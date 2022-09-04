News
Photos: It takes an army of a workforce to keep the Minnesota State Fair going
For 12 days every year, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights turns into the third-largest city in the state.
With an average daily attendance of well over 120,000, it takes an army of workers, toiling around the clock, to keep everyone happy, safe and coming back.
From Pronto Pups batter mixers to trash collectors to actors at the Haunted House, the Pioneer Press spent time with a few of the thousands who make the State Fair a one-of-a-kind event. They told us why they work at the Fair.
Here are some statistics about the number of people involved in the Fair from its marketing and communications department:
- 80 year-round employees.
- 2,700 seasonal or Fair-only workers.
- Up to 10,000 vendors/exhibitors/concessionaires.
News
As college football playoffs grow, here’s what you need to know – NBC Chicago
College football fans rejoiced in 2014 when the Bowl championship series was replaced with a four-team playoff to determine the sport’s national champion, and things will get even crazier in the years to come as the field is about to expand considerably.
The College Football Playoff Board voted unanimously on Friday to expand the field from four teams to 12 from 2026, opening up the process to eight new teams and ensuring a total of four rounds of competition for the national championship .
So how will the new process work? Where will the matches be played?
Here’s what we know about the Expanded College Football Playoffs.
When did the current system start?
The Bowl Championship Series was set up before the start of the 1998 football season, but after several years of advocacy, it was replaced by a four-team playoff to determine the sport’s national champion beginning with the 2014 campaign.
In that first year, the Ohio State Buckeyes won a semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide and beat the Oregon Ducks in the national championship game.
How will the 12 teams be determined?
Instead of four teams chosen by the committee based solely on their merits, the committee instead chose to expand the field to 12 teams.
Those 12 teams will be made up of the six highest-ranked conference champions in the latest CFP poll, and the remaining six spots will go to wildcard teams from around the college football world.
These teams will be selected by a committee whose composition will be similar to the current format.
How will seeding be dictated?
According to CFP officials, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a bye to the first round of the tournament, earning the top four seeds.
The remaining eight teams will be seeded 5-12 based on their final standings in the CFP poll.
Where will the games be played?
The first round of four matches will be played either at the stadium of the higher ranked team or at a neutral venue chosen by that team.
Beginning with the quarter-finals, matches will be played in existing bowl games, similar to how the semi-finals are currently held. According to officials, teams will be placed into these bowls based on their seeding, with the top-ranked teams being placed in matches that comply with current contractual obligations.
For example, a top-ranked Big Ten team would likely be placed in the Rose Bowl, or an SEC team would be placed in the Sugar Bowl.
The semi-finals will also be bowl matches, with the six matches being alternated between a group of bowls to be determined.
The national championship game will still be auctioned, similar to how the NFL awards the Super Bowl.
When could the new expanded playoffs begin?
According to the committee, the final implementation of the new playoff format would be during the 2026 football season, but efforts are underway to determine if it can be implemented before the 2024 or 2025 season.
NBC Chicago
News
Nestor Cortes throws 45 pitches over three simulated innings, expects to return next week
TAMPA — After a disastrous night across the bay, there was good news for the Yankees. Nestor Cortes threw three simulated innings Saturday morning and came out expecting to be activated off the injured list next week and potentially pitch in the series against the Twins at the Stadium.
“I still have to talk to [Aaron Boone], and he just left, so I think whenever he wants. I think my 15 days are up on Monday, if I’m not mistaken, and can come off on Tuesday. Maybe somewhere along the Minnesota series,” Cortes said.
Cortes was placed on the injured list with a left groin strain retroactive to Aug. 22. He has maintained it was a slight strain and has continued throwing and even running during the IL stint.
He threw 45 pitches in three simulated innings against minor league hitters at the Yankees minor league complex. He also fielded some bunts and threw to first base. Pitching coach Matt Blake, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and Boone sat in the stands to watch.
Cortes was encouraged he can pick right up where he left off when he is inserted back into the rotation.
“The reason why I went three with 45 [pitches] was so maybe I can come back and throw four or five innings right away and have a good pitch count still up there because like I said, I never stopped throwing,” Cortes said. “So it’s not like I shut down and had to build back up.”
