Students move into flats in Allston, Brighton ahead of school year

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump enjoyed an idyllic family outing during a group bike ride on the boardwalks near their home in Miami Beach, Florida.

Kushner, 41, was discharged after his second surgery for thyroid cancer, which was deemed a success, and as the rollout continues for his White House memoir, “Breaking History.”

He wore a white button-up shirt, khaki pants and a New York Mets baseball cap as he rode with Ivanka, 40, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Ivanka shielded herself from the sun in a wide-brimmed sun hat and chic dress.

The family were all smiles as they cycled down the boardwalk.

Jared Kushner briefly straddles his wife Ivanka on the Miami Beach boardwalk

The couple have been busy and a bit more public than after moving to the Sunshine State following the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, under which they both worked.

Ivanka was last seen on Wednesday afternoon fighting back tears as she took an emotional phone call on her way to the gym.

The former senior White House adviser hid her eyes behind a pair of gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, but appeared to be crying — or almost — while holding her cellphone to her ear.

It’s likely been a tough few months for Ivanka, whose husband, Jared Kushner, underwent a second surgery a week ago to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, which was reportedly successful.

The mother-of-three was dressed in a navy hoodie with a white V-pattern and cropped black leggings, despite the balmy Florida weather. She completed her workout look with a pair of black New Balance sneakers.

Ivanka riding side by side with her daughter in a classic bicycle with a basket in the front

Jared calls the kids as their family spends their day cycling on the boardwalk

Her blonde hair was pulled back in a messy knot and her white ear flaps hung around her neck. She also had a red string bracelet on her wrist, which she has worn occasionally for years.

Three weeks ago, Jared and Ivanka were seen visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was being treated for the illness.

His latest surgery comes after he first publicly revealed his treatment in his new book, ‘Breaking History: A White House Memoir’.

Jared wrote that he underwent a similar operation for thyroid cancer in 2019 while serving as President Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser.

Along with the stress of her husband’s treatment, Ivanka also mourns the loss of her mother.

Despite the family’s recent troubles, everyone seemed to be enjoying the day

The kids and Ivanka enjoy the sun and sand on the boardwalk near their Florida home

Jared and Ivanka moved to Florida after Ivanka’s father’s presidential term ended

Kushner recently promoted his book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir”

A book is on display as businessman and senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner is interviewed at Fox News

Ivana Trump, 73, was found ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ at the bottom of the stairs of her Upper East Side townhouse on July 14 around 12:30 p.m. Her housekeeper found her while she arrived at work and called 911.

A medical examiner determined that she died from blunt impact following a fall, according to TMZ.

Ivanka’s father was seen comforting her at her mother’s funeral, the first time they had been seen together in seven months since their public falling out during the 2020 presidential election.