There was not a single moment when the crowd caught up with police at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, half a dozen officers recently testified in DC federal court. Instead, it was a gradual and inexorable collapse, culminating in a violent standoff lasting several hours in a tunnel under the building.
Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans need to get serious about Social Security
We’ve reached the point in the midterm election campaign where Democrats insist that Republicans are itching to destroy Social Security. The usual gambit is to take stray comments from one or two Republicans and pretend that they represent a secret and sinister plan.
In October 2018, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell observed that “there’s a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes.” His Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, said he had “showed who the Republican Party really is.” Schumer even got some reporters to buy the spin that McConnell had said ” the GOP will push to cut spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security” if it retained control of the Senate.
In the elections a few weeks later, Republicans expanded their control of the Senate. They did not move to cut any of those programs.
Republicans are not plotting to undermine Social Security. They don’t even have a plan to fix it. Which is a pity, since benefits are still growing beyond the program’s revenues. Andrew Biggs, a colleague of mine at the American Enterprise Institute and a former commissioner of the program, calculates that monthly benefits for an American retiring today, even adjusting for inflation, are about a third higher than they were for those who retired 20 years ago.
If we want benefits to keep growing as projected, we need to have broad-based tax increases. But most people would prefer to keep their taxes low and save the money themselves. For that to work, we have to moderate the growth of benefits so that they keep up with inflation but do not rise much more.
Ideally, we would at the same time establish a minimum benefit sufficient to keep all seniors out of poverty. The current program, somewhat amazingly given how much it spends, does not offer this protection.
Republicans aren’t talking about such reforms. Instead, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, running for re-election, has said that Social Security should become a “discretionary” program funded by the government in each year’s budget. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has proposed requiring all government programs, presumably but not explicitly including Social Security, to get affirmative renewal every five years. Blake Masters, running for the Senate in Arizona, said during the primaries: “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.”
These comments are the basis of the current Democratic scare campaign. But none of these ideas is going anywhere. McConnell has specifically disavowed Scott’s. And Masters has disavowed his own: “I do not want to privatize Social Security,” he said after winning the primary.
What these proposals demonstrate is not that the program is in political danger. It’s that the taboo against questioning the program has discouraged serious thought about how to reform it.
Masters’ first thought echoed a Republican argument from nearly 20 years ago. The George W. Bush administration wanted younger workers to have the option to invest some of their Social Security contributions in personal accounts.
It was an intensely controversial proposal that did not make it through a Republican Congress. But it made more sense then than it does today. At the time, the program’s payroll taxes brought in enough revenue to cover retirees’ checks while also seeding the new accounts. The surplus raised the possibility that we could start moving to a new system in advance of the retirement of the baby boomers.
None of this is true now. More than 30 million boomers have already retired, and the surplus has turned into a deficit. The premise of Bush’s plan is thus no longer true. Masters floated it anyway because Republicans haven’t thought about how to fix Social Security since that plan failed.
The other Republican ideas are not much better thought through. If we required a vote to renew Social Security every five years, it would almost certainly become a ritual. Subjecting the program to the annual budget process could in theory reduce the growth of benefits over time — but it could also lead to a bidding war that increased that growth.
If Congress and the president had the will to moderate benefit growth to stay in line with revenues, they could simply legislate a change to the benefit formula. That approach, unlike tinkering with benefits each year, would make retirement income more predictable for beneficiaries.
Democrats can’t really be faulted for taking the openings that Republicans have given them. But seniors, and those expecting to retire in the next few years, do not need to worry that the program is in any danger from Republicans. It’s younger people who need to worry that neither party wants to bring the program’s spending under control.
Airlines revamp in-flight menus, from vegan meatballs to sundaes
Courtesy of Singapore Airlines
The aromas of airplane food once again waft through the cabins at 35,000 feet.
From vegan meatballs to sundaes, airlines are offering new options and old favorites to entice returning travelers. As the peak travel season wanes and inflation weighs on household and business budgets, it is even more important than usual for airlines to woo passengers.
Airplane food, a favorite punch of comedians, isn’t the main reason travelers choose a carrier — price and schedule are much more important factors. But it can be creature comforts on board and can go a long way in convincing passengers, especially those willing to pay for premium seats, analysts say.
“Food is one of the most tangible signals of what an airline thinks of its customers,” said Henry Harteveldt, founder of travel consultancy Atmosphere Research Group and a former airline executive.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic halted almost all catering services on flights as travel collapsed and airlines limited crew contact with passengers to avoid spreading the virus. The pandemic has led airlines to incur losses and caused them to cut costs where possible, such as in-flight food.
With travel returning, airlines around the world are rolling out new menu options. Liquor sales, with some new ready-to-drink options, are back on board in US coach cabins. And face masks are now mostly optional, removing a barrier to onboard catering service.