Cortes said he really tried to test the groin as he threw, using all his pitches.
“I was doing even the sidearm stuff because I feel like it takes a little bit more to my groin when I dropped down,” Cortes said. “So I wanted to test that out to make sure I checked every box.”
The plan going forward for now is that Cortes will throw a bullpen on Monday or Tuesday and the Yankees really could use something to go as planned.
While it is mostly their offense to blame, the Bombers have spiraled from a 15.5-game lead in the American League East to being embarrassed on Friday night as the Rays shut them out 9-0 and cut the lead to five games.
The pitching is thinned though with Luis Severino on the injured list and not expected back until Sept. 12 having been out of pitching in games since July 14. They traded Jordan Montgomery away at the deadline to acquire center fielder Harrison Bader, who is still rehabbing his plantar fasciitis and has not played a game yet. The Yankees also traded away all their significant, near major-league ready pitching from the minor leagues.
Clarke Schmidt was pulled out of an already taxed bullpen to make what would have been Cortes’ start against the Rays on Saturday night. The loss of Michael King from the bullpen with an elbow fracture has been a big blow and even though he is no longer being used in high-leverage situations, the loss of Aroldis Chapman is taking a toll.
()
News
Pilot who threatened to crash his plane into local Walmart land unharmed
Narrative
Pilot lands outside Tupelo after threatening to hit buildings
A pilot who threatened to crash a plane into buildings as it circled over the Tupelo, Mississippi, area for several hours on Saturday morning Sept. 3 eventually landed in a field north of the city and was arrested, officials said. The Tupelo Police Department said it had direct contact with the pilot and said he threatened to crash the small plane into a Walmart store on West Main Street in Tupelo.Shortly after 10:30 a.m., authorities State officials said the plane landed near Gravestown in Tippah County, north of Tupelo. The pilot was taken into custody and no one was injured, they said. was a Beech C90A King Air registered to a private owner. It departed Tupelo Regional Airport at 5:33 a.m. and landed in the Gravestown area, the data shows. Credit: Roxanne Ward via Storyful
yahoo
News
latest news 1 person dead, 3 rescued after boat sinks off Catalina Island
One person drowned and three others were rescued early Saturday when a boat took on water and sank off Catalina Island, authorities said.
The incident happened near Two Harbors, in the northwest of the island.
Los Angeles County Fire Department rescuers were dispatched to the area just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to LA County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. First responders found one person dead, a woman in her late 50s or early 60s; a casualty; and two other uninjured people.
“The boat was sinking and we went over there and that’s what we found,” Peters said. The injured person was taken to Catalina Hospital, according to Peters.
Authorities have not yet determined whether the woman died from drowning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said.
The 40-foot pleasure boat was already underwater when sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Medrano said. The cause of the vessel’s distress is not yet known.
The sheriff’s department will investigate.
This is a developing story.
News
Ted Cruz returns to New Hampshire to back Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial home race
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ted Cruz of Texas will travel to New Hampshire next week for a mission in 2022 which will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024.
Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was first shared with Fox News on Saturday. The rally to get the vote will take place Thursday night at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Leavitt, a 25-year veteran of former President Donald Trump’s White House press shop, is currently one of the co-leaders in the Sept. 13 Republican primary in the First Congressional District of the United States. New Hampshire, which has long been hotly contested. Swing House neighborhood.
The seat is currently held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans view as vulnerable in a political climate that over the past year has favored the GOP. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats by November’s midterm to sustain the House majority they lost in the 2018 election.
CRUZ TAKES PART IN THE CRUICAL GOP HOUSE BATTLEGROUND
“Senator Ted Cruz is one of the greatest defenders of the Constitution and our God-given freedoms on Capitol Hill. I am grateful for his support and look forward to welcoming him back to the state Live Free or Die – as we work to defeat the establishment on September 13,” Leavitt told Fox News in a statement.
Cruz, endorsing Leavitt last October, said in a statement at the time that “Karoline is a fighter who shares our core values, will bring new leadership to DC and help conservatives stand up to the swamp.”
