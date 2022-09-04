News
Pilot threatens to ‘intentionally crash’ into Mississippi Walmart – NBC Chicago
An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small plane on Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours above pissed off Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a field of soybeans where the police arrested him.
Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, was uninjured after the hard landing shortly after posting a farewell message to his parents and sister on Facebook, authorities said at a news conference. The post said he “never really meant to hurt anyone.”
After an anxious morning watching the plane’s winding path overhead, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan called the resolution “a best-case scenario.”
No one was hurt.
Patterson was employed to refuel planes at Tupelo Regional Airport, giving him access to the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A, police chief John Quaka said.
It was not immediately clear why, shortly after 5 a.m., the 10-year-old Tupelo Aviation employee took off in the fully fueled plane. Fifteen minutes later, Patterson called a Lee County 911 dispatcher to say he planned to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart, Quaka said. Officers evacuated people from Walmart and a nearby convenience store.
“It’s more likely a crime of opportunity,” Quaka said, adding that the airport tower isn’t occupied until 6 a.m.
Police negotiators were able to make contact during the flight and convince Patterson to land, but he didn’t know how. He was coached by a private pilot to nearly land at Tupelo airport, but he aborted the attempt at the last minute and resumed the flight, authorities said.
A negotiator restored contact around 10 a.m. and learned Patterson had landed in a field and was uninjured, Quaka said. The plane landed near Ripley, Mississippi, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, and about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Tupelo.
“There is damage, but believe it or not, the plane is intact,” the chief told reporters.
Patterson, whose Facebook page said he was from Shannon, was charged with robbery and threatening terrorism. Quaka said federal authorities could also bring charges. Police said Patterson was not believed to be a licensed pilot, but had some flying instruction.
Jordan said Patterson contacted family members during the flight. The mayor said he hoped Patterson “gets the help he needs.”
“Sorry everyone. I never meant to hurt anyone. I love my parents and my sister, it’s not your fault. Goodbye,” read Patterson’s Facebook post posted around 9:30 a.m.
Peter Goelz, former chief executive of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the vulnerability of small airports, which handle small planes and business jets, has worried security experts for years.
“If you have a trained pilot who can climb and catch a corporate jet, you have a pretty lethal weapon there,” he said.
Ripley resident Roxanne Ward told The Associated Press that she tracked the plane online and went to her stepfather’s house with the intention of going to the basement for some security reasons. She said she heard the thud when the plane hit the ground on her father-in-law’s property.
She and others rode on four-wheeled vehicles to cross.
“As soon as it crashed, the police were there and waiting,” said Ward, who was watching from a distance. “The police took him out. They yelled at him, ‘Guns up.’ She said the pilot got out of the plane without resisting the police.
Michael Canders, director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, called the incident “a wake-up call” for general aviation airports and their staff.
The Transportation Security Administration requires annual training emphasizing a “see something, say something” approach to try to prevent a scenario like what police believe happened in Tupelo — an employee with access to an airplane , Canders said.
“That very thing is discussed in the course, the potential for someone to access and intend to cause harm,” he said. “It depends on everyone who works at an airport. If you see someone you don’t recognize or unusual activity, you are expected to report it.
An online flight-tracking service showed the plane’s swirling path across the sky early Saturday.
Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and watched the situation on TV and social media. Several of his friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in this town,” Criss told AP. “It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”
Goelz said the FAA and Department of Homeland Security would likely review the incident and issue guidance focused on tightening security, a potentially costly prospect.
“For an airport like Tupelo, for them to increase security Saturday morning at 5 a.m. when their tower doesn’t open until 6 a.m., that’s expensive,” Goelz said. “They won’t have the funds unless the federal government provides them.”
The plane drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans headed north from the Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between these two cities.
Jane and Daniel Alsup stood in their front yard near where the plane landed and watched it circle low above the pines and oaks.
“He left for a while, then we heard him come back. Just a few seconds later we heard a loud ‘jester’ and it landed in the soybean field,” said Jane Alsup.
Daniel Alsup said the plane landed on the other side of some trees, so they didn’t see it hit the ground.
“It was the best place it could have happened,” he said of the rural landing site.
____
Wagster Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in New York, Kathleen Foody in Chicago, and Paul Wiseman in Martinsburg, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
News
Hear images from NASA’s James Webb Telescope turned into haunting music
There’s been a lot of fanfare around the first images and data released by NASA’s Next Generation James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, the agency gave space fans a new way to experience Webb sightings with a series of soundscapes.
Tracks – including image translations of the Carina Nebula and the South Ring Nebula – use sonification to turn images and data into audio experiences. “Music taps into our emotional centers,” said musician Matt Russo, a University of Toronto physics professor who worked on the project. “Our goal is to make Webb’s images and data understandable through sound, helping listeners create their own mental images.”
The “cosmic cliffs” of the Carina Nebula, a magnificent celestial object filled with stars, gas and dust, become a sparkling symphonic sound palace. Gas and dust have drone sounds. The lower orange and red part of the image is melodic. Points of bright light have a higher tone.
