Other voices: Alarming evidence of backsliding underlines need for effective instruction now

The gold-standard measure of educational trends has the word “progress” in its name. But the National Assessment of Educational Progress unveiled Thursday showed nothing but slippage over the last two years. Students saw the largest average decline in reading since 1990 and the first drop in mathematics ever measured in the half-century-old test.
We don’t speak often of educational emergencies, but America has one now.
A half-true refrain is that the pandemic caused this. While COVID-19 created tremendous challenges for schooling, decisions by adults exacerbated them. It is now incumbent on those same adults to make strategic investments that will enable kids, and especially the low-income kids most harmed over the past two years, to regain their lost foothold.
The biggest mistake of the pandemic, anyone with a brain can see in clear hindsight, was the closure of too many schools for far too long. Remote learning was a lame substitute for the classroom, especially for kids who were struggling to learn in the first place and also happen to come from more troubled homes. Yet, including here in New York, it was those very kids who wound up settling for remote learning for significant stretches.
Nationwide, stubborn racial achievement gaps grew. And students in the bottom 10th percentile dropped by 12 points in math, quadruple the learning loss of those in the top 10th. Anyone enraged about the rich getting richer and the poor losing ground during times of economic stress should be equally furious about this injustice.
Here in New York, the progressive prescription du jour is across-the-board reductions in class sizes. That would commit precious billions to an intervention with far too little impact. The far smarter course is to deliver much more learning time, in the form of longer school days and years, especially to the kids who’ve lost the most.
Education, once given, can never be taken away. Never given, it represents a robbery of future potential. On this scale, it’s a crime no less serious than many of those that grab daily headlines.
Liam Fagan, a rising junior at Berklee College of Music, performs under the band name Park National and takes a cerebral approach to an emo-indie sound.
His debut album “The Big Glad”, released in 2020, consists of songs ranging from 85,000 to 800,000 streams each. But with a local tour under his belt and nearly two years since his last release, Fagan is looking to expand his sound.
“Recently [I’ve been] try to find more ways to make my music and try to find a way that works best for me and produces the best results,” he said. “I can really be free with the way I make music. It’s been like an eternal quest to figure out what’s the best way for me to do it.
Fagan’s technical skill on instruments, any number he plays, shines through in long guitar intros and steady drum hits. And for a while, that’s what music was for him: technical and structured.
“I kind of thought about everything in a very structural way rather than where this song came from? What is he trying to say? I’m trying to be more open-minded with the process in general,” he said.
Participating in Allston’s thriving hobby room and local music scene, Fagan said playing basement shows and meeting new bands inspires him greatly.
“I was definitely influenced by the people I met here [in Boston] and the shows I’ve attended, the shows I’ve played. I feel like there is something to learn from every type of environment,” he said.
In the two years since his last outing, Fagan said he’s learned to listen to his own voice.
“(This release) is kind of a transformation from writing those guitar songs and putting vocals on them to love something that’s a little more authentic, a little more human,” he said. he declares.
Fagan’s new single, “Set My Bed On Fire”, was released on August 23.
Listen to National Park here.
Daniel Jones showed the Giants’ coaches impressive resilience and persistence this summer while installing Brian Daboll’s complicated new offense.
“We talk about it all the time in our meeting room: ‘poise in the noise,’” quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney said recently. “And Daniel’s done a great job of that. Couldn’t be happier with where he’s progressing. He comes back after a bad play, talks about it, goes back in, doesn’t make the same mistake. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Poise in the noise.
That might as well be Jones’ mantra for how to face this season’s pressure and expectations, as well.
The Giants’ stated goal for 2022 under new GM Joe Schoen is to give Jones a fair shot to prove he is a franchise quarterback in his fourth NFL season.
But it’s no secret that Schoen declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023, which spoke volumes on where the organization stands.
Next year’s draft class is full of QB talent after a down year in 2022, too.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke are among the top draft eligible quarterbacks.
To help Jones, Schoen drafted right tackle Evan Neal, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger to play immediately.
