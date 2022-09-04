News
Put reliever Trevor May on IL; recall right-hander Bryce Montes from Oca – The Denver Post
The Mets will begin their final push toward a division crown without one of their most important relievers.
Trevor May was placed on the disabled list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Nationals. No reason was given for the move and no details were given about the injury.
In his place, the Mets called up Triple-A Syracuse’s Bryce Montes de Oca. A 26-year-old right-handed reliever, Montes de Oca posted an incredible number of strikeouts throughout his minor league season. He started the year at Double-A and struck out 31.2% of the batters he faced in 17.1 innings pitched. That earned him a promotion in June, and in 30 innings with Syracuse, he whipped up 35.3 percent of opposing batters while holding them to a .193 batting average.
Standing 6-7 with an above average slider and fastball, Montes de Oca will now have a chance to see how his stuff plays against major league hitters. With the Mets in the middle of an easy schedule — after finishing with the Nationals, they’ll see the Pirates, Marlins and Cubs — calling Montes de Oca now allows him to avoid any seriously formidable competition.
He has converted 11 of his 14 save opportunities this year in both minor league levels.
For May, the placement on the disabled list comes at a difficult time. He has a 3.86 ERA in ten appearances since returning from a three-month injury-related absence in early August. May was sidelined with a stress reaction in his right arm and had improved significantly since his return. While home runs and walks have bitten him a few times, May also struck out 14 of 39 batters (35.8%) he faced in the post-injury portion of his season.
TikTok star Tanya Pardazi dies aged 21 after skydiving accident
In its own online statement, the police department said it was “investigating a fatal skydiving incident in the town of Innisfil.” They said: “A woman was seriously injured after jumping from an aircraft operating from a local skydiving club. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.”
E ! News contacted the police department and Skydive Toronto, who did not include names in their statements.
Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto that Pardazi “was interested in anything new and adventurous. Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous.” She added that her friend “really lived every second to the fullest. It’s the biggest shock for us. It’s very difficult to deal with. It’s been a few days, but we still don’t believe it.”
Kimia Sepanlou, another friend of Pardazi, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words (ironic because you’ve always been good at putting what I thought into words) but I’ll do my best to say what I think,” she wrote. “I’m angry. Angry at you for leaving me no one to randomly call to talk about my crazy coincidences, but also angry at the world for taking someone so smart and generous away from us. than you.”
She continued: “I’m heartbroken, because we never got to do our trip to Bali together like we always talked about it, but also with a strange ease knowing that you finally got your answer as to what what an afterlife is like. You were one in a million and came out as one in a million would. You were loved by many. You will be missed by many. Wait for me on the other side.
Pardazi was also mourned online by fans and the University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading squad.
“Still part of our team and in our hearts,” reads their Instagram page. “Tanya Pardazi was one in a million.”
Yankees Notebook: Nestor Cortes throws 45 pitches over three simulated innings, expects to return next week
TAMPA — After a disastrous night across the bay, there was good news for the Yankees. Nestor Cortes threw three simulated innings Saturday morning and came out expecting to be activated off the injured list next week and potentially pitch in the series against the Twins at the Stadium.
“I still have to talk to [Aaron Boone], and he just left, so I think whenever he wants. I think my 15 days are up on Monday, if I’m not mistaken, and can come off on Tuesday. Maybe somewhere along the Minnesota series,” Cortes said.
Cortes was placed on the injured list with a left groin strain retroactive to Aug. 22. He has maintained it was a slight strain and has continued throwing and even running during the IL stint.
He threw 45 pitches in three simulated innings against minor league hitters at the Yankees minor league complex. He also fielded some bunts and threw to first base. Pitching coach Matt Blake, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and Boone sat in the stands to watch.
Cortes was encouraged he can pick right up where he left off when he is inserted back into the rotation.
“The reason why I went three with 45 [pitches] was so maybe I can come back and throw four or five innings right away and have a good pitch count still up there because like I said, I never stopped throwing,” Cortes said. “So it’s not like I shut down and had to build back up.”
Cortes said he really tried to test the groin as he threw, using all his pitches.
“I was doing even the sidearm stuff because I feel like it takes a little bit more to my groin when I dropped down,” Cortes said. “So I wanted to test that out to make sure I checked every box.”
The plan going forward for now is that Cortes will throw a bullpen on Monday or Tuesday and the Yankees really could use something to go as planned.
RIZZO RESTING
Anthony Rizzo flew straight back to New York after receiving an epidural in California on Thursday, missing this series against the Rays. Aaron Boone said Saturday he may miss part of the Twins series too as he ramps back up.
“Today and tomorrow will be more down days where he’s off his feet,” Boone said. “And then [we] will ramp him up hopefully starting Monday. … We just got to see how these next two days go.”
Rizzo had missed nine games with the back issue before going to see orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Watkins. Since missing five games at the beginning of August, Rizzo is hitting .212/.297/.394 with three home runs and a .691 OPS.
SEVERINO ON COURSE
Luis Severino’s first minor league rehab start was interrupted by lightning, but he is still on track.
“He ended up throwing 22 pitches in the game and then finished up inside with 18 [in the bullpen] so got to 40 pitches, so he’ll make his next turn. In five days either in Somerset or Scranton,” Boone said. “I’m not sure which one depends on scheduling.”
Severino is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list five days after that and Boone said they would likely slot him back into that turn through the rotation.
“I think that’s possible. I think we’ll get through that next one and see if we want to build him up one more time or do we just put him in,” Boone said. “At that point, do we use a piggyback situation or whatever. Hopefully next time we can get to 50 pitches or so and then we’ll kind of see where we are from there.”
