonna be old fashioned [Civil Disturbance Unit]”Commander Ramey Kyle shouted as they gathered, DC officer Abdulkadir Abdi recalled. He interpreted this as “a hand-to-hand battle – you’re gonna hit somebody, you’re gonna get hit, it’s gonna be really hard.”
Unaware that the Capitol had already been breached from above, they thought “it was pretty much the last battle,” Abdi said. “The officers didn’t want to open that door. They just held that line.
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell — who testified before Congress about his ordeal and said he was so badly injured on January 6 that he risked forced medical retirement – said he felt compelled to stay in the tunnel despite multiple injuries because all around him he only saw DC police officers fighting. “I felt like if I left that area, they’d be like, ‘The Capitol Police aren’t here, why should we defend the Capitol? ‘” he testified.
DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges testified that he was pinned between the tunnel door and a riot shield held by McCaughey. “Don’t try to use that stick on me, boy,” McCaughey can be heard saying on video as Hodges tries to fend him off with a stick.
Hodges said his senses began to fail as other rioters punched him and pulled on his gas mask, exposing his face to the chemical spray in the air. His mouth started bleeding.
“I was very vulnerable,” he said. “Standing up was untenable.” He was able to safely retreat behind the police cordon. “I felt relieved and a little embarrassed that I had to back down so soon,” he testified. He did not suffer brain damage, but his head hurt for more than a week.
McCaughey during his testimony conceded that he could have left the tunnel at any time, but that “I wouldn’t say I was entirely responsible for injuring” Hodges.
McCaughey testified that he intended to use the shield only to protect himself and maintain his position in the tunnel, not to assault police. “The moment I could hear [Hodges] shouting, I immediately turned to the crowd and asked them to let me back,” he said.
Hodges testified earlier that even if true, McCaughey only backed down after achieving his goal of incapacitating a police officer: “Each one less of us defending the Capitol has brought them closer.”
Gonell testified that he could hear Hodges screaming in pain but was unable to help because Stevens pinned him down with another riot shield.
“All I could hear was his scream and there was nothing I could do about it,” Gonell said.
Stevens can be seen on video grabbing a stick, but his lawyer pointed out that he lost control of the stick almost immediately and suggested he was only trying to arm himself to defend himself.
“If I remember correctly, it was us officers who were on duty that day, not him,” Gonell retorted.
After breaking free, Gonell also attempted to help Rosanne Boyland, who had been brought unconscious behind the police line. Emergency medical services were unable to get to the Capitol because of the riot; Gonell and other officers tried unsuccessfully to restart her heart. She was one of four rioters who died that day.
“Any other day more resources would have been needed,” Gonell said.
Mehaffie is accused of ordering members of the crowd to turn so they could hold the roadblock against the police, telling them to “push”. He is expected to testify this week that he was trying to keep people from crashing.
When previous protests had turned tumultuous, Hodges testified, it was “directionless violence, closer to anarchy” that individuals seemed to find “cathartic.” On January 6, “everyone who was violent in the crowd, and everyone else in the crowd who supported them, had one spirit, one particular purpose – to fight their way inside the Capitol. And they were ready to do anything to achieve this goal.
washingtonpost
News
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation
In that first bullpen session in April, at the onset of a season Spenser Watkins would find a level of consistency he hadn’t yet experienced in the major leagues, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt told the right-hander to grip a slider and hold nothing back.
The first few throws were a product of that — the erratic attempts of a pitch Watkins hadn’t thrown in years. But then, as Watkins continued to tweak his grip and hurl toward home plate, something clicked.
“We went, ‘Yeah, that’s what you’re looking for right there,’” Holt recalled saying, watching the slider sweep out of Watkins’ upturned palm and whizz across the strike zone.
Watkins and Michael Poole, his coach at renowned pitching lab Driveline, had considered adding another pitch to Watkins’ repertoire all offseason. They fiddled with his changeup and his curveball and slightly increased his fastball velocity. They hadn’t considered the slider, though, because so much of what Watkins did well was working vertically with movement rather than horizontally.