The GM signed free agent right guard Mark Glowinski and center Jon Feliciano. And Saquon Barkley arrived at training camp in great shape.
But as the regular season approaches, a major concern lingers: the unreliability, and lack of consistency, of Jones’ receiving corps in this new offense.
This is not an impressive roster, and Jones can’t do it alone. He needs help.
He needs protection. He needs his receivers on the field.
“I think we’re all a good bit more comfortable,” Jones said before the preseason finale against the Jets. “With that being said, I think we’ve got a good bit of work to do here before our first game in Nashville.”
Jones’ best connection all summer, far and away, was with wide receiver David Sills. That comes as no surprise because Sills and Jones are good friends who worked out together all offseason. They put in the time.
“There’s nothing more valuable than reps,” Jones said after he and Sills ignited a preseason touchdown drive against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Getting together, going through it in practice, seeing things, having the conversations, correcting things and moving forward. There’s a process to it, and you got to put the time in, put the effort in and go through it. He’s definitely done that, but we got to do that with everyone as a group.”
Doing it with everyone as a group has taken more time.
Kadarius Toney barely practiced this summer and didn’t play a single preseason snap, continuing a frustrating rookie trend. He had an offseason knee procedure and also appeared to tweak his right hamstring in camp.
In a recent practice, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka told Toney to keep running and finish a route out of his break, and Toney responded with a comment about where the ball had been on the throw.
Kenny Golladay had a lackluster August and does not appear to be on the same page as Jones. That connection remains a work in progress.
At least Golladay, Jones and Sills stayed out on the field long after a recent joint practice with the Jets to work on red zone throws, coming off a Jets interception on a throw intended for Golladay.
“If you can get on the same page in the red zone, which is really what we are trying to work on there after practice, I think it will be a huge weapon for our offense,” Sills said. “That’s kind of the conversations of what our timing looks like, what we think if we get this look, what he’s expecting, if we get that look, what he’s expecting. It’s that constant communication back and forth between DJ and the receivers.”
Robinson promises to be a factor in the offense, but he’s a rookie, and the 5-8, 185-pound receiver is going to have to prove he can take NFL punishment.
Unfortunately for Jones, camp standout Collin Johnson is done for the season after tearing his right Achilles in practice.
And while the QB has years of chemistry with Sterling Shepard, they have not been able to throw together much in Daboll’s new offense.
Shepard spent most of the summer on the physically unable to perform list due to a left Achilles tear last December.
“It’s been a while since Daniel and I have actually gotten to throw,” Shepard said after his first practice on Aug. 24. “Since I’ve been on PUP, I haven’t been able to catch any passes from him. So we have a rapport, but we have to freshen things up and build that connection back again … It shouldn’t take us long.”
The good news for Jones is that he appears to have impressed his coaches in August, coming off a slow start to camp and some noise in league circles that the club could move off him quicker than expected to backup Tyrod Taylor if things go south.
Daboll said on Aug. 26 that he is “pleased with his progress, his leadership, how he’s handled things.”
“His reads, his footwork, his ability to get to checkdowns when we need to,” Daboll said. “I think he’s seeing downfield clearly.”
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the play caller, said Jones is doing a “great job” in the face of coaches “throwing a lot at him.”
“I’m really proud of where the staff has come from where we started to where we are now,” Kafka said. “I’m really proud of where the players are from where we started to where we are at.”
Jones said after he learned the offense’s terminology, the next process was to get on the same page with “seeing the reads.”
“Understanding against what coverages, how this play is going to look, the timing of certain reads,” he said. “I think the high-level stuff happens over time and that’s kind of what we’ve been focused on.”
Tierney said the Giants have handed Jones the keys to this offense, which highlights Jones’ running ability, and they’re “encouraging him to trust his instincts.”
He said Jones’ field vision and processing speed helps coaches in real time understand what’s working and what isn’t in a game.
“It’s one thing if you see it in the meeting room, but after a series or a rack of plays, if he comes out and you say, ‘Hey, what’d you see here?’ He can tell you what happened,” Tierney said. “And you go back and watch the film, and what he told you is what happened. That’s always a really good thing, just for the communication between coach and player.”
