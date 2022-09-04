Rishi Sunak pledges support for next UK government

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
In one of his final interviews before the election results are announced on September 5, former British Indian Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he planned to stay on as an MP and continue working for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire , if defeated. by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race.
Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint of what lies ahead beyond the outcome of Monday’s election to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.
In his last interview with the BBC before the results were announced, the former British Indian Chancellor said he planned to stay on as an MP and continue working for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire, if he was beaten by the Foreign Minister Liz Truss. In the race.
“I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in any capacity,” Sunak said when asked about his future plans if the outcome did not go his way. “I will remain an MP. It has been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as an MP and I will love to continue to do so as long as they have me,” he said.
Asked if he would consider a second job in the top job at 10 Downing Street in a few years time if he lost this time around, he said: “My God, we’ve just finished this campaign and I have to get over it. This one.” It is seen as the first sign that even the 42-year-old former finance minister thinks he may not have gotten enough votes to win the Tory leadership election. As he does not rule out another run, it will also fuel speculation that he may want a second bid to be elected as the UK’s first Indian-born prime minister if he is beaten by Truss this time.
After being the favorite in the early knockout stages of the contest with Tory MPs, Sunak trailed Truss in most polls of party members voting to elect a new leader to succeed Johnson. The two candidates have faced off in a dozen stampede events across the UK in a bid to win votes, with the issue of the cost of living crisis due to soaring household energy bills and inflation dominating the agenda.
Online and mail-in ballots cast by around 160,000 Tory members are tallied by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), with the winner announced at 12.30pm local time on Monday by Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady of 1922 Conservative backbench MPs and returning leadership election officer.
The two finalists in the race will find out who between them landed the top job at 10 Downing Street around 10 minutes before the public announcement. The newly elected Conservative leader will deliver a short acceptance speech shortly afterwards at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Center in central London near Downing Street. The rest of Monday will involve the winning candidate putting the finishing touches on their Cabinet positions.
On Tuesday, the day will begin with a farewell speech by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the steps of his Downing Street office one last time before flying to Aberdeenshire in Scotland for his audience with the Queen to formally step down in as head of government. Hours later, his successor will arrive separately in Scotland to be formally appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her residence at Balmoral Castle, marking the first time in history that the appointment has been made outside of England and from Buckingham Palace as the 96-year-old monarch. reduced movement with age. Later on Tuesday afternoon, the newly appointed Prime Minister will return to Downing Street to deliver his inaugural speech before getting down to business announcing key Cabinet posts.
New Delhi:
A debt collection officer at a debt collection court in Bangalore told the Supreme Court that neither Vijay Mallya, who was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of court, nor any other beneficiary of the transfer case of funds, did not file any amount with the court until August 18.
On July 11, the high court sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months in prison for contempt of court and ordered him and the beneficiaries of the said transactions involving $40 million to deposit the amount received with interest at the rate by 8 percent. cent per year with the relevant collection agent within four weeks.
The bench had also asked the Center to ensure the presence of the fugitive businessman, who has been in the United Kingdom (UK) since 2016, to serve a prison sentence.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will consider the plea, filed by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, for retrial on Monday.
“It is further submitted that a letter dated August 18, 2022, received from Collections Agent-2, DRT-2, Bengaluru, stating that the Collections Agent has not received any monies from Contemnor (Vijay Mallya) nor of the beneficiaries, till date,” said the case office report uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website.
The high court will also likely consider letters submitted by the Home Office regarding further developments in the case on Monday.
Earlier, in sentencing 66-year-old Vijay Mallya, the bench said he had never shown remorse or apologized for his conduct and that an adequate sentence should be meted out for maintain the majesty of the law.
He had also fined Rs 2,000 on Vijay Mallya, who was found in contempt of court by the highest court on May 9, 2017, for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders. .
He had stated that in case the amount is not deposited, the concerned debt collector shall have the right to initiate appropriate proceedings for the recovery of the money, and the Indian government and all concerned agencies shall provide a assistance and full cooperation.
“He must be open to taking appropriate action, including appointing one or more forensic auditors,” the court had said.
He said that if the amount of the fine of Rs 2,000 is not deposited within the time limit, Vijay Mallya will suffer a new sentence of two months.
The operations covered by the judgment and the order of May 9, 2017 under which the amount of $40 million was paid to the beneficiaries are deemed “null and ineffective”, the court said.
The bench noted that in its May 9, 2017 verdict, the higher court found that Vijay Mallya’s action in disbursing the $40 million was contrary to the “text and content” of the orders issued. by the High Court of Karnataka and that the contemptuous was in contempt.
Vijay Mallya is charged in a bank loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
The Supreme Court had rejected in 2020 the plea of Vijay Mallya asking for a review of the verdict of May 2017.
