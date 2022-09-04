Rishi Sunak pledges support for next UK government

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and SEAN MURPHY

Officials on both sides of the US-Mexico border searched for more victims on Saturday after at least nine migrants died as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous attempt to cross the border. in an area where the river level had risen more than 2 feet in a single day.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials discovered the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday after days of heavy rain. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three, according to a CBP statement. It is one of the deadliest drownings on the US-Mexico border in recent history.

The river, which was just over 3 feet (90 centimeters) deep at the start of the week, reached more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Thursday, and the water was flowing five times faster than usual, according to the National Weather Service.

CBP said U.S. crews rescued another 37 people from the river and arrested 16 others, while Mexican authorities arrested 39 migrants.

CBP did not specify which country(ies) the migrants came from and provided no additional information on search and rescue operations. The local Texas agencies involved did not respond to requests for information.

Among the bodies found in the river by Mexican authorities were a man and a pregnant woman, although their nationalities are unknown, said Francisco Contreras, a member of civil protection from the Mexican border state of Coahuila. No details have been released about the third body found.

Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is quickly becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Officers arrested migrants nearly 50,000 times in the area in July, with the Rio Grande Valley ranking a distant second with around 35,000. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio area said that despite dangerous currents from recent rains, Border Patrol agents in the area continue to encounter groups of up to 100 or 200 people trying to cross. the Rio Grande every day.

“In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we ask everyone to avoid crossing illegally,” Owens said in a statement.

One of the reasons the area has become popular with migrants in recent years is that it’s not as heavily controlled by cartels and is perceived to be a bit safer, said Stephanie Leutert, director of the Central American and Mexican Policy Initiative Center at the University of Texas. for international security and law.

“It could be a different price. It could be considered safer. It could keep you away from notoriously dangerous cities,” Leutert said. “These towns (in the Del Rio area) definitely have a reputation for being safer than, say, Nuevo Laredo.”

The region attracts migrants from dozens of countries, many of whom are families with young children. About six of the 10 stops in the Del Rio area in July were migrants from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. The region has also been a popular crossing point for migrants from Haiti, thousands of whom have been stranded in border towns since 2016, when the Obama administration abruptly halted a policy that initially allowed them to enter for humanitarian reasons.

The area, which stretches 245 miles (395 kilometers) along the Río Grande, has been particularly dangerous as river currents can be deceptively fast and change rapidly. Crossing the river can be difficult even for good swimmers.

“There are places where the water level is low where you can wade, but when the river is high it is extremely dangerous, especially if you are carrying children or trying to help someone who is not he’s not a good swimmer,” Leutert said.

In a news release last month, CBP said it discovered the bodies of more than 200 migrants who died in the area from October through July.

This year is on track to break last year’s record for the highest number of deaths at the US-Mexico border since 2014, when the UN’s International Organization for Migration began keeping records. The organization has counted more than 4,000 deaths at the border since 2014, based on news reports and other sources, including 728 last year and 412 in the first seven months of this year, often from dehydration or drowning. . June was the fourth deadliest month on record, with 138 deaths.

Border Patrol has not released official counts since 2020.

In June, 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer on a side road in San Antonio in the deadliest documented tragedy for claiming the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.

“The whole trip is a testament to people’s desperation,” Leutert said. “They know that crossing the river is dangerous. They know that hiking through the ranches is dangerous. They know that crossing Mexico as a foreigner is dangerous. But they are willing to do this because what they are leaving behind is, for them, a worse possibility than to face a risk and try a better opportunity in the United States.

Some of the busiest border crossings – including Eagle Pass and Yuma, Arizona – were relatively quiet two years ago and now largely attract migrants from outside Mexico and the “Triangle of the World” countries. North” of Central America which are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Mexico has agreed to take in migrants from the countries of the “Northern Triangle”, as well as its own nationals, if they are deported from the United States under Title 42, the pandemic rule in force since March 2020 which denies the right to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

People from other countries are likely to be released to the United States on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court because the United States is struggling to bring them home due to costs. , strained diplomatic relations or other considerations. In the Del Rio sector of the Border Patrol, which includes Eagle Pass, only one in four stops in July were processed under the pandemic rule, compared to about half in the rest of the border, according to government figures.

Venezuelans were by far the most common nationality encountered by Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio sector in July, accounting for 14,120 of 49,563 arrests, or nearly three out of 10. They were followed by Cubans, who were arrested 10,275 times, then Mexicans. , Hondurans, Nicaraguans and Colombians, in that order.

As more people crossed into southern Texas in the 2010s, Brooks County became a death trap for many migrants trying to bypass a Border Patrol highway checkpoint in the town of Falfurrias, about 110 kilometers north of the border. The smugglers dropped them off before the checkpoint and managed to pick them up on the other side, but some died on the way from dehydration.

The Baboquivari Mountains in Arizona and the ranches of Brooks County in Texas still attract Border Patrol agents and grieving families in hopes of rescuing migrants or otherwise finding dead bodies, but currents of a deceptive force around the Texas towns of Eagle Pass and Del Rio have become increasingly dangerous as the area has become one of the most popular places to enter the United States illegally.

Not all victims are migrants. In April of this year, the body of a Texas guard was found in the Rio Grande. He had jumped in to try to help a migrant who was struggling in the water.

This story was originally published on September 3. It was updated on September 4 to correct the spelling of Nuevo Laredo, which had been misspelled “Nueva Laredo”.

Spagat reported from San Diego and Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas and Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City contributed.