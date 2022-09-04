News
Sigelman, Mehlman: Airline meltdowns are the canary in the coal mine
For would-be vacationers, this has been the summer of our discontent. In the wake of the pandemic, severe staffing shortages have triggered a crush of disruption: Flight cancellations abound while check-in lines snake out the terminal door. Travelers wonder when the chaos will abate.
But what if this isn’t just a temporary hiccup? This summer’s air travel meltdown could well be the canary in the coal mine for the labor shortages we may soon experience across the economy as boomers retire, population growth slows and training lags. To avoid further shortages, we must rethink how we invest in workers and start planning ahead.
Across sectors, today’s problems have been a long time coming.
For those who think travel headaches are simply the product of pent-up wanderlust, consider this: According to the labor market analytics firm Lightcast, job openings for pilots have grown 72% since 2016 while the number of pilots at work has grown only 12%, a profound gap that demonstrates just how many jobs are going unfilled.
Similar gaps are apparent across fields. Over the past five years, growth in demand for registered nurses has outpaced growth in supply tenfold, while job openings for electrical engineers have grown three times faster than the available workforce.
Meanwhile, in many fields, a wave of impending retirements threatens to overwhelm the ability of colleges to graduate new talent. For example, even as supply chain disruption widens, twice as many logisticians exit the field annually as earn relevant degrees. Recession may cool demand for a time, but the long-term trend is clear.
Shortages in high-skill roles, such as pilots, are especially hard to resolve. It takes many years to train a pilot. Early in the pandemic, as air travel came to a standstill, airlines cut almost half of their pilots. Now, as demand for air travel roars back, there isn’t a store of qualified pilots waiting on the sidelines and there’s no prospect of bringing more to market anytime soon.
Airlines are raising wages dramatically. Two American Airlines affiliates recently announced that they would double pay. That may entice fresh talent to the field, but new pilots won’t be flight-ready anytime soon. For now, all airlines can do is compete with one another for those already in the cockpit. That’s good for pilots but doesn’t clear the shortage.
This same lag between demand and supply plays out across the labor market. Amid surging cyber threats, companies are bulking up on people with the skills to protect data and networks, with job postings up 70% since 2017. But a key qualification for cybersecurity work, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, requires five years’ experience. That’s a long time to wait for more workers.
There are two ways to address long lead times:
Better preparedness on the part of employers and greater responsiveness in the way that colleges and training providers ready new workers.
Employers take up an ages-old “can’t find good help these days” complaint but much of the solution to this rising crisis rests with them. Since the 1960s, companies have taken an increasingly transactional approach to labor, hiring and firing at will to match business shifts. That works for firms only so long as workers are widely available and quickly trained. But the kind of highly skilled work that pilots and cybersecurity engineers do comprises a growing share of today’s economy.
Employers need a new, longer-term mindset.
That means considering the workforce as a relationship, not just a transaction — one that is less disposable and more enduring through ups and downs. A more invested relationship involves helping workers keep their skills fresh. Investing in skills training is good both for workers and for companies themselves, ensuring that the workforce they have remains the one they need as technologies obsolete at a startling rate.
Companies also need a longer-term mindset in considering future needs. Most plan production schedules and supply chains multiple quarters in advance but have no comparable talent plan, relying instead on the vagaries of the market to deliver skilled workers just in time. Too often they come up short.
But we need not take as given the long time frames currently required to develop new talent.
For our workforce to be more agile, training itself must become more responsive. We need to consider ways to make each credential faster and more accessible. Are all current requirements still relevant? Much demand for CISSP certification is driven by federal mandate rather than actual need. Training that builds on workers’ existing skills saves time vs. training up from scratch. Airlines such as United and JetBlue have been investing in new training academies to accelerate the path to the cockpit and draw a more diverse pool of pilots.
Labor shortages need not be a permanent reality but avoiding them will take a shift in approach.
Good talent, like anything else worthwhile, takes time. New training models can ready new workers more quickly, but there’s no dodging the need to plan ahead. From airlines to hospitals, companies that invest in workers for the long haul will steer clear of the turbulence that lies ahead.