Vijay Mallya has lived in the UK since March 2016. He is free on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.
A consortium of lending banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the Supreme Court alleging that Vijay Mallya was not following court orders on repayment of the loan which then exceeded Rs 9,000 crore.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
On a warm, moonless spring evening, a secretive male scorpion set off for a nighttime stroll across the floor of one of California’s most desolate playas in search of food, or perhaps even love.
But as it scurried across the salty clay soil of Soda Lake in San Luis Obispo County, the arachnid encountered rare visitors: a pair of Bay Area high school students waving ultraviolet flashlights. As their rays lit up the predator’s armored flesh, the creature glowed an eerie neon blue.
And, just like that, one of California’s most elusive scorpions has finally put an end to his epic game of hide-and-seek.
Scorpion-loving college students Prakrit Jain, 18, from Los Altos, and Harper Forbes, 19, from nearby Sunnyvale, had been drawn to the rugged Carrizo Plain by a photo of an unnamed, unique-looking scorpion published on the iNaturalist website.
“As soon as we turned on our flashlights and actually saw it, we immediately knew it was an undescribed species,” Jain said of the May 2021 find. “He really looked very different from any other we had seen before.”
Specifically, it was larger than other scorpions of its kind, and its trunk and tail had a darker hue.
They picked up the scorpion and several others in vials, jumped into Jain’s mother’s Honda Pilot, and drove along the bumpy dirt road back to camp.
Soon, with the help of Lauren Esposito, an arachnologist at the California Academy of Sciences, they determined that this previously unknown species had likely existed along the jagged edge of the San Andreas Fault for tens of thousands of years. years. They nicknamed him Soda Paruroctonusa literal reference to the lake he inhabits.
But the couple weren’t quite done discovering new species.
A few months later, the students traveled to the Mojave Desert in Kern County, where they found another hidden species of scorpion, living in a small patch of land along the edge of a similar playa . They named this species Paruroctonus conclususa reference to the Latin word for restricted, closed or confined, describing its fragile little habitat.
Their findings were published recently in ZooKeys Reviewwhere the authors argued that the Mojave Desert species should be considered endangered due to its limited range.
Today, Jain and Forbes are freshmen at UC Berkeley and the University of Arizona, respectively. Despite their busy schedules, they say they remain concerned about the survival of their discoveries.
Both P. soda and P. conclusus rely on the soft, alkaline-rich clay soil found near the edge of playas to burrow into, and their survival depends on these playa conditions. But as global warming worsens and exacerbates California’s historic drought, conditions threaten to sap precious soil moisture and put scorpions at risk.
Development is also a threat.
Although P. sodas the house is part of the Carrizo Plain National Monument and is protected from development, P. conclusus’ The house sits in a small area of the Bureau of Land Management property that is open to mining. It is also close to a pair of renewable energy projects.
An article by Jain, Forbes and Esposito highlights two solar farms near Lake Koehn: the Beacon Solar Project, which is owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Springbok Solar Farm, which contracts with the DWP and also sends power to the city grid. A few kilometers to the south is the new Eland Solar Project, which, when completed in 2023, will also send its electricity to the city grid. Nearby are small farms and towns that the study predicts will see population growth over the next two decades.
“These factors significantly threaten the habitat of Paruroctonus conclusus …not only through direct habitat alteration, but also through indirect downstream effects such as waste generation, groundwater use, and possible changes to the hydrology of the region,” wrote the trio in his study.
There is precedent for development on California playas, Esposito added, pointing to Lake Harper, another playa in the Mojave, about 70 miles south of Lake Koehn, where in the 1980s developers built the one of the largest solar power plants in the world, and another plant in 2014.
“We urge the [Bureau of Land Management] consider the creation of a conservation area for P conclusive …and work to reduce external threats to its habitat,” the study says.
A DWP spokesperson said their projects comply with all federal and state environmental permitting and review requirements, including the health of protected species. DWP said there are currently no pending or proposed projects near Lake Koehn.
8minute Solar Energy, which owns the Springbok farm and is developing the Eland project, said it works closely with state agencies and environmental groups to ensure their projects have “minimal impact on wildlife”. They said they disagreed with the study’s “findings because the 8minute solar projects are not in suitable habitats for the species, as defined by the study itself. “.
Although most Californians care little about the survival of scorpions, conservationists say the disappearance of any species indicates a greater and more widespread imbalance within an ecosystem. Such is the case with deserts, said Cameron Barrows, an ecologist and retired UC Riverside professor who still conducts research on the Mojave Desert from the school’s Palm Desert Center.
“You talk about deserts as an adjective when you refer to food deserts or cultural deserts because there’s not a lot of food or there’s not a lot of culture, and so the deserts have developed this aura in our human culture that there’s very little biodiversity here,” Barrows said. “Surely the opposite is true.”