As tastes change and airlines grapple with supply chain challenges, the meal on your seat tray is making a comeback – with a few tweaks.
Hunt the highest paid travelers
Better in-flight menus can improve a carrier’s image and help attract more well-paid travelers on board. First and business class customers are becoming even more popular as airlines try to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.
Because of “the incentive to gain those premium class passengers, the incentive to spend more money [on food] is high,” said Steve Walsh, a partner at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman in its transportation and services practice.
Yet food and beverage costs are just 3% of a full-service airline’s expenses, he estimated.
Courtesy of Singapore Airlines | American airlines
While food is on sale in many domestic coach cabins and is usually free on long-haul international flights, many of the new offers are targeting premium classes, where there are fewer passengers and more service. elaborated.
A plethora of videos have been uploaded by airline passengers examining meals, dishes and service in detail. Popular staples such as Biscoff cookies and Stroopwaffel candies attract loyal followers and are expected by many travelers. Menu or service missteps are amplified on social media by disappointed travelers.
One deal: Delta is offering passengers on long-haul international flights a new sundae in a cup premixed with chocolate, cherries and spicy Belgian cookies called speculoos, known in North America as Biscoff cookies.
“Obviously it’s a tribute to the Biscoff,” said Mike Henny, general manager of Deltas onboard service operations.
In more premium cabins, such as Delta One on international flights, passengers can create their own sundaes with a choice of toppings, including sour cherry compote, chocolate sauce and speculoos cookie crumbs.
Ice cream on Delta Air Lines
Source: Delta Airlines
Delta said in July that the revenue recovery in premium products and its seats with more legroom were outpacing sales of the standard coach – further motivation to introduce exciting new food products.
Last week, the airline announced it was partnering with James Beard Award-winning Mashama Bailey, executive chef of The Gray restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, for “Southern-inspired” meals on flights to departure from Atlanta for domestic first class passengers. Travelers on Delta One traveling internationally from the hub can also pre-order menu items curated by Bailey.
For years, airlines have partnered with celebrity chefs to design their menus, and lately they’ve worked more with local businesses. In February, American Airlines brought Tamara Turner’s Silver Spoon Desserts Bundt Cakes aboard premium domestic cabins.
Vegetarian and vegan
Even before the pandemic, airlines were expanding options for travelers who prefer vegetarian and vegan meals. Now, these types of alternative dishes are coming under even greater scrutiny.
“Pasta isn’t always the answer,” Delta’s Henny said.
Singapore Airlines, a carrier that operates some of the longest flights in the world, tapped Southern California-based luxury spa Golden Door to develop dozens of recipes for its in-flight menu. Golden Door executive chef Greg Frey Jr. focuses on vegetable dishes that he says are among the best for digestion on flights.
“I think people are understandably worried that they won’t feel as full with this vegetarian meal and [think] “I just need this piece of meat.” And in the end…you really don’t need that much protein when you’re sitting on a plane and relaxing,” he said. “It’s not like you’re lifting heavy.”
An hour later, you’re not going, ‘Ugh, I wish I didn’t have the meatballs.’”
Greg Frey Jr.
executive chef at Golden Door
Frey developed a Portobello mushroom “meatball” which is served with a dairy-free risotto made with vegetable broth. The mushroom balls are steamed and served with an heirloom tomato sauce: “There’s not a piece of meat there- inside,” he said.
“It’s so satisfying and you get all those umami flavors,” he said. “The best part is an hour later, you’re not going, ‘Ugh, I wish I didn’t have the meatballs.’”
Supply chain puzzle
Green vegetables and salads are among the most difficult dishes to serve on board.
Airline chefs need to ensure ingredients are tough enough to withstand transport and refrigeration, which makes stronger vegetables such as kale a better option than more delicate varieties.
“We have to be very selective about the type of vegetables we offer,” American Airlines spokeswoman Leah Rubertino said. “Arugula, for example, is not our friend.”
The airline is offering salads on more flights than before the pandemic, Rubertino said.
The airline also now offers a “fiesta cereal bowl” with rice, quinoa, black beans, cauliflower, corn and zucchini as a vegetarian option in many first-class cabins for domestic flights.
Airlines have tried to source vegetables more locally, giving their catering businesses fresher ingredients and reducing transport time and costs.
Singapore Airlines has been using greens from AeroFarms, a vertical farm near Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, since 2019. Spokesman James Boyd said the airline plans to source from other vertical farms near the major airports it serves in the coming years.
Vertical Farm at Aerofarms in New Jersey
Leslie Joseph | CNBC
Once the ingredients are found, there is the challenge of serving meals to thousands of passengers – made even more difficult by an extensive supply chain, labor shortages and delicate ingredients.