Matt Sigelman is president of The Burning Glass Institute, a leading labor market research center, and chairman of Lightcast. Ken Mehlman is a partner at KKR and was the 62nd chairman of the Republican National Committee and a Lightcast board member. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Eliza Fletcher latest: Cleotha Abston charged with kidnapping missing Memphis jogger, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Memphis woman who never returned from her morning run, police said.
The Memphis Police Department announced via Twitter early Sunday that Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
Police said they arrested Abston on Saturday night after he was found inside an SUV authorities were looking for in connection with the kidnapping. A public information official told ABC News they could not share the location of the vehicle of interest at this time.
A second individual, identified as Mario Abston, 36, who is not currently suspected of being linked to the kidnapping, has also been arrested on drug and firearms charges, according to police.
Police said Eliza Fletcher, 34, remains missing and they, along with their local and federal partners, continue to search for her. The investigation into his abduction is “active and ongoing”, police said.
Fletcher was last seen jogging in the Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street area of downtown Memphis, near the University of Memphis campus in southwest Tennessee, Friday morning around 4:20 a.m. local time, before she was approached by a stranger and forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain, police said. The SUV – which authorities designated as a vehicle of interest – took off, heading west on Central Avenue, police said.
Fletcher was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts at the time of his abduction. She has brown hair and green eyes, weighs 137 pounds and is 5ft 6in tall, according to police.
St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis said in a social media statement that Fletcher is a “beloved” teacher from kindergarten through prep school for girls.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting the Memphis Police Department in the search for Fletcher.
Fletcher’s family released a video statement via the Memphis Police Department on Saturday, pleading for his safe return.
“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support,” Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, said in the video as he was surrounded by family members, including parents, Fletcher’s brother and husband.
“Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows,” he added.
The family urged anyone with information about the case to contact authorities. They are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Fletcher’s safe return.
“More than anything, we want to see Liza get home safely,” Keeney said. “We believe someone knows what happened and can help.”
Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or dial 911.
ABC News’ Alexandra Faul and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Jets hope improved roster puts nightmares of the past in the rearview mirror
The last 11 seasons for the Jets have been forgettable.
During that span, the Jets have zero playoff appearances and a record of 63-114, which is the third worst in the NFL behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Gang Green is hoping the 2022 season puts the nightmares of their recent past in the rearview mirror.
“We feel really good about our football team, feel really good about the guys that we have,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “Felt like a lot of guys got a lot better this offseason.
“I don’t want to jinx it, so I’m going to knock [on wood], we’ve been very healthy, with the exception of a couple of things here and there. I really like what we’ve gotten out of it.”
Coming off a 4-13 season and another last-place finish in the AFC East, the Jets added new pieces with hopes of becoming a consistent playoff contender. General manager Joe Douglas and Saleh beefed up their defense and added quality players offensively.
The key to the Jets’ season will come down to the progression of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Although he is questionable to play in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson will likely be back either Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns or Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Whenever the former No. 2 overall pick returns, the Jets need to see improvements in crucial areas if he wants to be heralded as their franchise quarterback.
In 13 games, Wilson threw for 2,234 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There were flashes of star potential from Wilson in 2021, however, his overall consistency and decision-making ultimately put the breaks on crowning him as Gang Green’s quarterback of the future.
Because of Wilson’s struggles in 2021, the Jets bolstered their offensive line and added more weapons.
The signing of Laken Tomlinson gives the Jets a nice guard pairing along with Alijah Vera-Tucker. Also, adding Duane Brown at left tackle and moving George Fant to the right side should give the team some stability on the outside of the line despite Mekhi Becton’s season-ending knee injury.
In addition to the O-line improvements, the Jets added free agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to the fold. However, their biggest addition on the outside came with the 10th overall pick in the form of Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson.
There are still questions at receiver as Elijah Moore and Corey Davis both suffered season-ending injuries at the end of last year. If Moore and Davis stay healthy, that could help turn around a passing offense that finished 20th in the league (208.3 yards per game).
The Jets also selected Breece Hall in the second round to give them a tag team tandem of running backs to go alongside 2021 draft pick Michael Carter.
Defensively, the Jets have nowhere to go but up. The team finished dead last in yards allowed as they gave up an average of 397.6 per game. To help with that, Douglas and Saleh hope they found a potential shutdown corner in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was chosen with the fourth pick in the 2022 draft.