After rainforests, he said, deserts are the planet’s most biodiverse ecosystems, in terms of animals and plants.
“Humans depend on biodiversity, and if we reduce biodiversity, we reduce our chances of surviving on this planet,” Barrows said. “And scorpions, along with other wildlife, are indicators of extreme levels of biodiversity in the desert.”
Successful conservation efforts focused on scorpions remain rare, however.
The only scorpion species that are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species are a small number of species from Africa that are primarily harvested for the pet trade.
“So in terms of protecting scorpions as a result of habitat destruction or potential destruction, there is no historical precedent anywhere in the world for protecting scorpion species,” Esposito said.
In the meantime, conservation for Jain and Forbes, who both study biology, comes in the form of continuing their nocturnal expeditions in search of new scorpion species.
The work is not without risk, however. Forbes was nicked over 50 times, Jain even more. With no known deadly species of scorpion native to California, most stings are forgetful. Although Jain carries an epinephrine pen on him just in case.
Both normally control arachnids, either by putting them in vials or pinching the last segment of their tails, which Forbes says renders them defenseless.
However, while on a trip to the Mojave Desert, Forbes recalled a sting from a hairy desert scorpion that caused him to lose function in his arms and legs. He felt extreme numbness and tingling. His abdominal muscles began to contract.
Forbes and his mother eventually got out of the desert and found a hotel where he was able to sleep without symptoms. The next day, he was still feeling some residual effects. Even after consulting experts, he was never sure if the normally harmless sting was causing the reaction.
When Forbes and his mother arrived home, it was with fewer specimens than he had hoped. After the sting, he had decided to leave this particular scorpion on the desert floor.
The Grandstandand the JDD, as well as English-language titles, report that the Elysée has appointed lobbyist Frédéric Michel as special adviser for communication and strategy. the JDD describes this communicator as a “media and tech for good expert” and an “expert in social democracy and the European Union”.
Born in 1972, Frédéric Michel accomplished his main feats of arms in the United Kingdom. He was director of the Blairite think tank Policy Network from 1999 to 2003, a think tank that notably sought to create links between centre-left European governments.
In 2012, in a portrait dedicated to him, the Guardianreported that the think tank’s chairman, Lord Peter Mandelson, had questioned his credentials before a parliamentary inquiry, describing him as better at “networking” than at politics. According to the daily, the person concerned was very upset by the remark.
He then worked as a lobbyist from 2009 for James Murdoch, son of media magnate Rupert Murdoch. Described as more left-wing than his father, especially on environmental and societal issues, James cut the cord in the summer of 2020 by resigning from the board of directors of News Corp. “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by corporate news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” he wrote at the time in an excerpt from his resignation letter published by the Guardian. The daily reported at that time that James Murdoch had criticized the orientation of media led by his father, including Fox News. In 2018, like the other members of his siblings, he received two billion dollars from the sale of the 21st Century Fox group to Disney.
According to JDDFrédéric Michel has since collaborated with the latter in the investment fund Lupa Systems, which notably stood out in France by entering the capital of the media Brut in 2021, with the aim of helping it to develop in the ‘international.
Procter & Gamble tests the limits of what consumers are willing to pay for high-end household products.
For decades, P&G has dominated laundry aisles with detergents that often cost more than double those of competing brands. It has raised prices in recent years on products like Tide with little resistance from consumers, increasing sales volume and gaining market share in the process.
One of the most anticipated Red Sox prospects in recent history will make his league debut on Sunday.
First baseman Triston Casas is recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Casas is the Red Sox’ second prospect and baseball’s 26th prospect, according to MLB.com.
Casas recently took off at Worcester after missing two months with a sprained ankle. Casas, a left-handed hitter, hit .333 with .993 OPS and had two home runs plus 11 RBIs in August. He’s hitting .273 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 72 games with Worcester this season.
The Red Sox’s decision to call Casas came after manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday that Eric Hosmer had not returned to baseball activities. Hosmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation on August 21.
To make room for Casas, the Red Sox sent first baseman Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester. Dalbec has struggled at home plate for much of the season, hitting .211 with a .644 OPS with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 111 games this season.
The Red Sox also ruled out Kutter Crawford from his scheduled departure in Sunday’s series finale against Rangers. Josh Winckowski has been recalled from Worcester and will likely start in place of Crawford.
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and SEAN MURPHY
Officials on both sides of the US-Mexico border searched for more victims on Saturday after at least nine migrants died as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande, a dangerous attempt to cross the border. in an area where the river level had risen more than 2 feet in a single day.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials discovered the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday after days of heavy rain. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three, according to a CBP statement. It is one of the deadliest drownings on the US-Mexico border in recent history.
The river, which was just over 3 feet (90 centimeters) deep at the start of the week, reached more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Thursday, and the water was flowing five times faster than usual, according to the National Weather Service.