Airlines have struggled to recruit staff in a tight labor market, as have airport catering kitchens and other suppliers.
“Not a day goes by that we don’t have issues getting our planes stocked with pillows, blankets, plastic cups, food,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said on a quarterly call in July. .
Delta’s Henny said the carrier is phasing out food to ease strains on service.
“We knew we couldn’t just flip a switch,” he said. “We had to be very creative at the height of the pandemic.”
As catering service expands, airlines are encouraging travelers to order their meals in advance so carriers know what to load onto the plane, whether it’s a special meal for restrictions religious or other food or simply their favorite meals in first class.
Meanwhile, some flight attendants still have to make do with what’s on board.
Susannah Carr, a major airline flight attendant and member of the Association of Flight Attendants union, told CNBC that if the crew didn’t have a vegetarian meal on board for a premium class passenger, “we could get some extra salad and make it a bigger salad” and incorporate a cheese platter.
“We definitely got good at ‘McGyvering’,” she said.
cnbc
Can the Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on making it happen.
When Chicago Bears rookies convened for their first minicamp in May, their introduction to franchise history came from one of the team’s most prolific creators of takeaways.
In Charles Tillman’s speech to the newcomers and later in private conversations, he offered advice on how to be a professional, on the way players must change their work and attitudes going from college to the NFL and on what a good football team means to Chicago.
And he also relayed this bit of wisdom, which he came to understand over 12 years with the Bears while totaling a franchise-record 42 forced fumbles along with 36 interceptions, ranked third in team history.
“This ball is worth a lot of money,” Tillman recalled in a conversation with the Tribune. “There are 22 people on the field and there’s one football. And if you can somehow make this football come out of the other guy’s hand or you can get this football a lot, it will make you rich. And it will win you a lot of games. More importantly, it will get you the respect around the league for the kind of player you are.”
As Bears coaches have revealed the defensive identity they are trying to create and players have talked about the fanaticism with which they are expected to go after the ball, Tillman’s visit to Halas Hall seemed like the perfect choice for coach Matt Eberflus to set a tone.
Tillman was part of a Bears defense that ranked in the top 10 in takeaways in seven of Lovie Smith’s nine seasons. Under Eberflus’ mentor Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator in 2012, Tillman put together an All-Pro season that included 10 forced fumbles and three pick-sixes as the Bears led the NFL with 44 takeaways.
And Tillman, nicknamed Peanut at birth, is the namesake of the “Peanut Punch,” the technique to force a fumble that still is referenced weekly around the NFL.
“The turnover is named after him, so to know how much of what he did is so popular and so famous, it puts a little bit on you,” Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon said. “You want to add those tools to your box and do whatever you can do to get those turnovers. … It’s really built into our whole culture, just being fanatical about getting the ball out and punching all the time and being consistent and finding ways to create turnovers.”
Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams have brought to the Bears a HITS principle, with similarities to Smith’s philosophies, that last season helped the Indianapolis Colts defense total 33 takeaways, second in the NFL.
Can the Bears return to the tradition of being a takeaway machine? Tillman had some thoughts about what it takes, starting with his famous punch.
‘Second nature’
In the Halas Hall cafeteria following Tillman’s speech, eager seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks tracked down Tillman chatting with Eberflus and sought out pointers.
It was a thrill for the rookie safety.
“That’s the OG right there,” Hicks said, noting he has watched clips of Tillman’s signature move since he was in high school, though it was gaining steam long before that.
Tillman still doesn’t know where the name came from. He imagines an editor somewhere suggesting “The Peanut Punch” and exclaiming, “Run with it! Print!”
The origin of the move, though, is one Tillman has told several times.
In a 1999 game against Wofford, Tillman, a Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback, had 20 tackles while playing in front of his former high school coach, Rodney Southern. When they met up after the game, Southern told him, “Man, if you would have just swatted the ball, you would have had five or six fumbles.”
“It was kind of like a light bulb that went off,” Tillman said.
The following season, Tillman, knowing he was faster than most of the opposing players, purposely took bad pursuit angles on tackles so he could punch the ball out from behind. He became so good at it his teammates knew what was coming and were prepared to scoop up the ball.
But when the Bears drafted Tillman in the second round in 2003, he realized he no longer could use the same tactics.
“I realized I couldn’t purposely take bad pursuit angles, because just as fast as I thought I was, those guys were faster,” Tillman said. “I just kind of started punching it out as I made the tackle, as the guy was coming up. My very first game (against the San Francisco 49ers), it was a special teams play, I punched it out. … Day 1, forced fumble.”
Tillman’s long arms and ability to wrap up while also going for the punch made him so good at it that he averaged 4.9 forced fumbles per season from 2007-13. He believes his mindset to secure the tackle first minimized the risk that comes with such a move.