Severino, who basically missed the last three seasons, had been really good. He was 5-3 with a 3.43 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched when he left his start because of a “mild” lat strain. He has been insistent that he feels fine and did not need to go on the 60-day IL.
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Briton has been charged in Greece with multiple offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was hijacked, authorities said.
One of the charges, a felony, endangers the transportation and safety of passengers and crew. The charges were laid after the 22-year-old faced a prosecutor on Saturday.
The easyJet flight to Paphos, Cyprus, was diverted to Thessaloniki on Friday night after the passenger apparently displayed unruly behavior and got into fights with fellow passengers and crew. The indictment says several empty liquor bottles were found on his seat.
The man is being held pending an appearance on Monday before an investigating judge, where he will either answer charges or be given a few days to do so, with the detention being extended until then.
Cruise ship Viking Mississippi docks in downtown St. Paul
Dozens of gawkers came out to see a 368-passenger luxury cruise ship docked on the Mississippi River at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul on Saturday.
The Viking Mississippi, custom built to cruise the mighty river, arrived early Saturday and was expected to depart for its eight-day cruise to St. Louis by 10 p.m.
The Swiss-based Viking River Cruises expected as many as 300 passengers from around the world to board the five-deck, 450-feet-long, 75-feet wide vessel on Saturday. It’s the first luxury liner in downtown St. Paul in roughly decade.
Paul and Laura Gagnon of Minneapolis drove to St. Paul to see just how big the ship was.
“I never thought a cruise line would come up here,” Paul Gagnon said. “We were looking at it wondering could it go any further up the Mississippi, but it looked this was about as far as it can go.”
Barbara Bezat of St. Paul pulled over to the side of the road when she saw the cruise ship docked and then walked down to see it. “Now I know why my friends do cruises,” she said.
Kevin Laukkonen and his wife, Jane Gough, packed up their electric bikes and drove down from Coon Rapids to see the cruise ship as part of a bike ride they wanted to take Saturday since they have been on cruises and are boat owners.
Looking at the Viking Mississippi, Jane Gough said, “It’s neat to see your own hometown from a different perspective.”
“It’s good to see all this activity on the waterfront,” Kevin Laukkonen said.
Gough said she also really liked that something was built just for people to see the central part of the United States.
Teresa Mitchell drove up from Apple Valley to look at and photograph the cruise ship.
She said she used to work in downtown St. Paul and watched the big river boats on the Mississippi but had to come to see how a cruise ship could be docked in downtown.
“It’s so huge,” she said. “It’s amazing. I love it. It’s just like the ships in the ocean.”
Mitchell said she likes to also photograph the tall ships during the Festival of Sail on Lake Superior. This year’s festival at Two Harbors closed Aug. 7.
Even though she admires the tall ships and large boats, she said she wouldn’t take a cruise because she’s afraid of the water.
Over the course of eight days, the “America’s Heartland” cruise will make stops with guided city tours in Red Wing; LaCrosse, Wis.; Dubuque, Iowa; the Quad Cities; Burlington, Iowa; Hannibal, Mo., and St. Louis.
The ship returns to St. Paul from St. Louis on Sept. 17, and then heads out the same day from Lambert’s Landing on the 15-day “America’s Great River” cruise to New Orleans, which is sold out. Another sold-out departure from St. Paul is scheduled in mid-October.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Joe Biden to Hitler, drawing rare criticism from Israeli diplomat
Marjorie Taylor Greene has compared Joe Biden to Hitler after his speech criticizing ‘MAGA forces’.
She shared a doctored video of Biden edited to look like Hitler, and wrote, “Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe must go.”
An Israeli diplomat and American Jewish groups criticized the lawmaker for the comparison.
An Israeli diplomat and Jewish groups have slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler.
The Georgia lawmaker tweeted a doctored video on Thursday night that depicted Biden with a Hitler-style mustache and an audio clip of the former German leader and Nazi symbols.
In other Tweetershe wrote, “Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe must go.”
Greene, a Trump loyalist, commented after Biden’s speech on Thursday in which he criticized “MAGA forces” who he said “are determined to roll this country back.”
“I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and demented, the pictures of Hitler were their attempt to make him look ‘tough’ as he declares war on half America as a enemies of the state,” the MP wrote on Twitter.
An Israeli diplomat said he was “appalled” by the MK’s comments in a statement to the Jewish Telegraph Agency.
Speaking anonymously, the diplomat said: “I am appalled by this cynical use of Nazi imagery and Hitlerite comparisons by a United States Congressman.”
“As we face an increase in anti-Semitic incidents, in the United States and around the world, rhetoric like this only fuels the continuing threat of hatred, extremism and violence.”
The agency noted that it granted the diplomat anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, as it is extremely rare for an Israeli diplomat to criticize an individual US lawmaker.
The Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee also criticized Greene on Twitter.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the MP’s tweet was “shameful” and that with just one tweet she “succeeded in trivializing Hitler and the absolute evil of the Nazis”.
He added that his remarks minimized “the serious threat that extremism poses to this country”.
The American Jewish Committee also commented on Twitter that the doctored video was “despicable, offensive, and utterly unbecoming of a member of Congress.”
After Biden’s speech, several Republicans made critical comments, focusing on the dramatic red lighting behind him.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said it looks like Biden is “Down in Hell” and former assistant treasury secretary Monica Crowley said the red lighting was “almost satanic”.
Read the original article on Business Insider