Tierney also said that when Daboll pulled Jones for one practice play during camp and put Taylor in to explain a read to Jones, the QB didn’t blink.
“He reacted great,” Tierney said. “Same way. There wasn’t anything after it. It was boom, here’s the coaching point. And go back in there like it was just another day.”
This is far from just another season for Jones, though. This could be his last with the Giants, unless it all comes together quickly.
It’s on him to do his part, but it’s also on the rest of the team to help him out.
A central question regarding the archives that former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home is why he kept tons of government documents and classified documents.
The ongoing criminal investigation has so far provided few answers. A lawyer for Trump “provided no explanation as to why boxes of government documents” were kept at the former president’s estate, the Justice Department wrote in a court filing last week. But Trump himself invoked something that advisers say rarely comes up: his library.
At the end of an August 22 statement, he suggested that the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago should be included in a future “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.” The Justice Department’s more detailed inventory of documents, unsealed on Friday, showed Trump kept more than 10,000 government documents, excluding those bearing classification marks. That he kept any at all confounds former National Archives and Records Administration officials who said the material belonged to the US government, no matter what Trump believed, and should have been turned over when he left his jobs. functions.
For Trumpworld, a library was little more than an afterthought, say six advisers past and present. As a former president determined to be a future president, Trump didn’t want to leave the impression that he was focused on his legacy. Erecting a library at this point would be the political equivalent of building a mausoleum: a sign that his career in elective politics was dead, some of those close to him said.
Advisers describe talk of a Trump presidential library over the years as intermittent. A former adviser recalled looking at maps of Florida properties during meetings in the small White House dining room near the Oval Office. A longtime Trump adviser said Trump allies were “scouting locations” in the Palm Beach area, home to Mar-a-Lago. (A joke among those involved in the planning was that they would place the library on Greenland, the island Trump was considering buying halfway through his term, a person close to him said.)
Another person close to Trump who briefly told him about a library earlier this year said, “He didn’t seem very interested. He wasn’t like, ‘I have to get my library going.’ He is more interested in being president again.
A Trump confidant, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to speak more freely, added: “Presidential libraries are for ex-presidents. He is a future president. He returns.
A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the library plans. During a court appearance last week, Trump attorney Chris Kise said there was nothing wrong with a former president having records of his tenure. Rather, he said, the mix of material found at Mar-a-Lago “is what you would expect if you were looking through a pile of boxes that have been hastily moved from a residence or of a desk. It contains all sorts of things.
If Trump’s plan was to funnel the documents to a future library, he went about it the wrong way, according to former National Archives officials.
All he had to do was what he was supposed to have done in the first place: return every presidential record to the U.S. government after he left office, as required by the Presidential Records Act of 1978. Once his library operational, he could then have gone to the National Archives and requested a loan of documents he wished to exhibit, as former presidents have done. Former President Barack Obama’s Presidential Library, for example, expects to display his speeches and gifts he received during his two terms, all on loan from the National Archives.
Robert Clark, a former National Archives official at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library in Hyde Park, New York, said every president had the right to build a library.
“But there is a process. He can’t just store things in his garage until the library is built. That’s not how it works,” Clark said.
One of Trump’s worries was that a library would end up showing documents that painted him in an unflattering light, a former senior White House official said. He wanted some control over what the library would contain, the source added.
Modern presidential libraries have two main components: a treasury of presidential documents overseen by the National Archives and a museum open to the public. Past presidents are not expected to control the materials the library collects.
Museums are a different case. Financed by private funds, they have often turned into shrines dedicated to the ex-president. A former Trump representative recalled talking to a Madame Tussauds about donating a wax figure of Trump to a future library. Another idea Trump advisers have been considering is to see if they can acquire and display Air Force One once the plane is replaced by a new model later in the decade, one of his insiders said.
“I’m tempted to observe that given Trump’s limited interest in anything other than himself, I’m not sure what a Trump library would contain,” said Tom Rath, a former senior adviser to five Republican presidential campaigns. “You can only have a limited number of copies of ‘The Art of the Deal’.”