Since retiring following the 2015 season, Tillman has visited Carolina and Buffalo to teach the punch, and coaches sometimes will call him to help players with it. His friend called him from a coaching clinic in Texas to tell him they were teaching it.
Bears players said they practice it and strip attempts daily, with Gordon joking he gave himself a “Peanut Punch assist” for his attempt against the Seattle Seahawks that linebacker Joe Thomas eventually knocked out.
And Tillman, who joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot in the 2021 class but awaits potential entry, takes pride in hearing “Peanut Punch” on NFL broadcasts, especially when he’s watching with his 13-year-old son.
“It’s actually kind of cool to hear,” Tillman said. “It’s cool for my kids because I think my kids are like, ‘Oh wow, they said your name, Dad.’ Because when I played my kids were young, so I don’t think they fully understood the life and everything.”
He tells players now the key to the punch is eye discipline.
“What are you looking at? A lot of times I see people walking in there and punching just to punch, and it doesn’t make sense,” Tillman said. “If you and I were boxing, and you’ve got your mitts over your face, I’m not going to keep punching there. I’m going to punch somewhere else where you’re not blocking. I’m trying to find that open area, and that’s really the key: you have to find that open area and know how to punch.”
With Hicks, Tillman talked about different exit angles for the ball depending on whether a tackle is being made from the side or behind. He relayed the benefit of knowing an opponent’s ball-security tendencies and whether that player secures with one hand or two as he’s being taken down. And he talked about not being afraid to go after it.
“It’s also one of those things where you can’t be scared because you’re kind of vulnerable doing it,” Hicks said. “But when you practice it so much, it just becomes second nature.”
And that’s where the mindset the Bears coaches are trying to instill comes into play.
‘Thou who runneth to the ball…’
Tillman has the video pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, a clip from a Sept. 24, 2006, game against the Minnesota Vikings that he thinks is “the true essence of that Lovie Smith defense.”
Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson threw a short pass to Travis Taylor, who looked to be one-on-one with Tillman. But within a flash Ricky Manning came in for a hit. Lance Briggs did a Superman leap toward Taylor, “like he was off the top rope in the WWF,” Tillman said. Tommie Harris rumbled in from behind. Tillman popped back up after getting knocked down. Danieal Manning helped finish it off.
And at one point, there were nine Bears around the football.
Tillman still can recite the coaching mantras that created that type of swarming play, which also could help minimize the risk when a player got too aggressive on a strip attempt.
Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Babich told his players to “treat the ground like a hot stove.” If they fell, they needed to jump up and get in on the play in case a teammate missed a tackle.
Marinelli told the players to “make daylight evaporate.”
“If we were playing Green Bay and you’re tackling a player, I better see a swarm of white or blue jerseys. I don’t want to see no green when that tackle comes,” Tillman said. “That was the image that he instilled in us.”
As Bears players learn the similar demands of Eberflus and Williams through their HITS principle, they have come up with their own cheeky saying, which they’re sure can be found somewhere in Shakespeare’s musings.
“Thou who runneth to the ball, good things shall happen,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
It’s part of a relentless effort the new coaching staff demands of players, constant hustle and intensity — and takeaway attempts on every play.
“It’s all they talk about,” Hicks said. “When we’re in film and we pass up a strip attempt, they’re on our head. Like, ‘You’re better than that. You know that’s not what we’re doing here. Get a strip attempt.’ That’s the standard, no matter who you are.”
Most coaches crave takeaways. Former defensive coordinator Sean Desai had a takeaway bucket last training camp to encourage players, but the Bears forced only 16 turnovers in 2021, ranked 26th in the NFL.
But Williams and Eberflus, who coached one of the next great Peanut Punchers in Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, think their policy of not walking by a missed strip or interception attempt — along with the focus on it in practice and film sessions — helps.
“Guys have an attitude of, ‘Hey, I’m going to strip the ball every chance I get,’” Williams said. “And when the ball’s up in the air, it’s not just, ‘Hey I’m going to knock it down.’ It’s, ‘I’m going to intercept the football.’ When we’re tackling it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to tackle the ball carrier and we’re going to be physical, but we’re also going to punch the football.’ … If you have 10 chances and you’re going for the ball 10 times, the percentages are always better than if you don’t strip or if you try to knock the ball down all the time.”
Williams’ comments were in response to a question about how talent versus mindset factor into forcing turnovers.
Because that is the caveat about the Bears returning to the days of being a takeaway machine.
The Bears defenses of the early 2000s had a wealth of talent, starting with Tillman, Briggs, Harris, Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown and later Julius Peppers. There is talent on the 2022 Bears — such as Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — and Williams and the players have indicated they see their potential differently than outside perception.