CBP said U.S. crews rescued another 37 people from the river and arrested 16 others, while Mexican authorities arrested 39 migrants.
CBP did not specify which country(ies) the migrants came from and provided no additional information on search and rescue operations. The local Texas agencies involved did not respond to requests for information.
Among the bodies found in the river by Mexican authorities were a man and a pregnant woman, although their nationalities are unknown, said Francisco Contreras, a member of civil protection from the Mexican border state of Coahuila. No details have been released about the third body found.
Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is quickly becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Officers arrested migrants nearly 50,000 times in the area in July, with the Rio Grande Valley ranking a distant second with around 35,000. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.
Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio area said that despite dangerous currents from recent rains, Border Patrol agents in the area continue to encounter groups of up to 100 or 200 people trying to cross. the Rio Grande every day.
“In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we ask everyone to avoid crossing illegally,” Owens said in a statement.
One of the reasons the area has become popular with migrants in recent years is that it’s not as heavily controlled by cartels and is perceived to be a bit safer, said Stephanie Leutert, director of the Central American and Mexican Policy Initiative Center at the University of Texas. for international security and law.
“It could be a different price. It could be considered safer. It could keep you away from notoriously dangerous cities,” Leutert said. “These towns (in the Del Rio area) definitely have a reputation for being safer than, say, Nuevo Laredo.”
The region attracts migrants from dozens of countries, many of whom are families with young children. About six of the 10 stops in the Del Rio area in July were migrants from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. The region has also been a popular crossing point for migrants from Haiti, thousands of whom have been stranded in border towns since 2016, when the Obama administration abruptly halted a policy that initially allowed them to enter for humanitarian reasons.
The area, which stretches 245 miles (395 kilometers) along the Río Grande, has been particularly dangerous as river currents can be deceptively fast and change rapidly. Crossing the river can be difficult even for good swimmers.
“There are places where the water level is low where you can wade, but when the river is high it is extremely dangerous, especially if you are carrying children or trying to help someone who is not he’s not a good swimmer,” Leutert said.
In a news release last month, CBP said it discovered the bodies of more than 200 migrants who died in the area from October through July.
This year is on track to break last year’s record for the highest number of deaths at the US-Mexico border since 2014, when the UN’s International Organization for Migration began keeping records. The organization has counted more than 4,000 deaths at the border since 2014, based on news reports and other sources, including 728 last year and 412 in the first seven months of this year, often from dehydration or drowning. . June was the fourth deadliest month on record, with 138 deaths.
Border Patrol has not released official counts since 2020.
In June, 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer on a side road in San Antonio in the deadliest documented tragedy for claiming the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.
“The whole trip is a testament to people’s desperation,” Leutert said. “They know that crossing the river is dangerous. They know that hiking through the ranches is dangerous. They know that crossing Mexico as a foreigner is dangerous. But they are willing to do this because what they are leaving behind is, for them, a worse possibility than to face a risk and try a better opportunity in the United States.
Some of the busiest border crossings – including Eagle Pass and Yuma, Arizona – were relatively quiet two years ago and now largely attract migrants from outside Mexico and the “Triangle of the World” countries. North” of Central America which are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Mexico has agreed to take in migrants from the countries of the “Northern Triangle”, as well as its own nationals, if they are deported from the United States under Title 42, the pandemic rule in force since March 2020 which denies the right to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
People from other countries are likely to be released to the United States on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court because the United States is struggling to bring them home due to costs. , strained diplomatic relations or other considerations. In the Del Rio sector of the Border Patrol, which includes Eagle Pass, only one in four stops in July were processed under the pandemic rule, compared to about half in the rest of the border, according to government figures.
Venezuelans were by far the most common nationality encountered by Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio sector in July, accounting for 14,120 of 49,563 arrests, or nearly three out of 10. They were followed by Cubans, who were arrested 10,275 times, then Mexicans. , Hondurans, Nicaraguans and Colombians, in that order.
As more people crossed into southern Texas in the 2010s, Brooks County became a death trap for many migrants trying to bypass a Border Patrol highway checkpoint in the town of Falfurrias, about 110 kilometers north of the border. The smugglers dropped them off before the checkpoint and managed to pick them up on the other side, but some died on the way from dehydration.
The Baboquivari Mountains in Arizona and the ranches of Brooks County in Texas still attract Border Patrol agents and grieving families in hopes of rescuing migrants or otherwise finding dead bodies, but currents of a deceptive force around the Texas towns of Eagle Pass and Del Rio have become increasingly dangerous as the area has become one of the most popular places to enter the United States illegally.
Not all victims are migrants. In April of this year, the body of a Texas guard was found in the Rio Grande. He had jumped in to try to help a migrant who was struggling in the water.