Trump would not be the only one to want to control his image.
“One of the big blows to the presidential library system has been that it’s actually very difficult to get critical materials into the museum,” said Paul Musgrave, a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts who worked for President Richard Nixon. library.
What makes Trump an outlier is that most of his modern-era predecessors willingly parted ways with their records, even when given the choice to withhold them in their entirety.
The Archives Act transferred ownership and control of a former president’s records to the U.S. government beginning with Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981. Yet Franklin D. Roosevelt voluntarily turned over his records to the National Archives, while like his successors Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. When he resigned, Nixon wanted to destroy the secret tapes he had made in office, but Congress passed a law in 1974 that kept them in government possession.
Nixon showed “he wasn’t interested in following precedent,” Clark said. “And we’re in one of those crossroads moments now.”
There’s no guarantee that Trump can raise the gargantuan sums needed to build a library, in any case. The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is expected to gross more than $830 million, and Obama began fundraising before he left office. Fundraising for a library is especially difficult for past presidents, who have little to offer potential donors. Without power, they cannot reward donors with ambassadors and invitations to state dinners which are often inducements to donate money. As president, Trump’s fundraising goal was his re-election bid.
During Trump’s tenure, advisers sometimes wondered if the price had risen so high that Obama’s might be the last library ever built. But a person close to Trump suggested he could cut costs if he forged a partnership with a university.
If Trump goes ahead at some point and raises the money, the end product would inevitably be a celebration of his record, two impeachments notwithstanding.
Self-reverence, however, is not what worries some historians. If any documents in Trump’s custody were to disappear or be discarded, that material is potentially lost to history. The National Archives was clearly concerned about the condition in which Trump kept the documents. In the 15 boxes Trump handed over in January, archivists found “many classified documents” mixed with newspapers, photos and correspondence, the redacted FBI affidavit used to search Trump’s home in Mar showed. -a-Lago. FBI agents who seized the property’s records last month found classified documents in a desk drawer along with Trump’s passports.
The question is whether the United States risks leaving omissions in the historical record that distort the public’s understanding of Trump’s presidency.
“President Trump’s decision to withhold or take documents with him has directly undermined the public’s ability to know the truth about his administration,” said Tim Naftali, head of the undergraduate public policy program at NYU. Wagner and former director of the Nixon Presidential Library. .
“Our republic depends on transparency,” he added. “It’s not perfect, far from it. But it’s a goal we’re trying to achieve.
I’m ticked off that someone would be so insensitive as to be bothered by someone’s memorial. There must be someone in this world who you truly care for with your cold arrogant heart. Let’s see how you feel when you lose them and if eight months is long enough for you to get over it. Just be thankful it’s not your name on the little cross and leave people alone and let them do whatever they need to do to deal with their loss.
I’m ticked off that weather reports on TV or in the paper only give one option for Orlando weather and that is at the Orlando Airport! Why can’t there by a second weather report for the Orlando general area? The weather at the airport is never the same! For example, after big thunderstorms and lots of rain yesterday, the weather report said, “Trace of rain.”
I’m ticked off Winter Park Utilities no longer takes automated phone payments. It was the easiest and most convenient way to pay. You just took a step backward.
I’m ticked off at the Orlando Magic spending $75 million on that palatial training facility. Why didn’t they tone it down and spend half that amount and get some decent players with the rest? I guess the rebuilding program got sidetracked.
To the driver worried about headlights and rain. People had the freedom to turn their lights on when they chose to years ago. We all survived without the nanny state’s help.
I’m ticked off that Ocoee officials seem to enjoy cutting down all our trees and destroying wildlife habitat. We need to stop this!
I want to compliment everyone who works at Chick-fil-A. The food is awesome and prepared just right always, and all the help have been trained to be so courteous and have always prepared our orders right. It is a pleasure for us to go there and know that we come home with what we ordered.
For would-be vacationers, this has been the summer of our discontent. In the wake of the pandemic, severe staffing shortages have triggered a crush of disruption: Flight cancellations abound while check-in lines snake out the terminal door. Travelers wonder when the chaos will abate.