But there’s no question that as general manager Ryan Poles slowly builds the roster, there are also several young and unproven players on the defense.
“You definitely have to have talent,” Tillman said. “I don’t think you can go out there with some scrubs and win. We had a lot of talent. We had great coaching, and I think with great coaching, you had good students, us the players.”
And that’s where the Bears can at least begin their quest to again be a “Takeaway King,” as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker’s shirt read after a recent practice.
On his visit with the Bears, Tillman, who said Marinelli “knew how to get every ounce of effort, sweat, blood, tears” out of his players, told stories and talked football with Eberflus. Tillman was intrigued by what the coach wants to create in Chicago.
“To me that was like, ‘Oh wow, he is a Marinelli disciple,’” Tillman said. “He knows defensively in order to win this game we need the ball. It’s not about big hits, it’s about staying in your gaps, it’s about taking the ball away and it’s about 11 guys doing one thing, not one person doing 11 things.
“He’s going to put his twist on it and make it his way. Time will tell. Like the rest of this city, I’m hoping he’s extremely successful in his first year.”
()
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facilities in the NBA!
The college football arms race has officially arrived in the NBA.
And on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic dropped the bomb.
Specifically, they pulled back the curtain and unveiled their lavish, 130,000-square-foot $75 million new AdventHealth Training Facility that comes with every bell and whistle — not to mention two full workout floors, two more additional firing floors, infrared sauna and steam room, altitude chamber, zero gravity recliners, full body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, outdoor swimming pool with underwater treadmill, bar at smoothies, a hair salon, mini-golf and a pod float.
A floating basket?
Yes, a floating capsule, which is described as “a sensory deprivation capsule that helps relax the body and mind simultaneously.” Filled with water and a heavy dose of Epsom salt, the floating pod is a multi-faceted tool for decreasing anxiety and relieving muscle pain. It provides a feeling of weightlessness and excludes all sights and sounds.
I tell you, in today’s world of obnoxious politicians with banging cymbals, divisive cable news personalities and Stephen A. Smith, we could all use our own personal float.
“The floating pod is one of my favorite activities,” says magic center Wendell Carter. “It’s dark and it’s calm and you’re just lying in there, floating on the water. To have that available to us in our locker room is elite.
If only buildings could win games, the Magic would easily go from worst to first in the NBA this season. But, of course, top-flight players win championships, not stand-alone buildings. Even so, buildings, resources, facilities, and commitment can hopefully help turn players into stars by putting them in an environment where they strive for excellence and work harder to become great.
It’s the same reason why mega-corporations like Google spoil their employees with lavish meals, massage rooms, fitness centers and other assorted perks. The philosophy is simple: if Google engineers like coming to the office, they’ll want to stay in the office, which means they write and debug more code and create more algorithms. The same could be said for the new installation of the Magic.
“We want to create an atmosphere where our employees are energized and invigorated to come to work with their colleagues,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins.
If you were a Magic player, why wouldn’t you want to come and work in this building? Shit, if I was a Magic player, I would never quit working in this building. There are absolutely every technologically advanced device you could ever dream of to help you improve your skills, increase your strength, relax your mind, develop your body, and rehabilitate your injury. Having Magic’s longtime medical partner, AdventHealth, under one roof means Magic players have instant access to some of the best orthopedic doctors, surgeons, and imaging equipment in the world.
Additionally, there is an expansive kitchen, dining room and “family” living room where the chefs will cook breakfast for players, coaches and staff when they arrive at the facility and prepare lunch for the end of training. Then maybe the players will retreat to their individual nap rooms for a little nap after lunch. Then they might go work out in the weight room, take a steam bath, and get a massage or a haircut before heading home,
“I was amazed when I first saw it,” Carter says. “I have been to almost every NBA facility and have never seen anything like it. It shows the support we have from the DeVos family and AdventHealth. They have given us everything we need to to be great, but in the end, we came to do the work to become great.
The idea for the practice facility originated 4½ years ago when Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, came to Martins’ office and broached the subject. From there, Weltman and Martins visited fifteen of the top NBA and NFL training facilities. They took detailed notes, created a concept combining the best qualities of all the facilities they visited, and then came up with unique ideas.
The building is one block from the Amway Center and, according to City Commissioner Regina Hill, will further enhance the ongoing revitalization of the Parramore community. Kudos should also go to the Magic for awarding $17 million (32%) of design and build contracts to local minority and women-owned businesses.
That said, let’s get back to the $75 million on 130,000 square foot question that Magic fans are most concerned about: can the best building in the NBA help one of the worst teams in the NBA win games? ?
The answer: Not immediately, but maybe eventually.
College football coaches and athletic directors often tell us that the arms race in their sport is necessary because luxurious facilities help attract top recruits. In today’s NBA, couldn’t it be argued that an organization’s plush digs could be a deciding factor in luring a top free agent?
