Person found with life-threatening injuries at Quincy McDonalds

A person has been determined to have sustained life-threatening injuries after being found stabbed inside a McDonald’s in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, police said.
A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested and is known to the victim, Quincy police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect.
Quincy Police, Quincy Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance attended the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. around 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said.
The victim received first aid from rescuers and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Here’s what happened in the IND vs PAK match in the group stage.
Hardik Pandya produced a special all-around effort as India held their nerve to claim a thrilling five-wicket victory over rivals Pakistan in their Asian Cup opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday.
Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed great value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India beat Pakistan for 147. It should have been a straight chase but the front three experienced of India faltered, putting further pressure on the middle order.
Hardik (33 from 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 from 29) then shared a 52-point position to lead India on the cusp of a famous victory. The all-round star’s three fours against Haris Rauf in 19th place sealed the game for India. With the team needing 6 balls out of three, Hardik finished the game with a six-ball left arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. The focus was on India’s top three before the tournament and all three – KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 of 18) and Virat Kohli (35 of 34) – did not have the best times in the middle. Rahul had released the first ball with an attempt away from Naseem Shah’s body shot which saw him play on his stumps. Virat, who hit a few confident shots in his innings, was dropped in the first round. He also hit and miss a few times and also got lucky when a badly timed draw lasted six. With luck, it looked like Kohli would finally get a long-awaited big score, but he was long overtaken by Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was also similarly dismissed as he tried to take out the long outfielder. With Pakistani point guards led by rookie Naseem troubling Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it all in order, 86 runs over the final 10 overs looked like a tall order.
When Shah came back to shake off Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps, India was down to 89 for four with plenty riding on inbound hitters Hardik and Jadeja. The equation was reduced to 32 from 18 balls, with Pakistan forced to bring an extra defensive player inside the circle due to an excessive penalty. The Pakistani point guards, particularly the cramping Shah, made it a little easier for the Indians. Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to hunt after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, prepared the game well for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his best and his four wickets included the precious scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious numbers of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, sparked a Pakistan batting slump.
Young tailor Arshdeep Singh also returned decent numbers of 2 for 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were smashed by speed dealers, a first for India in the version the shortest. The first over of the match played by Bhuvneshwar was rather hectic as it included two DRS calls for Mohammad Rizwan (43 out of 42) and a direct drive by Babar. There wasn’t much movement for Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their opening two-man spell. Babar drove Arshdeep straight into the second, showing the sublime touch he has been in for the past 12 months. Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistani skipper with a bouncer in his second game and he went for the pull only to the top edge towards the short-legged Arshdeep. India came in with Avesh Khan as a third pace option and he hit in his opener after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket area. His fifth most ball was tackled by southpaw Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after beating a short wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game. With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians didn’t hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two from six overs.
Rizwan then shared a 45-run position for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 from 22) to provide some momentum in the innings. However, Hardik turned the game around by taking out well-placed Iftikhar and Rizwan with well-directed short balls — the former beat him to Karthik and the latter, unsure of what he was doing, ended up giving away a regulation catch to the third man. . Shortly after, Hardik retired Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th. Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the dead to bring Pakistan closer to 150.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is not the first to be criticized for flouting rules and traditions about safeguarding sensitive government records, but national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard for standards post-presidencies established after the Watergate era.
Documentary dramas have cropped up from time to time over the years.
Democrat National Security Advisor Lyndon B. Johnson kept explosive files for years before turning them over to Johnson’s Presidential Library. Records showed his successor Richard Nixon’s campaign secretly communicated in the final days of the 1968 presidential race with the South Vietnamese government in an effort to delay the start of peace talks to end the war from Vietnam.
A secretary in the Ronald Reagan administration, Fawn Hall, testified that she altered and helped shred documents related to the Iran-Contra affair to protect Oliver North, her boss at the White House National Security Council .
Barack Obama’s CIA director David Petraeus was forced to resign and pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for sharing classified documents with a biographer he was having an affair with. Hillary Clinton, then Obama’s secretary of state, faced FBI scrutiny that extended to her 2016 presidential campaign against Trump for her handling of highly classified documents in a private email account. . The FBI director recommended no criminal charges, but criticized Clinton for his “extremely negligent” behavior.
As more details emerge from last month’s FBI raid of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a picture of disregard for the rules on a scale some thought inconceivable after the establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978.
“I cannot think of any historical precedent in which there was even the suspicion that a president or even a high-ranking officer in the administration, with the exception of the Nixon administration, deliberately and consciously removing or even accidentally such a large volume of paperwork,” said Richard Immerman, who served as deputy deputy director of national intelligence from 2007 to 2009.