But what if this isn’t just a temporary hiccup? This summer’s air travel meltdown could well be the canary in the coal mine for the labor shortages we may soon experience across the economy as boomers retire, population growth slows and training lags. To avoid further shortages, we must rethink how we invest in workers and start planning ahead.
Across sectors, today’s problems have been a long time coming.
For those who think travel headaches are simply the product of pent-up wanderlust, consider this: According to the labor market analytics firm Lightcast, job openings for pilots have grown 72% since 2016 while the number of pilots at work has grown only 12%, a profound gap that demonstrates just how many jobs are going unfilled.
Similar gaps are apparent across fields. Over the past five years, growth in demand for registered nurses has outpaced growth in supply tenfold, while job openings for electrical engineers have grown three times faster than the available workforce.
Meanwhile, in many fields, a wave of impending retirements threatens to overwhelm the ability of colleges to graduate new talent. For example, even as supply chain disruption widens, twice as many logisticians exit the field annually as earn relevant degrees. Recession may cool demand for a time, but the long-term trend is clear.
Shortages in high-skill roles, such as pilots, are especially hard to resolve. It takes many years to train a pilot. Early in the pandemic, as air travel came to a standstill, airlines cut almost half of their pilots. Now, as demand for air travel roars back, there isn’t a store of qualified pilots waiting on the sidelines and there’s no prospect of bringing more to market anytime soon.
Airlines are raising wages dramatically. Two American Airlines affiliates recently announced that they would double pay. That may entice fresh talent to the field, but new pilots won’t be flight-ready anytime soon. For now, all airlines can do is compete with one another for those already in the cockpit. That’s good for pilots but doesn’t clear the shortage.
This same lag between demand and supply plays out across the labor market. Amid surging cyber threats, companies are bulking up on people with the skills to protect data and networks, with job postings up 70% since 2017. But a key qualification for cybersecurity work, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, requires five years’ experience. That’s a long time to wait for more workers.
There are two ways to address long lead times:
Better preparedness on the part of employers and greater responsiveness in the way that colleges and training providers ready new workers.
Employers take up an ages-old “can’t find good help these days” complaint but much of the solution to this rising crisis rests with them. Since the 1960s, companies have taken an increasingly transactional approach to labor, hiring and firing at will to match business shifts. That works for firms only so long as workers are widely available and quickly trained. But the kind of highly skilled work that pilots and cybersecurity engineers do comprises a growing share of today’s economy.
Employers need a new, longer-term mindset.
That means considering the workforce as a relationship, not just a transaction — one that is less disposable and more enduring through ups and downs. A more invested relationship involves helping workers keep their skills fresh. Investing in skills training is good both for workers and for companies themselves, ensuring that the workforce they have remains the one they need as technologies obsolete at a startling rate.
Companies also need a longer-term mindset in considering future needs. Most plan production schedules and supply chains multiple quarters in advance but have no comparable talent plan, relying instead on the vagaries of the market to deliver skilled workers just in time. Too often they come up short.
But we need not take as given the long time frames currently required to develop new talent.
For our workforce to be more agile, training itself must become more responsive. We need to consider ways to make each credential faster and more accessible. Are all current requirements still relevant? Much demand for CISSP certification is driven by federal mandate rather than actual need. Training that builds on workers’ existing skills saves time vs. training up from scratch. Airlines such as United and JetBlue have been investing in new training academies to accelerate the path to the cockpit and draw a more diverse pool of pilots.
Labor shortages need not be a permanent reality but avoiding them will take a shift in approach.
Good talent, like anything else worthwhile, takes time. New training models can ready new workers more quickly, but there’s no dodging the need to plan ahead. From airlines to hospitals, companies that invest in workers for the long haul will steer clear of the turbulence that lies ahead.
Matt Sigelman is president of The Burning Glass Institute, a leading labor market research center, and chairman of Lightcast. Ken Mehlman is a partner at KKR and was the 62nd chairman of the Republican National Committee and a Lightcast board member. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