“There’s no doubt about it,” Martins said. “Players care about three things: obviously they want to be paid fairly. They want to play for teams that are competing for championships. And they want to know that they are competing and preparing at one of the best facilities in the league. I can honestly say – after seeing them all – this is the best facility in the NBA today.
It shows just how far sports performance and practice facilities have come since Magic’s first season in 1989. Legendary Magic broadcaster David Steele told the story of Magic’s original practice facility on Friday. team at the old recreation center in downtown Orlando, where Magic players shared a unique basketball court with the general public. During practice, the players stored their belongings in old metal lockers, but had to empty the locker room after practice so that the city’s firefighters and police could use it to prepare for their rec games. -league.
Probably because of the stress of their daily jobs, it’s been said that those old-time recreational league games between firefighters and police departments often got quite contentious.
Too bad they didn’t have floats, infrared saunas and zero gravity recliners back then.
Email me at [email protected]. Join me on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my radio show Open Mike every weekday from 6am-9:30am on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
denverpost
State Fair: Minnesota is home to rising star in competitive pumpkin-growing world
Competitive pumpkin grower is just one of the titles for Travis Gienger.
Hailing from the Halloween capital of the world — Anoka — Gienger has been growing giant pumpkins for 20 years, after starting in his “regular suburban” back yard as a kid.
“When I was 14, I grew a 447-pound pumpkin and have been doing it ever since,” Gienger said Tuesday.
Two years ago, he grew the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America that year.
“And I’m still back at it this year,” he said referring to the gourd he has growing now, to enter into competition this fall.
MANY TRAITS
Another title for Gienger is educator. He started his career teaching high school students and currently is a landscape and horticulture instructor at Anoka Technical College.
He’s also a business owner, founder and president of Waterstone Fire Tables and Custom Rock Creations, which is filling the space of an Adopt-A-Garden at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this year outside the sheep and poultry barn, where Gienger could be spotted for most hours of each day by a giant pumpkin.
He ranks in the most elite class of competitive pumpkin growers in the world, with his apex mountain as a grower coming at 2020’s Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon, Calif., for his 2,350-pound pumpkin that took home first prize.
He hit media-darling status after his pumpkin — named Tiger King after the hit Netflix series at the time — was named heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America that year and third-heaviest in the world.
Gienger and Tiger King (the pumpkin) appeared on the “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and months after his first prize win, Jeff Lowe, a top role in the “Tiger King” cast, reached out to him to say thanks for the publicity.
THE TRIP
There are competitions for pumpkins in every state, said Gienger, but the only level he’s interested in participating in is the best.
“You can go to Stillwater, here in Minnesota, or you can go out West like me, for the big one, in California,” he said.
That makes transportation of the pumpkin a tremendous feat in itself. The trip to northern California, which he makes with his wife and other family members, is a 2,500-mile journey. With a 2,350-pound pumpkin.
“It’s very scary,” he said of the cross-country driving stretch, where gas stations are sparse at times. “Then San Francisco’s roads — when we got all the way out there, where it was like bump, bump, bump. And if you get a pinhole and/or a crack (in the pumpkin), you’re done.”
THE GROW
“It takes a lot,” said Gienger of his pumpkin-growing process.
A pumpkin he grew this year that weighs about 1,000 pounds was displayed by Waterstone’s exhibit, and on a weekday morning it attracted a stream of astonished fairgoers who stopped to admire and take pictures.
But that pumpkin was a throwaway for Gienger, who said it spurred from weeds unexpectedly. Its main vine cracked when he left it unattended for two days in a row. There’s no secret to maintaining a perfect, giant pumpkin, said Gienger. Just constant monitoring and attention for its entire growing process.
“Every morning and evening, I spray and fertilize,” he said. “And all throughout the day, I log in through my phone to water 14 times a day, fertilize 14 times a day if I want.”
That’s throughout the 200-something hours he’s put in at the State Fair this year and for the past 12 years. Despite seeing so much pumpkin in his life, he hadn’t thought about bringing one with him to the Fair until a couple of years ago.
“People just go nuts,” he said of the displayed pumpkin. “I could enter it (in a State Fair competition) just down the road and get a few hundred bucks for it, but it’s worth more to just have it sit in my booth.”
The inspection process at top pumpkin-growing competitions are intense, said Gienger, and judges probe pumpkins from every angle. The pumpkin he has at the Fair would have been eliminated for its crack.
“If there’s one rotten spot, it’s disqualified,” he said.
Like professional athletes risking use of performance-enhancing drugs to get an edge on the field, cheating at pumpkin-growing will surely be caught.