Gardner was arguably the best cornerback in college football with the Cincinnati Bearcats as he didn’t allow a single touchdown reception all of last season. His long arms and body frame at 6-3 should provide an improvement in the secondary from last season.
In addition to Gardner, the Jets added CB D.J. Reed as he came over from Seattle. They also signed S Jordan Whitehead from the Buccaneers, who was a key player on their Super Bowl LV team. Lamarcus Joyner, who played in only one game for the club after tearing his triceps in the season opener against the Panthers, was re-signed as well.
The Jets pass rush wasn’t terrible last year, but they missed Carl Lawson, who tore his Achilles during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. Getting Lawson back, who the Jets signed in 2021 to go alongside Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams will give Saleh a dynamic mix of rotational players onside the defensive line.
C.J. Mosley remains one of the more consistent linebackers in the league. However, there are questions surrounding the rest of the group — Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander — who were signed after the start of training camp.
Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 when he recorded 97 tackles and three interceptions. However, in recent years, he has yet to regain that same form during stops with the 49ers and the Saints.
The kicking situation is set with the Jets as they decided on veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein after releasing Eddy Pineiro, who the team signed late last season. Gang Green is hoping they see the Zuerlein who was nearly automatic for the Rams as opposed to the inconsistent version displayed as a Cowboy.
With all of the offensive upgrades, the Jets need to see more growth and maturity from Wilson if they’re going to take that next step and contend in an AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, and an improved Miami Dolphins team. The Jets roster isn’t perfect, but it is undoubtedly better than the one the team had in 2022.
Wilson needs to build on what he showed during the final six games of the 2021 season when he threw for 1,021 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. If he can continue that trend, the Jets should be able to improve their win total from last year. If he can’t, then Douglas and Saleh will need front-row seats to scout the quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class.
()
News
Skincare guru explains why he refuses to test Kim Kardashian beauty and Jeffree Star products
Boots Tea Tree Range
This Boots Tea Tree range is budget friendly and Scott recommends the range wholeheartedly
Scott said: “I love the Boots Tea Tree range, it has all the right ingredients to fight acne and blemishes and doesn’t cost the earth.
“You can also tell by the scent that the product doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, it smells nice and clean.”
The Tea Tree range which starts from £3.33 includes blemish sticks, toners and face washes.
elf
Elf’s Cannabis Cream is a bestseller and uses the properties of hemp which can help all skin types, it can be found online and in stores for £12.99
He also favors the Elf brand which is known for its Happy Hydration Cream (£12.99 at Boots). Elf is a vegan company and makes low-scented products.
Elf is known for using cannabis in its moisturizing range, which is said to calm inflammation and help problem skin.
Another product fans love is the Holy Hydration range (from £12.99) designed for dull skin and to give that perfect ‘glass skin’ look for less.
GlamourGlow
Cult beauty sensation Glam Glow is another Scott staple and retails from £11.99 Pictured is the firming mask for more mature skin which has rave reviews
GlamGlow, which has had a cult following, is famous for its masks which are mid-tier at £24.99, but Superdrug sells mini versions for £12.99. Masks are suitable for all skin care needs including aging, acne and dryness.
The brand has racked up awards over the years for its diverse product line that caters to skin of all ages.
The powermud mask and cleanser are part of its best-selling line.
Revolution
Revolution skincare is a Scott favorite – this anti-blemish serum has premium ingredients for an affordable £12.99
Revolution has flourished in recent years with its affordable skincare range and includes ingredients such as hyaluronic acid – Scott says this ingredient is essential when it comes to maintaining skin elasticity.
Hyaluronic acid is something people usually associate with more premium brands, but you can get a Revolution skin serum with 0.2% hyaluronic acid for just £12.99 or an anti -imperfections with salicylic acid for the same price.
Neutrogena
The best-selling Neutrogena Hydro boost range, which retails from £7.99, contains high-quality ingredients and isn’t heavily scented – one of Scott’s golden rules for spotting chemicals in a product.
The cleanser uses gel, which is a plus for oily skin because it won’t clog pores.
The Hydro Boost range also extends to body care, including a whipped body lotion which costs £4.99.