FBI agents who searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8 found more than 100 documents with classification marks, including 18 marked top secret, 54 secret and 31 confidential, according to court documents. The FBI also identified 184 documents marked as classified in 15 boxes recovered by the National Archives in January, and it received additional classified documents during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago. Another 10,000 additional government documents without classification markings were also found.
This could violate the Presidential Archives Act, which states that these archives are the property of the government and must be preserved.
This law was enacted after Nixon resigned from office amid the Watergate scandal and sought to destroy hundreds of hours of secret White House tapes. He established government ownership of presidential records beginning with Ronald Reagan.
The law specifies that immediately after the departure of a president, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records and begins to work with new White House staff on the proper handling of records. archives.
According to the National Archives, documents that have no “administrative, historical, informative or probative value” can be destroyed before obtaining written authorization from the archivist.
Documents were recovered from Trump’s bedroom, closet, bathroom and storage spaces at his Florida resort, which also serves as his home. In June, when Justice Department officials met with a Trump attorney to retrieve files in response to a subpoena, the attorney handed them documents in a “Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in duct tape.” .
Trump claimed he had declassified all documents in his possession and was working earnestly with department officials to return the documents during the search for Mar-a-Lago. During the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed that Clinton’s use of his private email server for sensitive State Department material was disqualifying for his candidacy; his supporters’ chants to “lock him up” became a mainstay of his political rallies.
James Trusty, a lawyer for Trump in the records case, told Fox News that Trump’s possession of the sensitive government material was tantamount to clinging to an “overdue library book.”
But former Trump attorney general Bill Barr said in a separate interview with Fox News that he was “skeptical” of Trump’s claim that he declassified everything. “People are saying this (raid) was unprecedented – well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club, OK,” Barr said.
Trump’s attitude about White House files is not so surprising to some who have worked for him.
One of Trump’s national security advisers, John Bolton, said informants quickly learned that Trump often tries to keep sensitive documents and that they took steps to ensure the documents did not go missing. . Classified information has been tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries – even found in a bathroom in the White House complex.
This approach is out of step with how modern presidents have operated.
Obama, while writing his memoirs at the White House after leaving office, had paper documents he used in his research delivered to him in locked bags from a secure National Archives warehouse and returned them from the same way.
Dwight Eisenhower, who left office years before the Presidential Records Act was passed, kept official records safe at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, even though there was no obligation for him to do.
Neil Eggleston, who served as a White House attorney during the final years of the Obama administration, recalled that Fred Fielding, who held the same position in the George W. Bush administration, advised him as he started his new job of hammering home to staff the requirements laid down in the Archives Act.
Similarly, Trump’s White House attorney, Donald McGahn, sent a memo to all staff in the administration’s first few weeks emphasizing “that presidential records are the property of the United States.”
“It’s not a difficult concept that documents prepared during our presidential administration are not your personal property or the personal properties of the president,” Eggleston said.
Presidents are not required to obtain security clearances to access intelligence or formal instructions on their secrets-protecting responsibilities when they leave office, said Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA officer and director head of the White House Situation Room.
But guidelines issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees intelligence agencies, require that any “compartmentalized sensitive information” – some of the most valuable information the United States possesses – be accessed only in secure rooms. called “SCIF.
The FBI, in a court filing, last week included a photo of some of the documents officers uncovered while searching for Trump’s estate. The photo showed cover pages on at least five sets of papers labeled “TOP SECRET/SCI”, a reference to compartmentalized sensitive information, as well as a cover page labeled “SECRET/SCI” and “Contains information sensitive compartments”. The FBI also found dozens of empty files marked classified, with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there.
A chair may retain reports presented at a briefing for later review. And presidents — or presidential candidates in an election year — aren’t always briefed in a SCIF, depending on their schedules and locations, Pfeiffer said.
“There is no directive from the intelligence community that says how presidents should or should not be briefed on the documents,” said Pfeiffer, now director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security. “We never had to worry about that before.”
People around the president with access to intelligence are trained in intelligence rules on handling classified information and are required to follow them. But imposing restrictions on the president would be difficult for intelligence agencies, Pfeiffer said, because “by virtue of being the executive of the executive, he sets all the rules for secrecy and classification.”
President Joe Biden recently told reporters that he often reads his top-secret daily presidential briefing at his home in Delaware, where he frequently spends weekends and vacations. But Biden said he is taking precautions to ensure the document remains secure.
“I have an enclosed space in my house that is completely secure,” Biden said.