“One guy way back in the day put water in his pumpkin, and it was just astronomically heavy,” said Gienger. “So that’s why you can’t have a pinhole, or anything. They inspect them pretty good, especially if you’re anywhere near the world record.”
MINNESOTA GROWN
An impressive detail of his elite status as a pumpkin grower is that he’s doing it in Minnesota.
“The craziest part about what I do is it’s all outside, in Minnesota, which should not happen ever,” he said. “We go from 96 degrees to 52.”
This year, Gienger has a promising gourd growing into its final stages before October competition time. Sticking with the theme of current popular entertainment, the pumpkin’s name is Maverick.
He said he can’t commit to an event until he knows what the condition of his pumpkin will be in a couple of weeks. He’s heard that organizers behind a Stillwater competition are working to collect a world-record payout (he took home $16,450 in prize money in 2020, receiving $7 per pound in a “pay-by-the-pound” system), but all he can say now is “we’ll see.”
“I’ve got about two more weeks, and we’ll be setting really pretty. It’s really, really big right now. Bigger than my other one,” he said.
He’s optimistic about his pumpkin, but isn’t ready to start spreading the news that he’s got another winner.
“I mean, it’s still growing,” he said.
At 41, Gienger said he’s enjoyed the fun that’s come with his success, but that he’s ready to walk away from competitive pumpkin-growing soon.
“I said I was done growing after this year,” he said. “But my wife doesn’t want me to be.”
If he bagged another top prize two years after his last one, his retirement would shock the pumpkin-growing world like Michael Jordan did to the NBA in 1993.
Officers say they were the last line of defense between rioters and lawmakers
“There was this slow push, which was basically a constant forward motion, pushing us into the building,” he said.
Nine men are accused of banding together to fight the police at this entrance, using stolen batons and riot shields, firecrackers and their own bodies. Three were found guilty last month after admitting the facts but reserved the right to argue the law on appeal. Three are to be tried in October. And three others began a bench trial on Monday – David Mehaffie, Patrick McCaughey and Tristan Stevens, who claim they were simply caught between the crowd behind them and the police in front of them.
Mehaffie, McCaughey and Stevens chose to be tried not by a jury but by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee who claimed some Jan. 6 defendants were being treated too harshly compared to other protesters.
Like Donigian, DC officer Chad Curtice was among several officers who recently testified against the three men, recalling police’s terrifying battle against a swarm of rioters who prosecutors say shared a common goal of getting in in the Capitol to stop Congress’ assertion of President Biden’s 2020 election. victory.
Curtice said that at first the crowd was disorganized, but then “it was like they were all gathering together and charging…we ended up being pushed back to the building.”
Officers recall battling a thunderous crowd at the trial of a Maine man on January 6
The officers testified that they retreated to the basement of the Capitol and gathered in a vestibule under the Rotunda. The rioters had filled the tunnel leading to the room and were breaking down the double doors.
“It’s gonna be old fashioned [Civil Disturbance Unit]”Commander Ramey Kyle shouted as they gathered, DC officer Abdulkadir Abdi recalled. He interpreted this as “a hand-to-hand battle – you’re gonna hit somebody, you’re gonna get hit, it’s gonna be really hard.”
Unaware that the Capitol had already been breached from above, they thought “it was pretty much the last battle,” Abdi said. “The officers didn’t want to open that door. They just held that line.
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell — who testified before Congress about his ordeal and said he was so badly injured on January 6 that he risked forced medical retirement – said he felt compelled to stay in the tunnel despite multiple injuries because all around him he only saw DC police officers fighting. “I felt like if I left that area, they’d be like, ‘The Capitol Police aren’t here, why should we defend the Capitol? ‘” he testified.
DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges testified that he was pinned between the tunnel door and a riot shield held by McCaughey. “Don’t try to use that stick on me, boy,” McCaughey can be heard saying on video as Hodges tries to fend him off with a stick.
Hodges said his senses began to fail as other rioters punched him and pulled on his gas mask, exposing his face to the chemical spray in the air. His mouth started bleeding.
“I was very vulnerable,” he said. “Standing up was untenable.” He was able to safely retreat behind the police cordon. “I felt relieved and a little embarrassed that I had to back down so soon,” he testified. He did not suffer brain damage, but his head hurt for more than a week.
McCaughey during his testimony conceded that he could have left the tunnel at any time, but that “I wouldn’t say I was entirely responsible for injuring” Hodges.
McCaughey testified that he intended to use the shield only to protect himself and maintain his position in the tunnel, not to assault police. “The moment I could hear [Hodges] shouting, I immediately turned to the crowd and asked them to let me back,” he said.
Hodges testified earlier that even if true, McCaughey only backed down after achieving his goal of incapacitating a police officer: “Each one less of us defending the Capitol has brought them closer.”
Gonell testified that he could hear Hodges screaming in pain but was unable to help because Stevens pinned him down with another riot shield.