But after that first bullpen session between starts against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics, Watkins sent a video of himself throwing a slider to Poole. And Poole’s reaction was much the same as the one Watkins had to the slider.
“He was like, ‘Holy [crap], are you kidding me?’” Watkins recalled. “It was pretty exciting. It was not something I expected, for sure.”
The slider has led to Watkins holding down a place in the Orioles’ rotation and becoming one of the most consistent pitchers on the staff. Since returning from Triple-A Norfolk in June, Watkins has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 11 appearances.
Adding the slider is a large part of that success. Entering Sunday, Watkins’ slider has five runs saved below average — by far the best mark of any of his offerings — according to Statcast. The .132 batting average against his slider is the lowest of his repertoire by more than 100 percentage points. The pitch has also elevated the rest of his arsenal, making hitters guess at one more pitch out of the same arm slot.
In all, much of Watkins’ success boils down to the success of his new-found slider.
“It’s made the fastball better, it’s made the cutter better, it’s made the curveball better,” Poole said. “Everything just plays off of it so well with the way his arsenal plays. I think that’s been probably the biggest pitch he’s added.”
Like any midseason addition, the slider didn’t become an immediate fixture for Watkins. After he landed on the injured list in May with a right arm contusion from a comebacker, he studied the analytics behind the pitch.
Then he worked with Tides pitching coach Justin Ramsey to further his development.
“He made a really good point of thinking of the ball like a square,” Watkins said. “Like, pulling down a corner rather than thinking about throwing a circle. Something kind of clicked there where it just gave me kind of a body-mind connection of understanding what that feeling is, that release. So once I kind of got that, got that confidence in it, it just kind of rolled from there.”
Watkins isn’t the only Orioles pitcher to add a slider or sweeper this season, with right-hander Austin Voth adding a sweeper since joining Baltimore off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Both pitchers have found success with it early, seemingly proving the organizational philosophy right.
Last week against the Chicago White Sox, Watkins threw the slider 31 times — the most in a game this season — and drew six whiffs on 16 swings. He leaned on that offering to get him through six innings in which he allowed two runs.
Watkins is still gaining confidence with his front-door slider, opting instead to use his cutter against right-handed hitters. And against lefties, Watkins has thrown the slider just 5.1% of the time. He’s still learning how to bury it at a lefty’s back foot.
But he still remembers the feeling when he threw a particularly good slider in a game for the first time, just days after his midweek bullpen in April. With infielder Elvis Andrus at the plate for Oakland, Watkins whirled a slider toward the plate. Andrus ducked out, not expecting the horizontal movement about to come.
The ball fell in for a strike, the first showcase of a pitch that has transformed Watkins’ season.
()
News
‘Revisionist history’ for WH to claim school closures were GOP’s fault – left-wing areas closed longest
On Friday’s “Fox & Friends” show on Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that which the school closings were the fault of the Republicans and the reopening of the schools was due to the work of the Democrats and the Biden administration in declaring that the claim is a complete “revisionist story” because left-wing policymakers closed schools and that President Biden has even encouraged school closures. Kennedy also said Biden could have used his Thursday speech to explain how to make up for lost education due to school closings.
Kennedy said, “I mean, that’s just not true. The American people watched him. Our schools have been closed by local school boards awakened at the request of many teachers’ unions. And President Biden never said a word. I mean, in some cases he encouraged them. He just stood there, sucking his teeth. So that’s a bit of revisionist history. And he could have talked about it last night. He could have talked about his plan to help our children regain the knowledge they lost as a result of their own government closing schools, supposedly in the name of science. We have probably lost 20 years of progress that we had made in our public schools.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: This summer’s free agency is like the current South Florida housing market, grossly overpriced. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had a choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a fully healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take pre-injury Oladipo over Mitchell straight up because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we only need a fixer upper. – Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And that’s significant, that the NBA trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Plus the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade eligible at midseason, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you are desperate, you move. How exactly are the Heat desperate? For all the external pontification, can anyone definitively say that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue out there at the moment (except for the thunderstorms).