He added: “I read it. I’m relocking it and giving it to the army.”
___
Associated Press reporter Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.
New Delhi:
Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, died today in a road accident near Mumbai. N Chandrasekaran, the conglomerate’s current chairman, paid tribute to Mistry and said it was “truly tragic that he died at such a young age”.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is truly tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these trying times,” he wrote in a statement.
The accident happened in Palghar, located about 100 kilometers from Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon. Mistry was traveling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three other people, said B Patil, the top police officer in Palghar district.
A senior Mumbai police official said the car Mistry was traveling in crashed into a bulkhead and he died at the scene.
Several prominent politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul, and industrialists tweeted their condolences for Mistry.
Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300 billion software-salt conglomerate Tata, during a coup in 2016, sparking a long-drawn-out legal battle that India’s highest court ultimately ruled in favor of Tata Group.
Sweet niblets, can you imagine anyone other than Miley Cyrus play Hannah Montana? Well, it almost happened.
Cyrus became one of the biggest stars of her generation when she landed the lead role in the Disney Channel series, which premiered in 2006. And the singer had to beat “over 1,200 girls” to play the character main, depending on the series. original casting director Lisa London.
In an Aug. 17 TikTok, London decided to set the record straight on which actresses were in serious contention to play the secretive pop star. And one of them just happened to be the star of The CW’s Gossip Girl and in front of his own rock band, get their own version of the best of both worlds.
Additionally, two other Disney darlings revealed that they were approached to play Hannah and her best friend Lilly (eventually played by Emilie Osment)but decided to pass up the opportunity.
The gold-standard measure of educational trends has the word “progress” in its name. But the National Assessment of Educational Progress unveiled Thursday showed nothing but slippage over the last two years. Students saw the largest average decline in reading since 1990 and the first drop in mathematics ever measured in the half-century-old test.
We don’t speak often of educational emergencies, but America has one now.
A half-true refrain is that the pandemic caused this. While COVID-19 created tremendous challenges for schooling, decisions by adults exacerbated them. It is now incumbent on those same adults to make strategic investments that will enable kids, and especially the low-income kids most harmed over the past two years, to regain their lost foothold.
The biggest mistake of the pandemic, anyone with a brain can see in clear hindsight, was the closure of too many schools for far too long. Remote learning was a lame substitute for the classroom, especially for kids who were struggling to learn in the first place and also happen to come from more troubled homes. Yet, including here in New York, it was those very kids who wound up settling for remote learning for significant stretches.
Nationwide, stubborn racial achievement gaps grew. And students in the bottom 10th percentile dropped by 12 points in math, quadruple the learning loss of those in the top 10th. Anyone enraged about the rich getting richer and the poor losing ground during times of economic stress should be equally furious about this injustice.
Here in New York, the progressive prescription du jour is across-the-board reductions in class sizes. That would commit precious billions to an intervention with far too little impact. The far smarter course is to deliver much more learning time, in the form of longer school days and years, especially to the kids who’ve lost the most.
Education, once given, can never be taken away. Never given, it represents a robbery of future potential. On this scale, it’s a crime no less serious than many of those that grab daily headlines.
Liam Fagan, a rising junior at Berklee College of Music, performs under the band name Park National and takes a cerebral approach to an emo-indie sound.
His debut album “The Big Glad”, released in 2020, consists of songs ranging from 85,000 to 800,000 streams each. But with a local tour under his belt and nearly two years since his last release, Fagan is looking to expand his sound.
“Recently [I’ve been] try to find more ways to make my music and try to find a way that works best for me and produces the best results,” he said. “I can really be free with the way I make music. It’s been like an eternal quest to figure out what’s the best way for me to do it.
Fagan’s technical skill on instruments, any number he plays, shines through in long guitar intros and steady drum hits. And for a while, that’s what music was for him: technical and structured.
“I kind of thought about everything in a very structural way rather than where this song came from? What is he trying to say? I’m trying to be more open-minded with the process in general,” he said.
Participating in Allston’s thriving hobby room and local music scene, Fagan said playing basement shows and meeting new bands inspires him greatly.
“I was definitely influenced by the people I met here [in Boston] and the shows I’ve attended, the shows I’ve played. I feel like there is something to learn from every type of environment,” he said.
In the two years since his last outing, Fagan said he’s learned to listen to his own voice.
“(This release) is kind of a transformation from writing those guitar songs and putting vocals on them to love something that’s a little more authentic, a little more human,” he said. he declares.
Fagan’s new single, “Set My Bed On Fire”, was released on August 23.
Listen to National Park here.