NIKKI HALEY IS COMING TO NEW HAMPSHIRE FOR A 2022 MISSION
Leavitt — a New Hampshire native who, after the end of the Trump administration, briefly worked for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is now the third Republican in the House — is part of a Republican primary field which also includes Matt Mowers, a former New Hampshire GOP Executive Director who worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served in the State Department during the Trump administration. Mowers won the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election.
The most recent poll in the race — a New Hampshire Granite State University survey conducted Aug. 25-29 — showed Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24% among likely Republican primary voters.
Gail Huff Brown – a longtime former TV journalist and wife of former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who served as US Ambassador to New Zealand during the Trump administration – was at 16% in the poll. Former senator and state executive adviser Russell Prescott and state Rep. Tim Baxter signed up at 4%, with a quarter undecided.
Leavitt and Mowers have repeatedly stressed their support for Trump and his agenda, but the former president has remained neutral so far in the primary.
FIRST ON FOX: CRUZ TRAVELS TO IOWA TO HELP GRASSLEY
Cruz’s trip to New Hampshire — which for a century hosted the first presidential primary in the race for the White House — will further fuel speculation that Cruz is set to launch a second national campaign. The conservative brandon was runner-up to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.
Last month, as Fox News first reported, Cruz traveled to Iowa, the state that for half a century has kicked off the presidential nomination calendar through its caucuses. . Cruz headlined a fundraiser for longtime GOP Senator Chuck Grassley, who is running for re-election this year. The trip followed an earlier visit in August to Nevada, which votes fourth in the GOP primary and caucus calendar, where Cruz spoke in favor of former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, the candidate in the 2022 Senate in the key battleground state.
Stops in the senator’s first presidential nomination states are part of his cross-country journey this year to campaign on behalf of fellow conservatives.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Cruz still hasn’t ruled out having another run at the White House and told Fox News and other news outlets that “when I ran in 2016, it was the most fun I’ve had. had of my life”.
And Cruz, in a Fox News interview early last month, reiterated that “I’m determined to fight to save this country with every breath in my body. That’s what I believe in.”
Fox
News
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October.
Mission managers planned to meet later in the day to decide on a course of action. After Tuesday, a two-week launch blackout period kicks in. Extensive leak inspections and repairs, meanwhile, could require that the rocket be hauled off the pad and back into the hangar; that would push the flight into October, Nelson said.
“We’ll go when it’s ready. We don’t go until then and especially now on a test flight, because we’re going to stress this and test it … and make sure it’s right before we put four humans up on the top of it,” Nelson said.
He added: “This is part of our space program: Be ready for the scrubs.”
NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies succeeds, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team had barely started loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the Space Launch System rocket at daybreak when the leak cropped up in the engine section at the bottom.
Ground controllers tried to plug it the way they handled previous leaks: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of closing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.
During Monday’s launch attempt, hydrogen fuel escaped from elsewhere in the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the past week, but Blackwell-Thompson cautioned that she wouldn’t know whether everything was tight until Saturday’s fueling.
Hydrogen molecules are exceedingly small — the smallest in existence — and even the tiniest gap or crevice can provide a way out. NASA’s space shuttles, now retired, were plagued by hydrogen leaks. The new moon rocket uses the same type of main engines.
Even more of a problem Monday, a sensor indicated one of the rocket’s four engines was too warm, but engineers later verified it actually was cold enough. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure each main engine was properly chilled. But the countdown never got that far.
Mission managers accepted the additional risk posed by the engine issue as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged other trouble — like fuel leaks — could prompt yet another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands from jamming the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket soar. Local authorities expected massive crowds because of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Artemis — years behind schedule and billions over budget — aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It’s considered a training ground for Mars.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Photos: It takes an army of a workforce to keep the Minnesota State Fair going
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
As college football playoffs grow, here’s what you need to know – NBC Chicago
Nestor Cortes throws 45 pitches over three simulated innings, expects to return next week
Pilot who threatened to crash his plane into local Walmart land unharmed
Binance Helps Narrow Down Two Suspects of Kyberswap Exploit
latest news 1 person dead, 3 rescued after boat sinks off Catalina Island
Ted Cruz returns to New Hampshire to back Leavitt in GOP primary in crucial home race
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
House explosion reported in La Salle, officials say – NBC Chicago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”