Q: As much as something can still happen before February, I hope nothing happens. I believe we sit tight and trust Pat Riley. – Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: the ones when you exit a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to further grow, and the ones when you feel as if you have to do something, anything. It is during those latter offseasons that enduring mistakes can be made, when you load up contractually with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The.” “Sky.” “Is.” “Not.” “Falling.”
Q: When has the Godfather led us astray? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons that they then bypassed? When he went along with casting aside Mike Miller for salary-cap reasons and allowing Dwyane Wade to depart in free agency? But that’s besides the point, because those are the exceptions. And this is not just Pat Riley, it is the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon, as well. That trinity does not lead astray. Exhale.
()
News
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Q: Free agency this summer is like the current overpriced South Florida real estate market. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had the choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take Oladipo pre-injury over Mitchell directly because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we just need a fixer upper. –Robert, Fort Lauderdale.
A: And it’s significant, that the NBA’s trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Also, the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade-eligible mid-season, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you’re desperate, you move. How desperate are the Heat exactly? Despite all the external pontification, can anyone say for sure that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue there right now (except for thunderstorms).
Q: Although something may still happen before February, I hope nothing will happen. I believe we sit back and trust Pat Riley. -Brent, Wellington.
A: There are two types of offseasons: those where you leave a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to grow more, and those where you feel you have to do something, anything. It’s during these latter offseasons that persistent mistakes can be made, when you’re contractually loading with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The”. “Sky.” “East.” “Not.” “Fall.”
Q: When did the Godfather mislead us? – Adam.
A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons which they then bypassed? When he agreed to sideline Mike Miller for salary cap reasons and allow Dwyane Wade to leave in free agency? But that is not the question, because these are exceptions. And it’s not just Pat Riley, it’s also the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon. This trinity does not go astray. Exhale.
()
denverpost
News
Skywatch: September celestial splendor
Sadly, summer comes to an end this month on the 22nd. But the great news for stargazing in September is that there are still plenty of great summer constellations to see such as Sagittarius, Cygnus and many more. Also, with the earlier sunsets you can get an earlier stargazing start.
We’re doubling our planet pleasure this month with the arrival of Jupiter, joining Saturn in our early evening skies. You can’t miss Jupiter. It’s absolutely the brightest starlike object in the evening sky this month. Early in September, the largest planet of our solar system rises around 9 p.m. above the eastern horizon, but by the end of the month, both planets are up and ready for your viewing pleasure in the evening twilight. On Sept. 26, Jupiter reaches what astronomers call opposition when Jupiter and the Earth are at the minimum separation for 2022, less than 368 million miles apart. That makes Jupiter extra brilliant.
Jupiter is a great telescope target, even for smaller telescopes. It’s best to wait a few hours after sunset to view Jupiter or any other planet, however. Let it get higher in the sky, farther away from the blurring effects of the thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere from your perspective near the horizon. In the case of Jupiter this month, that’ll be around 10:30 or 11 p.m.
With even a small to moderate-sized telescope, you should be able to see up to four of Jupiter’s brighter moons dancing around the 88,000-mile-wide planet in orbital periods of roughly two to 17 days. You might also be able to see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands, which will be orientated diagonally as Jupiter rises above the horizon.
The next-brightest starlike object you see to the upper right of Jupiter is the glorious planet Saturn. Saturn isn’t nearly as bright as Jupiter, mainly because it’s so far away – over 825 million miles from us in early September. Despite that, you should see Saturn’s ring system and at least some of its moons.
Saturn will also be keeping close company with the near-full harvest moon this coming week. This Wednesday the moon will be perched just to the lower right of Saturn and to the lower left on Thursday.
The very best time for serious stargazing this September will be the last two weeks of the month. That’s when the moon and its whitewashing light will be out of the early evening sky. Look for the Big Dipper proudly hanging by its handle in the northwest. The Big Dipper itself isn’t an official constellation, but it does outline the rear end and tail of the great constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. The fainter Little Dipper, otherwise known as Ursa Minor, the Little Bear, is standing on its handle to the right of the Big Dipper with Polaris, the North Star, at the end of its handle.