Neutrogena’s best-selling Hydro Boost range is good for dry skin and starts at £7.99 for skincare and £4.99 for bodycare
Scott says well-known names are made to “sound appealing” to a younger demographic, but come with a higher end price.
He said: “Teenagers and young people shouldn’t pay too much for moisturizer.
“And besides, no one over the age of 25 should either. Sure, find a luxury brand that works for you, and have a staple you go to — but you don’t have to break the bank.
“Brand like elf, Boots and Revolution are suitable for young teens and problem skin and will be well within budget – don’t be fooled by the big names and always check the ingredients.”
dailymail us
News
Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans need to get serious about Social Security
We’ve reached the point in the midterm election campaign where Democrats insist that Republicans are itching to destroy Social Security. The usual gambit is to take stray comments from one or two Republicans and pretend that they represent a secret and sinister plan.
In October 2018, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell observed that “there’s a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes.” His Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, said he had “showed who the Republican Party really is.” Schumer even got some reporters to buy the spin that McConnell had said ” the GOP will push to cut spending on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security” if it retained control of the Senate.
In the elections a few weeks later, Republicans expanded their control of the Senate. They did not move to cut any of those programs.
Republicans are not plotting to undermine Social Security. They don’t even have a plan to fix it. Which is a pity, since benefits are still growing beyond the program’s revenues. Andrew Biggs, a colleague of mine at the American Enterprise Institute and a former commissioner of the program, calculates that monthly benefits for an American retiring today, even adjusting for inflation, are about a third higher than they were for those who retired 20 years ago.
If we want benefits to keep growing as projected, we need to have broad-based tax increases. But most people would prefer to keep their taxes low and save the money themselves. For that to work, we have to moderate the growth of benefits so that they keep up with inflation but do not rise much more.
Ideally, we would at the same time establish a minimum benefit sufficient to keep all seniors out of poverty. The current program, somewhat amazingly given how much it spends, does not offer this protection.
Republicans aren’t talking about such reforms. Instead, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, running for re-election, has said that Social Security should become a “discretionary” program funded by the government in each year’s budget. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has proposed requiring all government programs, presumably but not explicitly including Social Security, to get affirmative renewal every five years. Blake Masters, running for the Senate in Arizona, said during the primaries: “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.”
These comments are the basis of the current Democratic scare campaign. But none of these ideas is going anywhere. McConnell has specifically disavowed Scott’s. And Masters has disavowed his own: “I do not want to privatize Social Security,” he said after winning the primary.
What these proposals demonstrate is not that the program is in political danger. It’s that the taboo against questioning the program has discouraged serious thought about how to reform it.
Masters’ first thought echoed a Republican argument from nearly 20 years ago. The George W. Bush administration wanted younger workers to have the option to invest some of their Social Security contributions in personal accounts.
It was an intensely controversial proposal that did not make it through a Republican Congress. But it made more sense then than it does today. At the time, the program’s payroll taxes brought in enough revenue to cover retirees’ checks while also seeding the new accounts. The surplus raised the possibility that we could start moving to a new system in advance of the retirement of the baby boomers.
None of this is true now. More than 30 million boomers have already retired, and the surplus has turned into a deficit. The premise of Bush’s plan is thus no longer true. Masters floated it anyway because Republicans haven’t thought about how to fix Social Security since that plan failed.
The other Republican ideas are not much better thought through. If we required a vote to renew Social Security every five years, it would almost certainly become a ritual. Subjecting the program to the annual budget process could in theory reduce the growth of benefits over time — but it could also lead to a bidding war that increased that growth.
If Congress and the president had the will to moderate benefit growth to stay in line with revenues, they could simply legislate a change to the benefit formula. That approach, unlike tinkering with benefits each year, would make retirement income more predictable for beneficiaries.
Democrats can’t really be faulted for taking the openings that Republicans have given them. But seniors, and those expecting to retire in the next few years, do not need to worry that the program is in any danger from Republicans. It’s younger people who need to worry that neither party wants to bring the program’s spending under control.
News
Airlines revamp in-flight menus, from vegan meatballs to sundaes
Courtesy of Singapore Airlines
The aromas of airplane food once again waft through the cabins at 35,000 feet.