The Southern Ring Nebula takes on an eerie sound, like experimental electronic music made in a tunnel with string players tuning in. This sonification comes in two parts to represent the various infrared observations Webb made of the nebula. The bright stars make distinct noises, like plucked piano strings.
It’s not just images that the team of scientists and musicians turned into audio. Webb’s data on the atmosphere of the gas giant exoplanet WASP-96 b became a sci-fi soundscape filled with descending tones and a dripping water-like effect. These droplets represent water signatures in the atmosphere.
The sonifications bring a new dimension to Webb’s discoveries and make telescope work more accessible to blind and visually impaired space enthusiasts. “When I first heard sonification, it hit me in a visceral, emotional way that I imagine sighted people feel when looking up at the night sky,” said Christine Malec, a member of the blind and visually impaired community that worked on the Webb sound project.
Webb audio experiences are both otherworldly and familiar. They show that there are broader ways to explore the cosmos beyond what we can see with our eyes.
CNET
News
India-US 2+2 intersessional meeting and maritime dialogue next week
Washington:
A group of senior U.S. officials will travel to India next week to attend the U.S.-India 2 2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, according to the State Department.
The delegation visiting India from September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. Its goal is to deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the United States and India, the department said in a statement on Saturday.
Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a meeting of Quad senior officials and the Department of Defense Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Ely Ratner for a US-India 2 2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, he said.
“The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways the United States and India can expand their cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights man are respected,” the State Department said.
Lu will also attend an event under the Indian-American Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs. The event aims to increase economic security through meaningful participation of women in the workforce.
“He will also participate in a panel discussion with business leaders on how India can realize its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a hub of global supply chains,” the department said. of state.
ndtv
News
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal after £200m transfer window spending spree
Manchester United enjoyed a blockbuster end to the summer transfer window after what initially started as a slow burner.
The £85m signing of Ajax star Antony seemed light years away just a few months ago as the club failed to meet any of their initial targets.
Manchester United take on Arsenal this weekend with a very different feeling around Old Trafford after three straight wins.
The clouds are slowly clearing over Old Trafford after a frustration-filled start to the transfer window, fueled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s wish to leave the club.
Free agent Christian Eriksen was the first through the door at Old Trafford this summer as United prevailed in their showdown with Brentford.
The Bees had the last laugh when they gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 4-0 thrashing to leave United bottom of the table and without a point after two games.
But in the space of a week, sentiment changed with the blockbuster announcement that five-time Champions League-winning midfielder Casemiro was to trade the glitz and glamor of Madrid for the job of rebuilding Madrid. Ten Hag.
Now the landscape looks very different. Club bosses completed the deal with Antony and the Red Devils won three on the rebound.
ADJUST
Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record
SHOCKING
Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp
OUCH
‘It could break his leg’ – Lampard stunned Van Dijk escaped ‘pure red card’ at Everton
wrong
Van Bronckhorst ‘could have been sacked at half-time’ for ‘ridiculous’ Rangers display
DIRECT
Everton 0 Liverpool 0: ‘Magnificent’ Pickford nabs Toffees deserved run
almost
Coady disallowed fairytale goal against Liverpool as Pickford saves Everton in derby
United previously added promising Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez to the squad as Ten Hag scoured the Dutch market for his best talent.
Even Cristiano Ronaldo is sticking around – until at least January – after failing to walk away from the club.
With five new faces through the door and £214m spent, we take a look at how United could line up against Arsenal this weekend with all of their new signings on display.
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal
Erik ten Hag will want to keep his momentum going and could opt to stay with the side that picked up the most points at Southampton and Leicester City.
Marcus Rashford looks set to lead the line once more with Ronaldo likely to continue his minor role from the bench.
With the exception of Antony, the other new recruits of Ten Hag have made their beds in period but the young Brazilian could be thrown directly into the fire on Sunday.
Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes look set to keep their places after much improved start to the season form while Casemiro could be set for his first Premier League start, alongside Eriksen in midfield.
With captain Harry Maguire banished to the bench and United having kept two consecutive clean sheets, Martinez is set to link up with Raphael Varane again at the heart of defence, with Malacia continuing to be preferred at left-back to Luke Shaw.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
ADJUST
Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record
SHOCKING
Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp
OUCH
‘It could break his leg’ – Lampard stunned Van Dijk escaped ‘pure red card’ at Everton
wrong
Van Bronckhorst ‘could have been sacked at half-time’ for ‘ridiculous’ Rangers display
DIRECT
Everton 0 Liverpool 0: ‘Magnificent’ Pickford nabs Toffees deserved run
almost
Coady disallowed fairytale goal against Liverpool as Pickford saves Everton in derby
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ex-FBI special agent calls for agency overhaul
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Former FBI Special Agent Stuart Kaplan says FBI Director Christopher Wray needs to step down and the agency needs a headquarters overhaul in Saturday’s “Unfiltered.”
