Real World Economics: Critical — or hypocritical — on Biden’s student debt plan?
Joe Biden’s action last month to cancel some of student debt represents bad economics and bad public policy.
Much public criticism is justified. Yet nearly all of the criticism is deeply hypocritical for one reason or another.
Myriad existing government actions mimic the faults of the student debt cancellation in one way or another, yet are either deeply popular with the general public or dear to a specific group of beneficiaries and ignored by our citizenry as a whole.
Despite the delusions of many economists over two centuries, humans are not coldly rational. And their irrationality allows them to spin self-serving myths to justify their own advantage.
Seeing our own actions in the best possible light is a deeply human impulse. But to the extent that collectively, we refuse to see the realities of national policies, we create injustices and make our economy less efficient. We maximize our own current self-perceived well-being, but we harm others, very often our own children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.
So what are the criticisms of Biden’s action? Let’s review:
• Debt cancellation is unfair to those who worked hard to pay off their loans or who chose less expensive and perhaps lower quality education to avoid large debts.
• Cancellation is a one-time palliative that does nothing to correct the fundamental underlying problem of enormous rises in the costs of post-secondary education.
• “Changing the rules of the game” after the fact is a long-recognized creator of economic inefficiency.
• It is a naked buying of votes for one political party using public money.
• As with sundry amnesties, it creates expectations of similar actions in the future and skews personal decision-making as a result.
• Statutory authority for effectively spending so much money by decree is sketchy at best.
All of these criticisms are true to one extent or another. But varying sets of them are also true for some of the most popular government programs now embedded in our culture.
Start with the unfairness to those who already paid off their loans. This happens every time a new benefit is introduced.
Someone who got out of the army in November 1941, just before Pearl Harbor, was not eligible for GI Bill benefits. Someone who got out six weeks later, perhaps with a medical problem, got a subsidized mortgage and four years of college. A worker who retired a week before passage of the Social Security Act might have lived into the 1970s, but never got a dime in benefits. People who graduated from college the spring before Pell grants went into effect saw younger friends sail through with little effort. Reservists who put in decades of service prior to introduction of Tricare for Reservists did not get a dime in medical benefits. Millions of retirees laid out billions for prescription meds before Medicare’s Part D benefit was enacted in 2007. You get the idea.
And yes, Biden’s debt cancellation does nothing to address the larger issue: reducing the excessive costs of higher ed. But consider that numerous health measures over the past 20 years have done nothing to reduce excessive medical costs. Part D and this congressional session’s authorization for Social Security price bargaining on a handful of drugs do nothing to reduce the abusive monopolistic pricing power of the pharmaceutical industry.
Naked buying of votes? See Donald Trump’s 2017 decree, also with no congressional action, of payments to corn and soy producers who might be harmed by the trade war he initiated with China. Other sectors also faced harm, but got no compensation.
Biden’s plan has limits on amounts to any individual of $20,000 and an income cap for eligibility. “Trump’s bribe payments” as some recipients called them, had a $900,000 income cap and a $125,000 max payment per “legal entity.” A farmer may be one legal entity for ag program purposes, their spouse another and adult children working in cities who are nominal owners of tracts of land still more. The Biden cancellation will benefit some 60 million people over 10 years at a cost of some $500 billion. The Trump China-trade ag payments passed some $36 billion to under 300,000 farmers in two years. And the actual commodity price drops they were meant to offset turned out to be negligible — a true win-win, especially for those who gamed the system.
Lack of statutory authority? This is real and bothersome to me. The U.S. Constitution requires both Congressional “authorization” and “appropriation” for money to be spent. There may be broad and unclear “authorization” in COVID emergency legislation and in earlier education bills. Legally, cancellation of debt is not an “outlay” of Treasury money, so no appropriation is needed. There was no real statutory authority for the Trump ag payments either. The money came through the Commodity Credit Corp., a slush fund for fudging farm subsidies dating back to the FDR Administration. Congress just quietly tops this up after the fact and with no debate. Both these cases, both student loan relief and corn-soybean payments, cry out for congressional reform.
Changing rules of the game and expectations for the future? Yes, it does both and also creates perverse incentives for actions that cause inefficiencies. That is a very broad topic however.