From vegan meatballs to sundaes, airlines are offering new options and old favorites to entice returning travelers. As the peak travel season wanes and inflation weighs on household and business budgets, it is even more important than usual for airlines to woo passengers.
Airplane food, a favorite punch of comedians, isn’t the main reason travelers choose a carrier — price and schedule are much more important factors. But it can be creature comforts on board and can go a long way in convincing passengers, especially those willing to pay for premium seats, analysts say.
“Food is one of the most tangible signals of what an airline thinks of its customers,” said Henry Harteveldt, founder of travel consultancy Atmosphere Research Group and a former airline executive.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic halted almost all catering services on flights as travel collapsed and airlines limited crew contact with passengers to avoid spreading the virus. The pandemic has led airlines to incur losses and caused them to cut costs where possible, such as in-flight food.
With travel returning, airlines around the world are rolling out new menu options. Liquor sales, with some new ready-to-drink options, are back on board in US coach cabins. And face masks are now mostly optional, removing a barrier to onboard catering service.
As tastes change and airlines grapple with supply chain challenges, the meal on your seat tray is making a comeback – with a few tweaks.
Hunt the highest paid travelers
Better in-flight menus can improve a carrier’s image and help attract more well-paid travelers on board. First and business class customers are becoming even more popular as airlines try to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.
Because of “the incentive to gain those premium class passengers, the incentive to spend more money [on food] is high,” said Steve Walsh, a partner at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman in its transportation and services practice.
Yet food and beverage costs are just 3% of a full-service airline’s expenses, he estimated.
Courtesy of Singapore Airlines | American airlines
While food is on sale in many domestic coach cabins and is usually free on long-haul international flights, many of the new offers are targeting premium classes, where there are fewer passengers and more service. elaborated.
A plethora of videos have been uploaded by airline passengers examining meals, dishes and service in detail. Popular staples such as Biscoff cookies and Stroopwaffel candies attract loyal followers and are expected by many travelers. Menu or service missteps are amplified on social media by disappointed travelers.
One deal: Delta is offering passengers on long-haul international flights a new sundae in a cup premixed with chocolate, cherries and spicy Belgian cookies called speculoos, known in North America as Biscoff cookies.
“Obviously it’s a tribute to the Biscoff,” said Mike Henny, general manager of Deltas onboard service operations.
In more premium cabins, such as Delta One on international flights, passengers can create their own sundaes with a choice of toppings, including sour cherry compote, chocolate sauce and speculoos cookie crumbs.
Ice cream on Delta Air Lines
Source: Delta Airlines
Delta said in July that the revenue recovery in premium products and its seats with more legroom were outpacing sales of the standard coach – further motivation to introduce exciting new food products.
Last week, the airline announced it was partnering with James Beard Award-winning Mashama Bailey, executive chef of The Gray restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, for “Southern-inspired” meals on flights to departure from Atlanta for domestic first class passengers. Travelers on Delta One traveling internationally from the hub can also pre-order menu items curated by Bailey.
For years, airlines have partnered with celebrity chefs to design their menus, and lately they’ve worked more with local businesses. In February, American Airlines brought Tamara Turner’s Silver Spoon Desserts Bundt Cakes aboard premium domestic cabins.
Vegetarian and vegan
Even before the pandemic, airlines were expanding options for travelers who prefer vegetarian and vegan meals. Now, these types of alternative dishes are coming under even greater scrutiny.
“Pasta isn’t always the answer,” Delta’s Henny said.
Singapore Airlines, a carrier that operates some of the longest flights in the world, tapped Southern California-based luxury spa Golden Door to develop dozens of recipes for its in-flight menu. Golden Door executive chef Greg Frey Jr. focuses on vegetable dishes that he says are among the best for digestion on flights.
“I think people are understandably worried that they won’t feel as full with this vegetarian meal and [think] “I just need this piece of meat.” And in the end…you really don’t need that much protein when you’re sitting on a plane and relaxing,” he said. “It’s not like you’re lifting heavy.”
An hour later, you’re not going, ‘Ugh, I wish I didn’t have the meatballs.’”
Greg Frey Jr.
executive chef at Golden Door
Frey developed a Portobello mushroom “meatball” which is served with a dairy-free risotto made with vegetable broth. The mushroom balls are steamed and served with an heirloom tomato sauce: “There’s not a piece of meat there- inside,” he said.