In the northeast, look for the sideways “W” that outlines the throne of Cassiopeia the Queen. Just to the upper left of the queen will be a faint upside-down house with a steep roof. That constellation is Cepheus the King.
The great autumn constellation Pegasus the winged horse is rising in the eastern sky after sunset. Look for the big diamond of stars that outlines the torso of Pegasus. This is called the “Square of Pegasus.”
Attached to the left side of the big diamond is the constellation Andromeda the Princess, and within that is the Andromeda Galaxy, next-door neighbor of our Milky Way Galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy is more than 2 million light-years away. You should be able to spot it with binoculars or a small telescope, appearing as a faint patch of light.
Speaking of our Milky Way, if you’re stargazing in the dark countryside, you’ll see a milky ribbon of light reaching across the entire sky from the southwest horizon all the way to Cassiopeia in the northeast, nearly bisecting the celestial dome. That’s the Milky Way band, the combined light of billions and billions of stars that make up the plane of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Enjoy the longer nights of September!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
‘I’m not going to wait’ – Tyson Fury plans to announce another opponent next week after Oleksandr Usyk injury rules out 2022 fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is moving on from an undisputed potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk and will announce an alternate opponent soon.
Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with another convincing victory over Anthony Joshua last month to set up a tantalizing clash with ‘The Gypsy King’.
However, the Ukrainian recently revealed that he has nagging injuries so he won’t be able to fight Fury in 2022.
“Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible,” Usyk told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.
” For two reasons. First of all, I have old wounds that need to be healed. They made themselves known. Recovery will take a few months.
“Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for six months, I want to be with my children, my family, there are certain things to do at home. Boxing can wait a bit. Next year, I think it will happen.
nsfw
Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery lights up the crowd after knockout victory in BKFC debut
Mad
Steve-O cracks up Pimblett and Tyson saying he tried to get a cauliflower ear
heavy hitters
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz LIVE: Date, UK start time, undercard and live stream
Friends
Usyk reveals Bellew and Chisora asked how to help Ukraine
torn up
Slim Andy Ruiz Shows Off Epic Body Transformation In Pre-Fight Photoshoot
uncertain
Usyk is desperate to face the ‘crazy’ Fury in 2023 but is also open to the Joshua trilogy
The British fighter was clearly unhappy with this and sent a video message to his rival telling him to ‘find your balls’ and now it looks like he is considering alternative options.
“Usyk called me after his last fight with [Anthony] Joshua, I replied and said let’s do the fight this year wherever they want to do it,” Fury said during an appearance at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff.
“I was waiting for offers from countries to come, and suddenly Usyk said he doesn’t want to fight anymore, he wants to fight next year, not this year.
“So I’m not going to wait for anyone, I’m announcing a fight next week.”
The pro wrestling fan was present at the Principality Stadium to watch WWE’s first UK stadium show since 1992.
Fury got involved in the main event title clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, who he was once scheduled to fight.
Austin Theory tried to capitalize on the brutal match by cashing in his ‘Money in the Bank’ deal, but Fury knocked him out with a big right hand.
Reigns ended up winning the match before Fury entered the ring to congratulate him, pity McIntyre and sing his version of “American Pie”.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Officers say they were the last line of defense between rioters and lawmakers
CZ Reveals Binance Shared Required Information to DOJ
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation
‘Revisionist history’ for WH to claim school closures were GOP’s fault – left-wing areas closed longest
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?
ASK IRA: Is this a lull or the end of Heat’s chances for a major deal?
Skywatch: September celestial splendor
‘I’m not going to wait’ – Tyson Fury plans to announce another opponent next week after Oleksandr Usyk injury rules out 2022 fight
Martha Scheckel: Minnesota has a shortage of nurses, particularly in communities of color
52,000 migrants crossed a Texas border sector in August
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”