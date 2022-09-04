Sheikh Hasina praises India’s aid for vaccine and evacuation

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to rescue his country’s students who were stranded in Eastern Europe after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

During a televised interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina, who is due to visit India on Monday, also hailed the gesture of the Narendra Modi government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries under its Vaccine program. Maitri as the pandemic spread rapidly.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh stressed closer cooperation between the two neighbors. There may be differences, but these need to be addressed through dialogue, she said, adding that in a number of areas India and Bangladesh had done just that.

She, however, identified two areas of particular praise where Indian government support has helped Bangladeshi citizens. One was the evacuation of students from Bangladesh, who, like many Indians, were stranded in Ukraine and neighboring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.

“I would really like to express my thanks to the Prime Minister because during this war between Russia and Ukraine many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland for shelter. But when you evacuated your students, students Indians, they also brought our students home. So it’s really… You showed a clear friendly gesture. I thank the Prime Minister (Modi) for this initiative,” Prime Minister Hasina said.

She was responding to a question about comments often made, particularly by Western observers, that there was a lack of cooperation between SAARC countries. On another question about the Indian government’s Vaccine Maitri programme, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said it was a very “cautious” move taken by Prime Minister Modi.

“I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and in this way, he… you know, provided vaccines not only to Bangladesh, but also to some countries in South Asia, and it’s really very, very And it’s a really careful initiative that he has. On top of that, we’ve bought vaccines with our own money, and many other countries have contributed as well,” she said.

She also gave details of her country’s vaccination programme. Bangladesh has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 90% of its population. “Usually, you know, people in our country, especially at the village level, even in some cities as well, I found a lot of people very reluctant to take the vaccine. They don’t want to take the…you know…the needle pinch or “sui nai lena hai” so…but we have to go after them. We told them it’s nothing, but it will save your life. So, we hired everything the world, so that they make people… so it was really a very good initiative, this Vaccine Maitri itself… a very good initiative. I really support it,” she said.

Prime Minister Hasina called India a “tested” friend and said the country had supported Bangladesh in times of need, first in 1971 and later as well.

“We always remember their contribution during our war in 1971. And besides that, even in 1975 when we lost all my family members. So the prime minister at the time, she housed us in India. On top of that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbors and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighboring countries,” she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the good of their citizens, she said.

She said that even during the COVID-19 period, Indian leaders had shown their positive intentions as then-President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its anniversary. independence.

“I really thank Prime Minister Modi and also your honorable president. Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating the centenary of the birth of our father of the nation, as well as our independence, the 50 years of our independence and our friendship with India. India has recognized Bangladesh. From the very beginning, for that bond, I think that is our main priority. That their visit at such a time, even at this time , there was a COVID-19 pandemic, but alongside that both honored us, honored our people,” she said.