“It’s so satisfying and you get all those umami flavors,” he said. “The best part is an hour later, you’re not going, ‘Ugh, I wish I didn’t have the meatballs.’”
Supply chain puzzle
Green vegetables and salads are among the most difficult dishes to serve on board.
Airline chefs need to ensure ingredients are tough enough to withstand transport and refrigeration, which makes stronger vegetables such as kale a better option than more delicate varieties.
“We have to be very selective about the type of vegetables we offer,” American Airlines spokeswoman Leah Rubertino said. “Arugula, for example, is not our friend.”
The airline is offering salads on more flights than before the pandemic, Rubertino said.
The airline also now offers a “fiesta cereal bowl” with rice, quinoa, black beans, cauliflower, corn and zucchini as a vegetarian option in many first-class cabins for domestic flights.
Airlines have tried to source vegetables more locally, giving their catering businesses fresher ingredients and reducing transport time and costs.
Singapore Airlines has been using greens from AeroFarms, a vertical farm near Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, since 2019. Spokesman James Boyd said the airline plans to source from other vertical farms near the major airports it serves in the coming years.
Vertical Farm at Aerofarms in New Jersey
Leslie Joseph | CNBC
Once the ingredients are found, there is the challenge of serving meals to thousands of passengers – made even more difficult by an extensive supply chain, labor shortages and delicate ingredients.
Airlines have struggled to recruit staff in a tight labor market, as have airport catering kitchens and other suppliers.
“Not a day goes by that we don’t have issues getting our planes stocked with pillows, blankets, plastic cups, food,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said on a quarterly call in July. .
Delta’s Henny said the carrier is phasing out food to ease strains on service.
“We knew we couldn’t just flip a switch,” he said. “We had to be very creative at the height of the pandemic.”
As catering service expands, airlines are encouraging travelers to order their meals in advance so carriers know what to load onto the plane, whether it’s a special meal for restrictions religious or other food or simply their favorite meals in first class.
Meanwhile, some flight attendants still have to make do with what’s on board.
Susannah Carr, a major airline flight attendant and member of the Association of Flight Attendants union, told CNBC that if the crew didn’t have a vegetarian meal on board for a premium class passenger, “we could get some extra salad and make it a bigger salad” and incorporate a cheese platter.
“We definitely got good at ‘McGyvering’,” she said.
cnbc
News
Can the Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on making it happen.
When Chicago Bears rookies convened for their first minicamp in May, their introduction to franchise history came from one of the team’s most prolific creators of takeaways.
In Charles Tillman’s speech to the newcomers and later in private conversations, he offered advice on how to be a professional, on the way players must change their work and attitudes going from college to the NFL and on what a good football team means to Chicago.
And he also relayed this bit of wisdom, which he came to understand over 12 years with the Bears while totaling a franchise-record 42 forced fumbles along with 36 interceptions, ranked third in team history.
“This ball is worth a lot of money,” Tillman recalled in a conversation with the Tribune. “There are 22 people on the field and there’s one football. And if you can somehow make this football come out of the other guy’s hand or you can get this football a lot, it will make you rich. And it will win you a lot of games. More importantly, it will get you the respect around the league for the kind of player you are.”
As Bears coaches have revealed the defensive identity they are trying to create and players have talked about the fanaticism with which they are expected to go after the ball, Tillman’s visit to Halas Hall seemed like the perfect choice for coach Matt Eberflus to set a tone.
Tillman was part of a Bears defense that ranked in the top 10 in takeaways in seven of Lovie Smith’s nine seasons. Under Eberflus’ mentor Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator in 2012, Tillman put together an All-Pro season that included 10 forced fumbles and three pick-sixes as the Bears led the NFL with 44 takeaways.
And Tillman, nicknamed Peanut at birth, is the namesake of the “Peanut Punch,” the technique to force a fumble that still is referenced weekly around the NFL.
“The turnover is named after him, so to know how much of what he did is so popular and so famous, it puts a little bit on you,” Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon said. “You want to add those tools to your box and do whatever you can do to get those turnovers. … It’s really built into our whole culture, just being fanatical about getting the ball out and punching all the time and being consistent and finding ways to create turnovers.”
Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams have brought to the Bears a HITS principle, with similarities to Smith’s philosophies, that last season helped the Indianapolis Colts defense total 33 takeaways, second in the NFL.
Can the Bears return to the tradition of being a takeaway machine? Tillman had some thoughts about what it takes, starting with his famous punch.
‘Second nature’
In the Halas Hall cafeteria following Tillman’s speech, eager seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks tracked down Tillman chatting with Eberflus and sought out pointers.
It was a thrill for the rookie safety.
“That’s the OG right there,” Hicks said, noting he has watched clips of Tillman’s signature move since he was in high school, though it was gaining steam long before that.
Tillman still doesn’t know where the name came from. He imagines an editor somewhere suggesting “The Peanut Punch” and exclaiming, “Run with it! Print!”
The origin of the move, though, is one Tillman has told several times.
In a 1999 game against Wofford, Tillman, a Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback, had 20 tackles while playing in front of his former high school coach, Rodney Southern. When they met up after the game, Southern told him, “Man, if you would have just swatted the ball, you would have had five or six fumbles.”
“It was kind of like a light bulb that went off,” Tillman said.
The following season, Tillman, knowing he was faster than most of the opposing players, purposely took bad pursuit angles on tackles so he could punch the ball out from behind. He became so good at it his teammates knew what was coming and were prepared to scoop up the ball.
But when the Bears drafted Tillman in the second round in 2003, he realized he no longer could use the same tactics.
“I realized I couldn’t purposely take bad pursuit angles, because just as fast as I thought I was, those guys were faster,” Tillman said. “I just kind of started punching it out as I made the tackle, as the guy was coming up. My very first game (against the San Francisco 49ers), it was a special teams play, I punched it out. … Day 1, forced fumble.”
Tillman’s long arms and ability to wrap up while also going for the punch made him so good at it that he averaged 4.9 forced fumbles per season from 2007-13. He believes his mindset to secure the tackle first minimized the risk that comes with such a move.
Since retiring following the 2015 season, Tillman has visited Carolina and Buffalo to teach the punch, and coaches sometimes will call him to help players with it. His friend called him from a coaching clinic in Texas to tell him they were teaching it.
Bears players said they practice it and strip attempts daily, with Gordon joking he gave himself a “Peanut Punch assist” for his attempt against the Seattle Seahawks that linebacker Joe Thomas eventually knocked out.
And Tillman, who joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot in the 2021 class but awaits potential entry, takes pride in hearing “Peanut Punch” on NFL broadcasts, especially when he’s watching with his 13-year-old son.
“It’s actually kind of cool to hear,” Tillman said. “It’s cool for my kids because I think my kids are like, ‘Oh wow, they said your name, Dad.’ Because when I played my kids were young, so I don’t think they fully understood the life and everything.”
He tells players now the key to the punch is eye discipline.
“What are you looking at? A lot of times I see people walking in there and punching just to punch, and it doesn’t make sense,” Tillman said. “If you and I were boxing, and you’ve got your mitts over your face, I’m not going to keep punching there. I’m going to punch somewhere else where you’re not blocking. I’m trying to find that open area, and that’s really the key: you have to find that open area and know how to punch.”
With Hicks, Tillman talked about different exit angles for the ball depending on whether a tackle is being made from the side or behind. He relayed the benefit of knowing an opponent’s ball-security tendencies and whether that player secures with one hand or two as he’s being taken down. And he talked about not being afraid to go after it.
“It’s also one of those things where you can’t be scared because you’re kind of vulnerable doing it,” Hicks said. “But when you practice it so much, it just becomes second nature.”
And that’s where the mindset the Bears coaches are trying to instill comes into play.
‘Thou who runneth to the ball…’
Tillman has the video pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, a clip from a Sept. 24, 2006, game against the Minnesota Vikings that he thinks is “the true essence of that Lovie Smith defense.”
Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson threw a short pass to Travis Taylor, who looked to be one-on-one with Tillman. But within a flash Ricky Manning came in for a hit. Lance Briggs did a Superman leap toward Taylor, “like he was off the top rope in the WWF,” Tillman said. Tommie Harris rumbled in from behind. Tillman popped back up after getting knocked down. Danieal Manning helped finish it off.