STUART KAPLAN: [Christopher Wray] is a wonder of what was left behind by former director, Jim Comey. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to say it again, as hard as it is for me to say it. Jim Comey left behind a stench that has continued to permeate since May 2017, and Chris Wray, sadly, really had the opportunity to put the The FBI back on trackand what really happened was that the wheels fell off and a change of regime was needed.
TRUMP’S ATTORNEYS AND DOJ TO LEAD ON ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ APPOINTMENT AT KEY MAR-A-LAGO HEARING
But this time, not only do we have to get the director to resign; we need a complete overhaul of FBI headquarters. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, the seventh floor — they have to come behind in a bulldozer and clean the house from top to bottom and re-equip it. I think there is, unfortunately, some oversight that needs to come in and get people back on track.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:
Fox
News
Trump rips Dems, DOJ in stump speech for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump called the FBI and the US Department of Justice “vicious monsters” in a nearly two-hour speech at a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump, who has not publicly said whether he will run for the White House in 2024, has proven to be a stump for GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano, but has spent little time promoting candidates.
Instead, Trump slammed the FBI, the Justice Department and the media while addressing last month’s raid on his Florida mansion, in which dozens of classified documents were seized.
The rally took place just days after President Biden visited the battleground state.
“The shameful raid and burglary of my home at Mar-a-Lago was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of American laws, traditions and principles before the world,” Trump said.
“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do – you people out there – and when to do it,” Trump said, while pointing to the press box.
Trump also repeated his refuted claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and defended the hundreds of people convicted of storming the Capitol to prevent certification of his defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.
“There is only one party that is waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, by criminalizing it. You see this happening,” Trump said.
“Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless warrants and unconstitutional orders. Imprison political protesters. That’s what they do. Rig the elections. Arm the FBI and the Department of Justice like never before. And raids and break-ins in the homes of their political opponents.
He also claimed that Russia invaded Ukraine after witnessing the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden, and called the Democrats’ anti-MAGA prime-time Thursday speech in Philadelphia of “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president”.
The 76-year-old displayed his trademark theatrical touch, ending his hour and 55-minute speech to schmaltzy orchestral music as he promised Republican candidates he endorsed to ‘Make America Great Again “.
He also made wild exaggerations, suggesting that Oz adversary Lt. Governor John Fetterman takes heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl and that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has wingspan. longer than Wilt Chamberlain.
Trump claimed that each drug dealer kills an “average of 500 people” and promised they would all face the death penalty if re-elected.
Looking quite like a candidate for office, Trump told the crowd “you’ll have to get ready” to see if he would throw his hat in the ring for a third run for the White House.
Oz only took the stage for about two minutes in the middle of Trump’s epic speech as the former president stood behind him. Mastriano received a warmer introduction and a bit more stage time from the GOP kingmaker. Both gave their own stump speeches before the former president took the stage.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warmed up the crowd and received a big ovation for her bogus “President Trump won the 2020 election” claim.
New York Post
News
The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the scorching weekend heat
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) — If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
For the 156th time, the Caledonian Club of San Francisco will host its annual Scottish Highland Gathering and Games.
On Friday night, they held a fundraiser to kick off the weekend.
“All sorts of Scottish things. We’ll obviously have pipers and pipers. We’ve got heavyweight athletics,” Rob Tysinger said.
ALSO: Cool ideas for cooling off in the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend
Tysinger is the club president.
He says the event is one of the largest of its kind in the United States and is a way for Scots to share their culture with the rest of the Bay Area.
“We never gave up our pride in our country, our lifestyles and our clothes,” Tysinger said.
But with temperatures set to soar this weekend, the heat will also be a concern.
RELATED: What to expect at Bay Area beaches, public pools this weekend as people seek refuge from the heat wave
Many of the games events – like the “kilted mile” – are outdoors and physically demanding.
“We will have cooling tents. We have foggers throughout the fairgrounds. We also have five buildings that are all air-conditioned,” Tysinger said.
Hot weather is a consideration not only for those in attendance, but also for many of the attendees.
Piper Christopher Boyle explains that extreme heat can have an effect on the performance of his instrument.
RELATED: SF Bay Area Heat Wave: Here’s A Timeline Of Dangerously High Temperatures
“The cane doesn’t vibrate as well when it dries, so moisture management is going to be critical, and our employees will be adding ice chips to their bags to keep the moisture in,” Boyles said.
But despite the sunshine, Boyles says this year’s event is sure to be a good time.
Filled with food, entertainment and many unique Scottish features.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to enjoy the weather, the music, the athletics, the sheep herding,” he said.
For more information on the event, go here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Pilot threatens to ‘intentionally crash’ into Mississippi Walmart – NBC Chicago
Hear images from NASA’s James Webb Telescope turned into haunting music
India-US 2+2 intersessional meeting and maritime dialogue next week
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal after £200m transfer window spending spree
Ex-FBI special agent calls for agency overhaul
Trump rips Dems, DOJ in stump speech for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the scorching weekend heat
At 78, Diana Ross lights up the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand like a true, ageless superstar
Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, 23 fire engines reach the spot
Ryan Mountcastle hits two of Orioles’ five homers in fourth straight win, 8-1 over Athletics
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”