“All I could hear was his scream and there was nothing I could do about it,” Gonell said.
Stevens can be seen on video grabbing a stick, but his lawyer pointed out that he lost control of the stick almost immediately and suggested he was only trying to arm himself to defend himself.
“If I remember correctly, it was us officers who were on duty that day, not him,” Gonell retorted.
After breaking free, Gonell also attempted to help Rosanne Boyland, who had been brought unconscious behind the police line. Emergency medical services were unable to get to the Capitol because of the riot; Gonell and other officers tried unsuccessfully to restart her heart. She was one of four rioters who died that day.
“Any other day more resources would have been needed,” Gonell said.
Mehaffie is accused of ordering members of the crowd to turn so they could hold the roadblock against the police, telling them to “push”. He is expected to testify this week that he was trying to keep people from crashing.
When previous protests had turned tumultuous, Hodges testified, it was “directionless violence, closer to anarchy” that individuals seemed to find “cathartic.” On January 6, “everyone who was violent in the crowd, and everyone else in the crowd who supported them, had one spirit, one particular purpose – to fight their way inside the Capitol. And they were ready to do anything to achieve this goal.
washingtonpost
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation
In that first bullpen session in April, at the onset of a season Spenser Watkins would find a level of consistency he hadn’t yet experienced in the major leagues, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt told the right-hander to grip a slider and hold nothing back.
The first few throws were a product of that — the erratic attempts of a pitch Watkins hadn’t thrown in years. But then, as Watkins continued to tweak his grip and hurl toward home plate, something clicked.
“We went, ‘Yeah, that’s what you’re looking for right there,’” Holt recalled saying, watching the slider sweep out of Watkins’ upturned palm and whizz across the strike zone.
Watkins and Michael Poole, his coach at renowned pitching lab Driveline, had considered adding another pitch to Watkins’ repertoire all offseason. They fiddled with his changeup and his curveball and slightly increased his fastball velocity. They hadn’t considered the slider, though, because so much of what Watkins did well was working vertically with movement rather than horizontally.
But after that first bullpen session between starts against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics, Watkins sent a video of himself throwing a slider to Poole. And Poole’s reaction was much the same as the one Watkins had to the slider.
“He was like, ‘Holy [crap], are you kidding me?’” Watkins recalled. “It was pretty exciting. It was not something I expected, for sure.”
The slider has led to Watkins holding down a place in the Orioles’ rotation and becoming one of the most consistent pitchers on the staff. Since returning from Triple-A Norfolk in June, Watkins has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 11 appearances.
Adding the slider is a large part of that success. Entering Sunday, Watkins’ slider has five runs saved below average — by far the best mark of any of his offerings — according to Statcast. The .132 batting average against his slider is the lowest of his repertoire by more than 100 percentage points. The pitch has also elevated the rest of his arsenal, making hitters guess at one more pitch out of the same arm slot.
In all, much of Watkins’ success boils down to the success of his new-found slider.
“It’s made the fastball better, it’s made the cutter better, it’s made the curveball better,” Poole said. “Everything just plays off of it so well with the way his arsenal plays. I think that’s been probably the biggest pitch he’s added.”
Like any midseason addition, the slider didn’t become an immediate fixture for Watkins. After he landed on the injured list in May with a right arm contusion from a comebacker, he studied the analytics behind the pitch.
Then he worked with Tides pitching coach Justin Ramsey to further his development.
“He made a really good point of thinking of the ball like a square,” Watkins said. “Like, pulling down a corner rather than thinking about throwing a circle. Something kind of clicked there where it just gave me kind of a body-mind connection of understanding what that feeling is, that release. So once I kind of got that, got that confidence in it, it just kind of rolled from there.”
Watkins isn’t the only Orioles pitcher to add a slider or sweeper this season, with right-hander Austin Voth adding a sweeper since joining Baltimore off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Both pitchers have found success with it early, seemingly proving the organizational philosophy right.
Last week against the Chicago White Sox, Watkins threw the slider 31 times — the most in a game this season — and drew six whiffs on 16 swings. He leaned on that offering to get him through six innings in which he allowed two runs.
Watkins is still gaining confidence with his front-door slider, opting instead to use his cutter against right-handed hitters. And against lefties, Watkins has thrown the slider just 5.1% of the time. He’s still learning how to bury it at a lefty’s back foot.
But he still remembers the feeling when he threw a particularly good slider in a game for the first time, just days after his midweek bullpen in April. With infielder Elvis Andrus at the plate for Oakland, Watkins whirled a slider toward the plate. Andrus ducked out, not expecting the horizontal movement about to come.
The ball fell in for a strike, the first showcase of a pitch that has transformed Watkins’ season.
()