And at one point, there were nine Bears around the football.
Tillman still can recite the coaching mantras that created that type of swarming play, which also could help minimize the risk when a player got too aggressive on a strip attempt.
Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Babich told his players to “treat the ground like a hot stove.” If they fell, they needed to jump up and get in on the play in case a teammate missed a tackle.
Marinelli told the players to “make daylight evaporate.”
“If we were playing Green Bay and you’re tackling a player, I better see a swarm of white or blue jerseys. I don’t want to see no green when that tackle comes,” Tillman said. “That was the image that he instilled in us.”
As Bears players learn the similar demands of Eberflus and Williams through their HITS principle, they have come up with their own cheeky saying, which they’re sure can be found somewhere in Shakespeare’s musings.
“Thou who runneth to the ball, good things shall happen,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
It’s part of a relentless effort the new coaching staff demands of players, constant hustle and intensity — and takeaway attempts on every play.
“It’s all they talk about,” Hicks said. “When we’re in film and we pass up a strip attempt, they’re on our head. Like, ‘You’re better than that. You know that’s not what we’re doing here. Get a strip attempt.’ That’s the standard, no matter who you are.”
Most coaches crave takeaways. Former defensive coordinator Sean Desai had a takeaway bucket last training camp to encourage players, but the Bears forced only 16 turnovers in 2021, ranked 26th in the NFL.
But Williams and Eberflus, who coached one of the next great Peanut Punchers in Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, think their policy of not walking by a missed strip or interception attempt — along with the focus on it in practice and film sessions — helps.
“Guys have an attitude of, ‘Hey, I’m going to strip the ball every chance I get,’” Williams said. “And when the ball’s up in the air, it’s not just, ‘Hey I’m going to knock it down.’ It’s, ‘I’m going to intercept the football.’ When we’re tackling it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to tackle the ball carrier and we’re going to be physical, but we’re also going to punch the football.’ … If you have 10 chances and you’re going for the ball 10 times, the percentages are always better than if you don’t strip or if you try to knock the ball down all the time.”
Williams’ comments were in response to a question about how talent versus mindset factor into forcing turnovers.
Because that is the caveat about the Bears returning to the days of being a takeaway machine.
The Bears defenses of the early 2000s had a wealth of talent, starting with Tillman, Briggs, Harris, Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown and later Julius Peppers. There is talent on the 2022 Bears — such as Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — and Williams and the players have indicated they see their potential differently than outside perception.
But there’s no question that as general manager Ryan Poles slowly builds the roster, there are also several young and unproven players on the defense.
“You definitely have to have talent,” Tillman said. “I don’t think you can go out there with some scrubs and win. We had a lot of talent. We had great coaching, and I think with great coaching, you had good students, us the players.”
And that’s where the Bears can at least begin their quest to again be a “Takeaway King,” as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker’s shirt read after a recent practice.
On his visit with the Bears, Tillman, who said Marinelli “knew how to get every ounce of effort, sweat, blood, tears” out of his players, told stories and talked football with Eberflus. Tillman was intrigued by what the coach wants to create in Chicago.
“To me that was like, ‘Oh wow, he is a Marinelli disciple,’” Tillman said. “He knows defensively in order to win this game we need the ball. It’s not about big hits, it’s about staying in your gaps, it’s about taking the ball away and it’s about 11 guys doing one thing, not one person doing 11 things.
“He’s going to put his twist on it and make it his way. Time will tell. Like the rest of this city, I’m hoping he’s extremely successful in his first year.”
()
Sigelman, Mehlman: Airline meltdowns are the canary in the coal mine
Eliza Fletcher latest: Cleotha Abston charged with kidnapping missing Memphis jogger, police say
Jets hope improved roster puts nightmares of the past in the rearview mirror
Skincare guru explains why he refuses to test Kim Kardashian beauty and Jeffree Star products
Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans need to get serious about Social Security
Airlines revamp in-flight menus, from vegan meatballs to sundaes
Can the Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on making it happen.
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facilities in the NBA!
Dogecoin Must Cling To This Level Lest DOGE Slip Quickly To $0.048
State Fair: Minnesota is home to rising star in competitive pumpkin-growing world
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”