The fundamental issue here is the very muddled public attitudes we have toward government redistribution of income. It is huge, but if we do it to the benefit of “good” people, worker bees, as in Social Security or Medicare, it is wonderful. The recipients are “only getting their own money back” even for those who paid in minor sums — of this year’s $830 billion dollars in Medicare outlays, about a third represents the actuarial value of FICA paid by current beneficiaries; the other two-thirds is coming from younger age cohorts, to whom many seniors would deny $10,000 in student loan relief. To use a Biblical phrase, “this ought not so to be,” anti-tax rhetoric has frozen FICA rates for nearly 40 years and the Baby Boomers are well on their way to skating through without a hitch.
Meanwhile, people on Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income or getting unemployment compensation are “bad” people: lazy “takers” who are parasites on us “makers.” And what of recent college grads flush with debt? Are they “takers” if they’re working at Starbucks? Or “makers” if they invent the next Google? You decide.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
“Miscalculation”: Matteo Salvini challenges the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia
For Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, the European sanctions taken against Russia in response to its “special operation” in Ukraine do not work and it is the Italians who are directly suffering the consequences.
“Several months have passed and people are paying their bills twice or even four times more, and after seven months the war continues and the coffers of the Russian Federation are filling up with money,” he told RTL radio before heading to The European House – Ambrosetti economic forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy.
“Irresponsible” statements by Salvini, accuses Letta
“We need a European shield” to protect businesses and families, as during the Covid-19 pandemic, he demanded as part of the forum. “If we want to go ahead with the sanctions, let’s do it, we want to protect Ukraine, but I would not want that instead of harming the sanctioned, we harm ourselves,” he said. he continued.
Obviously someone in Europe is miscalculating
“Do the sanctions work? No. To date, those who have been sanctioned are winners, while those who have implemented the sanctions are on their knees,” he tweeted on the subject the day before. “Obviously, someone in Europe is miscalculating: it is essential to rethink the strategy to save jobs and businesses in Italy,” he said.
The sanzioni stanno funzionando? No.
A oggi chi è stato sanzionato sta guadagnando, mentre chi ha messo le sanzioni è in ginocchio.
Evidentemente qualcuno in Europa sta sbagliando i conti: ripensare la strategia è fundamental per salvare posti di lavoro e imprese in Italy. pic.twitter.com/G2AgnTMrjB
— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 3, 2022
A position immediately described as pro-Russian by his political opponents: Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party (PD), one of his main opponents in the current campaign for the legislative elections of September 25, thus replied in a tweet: “I think Putin couldn’t have said it better.”
creed #Putin no the avrebbe detta meglio.
— Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) September 3, 2022
These are “irresponsible” statements which “risk causing very serious damage to Italy, to our reliability and to our role in Europe”, he again asserted on September 4 to the press on the sidelines of the forum organized on the shores of Lake Como.
Salvini: ‘Russia does not have the slightest influence on Italian elections’
“When I hear Salvini talk about sanctions, I feel like I’m listening to Putin’s propaganda. I am worried about a country like Italy, which winks at Russia,” reacted the Minister for the South, Mara Carfagna, on the sidelines of the economic forum organized near Lake Como.
Giorgia Meloni, coalition partner of Matteo Salvini and head of Fratelli d’Italia – who prances at the top of the polls -, for her part, has taken clear positions in favor of support for Ukraine, sanctions and the sending of weapons in kyiv. “If Italy didn’t send any more weapons or take part in the sanctions, what would the West do? Nothing, he would continue to send them”, she however tempered in Cernobbio in front of an audience of entrepreneurs and representatives of international finance.
A long-time supporter of dialogue with the Russian authorities, Matteo Salvini is frequently criticized by his political opponents on the issue. The leader of the League, who had planned to go to Moscow after the start of the Russian military intervention, before giving up on it, had defended himself on this subject on September 2: “I have not been going to Russia for years […] Russia does not have the slightest influence on the Italian elections.”
Pope Francis beatifies John Paul I, bringing him closer to eventual sainthood: NPR
Andrew Medichini/AP
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who was noted for his humility and cheerfulness, and whose brutal death in his chamber in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicion for years about his disappearance.
The ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was the last formal step in the Vatican before eventual sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.
“With a smile, Pope John Paul succeeded in communicating the goodness of the Lord,” Francis said in his homily.
“How beautiful is a church with a happy face, serene and smiling, which never closes the doors, which never hardens hearts, which never complains or feels resentment, which is not angry , which does not look austere or suffer from nostalgia for the past,” the pontiff said. said.
Francis then encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified clergyman to “get us the smile of the soul.”
Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I – that of the recovery of a seriously ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires, the current pope’s hometown. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a press conference at the Vatican last week via video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but could not because she had recently broken a foot while training in a gym.
For Luciani to be declared a saint, another miracle, following his beatification, must be attributed to his intercession and certified by the Vatican.
Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, which was punctuated by thunder, lightning and pouring rain, prompting cardinals, bishops, the choir and thousands of worshipers base on the square with open umbrellas.
But by the end of the ceremony, the sun was shining and Francis, waving his hand as he sat in a popemobile, circled the square, waving to the crowd, some of whom shouted, “Vive le pape!”
When he was elected pontiff on August 26, 1978, Luciani, 65, had served as Patriarch of Venice, one of the most prestigious positions in the church. In this role as well as previously as a bishop in northeastern Italy, Luciani issued warnings against corruption, including in banking circles.
During his short-lived pontificate, which ended with the discovery of his body in his room in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately set up a simple and direct means of communicating with the faithful in the speeches he uttered, a change in style considered revolutionary given the stifling environment of the church hierarchy.
Those who campaigned for him to one day become a saint have pointed to his deep spirituality and tireless focus on the main Christian virtues – faith, hope and charity.
Jean-Paul “lived without compromise,” Francis said, praising him as a humble and gentle pastor.
Luciani overcame “the temptation to put himself in the center and seek his glory”, the pontiff said.
The Vatican said John Paul died of a heart attack, but no autopsy was performed. He gave contradictory versions of the circumstances of the discovery of his body. First, he said that a priest who served as his secretary found him, but later admitted that Jean-Paul had been found dead by one of the nuns who brought him his usual morning coffee.
With a huge financial scandal unfolding in Italy at the time involving figures linked to the Vatican bank, suspicions quickly took root in the secular media that Luciani may have been poisoned because he had the intention to eradicate wrongdoing.
Books speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death have sold millions of copies.
Cloudy conditions prevail in the Chicago area on Sunday, with a chance of rain in the southern suburbs – NBC Chicago
A cold front that passed through the Chicago area on Saturday has come to a halt, which could potentially lead to cloudy conditions, occasional drizzle and even showers in the city’s southern suburbs.
Forecast models say this front will also cause dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan, with 4-7 foot waves causing problems not only for swimmers who were hoping to get out for one more dip in the lake before the season. of bathing. ends Monday, but also for small craft planning to be on the water for Labor Day weekend.
A high swim hazard will likely persist through Monday morning due to conditions, which are being driven by gusty northerly winds being whipped around the low pressure system that has locked over the upper Midwest.
On the weather side, the cloud cover will persist all day Sunday and until Monday due to the weather system. Patchy drizzle is possible throughout the Chicago area Sunday morning, and another blocked system could potentially bring multiple rounds of scattered showers and potentially even an occasional thunderstorm to areas south of Interstate 80.
High temperatures are expected to remain seasonal, reaching the mid-70s this afternoon.
On Monday, most weather conditions will persist, with cloudy skies across the region and a chance of rain in the far south, but there could be at least some clearing during the day, making it a sunny and pleasant day. for some people.
High temperatures for Labor Day are once again expected to remain in the mid-upper 70s.
As both weather systems finally begin to clear the area by Tuesday, further clearing is eventually expected and temperatures will rise a bit as winds return from the south, with highs expected to hit 80s for the remainder of the working week.
How this changes Ukraine’s fight against Russia
Since the United States provided Ukraine with 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (or HIMARS), launchers have changed the face of battle, becoming a key weapon in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the invasion of Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin tours the Lockheed Martin factory where the highly effective precision rocket launchers are built; and a test area where HIMARS crews are trained to “pull and jog”.
Fairgoers raced for safety after shooting Saturday night
Hundreds of state fairgoers raced for safety Saturday night after one person was shot near the Midway.
Authorities say the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, police heard shots ring out. The area was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement” at the time.
Authorities later found a victim who was taken to the hospital. The Minnesota BCA is assisting with the investigation.
The fair began closing early—at about 10:20 p.m. “due to disturbances” in the area of the Midway.
latest news Earthquake: 3.0 earthquake recorded near El Segundo
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Sunday morning at 6:11 a.m. PT less than a mile from El Segundo, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred two miles from Los Angeles, two miles from Manhattan Beach, three miles from Hermosa Beach and four miles from Redondo Beach.
Within the past 10 days there has been an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in the greater Los Angeles area.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.3 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Are you ready for the Big One? Prepare for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
